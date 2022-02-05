Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|8
|1
|.889
|18
|2
|.900
|UCLA
|8
|2
|.800
|16
|3
|.842
|Southern Cal
|9
|3
|.750
|19
|3
|.864
|Oregon
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|7
|.667
|Washington
|7
|3
|.700
|12
|8
|.600
|Washington St.
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|7
|.650
|Stanford
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|8
|.619
|Colorado
|5
|7
|.417
|13
|9
|.591
|Arizona St.
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|13
|.316
|California
|2
|10
|.167
|9
|14
|.391
|Utah
|2
|11
|.154
|9
|14
|.391
|Oregon St.
|1
|8
|.111
|3
|16
|.158
___
Washington St. at California, 4 p.m.
Southern Cal at Arizona, 5 p.m.
Oregon St. at Colorado, 6 p.m.
Oregon at Utah, 8:30 p.m.
UCLA at Arizona St., 10 p.m.
Washington at Stanford, 4 p.m.
Arizona at Arizona St., 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|11
|.476
|Navy
|7
|4
|.636
|14
|8
|.636
|Loyola (Md.)
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|9
|.591
|Army
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|10
|.565
|Lehigh
|7
|4
|.636
|9
|14
|.391
|Boston U.
|6
|5
|.545
|15
|9
|.625
|Holy Cross
|3
|5
|.375
|5
|15
|.250
|Lafayette
|3
|6
|.333
|6
|14
|.300
|American
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|15
|.286
|Bucknell
|2
|9
|.182
|5
|18
|.217
___
Holy Cross at Army, 1 p.m.
Bucknell at Lafayette, 2 p.m.
Boston U. at Lehigh, 2 p.m.
Colgate at American, 4 p.m.
Navy at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m.
Holy Cross at Colgate, 6 p.m.
Lafayette at Navy, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|9
|0
|1.000
|21
|1
|.955
|Kentucky
|7
|2
|.778
|18
|4
|.818
|Arkansas
|6
|3
|.667
|17
|5
|.773
|Tennessee
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|6
|.714
|Mississippi St.
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|7
|.667
|LSU
|4
|5
|.444
|16
|6
|.727
|Texas A&M
|4
|5
|.444
|15
|7
|.682
|Alabama
|4
|5
|.444
|14
|8
|.636
|Florida
|4
|5
|.444
|14
|8
|.636
|South Carolina
|4
|5
|.444
|13
|8
|.619
|Mississippi
|3
|6
|.333
|12
|10
|.545
|Vanderbilt
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|10
|.524
|Missouri
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|13
|.381
|Georgia
|1
|8
|.111
|6
|16
|.273
___
Auburn at Georgia, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at South Carolina, 1 p.m.
Mississippi at Florida, 3:30 p.m.
Missouri at Texas A&M, 4 p.m.
LSU at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.
Kentucky at Alabama, 8 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Arkansas, 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Furman
|9
|2
|.818
|17
|7
|.708
|Chattanooga
|8
|2
|.800
|18
|5
|.783
|Mercer
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|10
|.565
|VMI
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|10
|.583
|Wofford
|5
|6
|.455
|13
|10
|.565
|Samford
|4
|6
|.400
|14
|8
|.636
|UNC-Greensboro
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|10
|.545
|ETSU
|4
|7
|.364
|12
|12
|.500
|The Citadel
|3
|7
|.300
|9
|12
|.429
|W. Carolina
|3
|8
|.273
|9
|15
|.375
___
VMI 76, W. Carolina 69
Mercer at Chattanooga, Noon
UNC-Greensboro at Furman, Noon
Samford at The Citadel, 1 p.m.
ETSU at Wofford, 2 p.m.
Furman at ETSU, 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at Mercer, 7 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Orleans
|6
|0
|1.000
|13
|8
|.619
|Nicholls
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|9
|.609
|SE Louisiana
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|11
|.522
|Texas A&M-CC
|3
|3
|.500
|16
|7
|.696
|Northwestern St.
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|16
|.304
|McNeese St.
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|15
|.348
|Houston Baptist
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|13
|.316
|Incarnate Word
|0
|6
|.000
|4
|19
|.174
___
New Orleans at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.
Northwestern St. at McNeese St., 5 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida A&M
|7
|2
|.778
|9
|11
|.450
|Southern U.
