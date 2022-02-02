On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 8 0 1.000 16 4 .800
Stony Brook 5 2 .714 13 7 .650
Hartford 3 2 .600 5 12 .294
Binghamton 5 4 .556 8 10 .444
Albany (NY) 5 4 .556 9 12 .429
UMBC 4 4 .500 9 10 .474
New Hampshire 3 4 .429 8 8 .500
NJIT 3 6 .333 8 11 .421
Mass.-Lowell 2 5 .286 10 9 .526
Maine 1 8 .111 4 16 .200

___

Wednesday’s Games

UMBC at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Maine, 7 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

NJIT at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 7 0 1.000 18 2 .900
SMU 7 1 .875 16 4 .800
Tulane 6 3 .667 9 9 .500
Cincinnati 5 3 .625 15 6 .714
Temple 4 3 .571 11 7 .611
Memphis 5 4 .556 11 8 .579
UCF 4 5 .444 12 7 .632
Wichita St. 2 5 .286 11 8 .579
East Carolina 2 6 .250 11 9 .550
South Florida 1 6 .143 6 13 .316
Tulsa 1 8 .111 7 13 .350

___

Tuesday’s Games

Wichita St. 58, Tulsa 48

Wednesday’s Games

Temple at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tulane at Houston, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Memphis at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Wichita St. at SMU, 7 p.m.

South Florida at UCF, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Davidson 8 1 .889 18 3 .857
George Mason 4 1 .800 11 7 .611
VCU 6 2 .750 13 6 .684
Dayton 6 2 .750 14 7 .667
Saint Louis 5 2 .714 14 6 .700
St. Bonaventure 4 3 .571 12 6 .667
Richmond 5 4 .556 14 8 .636
Rhode Island 3 4 .429 12 7 .632
George Washington 3 4 .429 7 12 .368
Saint Joseph’s 3 6 .333 9 11 .450
Fordham 2 5 .286 9 10 .474
UMass 2 6 .250 9 11 .450
Duquesne 1 6 .143 6 13 .316
La Salle 1 7 .125 6 12 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

Richmond 74, Duquesne 57

Davidson 81, St. Bonaventure 76

Wednesday’s Games

Rhode Island at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at George Mason, 7 p.m.

La Salle at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Dayton at VCU, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Bonaventure at Richmond, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Duke 8 2 .800 18 3 .857
Miami 8 2 .800 16 5 .762
North Carolina 8 3 .727 16 6 .727
Notre Dame 7 3 .700 14 7 .667
Wake Forest 7 4 .636 17 5 .773
Florida St. 6 4 .600 13 7 .650
Virginia 7 5 .583 13 9 .591
Louisville 5 7 .417 11 11 .500
Syracuse 4 6 .400 10 11 .476
Boston College 4 7 .364 9 12 .429
Clemson 3 6 .333 11 9 .550
Virginia Tech 3 7 .300 11 10 .524
Pittsburgh 3 7 .300 8 13 .381
NC State 3 8 .273 10 12 .455
Georgia Tech 2 7 .222 9 11 .450

___

Tuesday’s Games

Virginia 67, Boston College 55

North Carolina 90, Louisville 83, OT

Wednesday’s Games

Florida St. at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Miami, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at NC State, 9 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Jacksonville St. 8 0 1.000 15 6 .714
Bellarmine 7 1 .875 13 9 .591
Liberty 6 1 .857 15 7 .682
Jacksonville 5 3 .625 13 7 .650
Kennesaw St. 4 4 .500 9 12 .429
Cent. Arkansas 3 4 .429 6 14 .300
Florida Gulf Coast 3 5 .375 13 9 .591
Lipscomb 3 5 .375 10 13 .435
Stetson 3 5 .375 9 12 .429
E. Kentucky 2 6 .250 10 12 .455
North Alabama 2 6 .250 9 12 .429
North Florida 1 7 .125 5 17 .227

___

Thursday’s Games

Liberty at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at E. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Stetson at Lipscomb, 8:15 p.m.

North Florida at Jacksonville St., 8:30 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Cent. Arkansas, 8:45 p.m.

