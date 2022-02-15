Betson and the Chicago State Cougars visit conference foe SFA

Chicago State Cougars (6-19, 2-10 WAC) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (15-8, 8-4 WAC)

Huntsville, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gavin Kensmil and the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks host Brandon Betson and the Chicago State Cougars in WAC action.

The ‘Jacks have gone 10-3 at home. SFA ranks eighth in the WAC in rebounding averaging 32.8 rebounds. Kensmil leads the ‘Jacks with 6.9 boards.

The Cougars are 2-10 against conference opponents. Chicago State has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The ‘Jacks won 81-61 in the last matchup on Feb. 11. Kensmil led the ‘Jacks with 19 points, and Bryce Johnson led the Cougars with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kensmil is shooting 58.0% and averaging 15.5 points for the ‘Jacks. Calvin Solomon is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for SFA.

Betson is averaging 13.4 points for the Cougars. Coreyoun Rushin is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Chicago State.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Cougars: 2-8, averaging 66.4 points, 27.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

