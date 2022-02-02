On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
The Associated Press
February 2, 2022 10:06 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UNC-Wilmington 9 0 1.000 15 5 .750
Towson 7 2 .778 16 6 .727
Delaware 6 3 .667 15 7 .682
Hofstra 5 3 .625 13 8 .619
Drexel 4 5 .444 9 10 .474
William & Mary 4 5 .444 5 17 .227
James Madison 3 5 .375 12 7 .632
Coll. of Charleston 3 5 .375 11 9 .550
Elon 3 6 .333 6 16 .273
Northeastern 0 10 .000 6 15 .286

___

Thursday’s Games

Drexel at Delaware, 6 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Elon, 7 p.m.

Towson at Hofstra, 7 p.m.

James Madison at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Texas 8 1 .889 15 4 .789
UAB 7 2 .778 17 5 .773
Louisiana Tech 7 2 .778 16 5 .762
Middle Tennessee 5 2 .714 14 6 .700
UTEP 6 3 .667 13 8 .619
FAU 5 3 .625 12 9 .571
Charlotte 4 3 .571 11 8 .579
Rice 5 4 .556 12 8 .600
Old Dominion 3 4 .429 8 12 .400
FIU 2 6 .250 12 9 .571
W. Kentucky 2 6 .250 10 11 .476
Southern Miss. 1 6 .143 6 14 .300
Marshall 1 7 .125 8 13 .381
UTSA 1 8 .111 8 14 .364

___

Thursday’s Games

W. Kentucky at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at FAU, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at FIU, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Old Dominion, 8 p.m.

UTSA at Rice, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oakland 9 1 .900 16 5 .762
Cleveland St. 10 2 .833 14 5 .737
Wright St. 9 4 .692 12 10 .545
N. Kentucky 7 4 .636 11 9 .550
Detroit 5 3 .625 8 10 .444
Youngstown St. 6 6 .500 12 10 .545
Fort Wayne 6 6 .500 11 10 .524
Milwaukee 5 8 .385 7 15 .318
Ill.-Chicago 3 7 .300 7 12 .368
Green Bay 3 8 .273 4 16 .200
Robert Morris 3 9 .250 5 16 .238
IUPUI 0 8 .000 2 17 .105

___

Thursday’s Games

Youngstown St. at IUPUI, 7 p.m.

Oakland at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Green Bay at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Princeton 5 1 .833 15 4 .789
Yale 4 1 .800 10 9 .526
Penn 5 2 .714 8 12 .400
Cornell 3 3 .500 11 6 .647
Harvard 2 3 .400 10 7 .588
Dartmouth 2 4 .333 5 12 .294
Brown 2 5 .286 10 12 .455
Columbia 1 5 .167 4 14 .222

___

Friday’s Games

Dartmouth at Yale, 5 p.m.

Harvard at Brown, 7 p.m.

Penn at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Cornell, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 10 0 1.000 18 3 .857
St. Peter’s 7 3 .700 9 8 .529
Siena 6 3 .667 9 8 .529
Monmouth (NJ) 5 4 .556 13 7 .650
Quinnipiac 6 5 .545 11 8 .579
Manhattan 4 5 .444 11 7 .611
Fairfield 4 5 .444 10 10 .500
Niagara 4 7 .364 9 11 .450
Rider 3 7 .300 7 13 .350
Marist 3 8 .273 8 12 .400
Canisius 3 8 .273 7 15 .318

___

Tuesday’s Games

Siena 73, Canisius 65

Friday’s Games

Iona at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Manhattan at Niagara, 7 p.m.

