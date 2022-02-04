On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
February 4, 2022
4 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UNC-Wilmington 9 1 .900 15 6 .714
Towson 8 2 .800 17 6 .739
Delaware 6 4 .600 15 8 .652
Hofstra 5 4 .556 13 9 .591
Drexel 5 5 .500 10 10 .500
James Madison 4 5 .444 13 7 .650
Coll. of Charleston 4 5 .444 12 9 .571
Elon 4 6 .400 7 16 .304
William & Mary 4 6 .400 5 18 .217
Northeastern 0 11 .000 6 16 .273

___

Thursday’s Games

Drexel 76, Delaware 68

Elon 78, UNC-Wilmington 65

Towson 78, Hofstra 68

James Madison 76, Northeastern 71

Coll. of Charleston 84, William & Mary 61

Saturday’s Games

James Madison at Hofstra, 2 p.m.

Towson at Northeastern, 2 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Elon, 4 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at William & Mary, 4 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Texas 8 1 .889 15 4 .789
UAB 7 2 .778 17 5 .773
Middle Tennessee 5 2 .714 14 6 .700
Louisiana Tech 7 3 .700 16 6 .727
UTEP 6 3 .667 13 8 .619
FAU 6 3 .667 13 9 .591
Rice 6 4 .600 13 8 .619
Charlotte 4 4 .500 11 9 .550
Old Dominion 4 4 .500 9 12 .429
FIU 3 6 .333 13 9 .591
W. Kentucky 3 6 .333 11 11 .500
Southern Miss. 1 7 .125 6 15 .286
Marshall 1 8 .111 8 14 .364
UTSA 1 9 .100 8 15 .348

___

Thursday’s Games

W. Kentucky 78, Charlotte 59

FAU 83, Louisiana Tech 73

FIU 77, Southern Miss. 67

Old Dominion 79, Marshall 64

Rice 91, UTSA 78

Saturday’s Games

UTEP at Rice, 3 p.m.

Marshall at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Southern Miss. at FAU, 4 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at UAB, 4 p.m.

UTSA at North Texas, 6 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at FIU, 7 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oakland 9 1 .900 16 5 .762
Cleveland St. 10 2 .833 14 5 .737
Wright St. 9 4 .692 12 10 .545
N. Kentucky 7 4 .636 11 9 .550
Detroit 5 3 .625 8 10 .444
Youngstown St. 7 6 .538 13 10 .565
Fort Wayne 6 6 .500 11 10 .524
Milwaukee 5 8 .385 7 15 .318
Ill.-Chicago 4 7 .364 8 12 .400
Green Bay 3 8 .273 4 16 .200
Robert Morris 3 10 .231 5 17 .227
IUPUI 0 9 .000 2 18 .100

___

Thursday’s Games

Youngstown St. 61, IUPUI 55

Ill.-Chicago 80, Robert Morris 75

Friday’s Games

Green Bay at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Oakland at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Robert Morris at IUPUI, Noon

Youngstown St. at Ill.-Chicago, 2 p.m.

Detroit at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Green Bay at Fort Wayne, 2 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Princeton 5 1 .833 15 4 .789
Yale 4 1 .800 10 9 .526
Penn 5 2 .714 8 12 .400
Cornell 3 3 .500 11 6 .647
Harvard 2 3 .400 10 7 .588
Dartmouth 2 4 .333 5 12 .294
Brown 2 5 .286 10 12 .455
Columbia 1 5 .167 4 14 .222

___

Friday’s Games

Dartmouth at Yale, 5 p.m.

Harvard at Brown, 7 p.m.

Penn at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Dartmouth at Brown, 6 p.m.

Penn at Cornell, 6 p.m.

Princeton at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Yale, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 10 0 1.000 18 3 .857
St. Peter’s 7 3 .700 9 8 .529
Siena 6 3 .667 9 8 .529
Monmouth (NJ) 5 4 .556 13 7 .650
Quinnipiac 6 5 .545 11 8 .579
Manhattan 4 5 .444 11 7 .611
Fairfield 4 5 .444 10 10 .500
Niagara 4 7 .364 9 11 .450
Rider 3 7 .300 7 13 .350
Marist 3 8 .273 8 12 .400
Canisius 3 8 .273 7 15 .318

___

Friday’s Games

Iona at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Manhattan at Niagara, 7 p.m.

Rider at Siena, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Manhattan at Canisius, 1 p.m.

Iona at Niagara, 1 p.m.

Siena at Fairfield, 2 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.

