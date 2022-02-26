On Air: Federal News Network program
Big Ten Glance

The Associated Press
February 26, 2022
< a min read
      

All Times EST

OVERALL
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Minnesota 17 6 0 0 52 82 50 22 11 0
Michigan 16 7 0 0 51 90 57 25 8 1
Notre Dame 16 7 0 0 44 72 54 24 9 0
Ohio St. 13 9 2 0 42 76 59 21 11 2
Penn St. 6 16 1 0 20 62 90 15 17 1
Wisconsin 6 16 1 0 20 53 88 9 21 3
Michigan St. 5 18 0 0 14 49 86 11 21 1

___

Friday’s Games

Penn St. 5, Michigan St. 3

Notre Dame 4, Michigan 1

Minnesota 5, Wisconsin 0

Saturday’s Games

Penn St. at Michigan St., 6 p.m.

Michigan at Notre Dame, 6:05 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

