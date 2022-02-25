Big Ten Glance

All Times EST
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|OVERALL
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota
|17
|6
|0
|0
|52
|82
|50
|22
|11
|0
|Michigan
|16
|7
|0
|0
|51
|90
|57
|25
|8
|1
|Notre Dame
|16
|7
|0
|0
|44
|72
|54
|24
|9
|0
|Ohio St.
|13
|9
|2
|0
|42
|76
|59
|21
|11
|2
|Penn St.
|6
|16
|1
|0
|20
|62
|90
|15
|17
|1
|Wisconsin
|6
|16
|1
|0
|20
|53
|88
|9
|21
|3
|Michigan St.
|5
|18
|0
|0
|14
|49
|86
|11
|21
|1
Friday’s Games
Penn St. 5, Michigan St. 3
Notre Dame 4, Michigan 1
Minnesota 5, Wisconsin 0
Saturday’s Games
Penn St. at Michigan St., TBA
Michigan at Notre Dame, 6:05 p.m.
Wisconsin at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
