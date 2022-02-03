On Air: Ask the CIO
All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 9 0 1.000 17 4 .810
Stony Brook 5 3 .625 13 8 .619
Binghamton 6 4 .600 9 10 .474
UMBC 5 4 .556 10 10 .500
Albany (NY) 5 5 .500 9 13 .409
New Hampshire 4 4 .500 9 8 .529
Hartford 3 3 .500 5 13 .278
Mass.-Lowell 3 5 .375 11 9 .550
NJIT 3 7 .300 8 12 .400
Maine 1 9 .100 4 17 .190

___

Wednesday’s Games

UMBC 59, Albany (NY) 53

Mass.-Lowell 62, Maine 50

New Hampshire 70, Hartford 64

Binghamton 77, Stony Brook 61

Vermont 90, NJIT 67

Saturday’s Games

Vermont at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.

Maine at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

New Hampshire at UMBC, 5:30 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at NJIT, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 8 0 1.000 19 2 .905
SMU 7 1 .875 16 4 .800
Cincinnati 5 3 .625 15 6 .714
Temple 5 3 .625 12 7 .632
Tulane 6 4 .600 9 10 .474
Memphis 5 4 .556 11 8 .579
UCF 4 5 .444 12 7 .632
Wichita St. 2 5 .286 11 8 .579
East Carolina 2 7 .222 11 10 .524
South Florida 1 6 .143 6 13 .316
Tulsa 1 8 .111 7 13 .350

___

Wednesday’s Games

Temple 71, East Carolina 63

Houston 73, Tulane 62

Thursday’s Games

Wichita St. at SMU, ppd.

South Florida at UCF, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tulsa at Temple, 2 p.m.

East Carolina at Tulane, 2 p.m.

SMU at Wichita St., 6 p.m.

UCF at Memphis, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Davidson 8 1 .889 18 3 .857
Dayton 7 2 .778 15 7 .682
Saint Louis 6 2 .750 15 6 .714
VCU 6 3 .667 13 7 .650
George Mason 4 2 .667 11 8 .579
St. Bonaventure 4 3 .571 12 6 .667
Richmond 5 4 .556 14 8 .636
George Washington 4 4 .500 8 12 .400
Rhode Island 3 5 .375 12 8 .600
Fordham 3 5 .375 10 10 .500
Saint Joseph’s 3 6 .333 9 11 .450
UMass 2 6 .250 9 11 .450
Duquesne 1 6 .143 6 13 .316
La Salle 1 8 .111 6 13 .316

___

Wednesday’s Games

Fordham 61, Rhode Island 55

Saint Louis 92, George Mason 90, 2OT

George Washington 89, La Salle 87

Dayton 82, VCU 52

Friday’s Games

St. Bonaventure at Richmond, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fordham at Saint Joseph’s, 1 p.m.

Davidson at George Washington, 2 p.m.

George Mason at La Salle, 2 p.m.

UMass at Rhode Island, 2 p.m.

Dayton at Saint Louis, 2 p.m.

Duquesne at VCU, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Duke 8 2 .800 18 3 .857
Miami 8 3 .727 16 6 .727
North Carolina 8 3 .727 16 6 .727
Notre Dame 8 3 .727 15 7 .682
Wake Forest 8 4 .667 18 5 .783
Virginia 7 5 .583 13 9 .591
Florida St. 6 5 .545 13 8 .619
Syracuse 5 6 .455 11 11 .500
Louisville 5 7 .417 11 11 .500
Clemson 4 6 .400 12 9 .571
Virginia Tech 4 7 .364 12 10 .545
Boston College 4 7 .364 9 12 .429
Pittsburgh 3 8 .273 8 14 .364
NC State 3 9 .250 10 13 .435
Georgia Tech 2 8 .200 9 12 .429

___

Wednesday’s Games

Clemson 75, Florida St. 69

Notre Dame 68, Miami 64

Wake Forest 91, Pittsburgh 75

Syracuse 89, NC State 82

Virginia Tech 81, Georgia Tech 66

Saturday’s Games

Wake Forest at Florida St., Noon

Clemson at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m.

Louisville at Syracuse, 2 p.m.

Notre Dame at NC State, 3 p.m.

Miami at Virginia, 5 p.m.

Duke at North Carolina, 6 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Jacksonville St. 8 0 1.000 15 6 .714
Bellarmine 7 1 .875 13 9 .591
Liberty 6 1 .857 15 7 .682
Jacksonville 5 3 .625 13 7 .650
Kennesaw St. 4 4 .500 9 12 .429
Cent. Arkansas 3 4 .429 6 14 .300
Florida Gulf Coast 3 5 .375 13 9 .591
Lipscomb 3 5 .375 10 13 .435
Stetson 3 5 .375 9 12 .429
E. Kentucky 2 6 .250 10 12 .455
North Alabama 2 6 .250 9 12 .429
North Florida 1 7 .125 5 17 .227

___

Thursday’s Games

Liberty at Bellarmine, 1:30 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at E. Kentucky, 5 p.m.

Stetson at Lipscomb, 8:15 p.m.

North Florida at Jacksonville St., 8:30 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Cent. Arkansas, 8:45 p.m.

Jacksonville at North Alabama, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Stetson at Cent. Arkansas, 4:15 p.m.

