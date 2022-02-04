Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|8
|1
|.889
|18
|2
|.900
|UCLA
|8
|2
|.800
|16
|3
|.842
|Southern Cal
|9
|3
|.750
|19
|3
|.864
|Oregon
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|7
|.667
|Washington
|7
|3
|.700
|12
|8
|.600
|Washington St.
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|7
|.650
|Stanford
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|8
|.619
|Colorado
|5
|7
|.417
|13
|9
|.591
|Arizona St.
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|13
|.316
|California
|2
|10
|.167
|9
|14
|.391
|Utah
|2
|11
|.154
|9
|14
|.391
|Oregon St.
|1
|8
|.111
|3
|16
|.158
___
Arizona 76, UCLA 66
Washington St. 66, Stanford 60
Utah 84, Oregon St. 59
Oregon 66, Colorado 51
Southern Cal 58, Arizona St. 53
Washington 84, California 63
Washington St. at California, 4 p.m.
Southern Cal at Arizona, 5 p.m.
Oregon St. at Colorado, 6 p.m.
Oregon at Utah, 8:30 p.m.
UCLA at Arizona St., 10 p.m.
Washington at Stanford, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|11
|.476
|Navy
|7
|4
|.636
|14
|8
|.636
|Loyola (Md.)
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|9
|.591
|Army
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|10
|.565
|Lehigh
|7
|4
|.636
|9
|14
|.391
|Boston U.
|6
|5
|.545
|15
|9
|.625
|Holy Cross
|3
|5
|.375
|5
|15
|.250
|Lafayette
|3
|6
|.333
|6
|14
|.300
|American
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|15
|.286
|Bucknell
|2
|9
|.182
|5
|18
|.217
___
Holy Cross at Army, 1 p.m.
Bucknell at Lafayette, 2 p.m.
Boston U. at Lehigh, 2 p.m.
Colgate at American, 4 p.m.
Navy at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|9
|0
|1.000
|21
|1
|.955
|Kentucky
|7
|2
|.778
|18
|4
|.818
|Arkansas
|6
|3
|.667
|17
|5
|.773
|Tennessee
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|6
|.714
|Mississippi St.
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|7
|.667
|LSU
|4
|5
|.444
|16
|6
|.727
|Texas A&M
|4
|5
|.444
|15
|7
|.682
|Alabama
|4
|5
|.444
|14
|8
|.636
|Florida
|4
|5
|.444
|14
|8
|.636
|South Carolina
|4
|5
|.444
|13
|8
|.619
|Mississippi
|3
|6
|.333
|12
|10
|.545
|Vanderbilt
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|10
|.524
|Missouri
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|13
|.381
|Georgia
|1
|8
|.111
|6
|16
|.273
___
Auburn at Georgia, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at South Carolina, 1 p.m.
Mississippi at Florida, 3:30 p.m.
Missouri at Texas A&M, 4 p.m.
LSU at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.
Kentucky at Alabama, 8 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Arkansas, 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Furman
|9
|2
|.818
|17
|7
|.708
|Chattanooga
|8
|2
|.800
|18
|5
|.783
|Mercer
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|10
|.565
|VMI
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|10
|.565
|Wofford
|5
|6
|.455
|13
|10
|.565
|Samford
|4
|6
|.400
|14
|8
|.636
|UNC-Greensboro
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|10
|.545
|ETSU
|4
|7
|.364
|12
|12
|.500
|The Citadel
|3
|7
|.300
|9
|12
|.429
|W. Carolina
|3
|7
|.300
|9
|14
|.391
___
W. Carolina at VMI, 6 p.m.
Mercer at Chattanooga, Noon
UNC-Greensboro at Furman, Noon
Samford at The Citadel, 1 p.m.
ETSU at Wofford, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Orleans
|6
|0
|1.000
|13
|8
|.619
|Nicholls
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|9
|.609
|SE Louisiana
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|11
|.522
|Texas A&M-CC
|3
|3
|.500
|16
|7
|.696
|Northwestern St.
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|16
|.304
|McNeese St.
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|15
|.348
|Houston Baptist
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|13
|.316
|Incarnate Word
|0
|6
|.000
|4
|19
|.174
___
Northwestern St. 97, Houston Baptist 87
Nicholls 63, Incarnate Word 60
SE Louisiana 83, McNeese St. 78
New Orleans 79, Texas A&M-CC 70
New Orleans at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.
Northwestern St. at McNeese St., 5 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida A&M
|7
|2
|.778
|9
|11
|.450
|Southern U.
