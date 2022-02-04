On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
February 4, 2022 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 9 0 1.000 17 4 .810
Stony Brook 5 3 .625 13 8 .619
Binghamton 6 4 .600 9 10 .474
UMBC 5 4 .556 10 10 .500
Albany (NY) 5 5 .500 9 13 .409
New Hampshire 4 4 .500 9 8 .529
Hartford 3 3 .500 5 13 .278
Mass.-Lowell 3 5 .375 11 9 .550
NJIT 3 7 .300 8 12 .400
Maine 1 9 .100 4 17 .190

___

Saturday’s Games

Vermont at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.

Maine at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

New Hampshire at UMBC, 5:30 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at NJIT, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 8 0 1.000 19 2 .905
SMU 7 1 .875 16 4 .800
Cincinnati 5 3 .625 15 6 .714
Temple 5 3 .625 12 7 .632
Tulane 6 4 .600 9 10 .474
Memphis 5 4 .556 11 8 .579
UCF 5 5 .500 13 7 .650
Wichita St. 2 5 .286 11 8 .579
East Carolina 2 7 .222 11 10 .524
South Florida 1 7 .125 6 14 .300
Tulsa 1 8 .111 7 13 .350

___

Thursday’s Games

Wichita St. at SMU, ppd.

UCF 68, South Florida 49

Saturday’s Games

Tulsa at Temple, 2 p.m.

East Carolina at Tulane, 2 p.m.

SMU at Wichita St., 6 p.m.

UCF at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Davidson 8 1 .889 18 3 .857
Dayton 7 2 .778 15 7 .682
Saint Louis 6 2 .750 15 6 .714
VCU 6 3 .667 13 7 .650
George Mason 4 2 .667 11 8 .579
St. Bonaventure 4 3 .571 12 6 .667
Richmond 5 4 .556 14 8 .636
George Washington 4 4 .500 8 12 .400
Rhode Island 3 5 .375 12 8 .600
Fordham 3 5 .375 10 10 .500
Saint Joseph’s 3 6 .333 9 11 .450
UMass 2 6 .250 9 11 .450
Duquesne 1 6 .143 6 13 .316
La Salle 1 8 .111 6 13 .316

___

Friday’s Games

St. Bonaventure at Richmond, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fordham at Saint Joseph’s, 1 p.m.

Davidson at George Washington, 2 p.m.

George Mason at La Salle, 2 p.m.

UMass at Rhode Island, 2 p.m.

Dayton at Saint Louis, 2 p.m.

Duquesne at VCU, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Duke 8 2 .800 18 3 .857
Miami 8 3 .727 16 6 .727
North Carolina 8 3 .727 16 6 .727
Notre Dame 8 3 .727 15 7 .682
Wake Forest 8 4 .667 18 5 .783
Virginia 7 5 .583 13 9 .591
Florida St. 6 5 .545 13 8 .619
Syracuse 5 6 .455 11 11 .500
Louisville 5 7 .417 11 11 .500
Clemson 4 6 .400 12 9 .571
Virginia Tech 4 7 .364 12 10 .545
Boston College 4 7 .364 9 12 .429
Pittsburgh 3 8 .273 8 14 .364
NC State 3 9 .250 10 13 .435
Georgia Tech 2 8 .200 9 12 .429

___

Saturday’s Games

Wake Forest at Florida St., Noon

Clemson at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m.

Louisville at Syracuse, 2 p.m.

Notre Dame at NC State, 3 p.m.

Miami at Virginia, 5 p.m.

Duke at North Carolina, 6 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Jacksonville St. 8 1 .889 15 7 .682
Liberty 7 1 .875 16 7 .696
Bellarmine 7 2 .778 13 10 .565
Jacksonville 6 3 .667 14 7 .667
Florida Gulf Coast 4 5 .444 14 9 .609
Stetson 4 5 .444 10 12 .455
Kennesaw St. 4 5 .444 9 13 .409
Cent. Arkansas 3 5 .375 6 15 .286
E. Kentucky 3 6 .333 11 12 .478
Lipscomb 3 6 .333 10 14 .417
North Alabama 2 7 .222 9 13 .409
North Florida 2 7 .222 6 17 .261

___

Thursday’s Games

Liberty 66, Bellarmine 53

E. Kentucky 82, Kennesaw St. 81, 3OT

Stetson 77, Lipscomb 71

North Florida 88, Jacksonville St. 76

Florida Gulf Coast 95, Cent. Arkansas 93, OT

Jacksonville 56, North Alabama 50

Saturday’s Games

Stetson at Cent. Arkansas, 4:15 p.m.

North Florida at North Alabama, 4:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

Liberty at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Kansas 7 1 .875 18 3 .857
Baylor 7 2 .778 19 3 .864
Texas Tech 6 3 .667 17 5 .773
TCU 4 3 .571 15 4 .789
Texas 5 4 .556 16 6 .727
Iowa St. 3 6 .333 16 6 .727
Oklahoma 3 6 .333 13 9 .591
Kansas St. 3 6 .333 11 10 .524
Oklahoma St. 3 6 .333 10 11 .476
West Virginia 2 6 .250 13 8 .619

___

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., Noon

Iowa St. at Texas, 2 p.m.

