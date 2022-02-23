Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Binghamton hosts Vermont following Deloney’s 20-point game

The Associated Press
February 23, 2022 2:02 am
1 min read
      

Vermont Catamounts (22-5, 14-1 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (11-13, 8-7 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Binghamton -12.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont visits the Binghamton Bearcats after Aaron Deloney scored 20 points in Vermont’s 86-59 victory against the UMBC Retrievers.

        Insight by MuleSoft: During this exclusive webinar, Pat Flanders, chief information officer of the Defense Health Agency, will discuss how the agency is modernizing and integrating IT systems previously managed by the Air Force, Army and the Navy—to securely support military healthcare services worldwide, on the battlefield and off. Industry professionals from Salesforce and MuleSoft will provide their perspective.

The Bearcats are 5-7 on their home court. Binghamton ranks fifth in the America East shooting 35.9% from downtown, led by Dan Petcash shooting 51.6% from 3-point range.

The Catamounts are 14-1 in America East play. Vermont has an 18-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Catamounts won the last meeting 82-51 on Feb. 10. Justin Mazzulla scored 13 points to help lead the Catamounts to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Falko is averaging 13.1 points and 3.2 assists for the Bearcats. John McGriff is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

Ryan Davis is shooting 58.9% and averaging 17.4 points for the Catamounts. Ben Shungu is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Vermont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 67.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Catamounts: 9-1, averaging 79.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 53.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

___

        Read more: Sports News

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|1 Kelley Barracks Tech Expo
3|1 From Zero To Science Without Worrying...
3|1 7 Requirements for Teams Researching...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!