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|9
|.571
|Grambling St.
|6
|2
|.750
|9
|12
|.429
|Texas Southern
|6
|3
|.667
|8
|10
|.444
|Alcorn St.
|6
|3
|.667
|7
|14
|.333
|Prairie View
|4
|3
|.571
|4
|13
|.235
|Alabama A&M
|4
|5
|.444
|5
|14
|.263
|Alabama St.
|4
|5
|.444
|5
|16
|.238
|Bethune-Cookman
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|16
|.238
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|17
|.227
|Jackson St.
|2
|7
|.222
|4
|16
|.200
|MVSU
|1
|8
|.111
|1
|18
|.053
___
Alabama St. at Grambling St., 3:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.
Texas Southern at Florida A&M, 4:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at MVSU, 5 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6:30 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.
Texas Southern at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Florida A&M, 7:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.
Alcorn St. at MVSU, 8:30 p.m.
Alabama St. at Southern U., 8:30 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Grambling St., 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|11
|0
|1.000
|20
|4
|.833
|Oral Roberts
|9
|3
|.750
|15
|8
|.652
|N. Dakota St.
|7
|4
|.636
|15
|8
|.652
|UMKC
|7
|4
|.636
|14
|9
|.609
|South Dakota
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|8
|.619
|W. Illinois
|5
|6
|.455
|14
|9
|.609
|Denver
|5
|7
|.417
|9
|16
|.360
|Omaha
|3
|9
|.250
|4
|19
|.174
|St. Thomas (MN)
|2
|7
|.222
|8
|13
|.381
|North Dakota
|0
|11
|.000
|4
|20
|.167
___
Denver at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.
Omaha at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
St. Thomas (MN) at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 8 p.m.
W. Illinois at UMKC, 8 p.m.
South Dakota at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Appalachian St.
|8
|3
|.727
|14
|10
|.583
|Troy
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|7
|.682
|Arkansas St.
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|6
|.700
|Texas St.
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|6
|.700
|South Alabama
|5
|4
|.556
|15
|7
|.682
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|10
|.500
|Texas-Arlington
|5
|5
|.500
|9
|12
|.429
|Coastal Carolina
|4
|5
|.444
|12
|9
|.571
|Georgia Southern
|4
|5
|.444
|11
|9
|.550
|Georgia St.
|2
|5
|.286
|8
|10
|.444
|UALR
|2
|5
|.286
|7
|12
|.368
|Louisiana-Monroe
|3
|8
|.273
|11
|12
|.478
___
South Alabama at Georgia St., 2 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at UALR, 3 p.m.
Troy at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Arkansas St., 5 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Texas St., 6 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Texas-Arlington, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|7
|0
|1.000
|18
|2
|.900
|Saint Mary’s (Cal.)
|6
|1
|.857
|18
|4
|.818
|San Francisco
|5
|3
|.625
|18
|5
|.783
|Santa Clara
|5
|3
|.625
|15
|8
|.652
|San Diego
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|10
|.565
|BYU
|5
|4
|.556
|17
|7
|.708
|Portland
|2
|5
|.286
|11
|11
|.500
|Pacific
|2
|5
|.286
|7
|14
|.333
|Loyola Marymount
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|11
|.450
|Pepperdine
|0
|9
|.000
|6
|18
|.250
___
Santa Clara at San Diego, 7 p.m.
Pacific at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.
San Francisco at Portland, 8 p.m.
Gonzaga at BYU, 10 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Saint Mary’s (Cal.), 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seattle
|8
|1
|.889
|17
|5
|.773
|New Mexico St.
|7
|1
|.875
|18
|3
|.857
|Sam Houston St.
|9
|2
|.818
|14
|10
|.583
|Grand Canyon
|5
|3
|.625
|15
|5
|.750
|Stephen F. Austin
|6
|4
|.600
|14
|8
|.636
|Utah Valley St.
|5
|4
|.556
|14
|7
|.667
|Abilene Christian
|6
|5
|.545
|15
|7
|.682
|Tarleton St.
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|13
|.435
|Dixie St.
|4
|5
|.444
|11
|11
|.500
|Cal Baptist
|2
|7
|.222
|12
|10
|.545
|Chicago St.
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|16
|.273
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|2
|8
|.200
|7
|15
|.318
|Lamar
|0
|9
|.000
|2
|20
|.091
___
Utah Valley St. at Sam Houston St., 3 p.m.
Dixie St. at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.
Texas Rio Grande Valley at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.
Seattle at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.
Cal Baptist at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.
Chicago St. at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
