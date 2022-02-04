Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
February 4, 2022 10:07 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arizona 8 1 .889 18 2 .900
UCLA 8 2 .800 16 3 .842
Southern Cal 9 3 .750 19 3 .864
Oregon 7 3 .700 14 7 .667
Washington 7 3 .700 12 8 .600
Washington St. 6 3 .667 13 7 .650
Stanford 6 5 .545 13 8 .619
Colorado 5 7 .417 13 9 .591
Arizona St. 2 7 .222 6 13 .316
California 2 10 .167 9 14 .391
Utah 2 11 .154 9 14 .391
Oregon St. 1 8 .111 3 16 .158

___

Thursday’s Games

Arizona 76, UCLA 66

Washington St. 66, Stanford 60

        Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.

Utah 84, Oregon St. 59

Oregon 66, Colorado 51

Southern Cal 58, Arizona St. 53

Washington 84, California 63

Saturday’s Games

Washington St. at California, 4 p.m.

Southern Cal at Arizona, 5 p.m.

Oregon St. at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Oregon at Utah, 8:30 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

UCLA at Arizona St., 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Stanford, 4 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 6 2 .750 10 11 .476
Navy 7 4 .636 14 8 .636
Loyola (Md.) 7 4 .636 13 9 .591
Army 7 4 .636 13 10 .565
Lehigh 7 4 .636 9 14 .391
Boston U. 6 5 .545 15 9 .625
Holy Cross 3 5 .375 5 15 .250
Lafayette 3 6 .333 6 14 .300
American 2 7 .222 6 15 .286
Bucknell 2 9 .182 5 18 .217

___

Saturday’s Games

Holy Cross at Army, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Lafayette, 2 p.m.

Boston U. at Lehigh, 2 p.m.

Colgate at American, 4 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Navy at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Auburn 9 0 1.000 21 1 .955
Kentucky 7 2 .778 18 4 .818
Arkansas 6 3 .667 17 5 .773
Tennessee 6 3 .667 15 6 .714
Mississippi St. 5 3 .625 14 7 .667
LSU 4 5 .444 16 6 .727
Texas A&M 4 5 .444 15 7 .682
Alabama 4 5 .444 14 8 .636
Florida 4 5 .444 14 8 .636
South Carolina 4 5 .444 13 8 .619
Mississippi 3 6 .333 12 10 .545
Vanderbilt 3 6 .333 11 10 .524
Missouri 2 6 .250 8 13 .381
Georgia 1 8 .111 6 16 .273

___

Saturday’s Games

Auburn at Georgia, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at South Carolina, 1 p.m.

Mississippi at Florida, 3:30 p.m.

Missouri at Texas A&M, 4 p.m.

LSU at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.

Kentucky at Alabama, 8 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Arkansas, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Furman 9 2 .818 17 7 .708
Chattanooga 8 2 .800 18 5 .783
Mercer 6 4 .600 13 10 .565
VMI 6 5 .545 13 10 .565
Wofford 5 6 .455 13 10 .565
Samford 4 6 .400 14 8 .636
UNC-Greensboro 4 6 .400 12 10 .545
ETSU 4 7 .364 12 12 .500
The Citadel 3 7 .300 9 12 .429
W. Carolina 3 7 .300 9 14 .391

___

Friday’s Games

W. Carolina at VMI, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Mercer at Chattanooga, Noon

UNC-Greensboro at Furman, Noon

Samford at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

ETSU at Wofford, 2 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Orleans 6 0 1.000 13 8 .619
Nicholls 4 2 .667 14 9 .609
SE Louisiana 4 2 .667 12 11 .522
Texas A&M-CC 3 3 .500 16 7 .696
Northwestern St. 3 3 .500 7 16 .304
McNeese St. 2 4 .333 8 15 .348
Houston Baptist 2 4 .333 6 13 .316
Incarnate Word 0 6 .000 4 19 .174

___

Thursday’s Games

Northwestern St. 97, Houston Baptist 87

Nicholls 63, Incarnate Word 60

SE Louisiana 83, McNeese St. 78

New Orleans 79, Texas A&M-CC 70

Saturday’s Games

New Orleans at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.

