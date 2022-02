Big Ten Glance

All Times EST

OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Ohio St. 13 5 2 0 42 70 43 21 7 2 Michigan 12 6 0 0 39 68 45 21 7 1 Minnesota 12 6 0 0 37 60 42 17 11 0 Notre Dame 12 6 0 0 32 56 43 20 8 0 Penn St. 5 14 1 0 17 52 78 14 15 1 Wisconsin 5 14 1 0 17 46 77 8 19 3 Michigan St. 5 13 0 0 14 38 62 11 16 1

Thursday’s Games

Notre Dame at Wisconsin, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Minnesota at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at Ohio St., 6 p.m.

Michigan St. vs. Michigan at Little Caesars Arena, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

Minnesota at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Ohio St. at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Minnesota at Penn St., 6 p.m.

Notre Dame at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Ohio St. at Michigan, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 25

Penn St. at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Michigan at Notre Dame, 7:35 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26

Wisconsin at Minnesota, TBA

Penn St. at Michigan St., TBA

Michigan at Notre Dame, 6:05 p.m.