Marist at St. Peter’s, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 10 1 .909 18 4 .818
Ohio 9 1 .900 18 3 .857
Akron 6 3 .667 13 6 .684
Kent St. 7 4 .636 12 9 .571
Cent. Michigan 4 3 .571 5 13 .278
Ball St. 5 5 .500 10 11 .476
Buffalo 4 4 .500 10 8 .556
Bowling Green 4 7 .364 11 11 .500
Miami (Ohio) 3 6 .333 9 11 .450
N. Illinois 3 6 .333 6 13 .316
E. Michigan 3 7 .300 8 13 .381
W. Michigan 0 11 .000 4 18 .182

___

Thursday’s Games

Ohio 81, E. Michigan 68

Cent. Michigan 65, W. Michigan 55

Friday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) at Akron, 6:30 p.m.

Toledo at Ball St., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

E. Michigan at Kent St., 2 p.m.

W. Michigan at Ohio, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Akron at Miami (Ohio), 4 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 6 1 .857 15 5 .750
NC Central 3 1 .750 9 10 .474
Coppin St. 4 2 .667 5 16 .238
SC State 3 3 .500 11 11 .500
Howard 2 3 .400 8 10 .444
Md.-Eastern Shore 2 3 .400 7 9 .438
Morgan St. 2 4 .333 7 11 .389
Delaware St. 0 5 .000 2 16 .111

___

Saturday’s Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Howard, 4 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 8 2 .800 17 4 .810
Drake 8 2 .800 17 6 .739
Missouri St. 8 3 .727 17 7 .708
N. Iowa 8 3 .727 12 9 .571
Bradley 6 5 .545 12 11 .522
S. Illinois 4 7 .364 11 12 .478
Valparaiso 3 7 .300 10 12 .455
Illinois St. 3 7 .300 10 13 .435
Indiana St. 2 7 .222 9 12 .429
Evansville 1 8 .111 5 15 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

Bradley at Evansville, 2 p.m.

N. Iowa at Drake, 6 p.m.

Indiana St. at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

S. Illinois at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Loyola Chicago at Missouri St., 2 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boise St. 8 1 .889 17 5 .773
Wyoming 7 1 .875 18 3 .857
Colorado St. 6 3 .667 16 3 .842
San Diego St. 4 2 .667 12 5 .706
Fresno St. 5 3 .625 15 6 .714
UNLV 5 4 .556 13 9 .591
Utah St. 5 5 .500 14 9 .609
Nevada 3 5 .375 9 10 .474
Air Force 3 6 .333 10 10 .500
New Mexico 1 8 .111 8 14 .364
San Jose St. 0 9 .000 7 14 .333

___

Thursday’s Games

Utah St. 78, San Jose St. 62

Wyoming 72, Boise St. 65

Friday’s Games

San Diego St. at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

Nevada at Fresno St., 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Jose St. at Boise St., 6 p.m.

UNLV at Utah St., 6 p.m.

New Mexico at Air Force, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Nevada at San Diego St., 4 p.m.

Wyoming at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 9 0 1.000 15 2 .882
Bryant 9 1 .900 13 8 .619
Mount St. Mary’s 7 2 .778 11 10 .524
LIU 6 5 .545 9 12 .429
Sacred Heart 3 5 .375 7 14 .333
St. Francis (NY) 4 7 .364 7 15 .318
Merrimack 3 6 .333 8 14 .364
St. Francis (Pa.) 3 8 .273 7 15 .318
Fairleigh Dickinson 2 6 .250 2 16 .111
CCSU 2 8 .200 5 18 .217

___

Thursday’s Games

Wagner 54, CCSU 52

LIU 79, Sacred Heart 75

Mount St. Mary’s 69, Merrimack 53

St. Francis (NY) 81, Fairleigh Dickinson 64

Bryant 89, St. Francis (Pa.) 82

Saturday’s Games

Fairleigh Dickinson at CCSU, 1 p.m.

LIU at Wagner, 1 p.m.

Merrimack at St. Francis (Pa.), 2 p.m.

Bryant at Mount St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.

Sacred Heart at St. Francis (NY), 4 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 11 0 1.000 21 2 .913
Morehead St. 10 1 .909 18 6 .750
Belmont 8 2 .800 18 5 .783
SE Missouri 4 5 .444 9 13 .409
Tennessee St. 4 7 .364 9 14 .391
UT Martin 4 7 .364 8 15 .348
Austin Peay 3 6 .333 7 12 .368
E. Illinois 2 6 .250 4 17 .190
Tennessee Tech 2 7 .222 5 17 .227
SIU-Edwardsville 1 8 .111 7 15 .318

___

Thursday’s Games

Morehead St. 75, Tennessee Tech 68

Murray St. 65, Austin Peay 53

UT Martin 84, SE Missouri 63

Belmont 88, Tennessee St. 61

Saturday’s Games

Austin Peay at Morehead St., 4 p.m.

Tennessee St. at UT Martin, 4:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Murray St., 8 p.m.

Belmont at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.

