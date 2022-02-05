On Air: Federal News Network program
The Associated Press
February 5, 2022 10:07 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arizona 8 1 .889 18 2 .900
UCLA 8 2 .800 16 3 .842
Southern Cal 9 3 .750 19 3 .864
Oregon 7 3 .700 14 7 .667
Washington 7 3 .700 12 8 .600
Washington St. 6 3 .667 13 7 .650
Stanford 6 5 .545 13 8 .619
Colorado 5 7 .417 13 9 .591
Arizona St. 2 7 .222 6 13 .316
California 2 10 .167 9 14 .391
Utah 2 11 .154 9 14 .391
Oregon St. 1 8 .111 3 16 .158

___

Saturday’s Games

Washington St. at California, 4 p.m.

Southern Cal at Arizona, 5 p.m.

Oregon St. at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Oregon at Utah, 8:30 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona St., 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Stanford, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Arizona at Arizona St., 9 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 6 2 .750 10 11 .476
Navy 7 4 .636 14 8 .636
Loyola (Md.) 7 4 .636 13 9 .591
Army 7 4 .636 13 10 .565
Lehigh 7 4 .636 9 14 .391
Boston U. 6 5 .545 15 9 .625
Holy Cross 3 5 .375 5 15 .250
Lafayette 3 6 .333 6 14 .300
American 2 7 .222 6 15 .286
Bucknell 2 9 .182 5 18 .217

___

Saturday’s Games

Holy Cross at Army, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Lafayette, 2 p.m.

Boston U. at Lehigh, 2 p.m.

Colgate at American, 4 p.m.

Navy at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Holy Cross at Colgate, 6 p.m.

Lafayette at Navy, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Auburn 9 0 1.000 21 1 .955
Kentucky 7 2 .778 18 4 .818
Arkansas 6 3 .667 17 5 .773
Tennessee 6 3 .667 15 6 .714
Mississippi St. 5 3 .625 14 7 .667
LSU 4 5 .444 16 6 .727
Texas A&M 4 5 .444 15 7 .682
Alabama 4 5 .444 14 8 .636
Florida 4 5 .444 14 8 .636
South Carolina 4 5 .444 13 8 .619
Mississippi 3 6 .333 12 10 .545
Vanderbilt 3 6 .333 11 10 .524
Missouri 2 6 .250 8 13 .381
Georgia 1 8 .111 6 16 .273

___

Saturday’s Games

Auburn at Georgia, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at South Carolina, 1 p.m.

Mississippi at Florida, 3:30 p.m.

Missouri at Texas A&M, 4 p.m.

LSU at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.

Kentucky at Alabama, 8 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Arkansas, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Furman 9 2 .818 17 7 .708
Chattanooga 8 2 .800 18 5 .783
Mercer 6 4 .600 13 10 .565
VMI 7 5 .583 14 10 .583
Wofford 5 6 .455 13 10 .565
Samford 4 6 .400 14 8 .636
UNC-Greensboro 4 6 .400 12 10 .545
ETSU 4 7 .364 12 12 .500
The Citadel 3 7 .300 9 12 .429
W. Carolina 3 8 .273 9 15 .375

___

Friday’s Games

VMI 76, W. Carolina 69

Saturday’s Games

Mercer at Chattanooga, Noon

UNC-Greensboro at Furman, Noon

Samford at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

ETSU at Wofford, 2 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Furman at ETSU, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at Mercer, 7 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Orleans 6 0 1.000 13 8 .619
Nicholls 4 2 .667 14 9 .609
SE Louisiana 4 2 .667 12 11 .522
Texas A&M-CC 3 3 .500 16 7 .696
Northwestern St. 3 3 .500 7 16 .304
McNeese St. 2 4 .333 8 15 .348
Houston Baptist 2 4 .333 6 13 .316
Incarnate Word 0 6 .000 4 19 .174

___

Saturday’s Games

New Orleans at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.

