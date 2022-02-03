Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|8
|1
|.889
|16
|2
|.889
|Arizona
|7
|1
|.875
|17
|2
|.895
|Southern Cal
|8
|3
|.727
|18
|3
|.857
|Oregon
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|7
|.650
|Washington
|6
|3
|.667
|11
|8
|.579
|Washington St.
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|7
|.632
|Stanford
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|7
|.650
|Colorado
|5
|6
|.455
|13
|8
|.619
|Arizona St.
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|12
|.333
|California
|2
|9
|.182
|9
|13
|.409
|Oregon St.
|1
|7
|.125
|3
|15
|.167
|Utah
|1
|11
|.083
|8
|14
|.364
___
UCLA at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Washington St. at Stanford, 9 p.m.
Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.
Oregon St. at Utah, 9 p.m.
Oregon at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Southern Cal at Arizona St., 11 p.m.
Washington at California, 11 p.m.
Washington St. at California, 4 p.m.
Southern Cal at Arizona, 5 p.m.
Oregon St. at Colorado, 6 p.m.
Oregon at Utah, 8:30 p.m.
UCLA at Arizona St., 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|11
|.476
|Navy
|7
|4
|.636
|14
|8
|.636
|Loyola (Md.)
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|9
|.591
|Army
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|10
|.565
|Lehigh
|7
|4
|.636
|9
|14
|.391
|Boston U.
|6
|5
|.545
|15
|9
|.625
|Holy Cross
|3
|5
|.375
|5
|15
|.250
|Lafayette
|3
|6
|.333
|6
|14
|.300
|American
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|15
|.286
|Bucknell
|2
|9
|.182
|5
|18
|.217
___
Colgate 83, Bucknell 69
Lafayette 71, American 62
Lehigh 63, Navy 62
Loyola (Md.) 61, Army 57
Holy Cross at Army, 1 p.m.
Bucknell at Lafayette, 2 p.m.
Boston U. at Lehigh, 2 p.m.
Colgate at American, 4 p.m.
Navy at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|9
|0
|1.000
|21
|1
|.955
|Kentucky
|7
|2
|.778
|18
|4
|.818
|Arkansas
|6
|3
|.667
|17
|5
|.773
|Tennessee
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|6
|.714
|Mississippi St.
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|7
|.667
|LSU
|4
|5
|.444
|16
|6
|.727
|Texas A&M
|4
|5
|.444
|15
|7
|.682
|Alabama
|4
|5
|.444
|14
|8
|.636
|Florida
|4
|5
|.444
|14
|8
|.636
|South Carolina
|4
|5
|.444
|13
|8
|.619
|Mississippi
|3
|6
|.333
|12
|10
|.545
|Vanderbilt
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|10
|.524
|Missouri
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|13
|.381
|Georgia
|1
|8
|.111
|6
|16
|.273
___
Florida 66, Missouri 65
Arkansas 99, Georgia 73
Kentucky 77, Vanderbilt 70
Auburn at Georgia, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at South Carolina, 1 p.m.
Mississippi at Florida, 3:30 p.m.
Missouri at Texas A&M, 4 p.m.
LSU at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.
Kentucky at Alabama, 8 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Arkansas, 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Furman
|9
|2
|.818
|17
|7
|.708
|Chattanooga
|8
|2
|.800
|18
|5
|.783
|Mercer
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|10
|.565
|VMI
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|10
|.565
|Wofford
|5
|6
|.455
|13
|10
|.565
|Samford
|4
|6
|.400
|14
|8
|.636
|UNC-Greensboro
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|10
|.545
|ETSU
|4
|7
|.364
|12
|12
|.500
|The Citadel
|3
|7
|.300
|9
|12
|.429
|W. Carolina
|3
|7
|.300
|9
|14
|.391
___
Furman 102, The Citadel 83
VMI 76, UNC-Greensboro 65
W. Carolina 87, ETSU 84
Samford 80, Chattanooga 72
W. Carolina at VMI, 6 p.m.
Mercer at Chattanooga, Noon
UNC-Greensboro at Furman, Noon
Samford at The Citadel, 1 p.m.
ETSU at Wofford, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Orleans
|5
|0
|1.000
|12
|8
|.600
|Texas A&M-CC
|3
|2
|.600
|16
|6
|.727
|Nicholls
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|9
|.591
|SE Louisiana
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|11
|.500
|McNeese St.
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|14
|.364
|Houston Baptist
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|12
|.333
|Northwestern St.
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|16
|.273
|Incarnate Word
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|18
|.182
___
Northwestern St. at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
Nicholls at Incarnate Word, 8:30 p.m.
SE Louisiana at McNeese St., 8:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Texas A&M-CC, 8:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.