North Florida at North Alabama, 4:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

Liberty at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Kansas 7 1 .875 18 3 .857
Baylor 7 2 .778 19 3 .864
Texas Tech 6 3 .667 17 5 .773
TCU 4 3 .571 15 4 .789
Texas 5 4 .556 16 6 .727
Iowa St. 3 6 .333 16 6 .727
Oklahoma 3 6 .333 13 9 .591
Kansas St. 3 6 .333 11 10 .524
Oklahoma St. 3 6 .333 10 11 .476
West Virginia 2 6 .250 13 8 .619

___

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas St. 71, Oklahoma St. 68

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., Noon

Iowa St. at Texas, 2 p.m.

Texas Tech at West Virginia, 2 p.m.

Baylor at Kansas, 4 p.m.

Kansas St. at TCU, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 9 1 .900 19 2 .905
Villanova 9 3 .750 16 6 .727
Marquette 8 4 .667 16 7 .696
UConn 6 3 .667 15 5 .750
Xavier 6 4 .600 16 5 .762
Creighton 5 4 .556 13 7 .650
Seton Hall 4 6 .400 13 7 .650
Butler 4 7 .364 11 11 .500
St. John’s 3 6 .333 11 9 .550
DePaul 1 9 .100 10 10 .500
Georgetown 0 8 .000 6 13 .316

___

Wednesday’s Games

Xavier 68, Butler 66

Marquette 83, Villanova 73

Thursday’s Games

St. John’s at Georgetown, 6 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Creighton at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. John’s at Butler, Noon

UConn at Villanova, Noon

DePaul at Xavier, 2 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Weber St. 10 1 .909 17 5 .773
Montana St. 8 2 .800 16 5 .762
Montana 8 2 .800 15 6 .714
S. Utah 7 2 .778 13 6 .684
N. Colorado 5 3 .625 10 10 .500
E. Washington 5 6 .455 11 11 .500
Portland St. 4 7 .364 6 13 .316
N. Arizona 3 6 .333 7 13 .350
Sacramento St. 2 8 .200 6 11 .353
Idaho 2 9 .182 5 16 .238
Idaho St. 1 9 .100 3 16 .158

___

Thursday’s Games

Portland St. at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

Montana St. at Idaho St., ppd.

Idaho at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Montana at Weber St., 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N. Colorado at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Montana at Idaho St., 8 p.m.

Montana St. at Weber St., 8 p.m.

E. Washington at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Portland St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Longwood 8 0 1.000 16 5 .762
SC-Upstate 7 2 .778 10 11 .476
Winthrop 6 2 .750 13 8 .619
Gardner-Webb 6 3 .667 12 10 .545
Campbell 5 4 .556 12 8 .600
NC A&T 4 4 .500 9 13 .409
UNC-Asheville 4 5 .444 12 10 .545
High Point 3 5 .375 9 13 .409
Radford 3 6 .333 7 14 .333
Presbyterian 2 6 .250 10 13 .435
Hampton 2 6 .250 6 13 .316
Charleston Southern 1 8 .111 4 17 .190

___

Wednesday’s Games

Radford 64, Charleston Southern 52

Longwood 56, UNC-Asheville 48

SC-Upstate 85, Hampton 78

Gardner-Webb 65, High Point 57

Presbyterian 64, Campbell 58

Thursday’s Games

NC A&T at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

NC A&T at Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m.

Campbell at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.

Presbyterian at Radford, 5 p.m.

Longwood at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.

Winthrop at Hampton, 5:30 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at High Point, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Illinois 9 2 .818 16 5 .762
Michigan St. 8 2 .800 17 4 .810
Purdue 8 3 .727 19 3 .864
Wisconsin 8 3 .727 17 4 .810
Ohio St. 6 3 .667 13 5 .722
Indiana 7 4 .636 16 5 .762
Michigan 5 4 .556 11 8 .579
Rutgers 6 5 .545 12 9 .571
Iowa 4 6 .400 14 7 .667
Penn St. 4 6 .400 9 9 .500
Maryland 3 8 .273 11 11 .500
Northwestern 3 8 .273 10 10 .500
Minnesota 2 8 .200 11 8 .579
Nebraska 0 11 .000 6 16 .273

___

Wednesday’s Games

Purdue 88, Minnesota 73

Illinois 80, Wisconsin 67

Thursday’s Games

Iowa at Ohio St., ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Illinois at Indiana, Noon

Northwestern at Nebraska, 1 p.m.

Michigan at Purdue, 2:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Rutgers, 4 p.m.

Penn St. at Wisconsin, 6 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Hawaii 6 0 1.000 11 5 .688
Cal St.-Fullerton 5 1 .833 12 6 .667
Long Beach St. 5 1 .833 10 9 .526
UC Riverside 4 3 .571 11 7 .611
UC Irvine 3 3 .500 8 7 .533
UC Davis 2 3 .400 9 7 .563
UC Santa Barbara 1 3 .250 8 8 .500
CS Bakersfield 1 4 .200 6 9 .400
Cal Poly 1 5 .167 5 13 .278
CS Northridge 1 6 .143 5 14 .263
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 9 11 .450

___

Thursday’s Games

UC San Diego at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

UC Irvine at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Hawaii at UC Riverside, 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UC San Diego at UC Santa Barbara, 4 p.m.

Cal Poly at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

Hawaii at UC Davis, 8 p.m.

UC Irvine at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

