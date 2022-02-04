Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|9
|0
|1.000
|17
|4
|.810
|Stony Brook
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|8
|.619
|Binghamton
|6
|4
|.600
|9
|10
|.474
|UMBC
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|10
|.500
|Albany (NY)
|5
|5
|.500
|9
|13
|.409
|New Hampshire
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Hartford
|3
|3
|.500
|5
|13
|.278
|Mass.-Lowell
|3
|5
|.375
|11
|9
|.550
|NJIT
|3
|7
|.300
|8
|12
|.400
|Maine
|1
|9
|.100
|4
|17
|.190
___
Vermont at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.
Maine at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.
New Hampshire at UMBC, 5:30 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at NJIT, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|8
|0
|1.000
|19
|2
|.905
|SMU
|7
|1
|.875
|16
|4
|.800
|Cincinnati
|5
|3
|.625
|15
|6
|.714
|Temple
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|7
|.632
|Tulane
|6
|4
|.600
|9
|10
|.474
|Memphis
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|8
|.579
|UCF
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|7
|.650
|Wichita St.
|2
|5
|.286
|11
|8
|.579
|East Carolina
|2
|7
|.222
|11
|10
|.524
|South Florida
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|14
|.300
|Tulsa
|1
|8
|.111
|7
|13
|.350
___
Wichita St. at SMU, ppd.
UCF 68, South Florida 49
Tulsa at Temple, 2 p.m.
East Carolina at Tulane, 2 p.m.
SMU at Wichita St., 6 p.m.
UCF at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Houston at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|8
|1
|.889
|18
|3
|.857
|Dayton
|7
|2
|.778
|15
|7
|.682
|Saint Louis
|6
|2
|.750
|15
|6
|.714
|VCU
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|7
|.650
|George Mason
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|8
|.579
|St. Bonaventure
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|6
|.667
|Richmond
|5
|4
|.556
|14
|8
|.636
|George Washington
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|12
|.400
|Rhode Island
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|8
|.600
|Fordham
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|10
|.500
|Saint Joseph’s
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|11
|.450
|UMass
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|11
|.450
|Duquesne
|1
|6
|.143
|6
|13
|.316
|La Salle
|1
|8
|.111
|6
|13
|.316
___
St. Bonaventure at Richmond, 6 p.m.
Fordham at Saint Joseph’s, 1 p.m.
Davidson at George Washington, 2 p.m.
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
George Mason at La Salle, 2 p.m.
UMass at Rhode Island, 2 p.m.
Dayton at Saint Louis, 2 p.m.
Duquesne at VCU, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|8
|2
|.800
|18
|3
|.857
|Miami
|8
|3
|.727
|16
|6
|.727
|North Carolina
|8
|3
|.727
|16
|6
|.727
|Notre Dame
|8
|3
|.727
|15
|7
|.682
|Wake Forest
|8
|4
|.667
|18
|5
|.783
|Virginia
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|9
|.591
|Florida St.
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|8
|.619
|Syracuse
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|11
|.500
|Louisville
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|11
|.500
|Clemson
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|9
|.571
|Virginia Tech
|4
|7
|.364
|12
|10
|.545
|Boston College
|4
|7
|.364
|9
|12
|.429
|Pittsburgh
|3
|8
|.273
|8
|14
|.364
|NC State
|3
|9
|.250
|10
|13
|.435
|Georgia Tech
|2
|8
|.200
|9
|12
|.429
___
Wake Forest at Florida St., Noon
Clemson at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m.
Louisville at Syracuse, 2 p.m.
Notre Dame at NC State, 3 p.m.
Miami at Virginia, 5 p.m.
Duke at North Carolina, 6 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville St.
|8
|1
|.889
|15
|7
|.682
|Liberty
|7
|1
|.875
|16
|7
|.696
|Bellarmine
|7
|2
|.778
|13
|10
|.565
|Jacksonville
|6
|3
|.667
|14
|7
|.667
|Florida Gulf Coast
|4
|5
|.444
|14
|9
|.609
|Stetson
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|12
|.455
|Kennesaw St.
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|13
|.409
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|5
|.375
|6
|15
|.286
|E. Kentucky
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|12
|.478
|Lipscomb
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|14
|.417
|North Alabama
|2
|7
|.222
|9
|13
|.409
|North Florida
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|17
|.261
___
Liberty 66, Bellarmine 53
E. Kentucky 82, Kennesaw St. 81, 3OT
Stetson 77, Lipscomb 71
North Florida 88, Jacksonville St. 76
Florida Gulf Coast 95, Cent. Arkansas 93, OT
Jacksonville 56, North Alabama 50
Stetson at Cent. Arkansas, 4:15 p.m.
North Florida at North Alabama, 4:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.
Liberty at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|7
|1
|.875
|18
|3
|.857
|Baylor
|7
|2
|.778
|19
|3
|.864
|Texas Tech
|6
|3
|.667
|17
|5
|.773
|TCU
|4
|3
|.571
|15
|4
|.789
|Texas
|5
|4
|.556
|16
|6
|.727
|Iowa St.
|3
|6
|.333
|16
|6
|.727
|Oklahoma
|3
|6
|.333
|13
|9
|.591
|Kansas St.
