Bethune-Cookman visits Alcorn State after Davis’ 23-point showing

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (6-17, 4-7 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (9-14, 8-3 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alcorn State -8.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman takes on the Alcorn State Braves after Kevin Davis scored 23 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 66-63 loss to the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Braves are 2-2 on their home court. Alcorn State ranks fourth in the SWAC shooting 32.6% from downtown, led by Tajah Fraley shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Wildcats have gone 4-7 against SWAC opponents. Bethune-Cookman ranks ninth in the SWAC with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Davis averaging 2.4.

The teams square off for the second time this season in SWAC play. The Braves won the last meeting 70-67 on Jan. 25. Justin Thomas scored 16 points points to help lead the Braves to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keondre Montgomery is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 9.5 points. Thomas is averaging 13 points, 4.2 assists and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games for Alcorn State.

Joe French is averaging 15.8 points for the Wildcats. Davis is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, averaging 71.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 62.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.