Northwestern St. at McNeese St., 5 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida A&M
|7
|2
|.778
|9
|11
|.450
|Southern U.
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|9
|.571
|Grambling St.
|6
|2
|.750
|9
|12
|.429
|Texas Southern
|6
|3
|.667
|8
|10
|.444
|Alcorn St.
|6
|3
|.667
|7
|14
|.333
|Prairie View
|4
|3
|.571
|4
|13
|.235
|Alabama A&M
|4
|5
|.444
|5
|14
|.263
|Alabama St.
|4
|5
|.444
|5
|16
|.238
|Bethune-Cookman
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|16
|.238
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|17
|.227
|Jackson St.
|2
|7
|.222
|4
|16
|.200
|MVSU
|1
|8
|.111
|1
|18
|.053
___
Alabama St. at Grambling St., 3:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.
Texas Southern at Florida A&M, 4:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at MVSU, 5 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6:30 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|11
|0
|1.000
|20
|4
|.833
|Oral Roberts
|9
|2
|.818
|15
|7
|.682
|N. Dakota St.
|6
|4
|.600
|14
|8
|.636
|South Dakota
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|8
|.619
|UMKC
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|9
|.591
|W. Illinois
|4
|6
|.400
|13
|9
|.591
|Denver
|4
|7
|.364
|8
|16
|.333
|Omaha
|3
|8
|.273
|4
|18
|.182
|St. Thomas (MN)
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|12
|.400
|North Dakota
|0
|10
|.000
|4
|19
|.174
___
Omaha at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
Denver at North Dakota, 8 p.m.
W. Illinois at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
St. Thomas (MN) at UMKC, 8 p.m.
Denver at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.
Omaha at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
St. Thomas (MN) at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 8 p.m.
W. Illinois at UMKC, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Appalachian St.
|8
|2
|.800
|14
|9
|.609
|Arkansas St.
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|5
|.737
|South Alabama
|5
|3
|.625
|15
|6
|.714
|Troy
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|7
|.667
|Texas St.
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|6
|.684
|Texas-Arlington
|5
|5
|.500
|9
|12
|.429
|Coastal Carolina
|4
|5
|.444
|12
|9
|.571
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|10
|.474
|Georgia Southern
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|9
|.526
|Georgia St.
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|9
|.471
|UALR
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|11
|.389
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|8
|.200
|10
|12
|.455
___
Appalachian St. at Texas St., 6 p.m.
South Alabama at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.
Troy at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at UALR, 7:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.
South Alabama at Georgia St., 2 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at UALR, 3 p.m.
Troy at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Arkansas St., 5 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Texas St., 6 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Texas-Arlington, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|6
|0
|1.000
|17
|2
|.895
|Saint Mary’s (Cal.)
|5
|1
|.833
|17
|4
|.810
|San Diego
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|9
|.591
|BYU
|5
|3
|.625
|17
|6
|.739
|San Francisco
|4
|3
|.571
|17
|5
|.773
|Santa Clara
|4
|3
|.571
|14
|8
|.636
|Portland
|2
|4
|.333
|11
|10
|.524
|Loyola Marymount
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|10
|.474
|Pacific
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|14
|.300
|Pepperdine
|0
|8
|.000
|6
|17
|.261
___
Gonzaga at San Diego, 9 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.
San Francisco at BYU, 10 p.m.
Pepperdine at Pacific, 10 p.m.
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) at Portland, 11 p.m.
Santa Clara at San Diego, 7 p.m.
Pacific at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.
San Francisco at Portland, 8 p.m.
Gonzaga at BYU, 10 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Saint Mary’s (Cal.), 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seattle
|8
|0
|1.000
|17
|4
|.810
|New Mexico St.
|6
|1
|.857
|17
|3
|.850
|Sam Houston St.
|8
|2
|.800
|13
|10
|.565
|Utah Valley St.
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|6
|.700
|Grand Canyon
|4
|3
|.571
|14
|5
|.737
|Stephen F. Austin
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|8
|.619
|Abilene Christian
|6
|5
|.545
|15
|7
|.682
|Tarleton St.
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|13
|.435
|Dixie St.
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|10
|.524
|Cal Baptist
|2
|6
|.250
|12
|9
|.571
|Chicago St.
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|16
|.273
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|2
|8
|.200
|7
|15
|.318
|Lamar
|0
|9
|.000
|2
|20
|.091
___
Abilene Christian 77, Chicago St. 73
Texas Rio Grande Valley 93, Lamar 79
Dixie St. at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.
Utah Valley St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Cal Baptist at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
Utah Valley St. at Sam Houston St., 3 p.m.
Dixie St. at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.
Texas Rio Grande Valley at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.
Seattle at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.
Cal Baptist at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.
Chicago St. at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments