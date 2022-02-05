Bishop leads George Washington against Davidson after 27-point game

Davidson Wildcats (18-3, 8-1 A-10) at George Washington Colonials (8-12, 4-4 A-10)

Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: George Washington -9.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington plays the Davidson Wildcats after James Bishop scored 27 points in George Washington’s 89-87 victory against the La Salle Explorers.

The Colonials have gone 6-3 in home games. George Washington gives up 71.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.7 points per game.

The Wildcats are 8-1 in conference games. Davidson ranks fourth in college basketball in 3-point percentage, shooting 40.9% as a team from downtown this season. Drew Dibble leads them shooting 75.0% from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayon Freeman is averaging 8.9 points and 3.2 assists for the Colonials. Bishop is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for George Washington.

Hyunjung Lee is averaging 16 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Wildcats. Luka Brajkovic is averaging 12 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Davidson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 6-4, averaging 67.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 78.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