Rider at Siena, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 10 1 .909 18 4 .818
Ohio 8 1 .889 17 3 .850
Akron 6 3 .667 13 6 .684
Kent St. 7 4 .636 12 9 .571
Ball St. 5 5 .500 10 11 .476
Buffalo 4 4 .500 10 8 .556
Cent. Michigan 3 3 .500 4 13 .235
Bowling Green 4 7 .364 11 11 .500
Miami (Ohio) 3 6 .333 9 11 .450
E. Michigan 3 6 .333 8 12 .400
N. Illinois 3 6 .333 6 13 .316
W. Michigan 0 10 .000 4 17 .190

___

Tuesday’s Games

Cent. Michigan 78, Bowling Green 74

Toledo 86, E. Michigan 66

Kent St. 78, Miami (Ohio) 65

Ohio 87, Ball St. 63

N. Illinois 75, W. Michigan 56

Thursday’s Games

W. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at Ohio, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) at Akron, 6:30 p.m.

Toledo at Ball St., 9 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 6 1 .857 15 5 .750
NC Central 3 1 .750 9 10 .474
Coppin St. 3 2 .600 4 16 .200
SC State 3 3 .500 11 11 .500
Howard 2 3 .400 8 10 .444
Md.-Eastern Shore 2 3 .400 7 9 .438
Morgan St. 2 4 .333 7 11 .389
Delaware St. 0 4 .000 2 15 .118

___

Wednesday’s Games

Coppin St. at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 7 2 .778 16 4 .800
Drake 7 2 .778 16 6 .727
Missouri St. 7 3 .700 16 7 .696
N. Iowa 7 3 .700 11 9 .550
Bradley 6 4 .600 12 10 .545
S. Illinois 4 6 .400 11 11 .500
Illinois St. 3 6 .333 10 12 .455
Valparaiso 3 7 .300 10 12 .455
Indiana St. 2 6 .250 9 11 .450
Evansville 1 8 .111 5 15 .250

___

Wednesday’s Games

Drake at Indiana St., 7 p.m.

Illinois St. at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.

Bradley at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.

Missouri St. at S. Illinois, 9 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boise St. 8 0 1.000 17 4 .810
Wyoming 6 1 .857 17 3 .850
Colorado St. 6 3 .667 16 3 .842
San Diego St. 4 2 .667 12 5 .706
Fresno St. 5 3 .625 15 6 .714
UNLV 5 4 .556 13 9 .591
Utah St. 4 5 .444 13 9 .591
Nevada 3 5 .375 9 10 .474
Air Force 3 6 .333 10 10 .500
New Mexico 1 8 .111 8 14 .364
San Jose St. 0 8 .000 7 13 .350

___

Tuesday’s Games

Utah St. 73, Air Force 46

UNLV 69, Nevada 58

Fresno St. 73, San Jose St. 43

Thursday’s Games

San Jose St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Boise St. at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

San Diego St. at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

Nevada at Fresno St., 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 8 0 1.000 12 2 .857
Bryant 8 1 .889 12 8 .600
Mount St. Mary’s 6 2 .750 10 10 .500
LIU 5 5 .500 8 12 .400
Sacred Heart 3 4 .429 7 13 .350
Merrimack 3 5 .375 8 13 .381
St. Francis (Pa.) 3 7 .300 7 14 .333
St. Francis (NY) 3 7 .300 6 15 .286
Fairleigh Dickinson 2 5 .286 2 15 .118
CCSU 2 7 .222 5 17 .227

___

Thursday’s Games

Wagner at CCSU, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at LIU, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at St. Francis (NY), 7 p.m.

Bryant at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 10 0 1.000 20 2 .909
Morehead St. 9 1 .900 17 6 .739
Belmont 7 2 .778 17 5 .773
SE Missouri 4 4 .500 9 12 .429
Tennessee St. 4 6 .400 9 13 .409
Austin Peay 3 5 .375 7 11 .389
UT Martin 3 7 .300 7 15 .318
Tennessee Tech 2 6 .250 5 16 .238
E. Illinois 2 6 .250 4 17 .190
SIU-Edwardsville 1 8 .111 7 15 .318

___

Thursday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at Morehead St., 7 p.m.

Murray St. at Austin Peay, 8:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at SIU-Edwardsville, 8:30 p.m.

Belmont at Tennessee St., 8:30 p.m.

SE Missouri at UT Martin, 9 p.m.

