COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Wilmington
|9
|0
|1.000
|15
|5
|.750
|Towson
|7
|2
|.778
|16
|6
|.727
|Delaware
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|7
|.682
|Hofstra
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|8
|.619
|Drexel
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|10
|.474
|William & Mary
|4
|5
|.444
|5
|17
|.227
|James Madison
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|7
|.632
|Coll. of Charleston
|3
|5
|.375
|11
|9
|.550
|Elon
|3
|6
|.333
|6
|16
|.273
|Northeastern
|0
|10
|.000
|6
|15
|.286
___
Thursday’s Games
Drexel at Delaware, 6 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Elon, 7 p.m.
Towson at Hofstra, 7 p.m.
James Madison at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at William & Mary, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|8
|1
|.889
|15
|4
|.789
|UAB
|7
|2
|.778
|17
|5
|.773
|Louisiana Tech
|7
|2
|.778
|16
|5
|.762
|Middle Tennessee
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|6
|.700
|UTEP
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|8
|.619
|FAU
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|9
|.571
|Charlotte
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|8
|.579
|Rice
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|8
|.600
|Old Dominion
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|12
|.400
|FIU
|2
|6
|.250
|12
|9
|.571
|W. Kentucky
|2
|6
|.250
|10
|11
|.476
|Southern Miss.
|1
|6
|.143
|6
|14
|.300
|Marshall
|1
|7
|.125
|8
|13
|.381
|UTSA
|1
|8
|.111
|8
|14
|.364
___
Thursday’s Games
W. Kentucky at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at FAU, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at FIU, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Old Dominion, 8 p.m.
UTSA at Rice, 8 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oakland
|9
|1
|.900
|16
|5
|.762
|Cleveland St.
|10
|2
|.833
|14
|5
|.737
|Wright St.
|9
|4
|.692
|12
|10
|.545
|N. Kentucky
|7
|4
|.636
|11
|9
|.550
|Detroit
|5
|3
|.625
|8
|10
|.444
|Youngstown St.
|6
|6
|.500
|12
|10
|.545
|Fort Wayne
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|10
|.524
|Milwaukee
|5
|8
|.385
|7
|15
|.318
|Ill.-Chicago
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|12
|.368
|Green Bay
|3
|8
|.273
|4
|16
|.200
|Robert Morris
|3
|9
|.250
|5
|16
|.238
|IUPUI
|0
|8
|.000
|2
|17
|.105
___
Thursday’s Games
Youngstown St. at IUPUI, 7 p.m.
Oakland at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Wright St., 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Green Bay at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|4
|.789
|Yale
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|9
|.526
|Penn
|5
|2
|.714
|8
|12
|.400
|Cornell
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Harvard
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|7
|.588
|Dartmouth
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|12
|.294
|Brown
|2
|5
|.286
|10
|12
|.455
|Columbia
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|14
|.222
___
Friday’s Games
Dartmouth at Yale, 5 p.m.
Harvard at Brown, 7 p.m.
Penn at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Cornell, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|10
|0
|1.000
|18
|3
|.857
|St. Peter’s
|7
|3
|.700
|9
|8
|.529
|Siena
|6
|3
|.667
|9
|8
|.529
|Monmouth (NJ)
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|7
|.650
|Quinnipiac
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|8
|.579
|Manhattan
|4
|5
|.444
|11
|7
|.611
|Fairfield
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|10
|.500
|Niagara
|4
|7
|.364
|9
|11
|.450
|Rider
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|13
|.350
|Marist
|3
|8
|.273
|8
|12
|.400
|Canisius
|3
|8
|.273
|7
|15
|.318
___
Tuesday’s Games
Siena 73, Canisius 65
Friday’s Games
Iona at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Manhattan at Niagara, 7 p.m.
Rider at Siena, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|10
|1
|.909
|18
|4
|.818
|Ohio
|8
|1
|.889
|17
|3
|.850
|Akron
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|6
|.684
|Kent St.
|7
|4
|.636
|12
|9
|.571
|Ball St.
