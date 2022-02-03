Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Wilmington
|9
|0
|1.000
|15
|5
|.750
|Towson
|7
|2
|.778
|16
|6
|.727
|Delaware
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|7
|.682
|Hofstra
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|8
|.619
|Drexel
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|10
|.474
|William & Mary
|4
|5
|.444
|5
|17
|.227
|James Madison
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|7
|.632
|Coll. of Charleston
|3
|5
|.375
|11
|9
|.550
|Elon
|3
|6
|.333
|6
|16
|.273
|Northeastern
|0
|10
|.000
|6
|15
|.286
___
Drexel at Delaware, 6 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Elon, 7 p.m.
Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.
Towson at Hofstra, 7 p.m.
James Madison at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at William & Mary, 7 p.m.
James Madison at Hofstra, 2 p.m.
Towson at Northeastern, 2 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at Elon, 4 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at William & Mary, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|8
|1
|.889
|15
|4
|.789
|UAB
|7
|2
|.778
|17
|5
|.773
|Louisiana Tech
|7
|2
|.778
|16
|5
|.762
|Middle Tennessee
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|6
|.700
|UTEP
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|8
|.619
|FAU
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|9
|.571
|Charlotte
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|8
|.579
|Rice
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|8
|.600
|Old Dominion
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|12
|.400
|FIU
|2
|6
|.250
|12
|9
|.571
|W. Kentucky
|2
|6
|.250
|10
|11
|.476
|Southern Miss.
|1
|6
|.143
|6
|14
|.300
|Marshall
|1
|7
|.125
|8
|13
|.381
|UTSA
|1
|8
|.111
|8
|14
|.364
___
W. Kentucky at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at FAU, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at FIU, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Old Dominion, 8 p.m.
UTSA at Rice, 8 p.m.
UTEP at Rice, 3 p.m.
Marshall at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Southern Miss. at FAU, 4 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at UAB, 4 p.m.
UTSA at North Texas, 6 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at FIU, 7 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oakland
|9
|1
|.900
|16
|5
|.762
|Cleveland St.
|10
|2
|.833
|14
|5
|.737
|Wright St.
|9
|4
|.692
|12
|10
|.545
|N. Kentucky
|7
|4
|.636
|11
|9
|.550
|Detroit
|5
|3
|.625
|8
|10
|.444
|Youngstown St.
|6
|6
|.500
|12
|10
|.545
|Fort Wayne
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|10
|.524
|Milwaukee
|5
|8
|.385
|7
|15
|.318
|Ill.-Chicago
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|12
|.368
|Green Bay
|3
|8
|.273
|4
|16
|.200
|Robert Morris
|3
|9
|.250
|5
|16
|.238
|IUPUI
|0
|8
|.000
|2
|17
|.105
___
Youngstown St. at IUPUI, 7 p.m.
Oakland at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Wright St., 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
Green Bay at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at IUPUI, Noon
Youngstown St. at Ill.-Chicago, 2 p.m.
Detroit at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Oakland at Wright St., 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|4
|.789
|Yale
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|9
|.526
|Penn
|5
|2
|.714
|8
|12
|.400
|Cornell
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Harvard
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|7
|.588
|Dartmouth
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|12
|.294
|Brown
|2
|5
|.286
|10
|12
|.455
|Columbia
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|14
|.222
___
Dartmouth at Yale, 5 p.m.
Harvard at Brown, 7 p.m.
Penn at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Brown, 6 p.m.
Penn at Cornell, 6 p.m.
Princeton at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Harvard at Yale, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|10
|0
|1.000
|18
|3
|.857
|St. Peter’s
|7
|3
|.700
|9
|8
|.529
|Siena
|6
|3
|.667
|9
|8
|.529
|Monmouth (NJ)
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|7
|.650
|Quinnipiac
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|8
|.579
|Manhattan
|4
|5
|.444
|11
|7
|.611
|Fairfield
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|10
|.500
|Niagara
|4
|7
|.364
|9
|11
|.450
|Rider
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|13
|.350
|Marist
|3
|8
|.273
|8
|12
|.400
|Canisius
|3
|8
|.273
|7
|15
|.318
___
Iona at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Manhattan at Niagara, 7 p.m.
Rider at Siena, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|10
|1
|.909
|18
|4
|.818
|Ohio
|8
|1
|.889
|17
|3
|.850
|Akron
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|6
|.684
|Kent St.
|7
|4
|.636
|12
|9
|.571
|Ball St.
