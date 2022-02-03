On Air: Ask the CIO
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
February 3, 2022 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UNC-Wilmington 9 0 1.000 15 5 .750
Towson 7 2 .778 16 6 .727
Delaware 6 3 .667 15 7 .682
Hofstra 5 3 .625 13 8 .619
Drexel 4 5 .444 9 10 .474
William & Mary 4 5 .444 5 17 .227
James Madison 3 5 .375 12 7 .632
Coll. of Charleston 3 5 .375 11 9 .550
Elon 3 6 .333 6 16 .273
Northeastern 0 10 .000 6 15 .286

___

Thursday’s Games

Drexel at Delaware, 6 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Elon, 7 p.m.

Towson at Hofstra, 7 p.m.

James Madison at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

James Madison at Hofstra, 2 p.m.

Towson at Northeastern, 2 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Elon, 4 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at William & Mary, 4 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Texas 8 1 .889 15 4 .789
UAB 7 2 .778 17 5 .773
Louisiana Tech 7 2 .778 16 5 .762
Middle Tennessee 5 2 .714 14 6 .700
UTEP 6 3 .667 13 8 .619
FAU 5 3 .625 12 9 .571
Charlotte 4 3 .571 11 8 .579
Rice 5 4 .556 12 8 .600
Old Dominion 3 4 .429 8 12 .400
FIU 2 6 .250 12 9 .571
W. Kentucky 2 6 .250 10 11 .476
Southern Miss. 1 6 .143 6 14 .300
Marshall 1 7 .125 8 13 .381
UTSA 1 8 .111 8 14 .364

___

Thursday’s Games

W. Kentucky at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at FAU, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at FIU, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Old Dominion, 8 p.m.

UTSA at Rice, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UTEP at Rice, 3 p.m.

Marshall at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Southern Miss. at FAU, 4 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at UAB, 4 p.m.

UTSA at North Texas, 6 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at FIU, 7 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oakland 9 1 .900 16 5 .762
Cleveland St. 10 2 .833 14 5 .737
Wright St. 9 4 .692 12 10 .545
N. Kentucky 7 4 .636 11 9 .550
Detroit 5 3 .625 8 10 .444
Youngstown St. 6 6 .500 12 10 .545
Fort Wayne 6 6 .500 11 10 .524
Milwaukee 5 8 .385 7 15 .318
Ill.-Chicago 3 7 .300 7 12 .368
Green Bay 3 8 .273 4 16 .200
Robert Morris 3 9 .250 5 16 .238
IUPUI 0 8 .000 2 17 .105

___

Thursday’s Games

Youngstown St. at IUPUI, 7 p.m.

Oakland at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Green Bay at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Robert Morris at IUPUI, Noon

Youngstown St. at Ill.-Chicago, 2 p.m.

Detroit at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Wright St., 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Princeton 5 1 .833 15 4 .789
Yale 4 1 .800 10 9 .526
Penn 5 2 .714 8 12 .400
Cornell 3 3 .500 11 6 .647
Harvard 2 3 .400 10 7 .588
Dartmouth 2 4 .333 5 12 .294
Brown 2 5 .286 10 12 .455
Columbia 1 5 .167 4 14 .222

___

Friday’s Games

Dartmouth at Yale, 5 p.m.

Harvard at Brown, 7 p.m.

Penn at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Dartmouth at Brown, 6 p.m.

Penn at Cornell, 6 p.m.

Princeton at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Yale, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 10 0 1.000 18 3 .857
St. Peter’s 7 3 .700 9 8 .529
Siena 6 3 .667 9 8 .529
Monmouth (NJ) 5 4 .556 13 7 .650
Quinnipiac 6 5 .545 11 8 .579
Manhattan 4 5 .444 11 7 .611
Fairfield 4 5 .444 10 10 .500
Niagara 4 7 .364 9 11 .450
Rider 3 7 .300 7 13 .350
Marist 3 8 .273 8 12 .400
Canisius 3 8 .273 7 15 .318

___

Friday’s Games

Iona at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Manhattan at Niagara, 7 p.m.

Rider at Siena, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 10 1 .909 18 4 .818
Ohio 8 1 .889 17 3 .850
Akron 6 3 .667 13 6 .684
Kent St. 7 4 .636 12 9 .571
Ball St. 5 5 .500 10 11 .476
Buffalo 4 4 .500 10 8 .556
Cent. Michigan 3 3 .500 4 13 .235
Bowling Green 4 7 .364 11 11 .500
Miami (Ohio) 3 6 .333 9 11 .450
E. Michigan 3 6 .333 8 12 .400
N. Illinois 3 6 .333 6 13 .316
W. Michigan 0 10 .000 4 17 .190

___

Thursday’s Games

E. Michigan at Ohio, 2 p.m.

W. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) at Akron, 6:30 p.m.