Northwestern St. at McNeese St., 5 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida A&M 7 2 .778 9 11 .450
Southern U. 6 2 .750 12 9 .571
Grambling St. 6 2 .750 9 12 .429
Texas Southern 6 3 .667 8 10 .444
Alcorn St. 6 3 .667 7 14 .333
Prairie View 4 3 .571 4 13 .235
Alabama A&M 4 5 .444 5 14 .263
Alabama St. 4 5 .444 5 16 .238
Bethune-Cookman 3 6 .333 5 16 .238
Ark.-Pine Bluff 3 6 .333 5 17 .227
Jackson St. 2 7 .222 4 16 .200
MVSU 1 8 .111 1 18 .053

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama St. at Grambling St., 3:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

Texas Southern at Florida A&M, 4:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at MVSU, 5 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 11 0 1.000 20 4 .833
Oral Roberts 9 3 .750 15 8 .652
N. Dakota St. 7 4 .636 15 8 .652
UMKC 7 4 .636 14 9 .609
South Dakota 6 4 .600 13 8 .619
W. Illinois 5 6 .455 14 9 .609
Denver 5 7 .417 9 16 .360
Omaha 3 9 .250 4 19 .174
St. Thomas (MN) 2 7 .222 8 13 .381
North Dakota 0 11 .000 4 20 .167

___

Thursday’s Games

N. Dakota St. 71, Omaha 64

Denver 81, North Dakota 79, OT

W. Illinois 90, Oral Roberts 85

UMKC 81, St. Thomas (MN) 72

Saturday’s Games

Denver at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.

Omaha at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

W. Illinois at UMKC, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Appalachian St. 8 3 .727 14 10 .583
Troy 6 3 .667 15 7 .682
Arkansas St. 5 3 .625 14 6 .700
Texas St. 5 3 .625 14 6 .700
South Alabama 5 4 .556 15 7 .682
Louisiana-Lafayette 5 5 .500 10 10 .500
Texas-Arlington 5 5 .500 9 12 .429
Coastal Carolina 4 5 .444 12 9 .571
Georgia Southern 4 5 .444 11 9 .550
Georgia St. 2 5 .286 8 10 .444
UALR 2 5 .286 7 12 .368
Louisiana-Monroe 3 8 .273 11 12 .478

___

Thursday’s Games

Texas St. 68, Appalachian St. 66

Louisiana-Lafayette 75, UALR 51

Georgia Southern 58, South Alabama 57

Troy 67, Georgia St. 63

Louisiana-Monroe 60, Arkansas St. 59

Saturday’s Games

South Alabama at Georgia St., 2 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at UALR, 3 p.m.

Troy at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Arkansas St., 5 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Texas St., 6 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Texas-Arlington, 6 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 7 0 1.000 18 2 .900
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 6 1 .857 18 4 .818
San Francisco 5 3 .625 18 5 .783
Santa Clara 5 3 .625 15 8 .652
San Diego 6 4 .600 13 10 .565
BYU 5 4 .556 17 7 .708
Portland 2 5 .286 11 11 .500
Pacific 2 5 .286 7 14 .333
Loyola Marymount 2 6 .250 9 11 .450
Pepperdine 0 9 .000 6 18 .250

___

Thursday’s Games

Gonzaga 92, San Diego 62

Santa Clara 79, Loyola Marymount 60

San Francisco 73, BYU 59

Pacific 81, Pepperdine 76

Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 75, Portland 54

Saturday’s Games

Santa Clara at San Diego, 7 p.m.

Pacific at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.

San Francisco at Portland, 8 p.m.

Gonzaga at BYU, 10 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Saint Mary’s (Cal.), 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Seattle 8 1 .889 17 5 .773
New Mexico St. 7 1 .875 18 3 .857
Sam Houston St. 9 2 .818 14 10 .583
Grand Canyon 5 3 .625 15 5 .750
Stephen F. Austin 6 4 .600 14 8 .636
Utah Valley St. 5 4 .556 14 7 .667
Abilene Christian 6 5 .545 15 7 .682
Tarleton St. 5 5 .500 10 13 .435
Dixie St. 4 5 .444 11 11 .500
Cal Baptist 2 7 .222 12 10 .545
Chicago St. 2 7 .222 6 16 .273
Texas Rio Grande Valley 2 8 .200 7 15 .318
Lamar 0 9 .000 2 20 .091

___

Thursday’s Games

Sam Houston St. 77, Dixie St. 53

Stephen F. Austin 78, Utah Valley St. 59

Grand Canyon 78, Seattle 66

New Mexico St. 68, Cal Baptist 57

Saturday’s Games

Utah Valley St. at Sam Houston St., 3 p.m.

Dixie St. at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.

Texas Rio Grande Valley at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.

Seattle at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.

Cal Baptist at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Chicago St. at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|11 Caffeine and Collaboration: Agile...
2|11 AWS Technical Essentials Day for...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Soldiers board a C-17 aircraft as they deploy to Europe