Northwestern St. at McNeese St., 5 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida A&M 7 2 .778 9 11 .450
Southern U. 6 2 .750 12 9 .571
Grambling St. 6 2 .750 9 12 .429
Texas Southern 6 3 .667 8 10 .444
Alcorn St. 6 3 .667 7 14 .333
Prairie View 4 3 .571 4 13 .235
Alabama A&M 4 5 .444 5 14 .263
Alabama St. 4 5 .444 5 16 .238
Bethune-Cookman 3 6 .333 5 16 .238
Ark.-Pine Bluff 3 6 .333 5 17 .227
Jackson St. 2 7 .222 4 16 .200
MVSU 1 8 .111 1 18 .053

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama St. at Grambling St., 3:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

Texas Southern at Florida A&M, 4:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at MVSU, 5 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Texas Southern at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Florida A&M, 7:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.

Alcorn St. at MVSU, 8:30 p.m.

Alabama St. at Southern U., 8:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Grambling St., 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 11 0 1.000 20 4 .833
Oral Roberts 9 3 .750 15 8 .652
N. Dakota St. 7 4 .636 15 8 .652
UMKC 7 4 .636 14 9 .609
South Dakota 6 4 .600 13 8 .619
W. Illinois 5 6 .455 14 9 .609
Denver 5 7 .417 9 16 .360
Omaha 3 9 .250 4 19 .174
St. Thomas (MN) 2 7 .222 8 13 .381
North Dakota 0 11 .000 4 20 .167

___

Saturday’s Games

Denver at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.

Omaha at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

W. Illinois at UMKC, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

South Dakota at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Appalachian St. 8 3 .727 14 10 .583
Troy 6 3 .667 15 7 .682
Arkansas St. 5 3 .625 14 6 .700
Texas St. 5 3 .625 14 6 .700
South Alabama 5 4 .556 15 7 .682
Louisiana-Lafayette 5 5 .500 10 10 .500
Texas-Arlington 5 5 .500 9 12 .429
Coastal Carolina 4 5 .444 12 9 .571
Georgia Southern 4 5 .444 11 9 .550
Georgia St. 2 5 .286 8 10 .444
UALR 2 5 .286 7 12 .368
Louisiana-Monroe 3 8 .273 11 12 .478

___

Saturday’s Games

South Alabama at Georgia St., 2 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at UALR, 3 p.m.

Troy at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Arkansas St., 5 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Texas St., 6 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Texas-Arlington, 6 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 7 0 1.000 18 2 .900
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 6 1 .857 18 4 .818
San Francisco 5 3 .625 18 5 .783
Santa Clara 5 3 .625 15 8 .652
San Diego 6 4 .600 13 10 .565
BYU 5 4 .556 17 7 .708
Portland 2 5 .286 11 11 .500
Pacific 2 5 .286 7 14 .333
Loyola Marymount 2 6 .250 9 11 .450
Pepperdine 0 9 .000 6 18 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

Santa Clara at San Diego, 7 p.m.

Pacific at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.

San Francisco at Portland, 8 p.m.

Gonzaga at BYU, 10 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Saint Mary’s (Cal.), 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Seattle 8 1 .889 17 5 .773
New Mexico St. 7 1 .875 18 3 .857
Sam Houston St. 9 2 .818 14 10 .583
Grand Canyon 5 3 .625 15 5 .750
Stephen F. Austin 6 4 .600 14 8 .636
Utah Valley St. 5 4 .556 14 7 .667
Abilene Christian 6 5 .545 15 7 .682
Tarleton St. 5 5 .500 10 13 .435
Dixie St. 4 5 .444 11 11 .500
Cal Baptist 2 7 .222 12 10 .545
Chicago St. 2 7 .222 6 16 .273
Texas Rio Grande Valley 2 8 .200 7 15 .318
Lamar 0 9 .000 2 20 .091

___

Saturday’s Games

Utah Valley St. at Sam Houston St., 3 p.m.

Dixie St. at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.

Texas Rio Grande Valley at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.

Seattle at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.

Cal Baptist at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Chicago St. at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