Jacksonville at North Alabama, 9 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Kansas 7 1 .875 18 3 .857
Baylor 7 2 .778 19 3 .864
Texas Tech 6 3 .667 17 5 .773
TCU 4 3 .571 15 4 .789
Texas 5 4 .556 16 6 .727
Oklahoma St. 3 5 .375 10 10 .500
Iowa St. 3 6 .333 16 6 .727
Oklahoma 3 6 .333 13 9 .591
West Virginia 2 6 .250 13 8 .619
Kansas St. 2 6 .250 10 10 .500

___

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas 70, Iowa St. 61

Texas Tech 77, Texas 64

Wednesday’s Games

Oklahoma St. at Kansas St., 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 9 1 .900 19 2 .905
Villanova 9 2 .818 16 5 .762
UConn 6 3 .667 15 5 .750
Marquette 7 4 .636 15 7 .682
Xavier 5 4 .556 15 5 .750
Creighton 5 4 .556 13 7 .650
Seton Hall 4 6 .400 13 7 .650
Butler 4 6 .400 11 10 .524
St. John’s 3 6 .333 11 9 .550
DePaul 1 9 .100 10 10 .500
Georgetown 0 8 .000 6 13 .316

___

Tuesday’s Games

Creighton 59, UConn 55

Seton Hall 70, Georgetown 63

Providence 86, St. John’s 82

Wednesday’s Games

Butler at Xavier, 7 p.m.

Villanova at Marquette, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. John’s at Georgetown, 6 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Creighton at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Weber St. 10 1 .909 17 5 .773
Montana St. 8 2 .800 16 5 .762
Montana 8 2 .800 15 6 .714
S. Utah 7 2 .778 13 6 .684
N. Colorado 5 3 .625 10 10 .500
E. Washington 5 6 .455 11 11 .500
Portland St. 4 7 .364 6 13 .316
N. Arizona 3 6 .333 7 13 .350
Sacramento St. 2 8 .200 6 11 .353
Idaho 2 9 .182 5 16 .238
Idaho St. 1 9 .100 3 16 .158

___

Thursday’s Games

Portland St. at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

Montana St. at Idaho St., ppd.

Idaho at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Montana at Weber St., 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Longwood 7 0 1.000 15 5 .750
Winthrop 6 2 .750 13 8 .619
SC-Upstate 6 2 .750 9 11 .450
Campbell 5 3 .625 12 7 .632
Gardner-Webb 5 3 .625 11 10 .524
UNC-Asheville 4 4 .500 12 9 .571
NC A&T 4 4 .500 9 13 .409
High Point 3 4 .429 9 12 .429
Hampton 2 5 .286 6 12 .333
Radford 2 6 .250 6 14 .300
Presbyterian 1 6 .143 9 13 .409
Charleston Southern 1 7 .125 4 16 .200

___

Wednesday’s Games

Charleston Southern at Radford, 6:30 p.m.

Longwood at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at High Point, 7 p.m.

Campbell at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

NC A&T at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wisconsin 8 2 .800 17 3 .850
Michigan St. 8 2 .800 17 4 .810
Illinois 8 2 .800 15 5 .750
Purdue 7 3 .700 18 3 .857
Ohio St. 6 3 .667 13 5 .722
Indiana 7 4 .636 16 5 .762
Michigan 5 4 .556 11 8 .579
Rutgers 6 5 .545 12 9 .571
Iowa 4 6 .400 14 7 .667
Penn St. 4 6 .400 9 9 .500
Maryland 3 8 .273 11 11 .500
Northwestern 3 8 .273 10 10 .500
Minnesota 2 7 .222 11 7 .611
Nebraska 0 11 .000 6 16 .273

___

Tuesday’s Games

Michigan St. 65, Maryland 63

Northwestern 79, Rutgers 78, OT

Michigan 85, Nebraska 79

Wednesday’s Games

Purdue at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Illinois, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Iowa at Ohio St., 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Hawaii 6 0 1.000 11 5 .688
Cal St.-Fullerton 5 1 .833 12 6 .667
Long Beach St. 5 1 .833 10 9 .526
UC Riverside 4 3 .571 11 7 .611
UC Irvine 3 3 .500 8 7 .533
UC Davis 2 3 .400 9 7 .563
UC Santa Barbara 1 3 .250 8 8 .500
CS Bakersfield 1 4 .200 6 9 .400
Cal Poly 1 5 .167 5 13 .278
CS Northridge 1 6 .143 5 14 .263
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 9 11 .450

___

Tuesday’s Games

UC Davis 65, UC Riverside 60

Thursday’s Games

UC San Diego at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

UC Irvine at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Hawaii at UC Riverside, 11 p.m.