Toledo at Ball St., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

E. Michigan at Kent St., 2 p.m.

W. Michigan at Ohio, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 6 1 .857 15 5 .750
NC Central 3 1 .750 9 10 .474
Coppin St. 4 2 .667 5 16 .238
SC State 3 3 .500 11 11 .500
Howard 2 3 .400 8 10 .444
Md.-Eastern Shore 2 3 .400 7 9 .438
Morgan St. 2 4 .333 7 11 .389
Delaware St. 0 5 .000 2 16 .111

___

Wednesday’s Games

Coppin St. 59, Delaware St. 57

Saturday’s Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Howard, 4 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 8 2 .800 17 4 .810
Drake 8 2 .800 17 6 .739
Missouri St. 8 3 .727 17 7 .708
N. Iowa 8 3 .727 12 9 .571
Bradley 6 5 .545 12 11 .522
S. Illinois 4 7 .364 11 12 .478
Valparaiso 3 7 .300 10 12 .455
Illinois St. 3 7 .300 10 13 .435
Indiana St. 2 7 .222 9 12 .429
Evansville 1 8 .111 5 15 .250

___

Wednesday’s Games

Drake 85, Indiana St. 67

Loyola Chicago 78, Illinois St. 64

N. Iowa 78, Bradley 65

Missouri St. 69, S. Illinois 54

Saturday’s Games

Bradley at Evansville, 2 p.m.

N. Iowa at Drake, 6 p.m.

Indiana St. at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

S. Illinois at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boise St. 8 0 1.000 17 4 .810
Wyoming 6 1 .857 17 3 .850
Colorado St. 6 3 .667 16 3 .842
San Diego St. 4 2 .667 12 5 .706
Fresno St. 5 3 .625 15 6 .714
UNLV 5 4 .556 13 9 .591
Utah St. 4 5 .444 13 9 .591
Nevada 3 5 .375 9 10 .474
Air Force 3 6 .333 10 10 .500
New Mexico 1 8 .111 8 14 .364
San Jose St. 0 8 .000 7 13 .350

___

Thursday’s Games

San Jose St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Boise St. at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

San Diego St. at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

Nevada at Fresno St., 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Jose St. at Boise St., 6 p.m.

UNLV at Utah St., 6 p.m.

New Mexico at Air Force, 8 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 8 0 1.000 12 2 .857
Bryant 8 1 .889 12 8 .600
Mount St. Mary’s 6 2 .750 10 10 .500
LIU 5 5 .500 8 12 .400
Sacred Heart 3 4 .429 7 13 .350
Merrimack 3 5 .375 8 13 .381
St. Francis (Pa.) 3 7 .300 7 14 .333
St. Francis (NY) 3 7 .300 6 15 .286
Fairleigh Dickinson 2 5 .286 2 15 .118
CCSU 2 7 .222 5 17 .227

___

Thursday’s Games

Wagner at CCSU, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at LIU, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at St. Francis (NY), 7 p.m.

Bryant at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fairleigh Dickinson at CCSU, 1 p.m.

LIU at Wagner, 1 p.m.

Merrimack at St. Francis (Pa.), 2 p.m.

Bryant at Mount St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.

Sacred Heart at St. Francis (NY), 4 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 10 0 1.000 20 2 .909
Morehead St. 9 1 .900 17 6 .739
Belmont 7 2 .778 17 5 .773
SE Missouri 4 4 .500 9 12 .429
Tennessee St. 4 6 .400 9 13 .409
Austin Peay 3 5 .375 7 11 .389
UT Martin 3 7 .300 7 15 .318
Tennessee Tech 2 6 .250 5 16 .238
E. Illinois 2 6 .250 4 17 .190
SIU-Edwardsville 1 8 .111 7 15 .318

___

Thursday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at Morehead St., 2 p.m.

SE Missouri at UT Martin, 5:30 p.m.

Murray St. at Austin Peay, 7:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at SIU-Edwardsville, 8:30 p.m.

Belmont at Tennessee St., 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Austin Peay at Morehead St., 4 p.m.

Tennessee St. at UT Martin, 4:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Murray St., 8 p.m.

Belmont at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.