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|11
|.476
|Buffalo
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|Cent. Michigan
|3
|3
|.500
|4
|13
|.235
|Bowling Green
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|11
|.500
|Miami (Ohio)
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|11
|.450
|E. Michigan
|3
|6
|.333
|8
|12
|.400
|N. Illinois
|3
|6
|.333
|6
|13
|.316
|W. Michigan
|0
|10
|.000
|4
|17
|.190
___
E. Michigan at Ohio, 2 p.m.
W. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Akron, 6:30 p.m.
Toledo at Ball St., 9 p.m.
E. Michigan at Kent St., 2 p.m.
W. Michigan at Ohio, 2 p.m.
Buffalo at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.
N. Illinois at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|6
|1
|.857
|15
|5
|.750
|NC Central
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|10
|.474
|Coppin St.
|4
|2
|.667
|5
|16
|.238
|SC State
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|11
|.500
|Howard
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|10
|.444
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|9
|.438
|Morgan St.
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|11
|.389
|Delaware St.
|0
|5
|.000
|2
|16
|.111
___
Coppin St. 59, Delaware St. 57
Md.-Eastern Shore at Howard, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|8
|2
|.800
|17
|4
|.810
|Drake
|8
|2
|.800
|17
|6
|.739
|Missouri St.
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|7
|.708
|N. Iowa
|8
|3
|.727
|12
|9
|.571
|Bradley
|6
|5
|.545
|12
|11
|.522
|S. Illinois
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|12
|.478
|Valparaiso
|3
|7
|.300
|10
|12
|.455
|Illinois St.
|3
|7
|.300
|10
|13
|.435
|Indiana St.
|2
|7
|.222
|9
|12
|.429
|Evansville
|1
|8
|.111
|5
|15
|.250
___
Drake 85, Indiana St. 67
Loyola Chicago 78, Illinois St. 64
N. Iowa 78, Bradley 65
Missouri St. 69, S. Illinois 54
Bradley at Evansville, 2 p.m.
N. Iowa at Drake, 6 p.m.
Indiana St. at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
S. Illinois at Illinois St., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|8
|0
|1.000
|17
|4
|.810
|Wyoming
|6
|1
|.857
|17
|3
|.850
|Colorado St.
|6
|3
|.667
|16
|3
|.842
|San Diego St.
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|5
|.706
|Fresno St.
|5
|3
|.625
|15
|6
|.714
|UNLV
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|9
|.591
|Utah St.
|4
|5
|.444
|13
|9
|.591
|Nevada
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|10
|.474
|Air Force
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|10
|.500
|New Mexico
|1
|8
|.111
|8
|14
|.364
|San Jose St.
|0
|8
|.000
|7
|13
|.350
___
San Jose St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Boise St. at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
San Diego St. at Colorado St., 9 p.m.
Nevada at Fresno St., 11 p.m.
San Jose St. at Boise St., 6 p.m.
UNLV at Utah St., 6 p.m.
New Mexico at Air Force, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|8
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Bryant
|8
|1
|.889
|12
|8
|.600
|Mount St. Mary’s
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|10
|.500
|LIU
|5
|5
|.500
|8
|12
|.400
|Sacred Heart
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|13
|.350
|Merrimack
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|13
|.381
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|14
|.333
|St. Francis (NY)
|3
|7
|.300
|6
|15
|.286
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|2
|5
|.286
|2
|15
|.118
|CCSU
|2
|7
|.222
|5
|17
|.227
___
Wagner at CCSU, 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart at LIU, 7 p.m.
Merrimack at Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at St. Francis (NY), 7 p.m.
Bryant at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at CCSU, 1 p.m.
LIU at Wagner, 1 p.m.
Merrimack at St. Francis (Pa.), 2 p.m.
Bryant at Mount St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.
Sacred Heart at St. Francis (NY), 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|10
|0
|1.000
|20
|2
|.909
|Morehead St.
|9
|1
|.900
|17
|6
|.739
|Belmont
|7
|2
|.778
|17
|5
|.773
|SE Missouri
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|12
|.429
|Tennessee St.
|4
|6
|.400
|9
|13
|.409
|Austin Peay
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|11
|.389
|UT Martin
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|15
|.318
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|16
|.238
|E. Illinois
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|17
|.190
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|8
|.111
|7
|15
|.318
___
Tennessee Tech at Morehead St., 2 p.m.
SE Missouri at UT Martin, 5:30 p.m.
Murray St. at Austin Peay, 7:30 p.m.
E. Illinois at SIU-Edwardsville, 8:30 p.m.
Belmont at Tennessee St., 8:30 p.m.
Austin Peay at Morehead St., 4 p.m.
Tennessee St. at UT Martin, 4:30 p.m.
E. Illinois at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Murray St., 8 p.m.
Belmont at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments