Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
February 2, 2022 10:07 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UCLA 8 1 .889 16 2 .889
Arizona 7 1 .875 17 2 .895
Southern Cal 8 3 .727 18 3 .857
Oregon 6 3 .667 13 7 .650
Washington 6 3 .667 11 8 .579
Washington St. 5 3 .625 12 7 .632
Stanford 6 4 .600 13 7 .650
Colorado 5 6 .455 13 8 .619
Arizona St. 2 6 .250 6 12 .333
California 2 9 .182 9 13 .409
Oregon St. 1 7 .125 3 15 .167
Utah 1 11 .083 8 14 .364

___

Tuesday’s Games

Stanford 57, California 50

Thursday’s Games

UCLA at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Washington St. at Stanford, 9 p.m.

Oregon St. at Utah, 9 p.m.

Oregon at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Southern Cal at Arizona St., 11 p.m.

Washington at California, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 5 2 .714 9 11 .450
Navy 7 3 .700 14 7 .667
Army 7 3 .700 13 9 .591
Loyola (Md.) 6 4 .600 12 9 .571
Lehigh 6 4 .600 8 14 .364
Boston U. 6 5 .545 15 9 .625
Holy Cross 3 5 .375 5 15 .250
American 2 6 .250 6 14 .300
Lafayette 2 6 .250 5 14 .263
Bucknell 2 8 .200 5 17 .227

___

Wednesday’s Games

Bucknell at Colgate, 7 p.m.

American at Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Navy at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

Army at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Auburn 9 0 1.000 21 1 .955
Kentucky 6 2 .750 17 4 .810
Tennessee 6 3 .667 15 6 .714
Arkansas 5 3 .625 16 5 .762
Mississippi St. 5 3 .625 14 7 .667
LSU 4 5 .444 16 6 .727
Texas A&M 4 5 .444 15 7 .682
Alabama 4 5 .444 14 8 .636
South Carolina 4 5 .444 13 8 .619
Florida 3 5 .375 13 8 .619
Vanderbilt 3 5 .375 11 9 .550
Mississippi 3 6 .333 12 10 .545
Missouri 2 5 .286 8 12 .400
Georgia 1 7 .125 6 15 .286

___

Tuesday’s Games

Mississippi St. 78, South Carolina 64

Tennessee 90, Texas A&M 80

Auburn 100, Alabama 81

Mississippi 76, LSU 72

Wednesday’s Games

Florida at Missouri, 3 p.m.

Arkansas at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 8 1 .889 18 4 .818
Furman 8 2 .800 16 7 .696
Mercer 6 4 .600 13 10 .565
VMI 5 5 .500 12 10 .545
Wofford 5 6 .455 13 10 .565
UNC-Greensboro 4 5 .444 12 9 .571
ETSU 4 6 .400 12 11 .522
Samford 3 6 .333 13 8 .619
The Citadel 3 6 .333 9 11 .450
W. Carolina 2 7 .222 8 14 .364

___

Wednesday’s Games

The Citadel at Furman, 7 p.m.

VMI at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

ETSU at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at Samford, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

W. Carolina at VMI, 6 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Orleans 5 0 1.000 12 8 .600
Texas A&M-CC 3 2 .600 16 6 .727
Nicholls 3 2 .600 13 9 .591
SE Louisiana 3 2 .600 11 11 .500
McNeese St. 2 3 .400 8 14 .364
Houston Baptist 2 3 .400 6 12 .333
Northwestern St. 2 3 .400 6 16 .273
Incarnate Word 0 5 .000 4 18 .182

___

Thursday’s Games

Northwestern St. at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

Nicholls at Incarnate Word, 8:30 p.m.

SE Louisiana at McNeese St., 8:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Texas A&M-CC, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida A&M 7 2 .778 9 11 .450
Southern U. 6 2 .750 12 9 .571
Grambling St. 6 2 .750 9 12 .429
Texas Southern 6 3 .667 8 10 .444
Alcorn St. 6 3 .667 7 14 .333
Prairie View 4 3 .571 4 13 .235
Alabama A&M 4 5 .444 5 14 .263
Alabama St. 4 5 .444 5 16 .238
Bethune-Cookman 3 6 .333 5 16 .238
Ark.-Pine Bluff 3 6 .333 5 17 .227
Jackson St. 2 7 .222 4 16 .200
MVSU 1 8 .111 1 18 .053

___

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 11 0 1.000 20 4 .833
Oral Roberts 9 2 .818 15 7 .682
N. Dakota St. 6 4 .600 14 8 .636
South Dakota 6 4 .600 13 8 .619
UMKC 6 4 .600 13 9 .591
W. Illinois 4 6 .400 13 9 .591
Denver 4 7 .364 8 16 .333
Omaha 3 8 .273 4 18 .182
St. Thomas (MN) 2 6 .250 8 12 .400
North Dakota 0 10 .000 4 19 .174

___

Thursday’s Games

Omaha at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Denver at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

W. Illinois at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at UMKC, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Appalachian St. 8 2 .800 14 9 .609
Arkansas St. 5 2 .714 14 5 .737
South Alabama 5 3 .625 15 6 .714
Troy 5 3 .625 14 7 .667
Texas St. 4 3 .571 13 6 .684
Texas-Arlington 5 5 .500 9 12 .429
Coastal Carolina 4 5 .444 12 9 .571
Louisiana-Lafayette 4 5 .444 9 10 .474
Georgia Southern 3 5 .375 10 9 .526
Georgia St. 2 4 .333 8 9 .471
UALR 2 4 .333 7 11 .389
Louisiana-Monroe 2 8 .200 10 12 .455

___

Thursday’s Games

South Alabama at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Troy at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at UALR, 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Texas St., 8 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 6 0 1.000 17 2 .895
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 5 1 .833 17 4 .810
San Diego 6 3 .667 13 9 .591
BYU 5 3 .625 17 6 .739
San Francisco 4 3 .571 17 5 .773
Santa Clara 4 3 .571 14 8 .636
Portland 2 4 .333 11 10 .524
Loyola Marymount 2 5 .286 9 10 .474
Pacific 1 5 .167 6 14 .300
Pepperdine 0 8 .000 6 17 .261

___

Thursday’s Games

Gonzaga at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

San Francisco at BYU, 10 p.m.

Pepperdine at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal.) at Portland, 11 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Seattle 8 0 1.000 17 4 .810
New Mexico St. 6 1 .857 17 3 .850
Sam Houston St. 8 2 .800 13 10 .565
Utah Valley St. 5 3 .625 14 6 .700
Grand Canyon 4 3 .571 14 5 .737
Stephen F. Austin 5 4 .556 13 8 .619
Abilene Christian 5 5 .500 14 7 .667
Tarleton St. 5 5 .500 10 13 .435
Dixie St. 4 4 .500 11 10 .524
Cal Baptist 2 6 .250 12 9 .571
Chicago St. 2 6 .250 6 15 .286
Texas Rio Grande Valley 1 8 .111 6 15 .286
Lamar 0 8 .000 2 19 .095

___

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago St. at Abilene Christian, 6 p.m.

Lamar at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Dixie St. at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.

Utah Valley St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Cal Baptist at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Fed Photo of the Day

John Kirby speaks at a briefing at the Pentagon