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|11
|.476
|Buffalo
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|Cent. Michigan
|3
|3
|.500
|4
|13
|.235
|Bowling Green
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|11
|.500
|Miami (Ohio)
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|11
|.450
|E. Michigan
|3
|6
|.333
|8
|12
|.400
|N. Illinois
|3
|6
|.333
|6
|13
|.316
|W. Michigan
|0
|10
|.000
|4
|17
|.190
___
Tuesday’s Games
Cent. Michigan 78, Bowling Green 74
Toledo 86, E. Michigan 66
Kent St. 78, Miami (Ohio) 65
Ohio 87, Ball St. 63
N. Illinois 75, W. Michigan 56
Thursday’s Games
W. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at Ohio, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Miami (Ohio) at Akron, 6:30 p.m.
Toledo at Ball St., 9 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|6
|1
|.857
|15
|5
|.750
|NC Central
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|10
|.474
|Coppin St.
|3
|2
|.600
|4
|16
|.200
|SC State
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|11
|.500
|Howard
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|10
|.444
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|9
|.438
|Morgan St.
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|11
|.389
|Delaware St.
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|15
|.118
___
Wednesday’s Games
Coppin St. at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|7
|2
|.778
|16
|4
|.800
|Drake
|7
|2
|.778
|16
|6
|.727
|Missouri St.
|7
|3
|.700
|16
|7
|.696
|N. Iowa
|7
|3
|.700
|11
|9
|.550
|Bradley
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|10
|.545
|S. Illinois
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|11
|.500
|Illinois St.
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|12
|.455
|Valparaiso
|3
|7
|.300
|10
|12
|.455
|Indiana St.
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|11
|.450
|Evansville
|1
|8
|.111
|5
|15
|.250
___
Wednesday’s Games
Drake at Indiana St., 7 p.m.
Illinois St. at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.
Bradley at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.
Missouri St. at S. Illinois, 9 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|8
|0
|1.000
|17
|4
|.810
|Wyoming
|6
|1
|.857
|17
|3
|.850
|Colorado St.
|6
|3
|.667
|16
|3
|.842
|San Diego St.
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|5
|.706
|Fresno St.
|5
|3
|.625
|15
|6
|.714
|UNLV
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|9
|.591
|Utah St.
|4
|5
|.444
|13
|9
|.591
|Nevada
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|10
|.474
|Air Force
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|10
|.500
|New Mexico
|1
|8
|.111
|8
|14
|.364
|San Jose St.
|0
|8
|.000
|7
|13
|.350
___
Tuesday’s Games
Utah St. 73, Air Force 46
UNLV 69, Nevada 58
Fresno St. 73, San Jose St. 43
Thursday’s Games
San Jose St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Boise St. at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
San Diego St. at Colorado St., 9 p.m.
Nevada at Fresno St., 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|8
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Bryant
|8
|1
|.889
|12
|8
|.600
|Mount St. Mary’s
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|10
|.500
|LIU
|5
|5
|.500
|8
|12
|.400
|Sacred Heart
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|13
|.350
|Merrimack
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|13
|.381
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|14
|.333
|St. Francis (NY)
|3
|7
|.300
|6
|15
|.286
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|2
|5
|.286
|2
|15
|.118
|CCSU
|2
|7
|.222
|5
|17
|.227
___
Thursday’s Games
Wagner at CCSU, 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart at LIU, 7 p.m.
Merrimack at Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at St. Francis (NY), 7 p.m.
Bryant at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|10
|0
|1.000
|20
|2
|.909
|Morehead St.
|9
|1
|.900
|17
|6
|.739
|Belmont
|7
|2
|.778
|17
|5
|.773
|SE Missouri
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|12
|.429
|Tennessee St.
|4
|6
|.400
|9
|13
|.409
|Austin Peay
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|11
|.389
|UT Martin
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|15
|.318
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|16
|.238
|E. Illinois
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|17
|.190
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|8
|.111
|7
|15
|.318
___
Thursday’s Games
Tennessee Tech at Morehead St., 7 p.m.
Murray St. at Austin Peay, 8:30 p.m.
E. Illinois at SIU-Edwardsville, 8:30 p.m.
Belmont at Tennessee St., 8:30 p.m.
SE Missouri at UT Martin, 9 p.m.