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|10
|.524
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|11
|.476
|West Virginia
|2
|6
|.250
|13
|8
|.619
___
Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., Noon
Iowa St. at Texas, 2 p.m.
Texas Tech at West Virginia, 2 p.m.
Baylor at Kansas, 4 p.m.
Kansas St. at TCU, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|9
|1
|.900
|19
|2
|.905
|Villanova
|9
|3
|.750
|16
|6
|.727
|Marquette
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|7
|.696
|UConn
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|5
|.750
|Xavier
|6
|4
|.600
|16
|5
|.762
|Creighton
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|7
|.650
|Seton Hall
|4
|6
|.400
|13
|7
|.650
|St. John’s
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|9
|.571
|Butler
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|11
|.500
|DePaul
|1
|9
|.100
|10
|10
|.500
|Georgetown
|0
|9
|.000
|6
|14
|.300
___
St. John’s 90, Georgetown 77
Creighton at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.
St. John’s at Butler, Noon
UConn at Villanova, Noon
DePaul at Xavier, 2 p.m.
Providence at Georgetown, Noon
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|11
|1
|.917
|18
|5
|.783
|Montana St.
|8
|2
|.800
|16
|5
|.762
|S. Utah
|8
|2
|.800
|14
|6
|.700
|Montana
|8
|3
|.727
|15
|7
|.682
|N. Colorado
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|11
|.476
|E. Washington
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|11
|.500
|Portland St.
|5
|7
|.417
|7
|13
|.350
|N. Arizona
|4
|6
|.400
|8
|13
|.381
|Sacramento St.
|2
|9
|.182
|6
|12
|.333
|Idaho
|2
|10
|.167
|5
|17
|.227
|Idaho St.
|1
|9
|.100
|3
|16
|.158
___
Portland St. 106, N. Colorado 99
Montana St. at Idaho St., ppd.
S. Utah 75, Idaho 59
Weber St. 80, Montana 75
N. Arizona 62, Sacramento St. 61
N. Colorado at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
Montana at Idaho St., 8 p.m.
Montana St. at Weber St., 8 p.m.
E. Washington at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Portland St., 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Longwood
|8
|0
|1.000
|16
|5
|.762
|Winthrop
|7
|2
|.778
|14
|8
|.636
|SC-Upstate
|7
|2
|.778
|10
|11
|.476
|Gardner-Webb
|6
|3
|.667
|12
|10
|.545
|Campbell
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|8
|.600
|UNC-Asheville
|4
|5
|.444
|12
|10
|.545
|NC A&T
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|14
|.391
|High Point
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|13
|.409
|Radford
|3
|6
|.333
|7
|14
|.333
|Presbyterian
|2
|6
|.250
|10
|13
|.435
|Hampton
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|13
|.316
|Charleston Southern
|1
|8
|.111
|4
|17
|.190
___
Winthrop 64, NC A&T 54
NC A&T at Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m.
Campbell at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.
Presbyterian at Radford, 5 p.m.
Longwood at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.
Winthrop at Hampton, 5:30 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at High Point, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Illinois
|9
|2
|.818
|16
|5
|.762
|Michigan St.
|8
|2
|.800
|17
|4
|.810
|Purdue
|8
|3
|.727
|19
|3
|.864
|Wisconsin
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|4
|.810
|Ohio St.
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|5
|.722
|Indiana
|7
|4
|.636
|16
|5
|.762
|Michigan
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|8
|.579
|Rutgers
|6
|5
|.545
|12
|9
|.571
|Iowa
|4
|6
|.400
|14
|7
|.667
|Penn St.
|4
|6
|.400
|9
|9
|.500
|Maryland
|3
|8
|.273
|11
|11
|.500
|Northwestern
|3
|8
|.273
|10
|10
|.500
|Minnesota
|2
|8
|.200
|11
|8
|.579
|Nebraska
|0
|11
|.000
|6
|16
|.273
___
Iowa at Ohio St., ppd.
Illinois at Indiana, Noon
Northwestern at Nebraska, 1 p.m.
Michigan at Purdue, 2:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Rutgers, 4 p.m.
Penn St. at Wisconsin, 6 p.m.
Maryland at Ohio St., 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Iowa, 4:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|6
|1
|.857
|13
|6
|.684
|Hawaii
|6
|1
|.857
|11
|6
|.647
|Long Beach St.
|6
|1
|.857
|11
|9
|.550
|UC Riverside
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|7
|.632
|UC Irvine
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|7
|.563
|UC Davis
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|7
|.563
|UC Santa Barbara
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|9
|.471
|CS Bakersfield
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|10
|.375
|Cal Poly
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|14
|.263
|CS Northridge
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|15
|.250
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|11
|.476
___
UC San Diego 83, CS Northridge 77
Cal St.-Fullerton 61, Cal Poly 50
Long Beach St. 74, CS Bakersfield 65
UC Irvine 53, UC Santa Barbara 52
UC Riverside 64, Hawaii 59
UC San Diego at UC Santa Barbara, 4 p.m.
Cal Poly at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
Hawaii at UC Davis, 8 p.m.
UC Irvine at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments