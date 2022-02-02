Binghamton 77, Stony Brook 61

BINGHAMTON (9-10)

White 1-1 0-1 2, Falko 11-20 5-6 29, Hinckson 3-5 3-5 9, McGriff 5-9 2-2 13, Petcash 3-10 0-0 7, Bertram 2-9 0-0 5, Tinsley 2-3 0-0 5, Amos 1-4 0-0 3, Beamer 0-3 0-0 0, Willis 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 30-66 10-14 77.

STONY BROOK (13-8)

Policelli 1-5 0-0 2, Greene 4-8 1-2 12, Jenkins 3-11 4-4 12, Rodriguez 3-7 2-3 9, Stephenson-Moore 5-11 0-0 15, A.Roberts 2-13 0-1 4, Habwe 1-4 0-0 2, Olaniyi 1-4 1-2 3, Sayles 0-0 2-2 2, K.Roberts 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-63 10-14 61.

Halftime_Binghamton 40-29. 3-Point Goals_Binghamton 7-21 (Falko 2-5, McGriff 1-1, Amos 1-2, Tinsley 1-2, Petcash 1-4, Bertram 1-5, Beamer 0-1, Hinckson 0-1), Stony Brook 11-35 (Stephenson-Moore 5-11, Greene 3-3, Jenkins 2-6, Rodriguez 1-5, Habwe 0-1, Policelli 0-1, Olaniyi 0-3, A.Roberts 0-5). Rebounds_Binghamton 40 (Hinckson 9), Stony Brook 29 (Greene 9). Assists_Binghamton 15 (Falko 5), Stony Brook 13 (Jenkins 4). Total Fouls_Binghamton 14, Stony Brook 11. A_2,476 (4,160).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.