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|9
|.571
|Grambling St.
|6
|2
|.750
|9
|12
|.429
|Texas Southern
|6
|3
|.667
|8
|10
|.444
|Alcorn St.
|6
|3
|.667
|7
|14
|.333
|Prairie View
|4
|3
|.571
|4
|13
|.235
|Alabama A&M
|4
|5
|.444
|5
|14
|.263
|Alabama St.
|4
|5
|.444
|5
|16
|.238
|Bethune-Cookman
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|16
|.238
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|17
|.227
|Jackson St.
|2
|7
|.222
|4
|16
|.200
|MVSU
|1
|8
|.111
|1
|18
|.053
___
Alabama St. at Grambling St., 3:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.
Texas Southern at Florida A&M, 4:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at MVSU, 5 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6:30 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|11
|0
|1.000
|20
|4
|.833
|Oral Roberts
|9
|3
|.750
|15
|8
|.652
|N. Dakota St.
|7
|4
|.636
|15
|8
|.652
|UMKC
|7
|4
|.636
|14
|9
|.609
|South Dakota
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|8
|.619
|W. Illinois
|5
|6
|.455
|14
|9
|.609
|Denver
|5
|7
|.417
|9
|16
|.360
|Omaha
|3
|9
|.250
|4
|19
|.174
|St. Thomas (MN)
|2
|7
|.222
|8
|13
|.381
|North Dakota
|0
|11
|.000
|4
|20
|.167
___
N. Dakota St. 71, Omaha 64
Denver 81, North Dakota 79, OT
W. Illinois 90, Oral Roberts 85
UMKC 81, St. Thomas (MN) 72
Denver at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.
Omaha at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
St. Thomas (MN) at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 8 p.m.
W. Illinois at UMKC, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Appalachian St.
|8
|3
|.727
|14
|10
|.583
|Troy
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|7
|.682
|Arkansas St.
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|6
|.700
|Texas St.
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|6
|.700
|South Alabama
|5
|4
|.556
|15
|7
|.682
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|10
|.500
|Texas-Arlington
|5
|5
|.500
|9
|12
|.429
|Coastal Carolina
|4
|5
|.444
|12
|9
|.571
|Georgia Southern
|4
|5
|.444
|11
|9
|.550
|Georgia St.
|2
|5
|.286
|8
|10
|.444
|UALR
|2
|5
|.286
|7
|12
|.368
|Louisiana-Monroe
|3
|8
|.273
|11
|12
|.478
___
Texas St. 68, Appalachian St. 66
Louisiana-Lafayette 75, UALR 51
Georgia Southern 58, South Alabama 57
Troy 67, Georgia St. 63
Louisiana-Monroe 60, Arkansas St. 59
South Alabama at Georgia St., 2 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at UALR, 3 p.m.
Troy at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Arkansas St., 5 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Texas St., 6 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Texas-Arlington, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|7
|0
|1.000
|18
|2
|.900
|Saint Mary’s (Cal.)
|6
|1
|.857
|18
|4
|.818
|San Francisco
|5
|3
|.625
|18
|5
|.783
|Santa Clara
|5
|3
|.625
|15
|8
|.652
|San Diego
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|10
|.565
|BYU
|5
|4
|.556
|17
|7
|.708
|Portland
|2
|5
|.286
|11
|11
|.500
|Pacific
|2
|5
|.286
|7
|14
|.333
|Loyola Marymount
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|11
|.450
|Pepperdine
|0
|9
|.000
|6
|18
|.250
___
Gonzaga 92, San Diego 62
Santa Clara 79, Loyola Marymount 60
San Francisco 73, BYU 59
Pacific 81, Pepperdine 76
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 75, Portland 54
Santa Clara at San Diego, 7 p.m.
Pacific at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.
San Francisco at Portland, 8 p.m.
Gonzaga at BYU, 10 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Saint Mary’s (Cal.), 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seattle
|8
|1
|.889
|17
|5
|.773
|New Mexico St.
|7
|1
|.875
|18
|3
|.857
|Sam Houston St.
|9
|2
|.818
|14
|10
|.583
|Grand Canyon
|5
|3
|.625
|15
|5
|.750
|Stephen F. Austin
|6
|4
|.600
|14
|8
|.636
|Utah Valley St.
|5
|4
|.556
|14
|7
|.667
|Abilene Christian
|6
|5
|.545
|15
|7
|.682
|Tarleton St.
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|13
|.435
|Dixie St.
|4
|5
|.444
|11
|11
|.500
|Cal Baptist
|2
|7
|.222
|12
|10
|.545
|Chicago St.
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|16
|.273
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|2
|8
|.200
|7
|15
|.318
|Lamar
|0
|9
|.000
|2
|20
|.091
___
Sam Houston St. 77, Dixie St. 53
Stephen F. Austin 78, Utah Valley St. 59
Grand Canyon 78, Seattle 66
New Mexico St. 68, Cal Baptist 57
Utah Valley St. at Sam Houston St., 3 p.m.
Dixie St. at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.
Texas Rio Grande Valley at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.
Seattle at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.
Cal Baptist at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.
Chicago St. at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
Comments