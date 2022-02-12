Bishop leads George Washington against Dayton after 24-point performance

George Washington Colonials (9-13, 5-5 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (16-8, 8-3 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dayton -15.5; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington takes on the Dayton Flyers after James Bishop scored 24 points in George Washington’s 77-68 victory over the UMass Minutemen.

The Flyers are 10-4 in home games. Dayton is ninth in the A-10 with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Toumani Camara averaging 4.5.

The Colonials are 5-5 against A-10 opponents. George Washington allows 71.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.0 points per game.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in A-10 play. The Flyers won the last matchup 83-58 on Jan. 8. Camara scored 14 points points to help lead the Flyers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malachi Smith is averaging 9.3 points, 4.9 assists and 1.7 steals for the Flyers. Daron Holmes is averaging 8.5 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 65.5% over the past 10 games for Dayton.

Brayon Freeman is averaging 9.1 points and 3.3 assists for the Colonials. Bishop is averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games for George Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 8-2, averaging 67.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points per game.

Colonials: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 28.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

