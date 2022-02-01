Big Ten Glance

All Times EST

OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Michigan 12 6 0 0 39 68 45 21 7 1 Ohio St. 11 5 2 0 37 60 38 19 7 2 Minnesota 10 6 0 0 31 53 39 15 11 0 Notre Dame 10 6 0 0 26 46 41 18 8 0 Penn St. 5 12 1 0 17 50 68 14 13 1 Wisconsin 5 12 1 0 16 41 67 8 17 3 Michigan St. 5 11 0 0 14 35 55 11 14 1

Friday’s Games

Wisconsin at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Penn St. at Notre Dame, 7:35 p.m.

Michigan St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Michigan St. at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Penn St. at Notre Dame, 6:05 p.m.

Wisconsin at Ohio St., 8 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 10

Notre Dame at Wisconsin, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 11

Minnesota at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 12

Minnesota at Ohio St., 6 p.m.

Michigan St. vs. Michigan at Little Caesars Arena, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

Minnesota at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Ohio St. at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Minnesota at Penn St., 6 p.m.

Notre Dame at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Ohio St. at Michigan, 8:30 p.m.

