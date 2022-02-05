Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Wilmington
|9
|1
|.900
|15
|6
|.714
|Towson
|8
|2
|.800
|17
|6
|.739
|Delaware
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|8
|.652
|Hofstra
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|9
|.591
|Drexel
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|10
|.500
|James Madison
|4
|5
|.444
|13
|7
|.650
|Coll. of Charleston
|4
|5
|.444
|12
|9
|.571
|Elon
|4
|6
|.400
|7
|16
|.304
|William & Mary
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|18
|.217
|Northeastern
|0
|11
|.000
|6
|16
|.273
___
James Madison at Hofstra, 2 p.m.
Towson at Northeastern, 2 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at Elon, 4 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at William & Mary, 4 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Hofstra, 5 p.m.
James Madison at Drexel, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|8
|1
|.889
|15
|4
|.789
|UAB
|7
|2
|.778
|17
|5
|.773
|Middle Tennessee
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|6
|.700
|Louisiana Tech
|7
|3
|.700
|16
|6
|.727
|UTEP
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|8
|.619
|FAU
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|9
|.591
|Rice
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|8
|.619
|Charlotte
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|9
|.550
|Old Dominion
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|12
|.429
|FIU
|3
|6
|.333
|13
|9
|.591
|W. Kentucky
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|11
|.500
|Southern Miss.
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|15
|.286
|Marshall
|1
|8
|.111
|8
|14
|.364
|UTSA
|1
|9
|.100
|8
|15
|.348
___
UTEP at Rice, 3 p.m.
Marshall at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Southern Miss. at FAU, 4 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at UAB, 4 p.m.
UTSA at North Texas, 6 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at FIU, 7 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at FIU, 5 p.m.
UTSA at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
UTEP at North Texas, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|11
|2
|.846
|15
|5
|.750
|Oakland
|9
|2
|.818
|16
|6
|.727
|Wright St.
|10
|4
|.714
|13
|10
|.565
|N. Kentucky
|8
|4
|.667
|12
|9
|.571
|Detroit
|5
|4
|.556
|8
|11
|.421
|Youngstown St.
|7
|6
|.538
|13
|10
|.565
|Fort Wayne
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|10
|.545
|Ill.-Chicago
|4
|7
|.364
|8
|12
|.400
|Milwaukee
|5
|9
|.357
|7
|16
|.304
|Green Bay
|3
|9
|.250
|4
|17
|.190
|Robert Morris
|3
|10
|.231
|5
|17
|.227
|IUPUI
|0
|9
|.000
|2
|18
|.100
___
Cleveland St. 85, Green Bay 69
Fort Wayne 70, Milwaukee 60
N. Kentucky 87, Oakland 78, OT
Wright St. 90, Detroit 59
Robert Morris at IUPUI, Noon
Youngstown St. at Ill.-Chicago, 2 p.m.
Detroit at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Oakland at Wright St., 7 p.m.
Green Bay at Fort Wayne, 2 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|9
|.550
|Penn
|6
|2
|.750
|9
|12
|.429
|Princeton
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|5
|.750
|Cornell
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|6
|.667
|Harvard
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|7
|.611
|Dartmouth
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|13
|.278
|Brown
|2
|6
|.250
|10
|13
|.435
|Columbia
|1
|6
|.143
|4
|15
|.211
___
Yale 72, Dartmouth 69
Harvard 65, Brown 50
Penn 81, Columbia 66
Cornell 88, Princeton 83
Dartmouth at Brown, 6 p.m.
Penn at Cornell, 6 p.m.
Princeton at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Harvard at Yale, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|11
|0
|1.000
|19
|3
|.864
|St. Peter’s
|8
|3
|.727
|10
|8
|.556
|Monmouth (NJ)
|6
|4
|.600
|14
|7
|.667
|Siena
|6
|4
|.600
|9
|9
|.500
|Quinnipiac
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|9
|.550
|Niagara
|5
|7
|.417
|10
|11
|.476
|Manhattan
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|8
|.579
|Fairfield
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|11
|.476
|Rider
|4
|7
|.364
|8
|13
|.381
|Marist
|3
|8
|.273
|8
|12
|.400
|Canisius
|3
|9
|.250
|7
|16
|.304
___
Iona 70, Canisius 62
Monmouth (NJ) 59, Fairfield 56
Niagara 80, Manhattan 74, OT
Rider 74, Siena 60
St. Peter’s 83, Quinnipiac 74
Manhattan at Canisius, 1 p.m.
Iona at Niagara, 1 p.m.
Siena at Fairfield, 2 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.
Marist at St. Peter’s, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ohio
|9
|1
|.900
|18
|3
|.857
|Toledo
|10
|2
|.833
|18
|5
|.783
|Akron
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|6
|.700
|Kent St.
|7
|4
|.636
|12
|9
|.571
|Cent. Michigan
|4
|3
|.571
|5
|13
|.278
|Ball St.
