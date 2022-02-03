Big Ten Glance

All Times EST
|OVERALL
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Michigan
|12
|6
|0
|0
|39
|68
|45
|21
|7
|1
|Ohio St.
|11
|5
|2
|0
|37
|60
|38
|19
|7
|2
|Minnesota
|10
|6
|0
|0
|31
|53
|39
|15
|11
|0
|Notre Dame
|10
|6
|0
|0
|26
|46
|41
|18
|8
|0
|Penn St.
|5
|12
|1
|0
|17
|50
|68
|14
|13
|1
|Wisconsin
|5
|12
|1
|0
|16
|41
|67
|8
|17
|3
|Michigan St.
|5
|11
|0
|0
|14
|35
|55
|11
|14
|1
___
Friday’s Games
Wisconsin at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Penn St. at Notre Dame, 7:35 p.m.
Michigan St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Michigan St. at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Penn St. at Notre Dame, 6:05 p.m.
Wisconsin at Ohio St., 8 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 10
Notre Dame at Wisconsin, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 11
Minnesota at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 12
Minnesota at Ohio St., 6 p.m.
Michigan St. vs. Michigan at Little Caesars Arena, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 18
Minnesota at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Ohio St. at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 19
Minnesota at Penn St., 6 p.m.
Notre Dame at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Ohio St. at Michigan, 8:30 p.m.