Texas Tech at West Virginia, 2 p.m.

Baylor at Kansas, 4 p.m.

Kansas St. at TCU, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 9 1 .900 19 2 .905
Villanova 9 3 .750 16 6 .727
Marquette 8 4 .667 16 7 .696
UConn 6 3 .667 15 5 .750
Xavier 6 4 .600 16 5 .762
Creighton 5 4 .556 13 7 .650
Seton Hall 4 6 .400 13 7 .650
St. John’s 4 6 .400 12 9 .571
Butler 4 7 .364 11 11 .500
DePaul 1 9 .100 10 10 .500
Georgetown 0 9 .000 6 14 .300

___

Thursday’s Games

St. John’s 90, Georgetown 77

Friday’s Games

Creighton at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. John’s at Butler, Noon

UConn at Villanova, Noon

DePaul at Xavier, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Providence at Georgetown, Noon

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Weber St. 11 1 .917 18 5 .783
Montana St. 8 2 .800 16 5 .762
S. Utah 8 2 .800 14 6 .700
Montana 8 3 .727 15 7 .682
N. Colorado 5 4 .556 10 11 .476
E. Washington 5 6 .455 11 11 .500
Portland St. 5 7 .417 7 13 .350
N. Arizona 4 6 .400 8 13 .381
Sacramento St. 2 9 .182 6 12 .333
Idaho 2 10 .167 5 17 .227
Idaho St. 1 9 .100 3 16 .158

___

Thursday’s Games

Portland St. 106, N. Colorado 99

Montana St. at Idaho St., ppd.

S. Utah 75, Idaho 59

Weber St. 80, Montana 75

N. Arizona 62, Sacramento St. 61

Saturday’s Games

N. Colorado at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Montana at Idaho St., 8 p.m.

Montana St. at Weber St., 8 p.m.

E. Washington at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Portland St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Longwood 8 0 1.000 16 5 .762
Winthrop 7 2 .778 14 8 .636
SC-Upstate 7 2 .778 10 11 .476
Gardner-Webb 6 3 .667 12 10 .545
Campbell 5 4 .556 12 8 .600
UNC-Asheville 4 5 .444 12 10 .545
NC A&T 4 5 .444 9 14 .391
High Point 3 5 .375 9 13 .409
Radford 3 6 .333 7 14 .333
Presbyterian 2 6 .250 10 13 .435
Hampton 2 6 .250 6 13 .316
Charleston Southern 1 8 .111 4 17 .190

___

Thursday’s Games

Winthrop 64, NC A&T 54

Saturday’s Games

NC A&T at Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m.

Campbell at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.

Presbyterian at Radford, 5 p.m.

Longwood at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.

Winthrop at Hampton, 5:30 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at High Point, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Illinois 9 2 .818 16 5 .762
Michigan St. 8 2 .800 17 4 .810
Purdue 8 3 .727 19 3 .864
Wisconsin 8 3 .727 17 4 .810
Ohio St. 6 3 .667 13 5 .722
Indiana 7 4 .636 16 5 .762
Michigan 5 4 .556 11 8 .579
Rutgers 6 5 .545 12 9 .571
Iowa 4 6 .400 14 7 .667
Penn St. 4 6 .400 9 9 .500
Maryland 3 8 .273 11 11 .500
Northwestern 3 8 .273 10 10 .500
Minnesota 2 8 .200 11 8 .579
Nebraska 0 11 .000 6 16 .273

___

Thursday’s Games

Iowa at Ohio St., ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Illinois at Indiana, Noon

Northwestern at Nebraska, 1 p.m.

Michigan at Purdue, 2:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Rutgers, 4 p.m.

Penn St. at Wisconsin, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Maryland at Ohio St., 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Iowa, 4:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cal St.-Fullerton 6 1 .857 13 6 .684
Hawaii 6 1 .857 11 6 .647
Long Beach St. 6 1 .857 11 9 .550
UC Riverside 5 3 .625 12 7 .632
UC Irvine 4 3 .571 9 7 .563
UC Davis 2 3 .400 9 7 .563
UC Santa Barbara 1 4 .200 8 9 .471
CS Bakersfield 1 5 .167 6 10 .375
Cal Poly 1 6 .143 5 14 .263
CS Northridge 1 6 .143 5 15 .250
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 10 11 .476

___

Thursday’s Games

UC San Diego 83, CS Northridge 77

Cal St.-Fullerton 61, Cal Poly 50

Long Beach St. 74, CS Bakersfield 65

UC Irvine 53, UC Santa Barbara 52

UC Riverside 64, Hawaii 59

Saturday’s Games

UC San Diego at UC Santa Barbara, 4 p.m.

Cal Poly at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

Hawaii at UC Davis, 8 p.m.

UC Irvine at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