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|11
|.500
|Buffalo
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|Bowling Green
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|11
|.500
|N. Illinois
|3
|6
|.333
|6
|13
|.316
|Miami (Ohio)
|3
|7
|.300
|9
|12
|.429
|E. Michigan
|3
|7
|.300
|8
|13
|.381
|W. Michigan
|0
|11
|.000
|4
|18
|.182
___
Akron 66, Miami (Ohio) 55
Ball St. 93, Toledo 83
E. Michigan at Kent St., 2 p.m.
W. Michigan at Ohio, 2 p.m.
Buffalo at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.
N. Illinois at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.
Akron at Miami (Ohio), 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|6
|1
|.857
|15
|5
|.750
|NC Central
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|10
|.474
|Coppin St.
|4
|2
|.667
|5
|16
|.238
|SC State
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|11
|.500
|Howard
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|10
|.444
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|9
|.438
|Morgan St.
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|11
|.389
|Delaware St.
|0
|5
|.000
|2
|16
|.111
___
Md.-Eastern Shore at Howard, 4 p.m.
Coppin St. at NC Central, 4 p.m.
Howard at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|8
|2
|.800
|17
|4
|.810
|Drake
|8
|2
|.800
|17
|6
|.739
|Missouri St.
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|7
|.708
|N. Iowa
|8
|3
|.727
|12
|9
|.571
|Bradley
|6
|5
|.545
|12
|11
|.522
|S. Illinois
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|12
|.478
|Valparaiso
|3
|7
|.300
|10
|12
|.455
|Illinois St.
|3
|7
|.300
|10
|13
|.435
|Indiana St.
|2
|7
|.222
|9
|12
|.429
|Evansville
|1
|8
|.111
|5
|15
|.250
___
Bradley at Evansville, 2 p.m.
N. Iowa at Drake, 6 p.m.
Indiana St. at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
S. Illinois at Illinois St., 8 p.m.
Loyola Chicago at Missouri St., 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|8
|1
|.889
|17
|5
|.773
|Wyoming
|7
|1
|.875
|18
|3
|.857
|Colorado St.
|7
|3
|.700
|17
|3
|.850
|Fresno St.
|6
|3
|.667
|16
|6
|.727
|San Diego St.
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|6
|.667
|UNLV
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|9
|.591
|Utah St.
|5
|5
|.500
|14
|9
|.609
|Air Force
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|10
|.500
|Nevada
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|11
|.450
|New Mexico
|1
|8
|.111
|8
|14
|.364
|San Jose St.
|0
|9
|.000
|7
|14
|.333
___
Colorado St. 58, San Diego St. 57
Fresno St. 73, Nevada 56
San Jose St. at Boise St., 6 p.m.
UNLV at Utah St., 6 p.m.
New Mexico at Air Force, 8 p.m.
Nevada at San Diego St., 4 p.m.
Wyoming at Fresno St., 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|9
|0
|1.000
|15
|2
|.882
|Bryant
|9
|1
|.900
|13
|8
|.619
|Mount St. Mary’s
|7
|2
|.778
|11
|10
|.524
|LIU
|6
|5
|.545
|9
|12
|.429
|Sacred Heart
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|14
|.333
|St. Francis (NY)
|4
|7
|.364
|7
|15
|.318
|Merrimack
|3
|6
|.333
|8
|14
|.364
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|3
|8
|.273
|7
|15
|.318
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|2
|6
|.250
|2
|16
|.111
|CCSU
|2
|8
|.200
|5
|18
|.217
___
Fairleigh Dickinson at CCSU, 1 p.m.
LIU at Wagner, 1 p.m.
Merrimack at St. Francis (Pa.), 2 p.m.
Bryant at Mount St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.
Sacred Heart at St. Francis (NY), 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|11
|0
|1.000
|21
|2
|.913
|Morehead St.
|10
|1
|.909
|18
|6
|.750
|Belmont
|8
|2
|.800
|18
|5
|.783
|SE Missouri
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|13
|.409
|Tennessee St.
|4
|7
|.364
|9
|14
|.391
|UT Martin
|4
|7
|.364
|8
|15
|.348
|Austin Peay
|3
|6
|.333
|7
|12
|.368
|E. Illinois
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|17
|.190
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|7
|.222
|5
|17
|.227
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|8
|.111
|7
|15
|.318
___
Austin Peay at Morehead St., 4 p.m.
Tennessee St. at UT Martin, 4:30 p.m.
E. Illinois at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Murray St., 8 p.m.
Belmont at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.
E. Illinois at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
Austin Peay at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.
SE Missouri at SIU-Edwardsville, 8 p.m.
