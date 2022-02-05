On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
February 5, 2022 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UNC-Wilmington 9 1 .900 15 6 .714
Towson 8 2 .800 17 6 .739
Delaware 6 4 .600 15 8 .652
Hofstra 5 4 .556 13 9 .591
Drexel 5 5 .500 10 10 .500
James Madison 4 5 .444 13 7 .650
Coll. of Charleston 4 5 .444 12 9 .571
Elon 4 6 .400 7 16 .304
William & Mary 4 6 .400 5 18 .217
Northeastern 0 11 .000 6 16 .273

___

Saturday’s Games

James Madison at Hofstra, 2 p.m.

Towson at Northeastern, 2 p.m.

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

Coll. of Charleston at Elon, 4 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at William & Mary, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

UNC-Wilmington at Hofstra, 5 p.m.

James Madison at Drexel, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Texas 8 1 .889 15 4 .789
UAB 7 2 .778 17 5 .773
Middle Tennessee 5 2 .714 14 6 .700
Louisiana Tech 7 3 .700 16 6 .727
UTEP 6 3 .667 13 8 .619
FAU 6 3 .667 13 9 .591
Rice 6 4 .600 13 8 .619
Charlotte 4 4 .500 11 9 .550
Old Dominion 4 4 .500 9 12 .429
FIU 3 6 .333 13 9 .591
W. Kentucky 3 6 .333 11 11 .500
Southern Miss. 1 7 .125 6 15 .286
Marshall 1 8 .111 8 14 .364
UTSA 1 9 .100 8 15 .348

___

Saturday’s Games

UTEP at Rice, 3 p.m.

Marshall at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Southern Miss. at FAU, 4 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Middle Tennessee at UAB, 4 p.m.

UTSA at North Texas, 6 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at FIU, 7 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Charlotte at FIU, 5 p.m.

UTSA at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

UTEP at North Texas, 8 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 11 2 .846 15 5 .750
Oakland 9 2 .818 16 6 .727
Wright St. 10 4 .714 13 10 .565
N. Kentucky 8 4 .667 12 9 .571
Detroit 5 4 .556 8 11 .421
Youngstown St. 7 6 .538 13 10 .565
Fort Wayne 7 6 .538 12 10 .545
Ill.-Chicago 4 7 .364 8 12 .400
Milwaukee 5 9 .357 7 16 .304
Green Bay 3 9 .250 4 17 .190
Robert Morris 3 10 .231 5 17 .227
IUPUI 0 9 .000 2 18 .100

___

Friday’s Games

Cleveland St. 85, Green Bay 69

Fort Wayne 70, Milwaukee 60

N. Kentucky 87, Oakland 78, OT

Wright St. 90, Detroit 59

Saturday’s Games

Robert Morris at IUPUI, Noon

Youngstown St. at Ill.-Chicago, 2 p.m.

Detroit at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Green Bay at Fort Wayne, 2 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Yale 5 1 .833 11 9 .550
Penn 6 2 .750 9 12 .429
Princeton 5 2 .714 15 5 .750
Cornell 4 3 .571 12 6 .667
Harvard 3 3 .500 11 7 .611
Dartmouth 2 5 .286 5 13 .278
Brown 2 6 .250 10 13 .435
Columbia 1 6 .143 4 15 .211

___

Friday’s Games

Yale 72, Dartmouth 69

Harvard 65, Brown 50

Penn 81, Columbia 66

Cornell 88, Princeton 83

Saturday’s Games

Dartmouth at Brown, 6 p.m.

Penn at Cornell, 6 p.m.

Princeton at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Yale, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 11 0 1.000 19 3 .864
St. Peter’s 8 3 .727 10 8 .556
Monmouth (NJ) 6 4 .600 14 7 .667
Siena 6 4 .600 9 9 .500
Quinnipiac 6 6 .500 11 9 .550
Niagara 5 7 .417 10 11 .476
Manhattan 4 6 .400 11 8 .579
Fairfield 4 6 .400 10 11 .476
Rider 4 7 .364 8 13 .381
Marist 3 8 .273 8 12 .400
Canisius 3 9 .250 7 16 .304

___

Friday’s Games

Iona 70, Canisius 62

Monmouth (NJ) 59, Fairfield 56

Niagara 80, Manhattan 74, OT

Rider 74, Siena 60

St. Peter’s 83, Quinnipiac 74

Sunday’s Games

Manhattan at Canisius, 1 p.m.

Iona at Niagara, 1 p.m.

Siena at Fairfield, 2 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.

Marist at St. Peter’s, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Ohio 9 1 .900 18 3 .857
Toledo 10 2 .833 18 5 .783
Akron 7 3 .700 14 6 .700
Kent St. 7 4 .636 12 9 .571
Cent. Michigan 4 3 .571 5 13 .278
Ball St. 6 5 .545 11 11 .500
Buffalo 4 4 .500 10 8 .556
Bowling Green 4 7 .364 11 11 .500
N. Illinois 3 6 .333 6 13 .316
Miami (Ohio) 3 7 .300 9 12 .429
E. Michigan 3 7 .300 8 13 .381
W. Michigan 0 11 .000 4 18 .182

___

Friday’s Games

Akron 66, Miami (Ohio) 55

Ball St. 93, Toledo 83

Saturday’s Games

E. Michigan at Kent St., 2 p.m.

W. Michigan at Ohio, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Akron at Miami (Ohio), 4 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 6 1 .857 15 5 .750
NC Central 3 1 .750 9 10 .474
Coppin St. 4 2 .667 5 16 .238
SC State 3 3 .500 11 11 .500
Howard 2 3 .400 8 10 .444
Md.-Eastern Shore 2 3 .400 7 9 .438
Morgan St. 2 4 .333 7 11 .389
Delaware St. 0 5 .000 2 16 .111

___

Saturday’s Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Howard, 4 p.m.

Coppin St. at NC Central, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Howard at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 8 2 .800 17 4 .810
Drake 8 2 .800 17 6 .739
Missouri St. 8 3 .727 17 7 .708
N. Iowa 8 3 .727 12 9 .571
Bradley 6 5 .545 12 11 .522
S. Illinois 4 7 .364 11 12 .478
Valparaiso 3 7 .300 10 12 .455
Illinois St. 3 7 .300 10 13 .435
Indiana St. 2 7 .222 9 12 .429
Evansville 1 8 .111 5 15 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

Bradley at Evansville, 2 p.m.

N. Iowa at Drake, 6 p.m.

Indiana St. at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

S. Illinois at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Loyola Chicago at Missouri St., 2 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boise St. 8 1 .889 17 5 .773
Wyoming 7 1 .875 18 3 .857
Colorado St. 7 3 .700 17 3 .850
Fresno St. 6 3 .667 16 6 .727
San Diego St. 4 3 .571 12 6 .667
UNLV 5 4 .556 13 9 .591
Utah St. 5 5 .500 14 9 .609
Air Force 3 6 .333 10 10 .500
Nevada 3 6 .333 9 11 .450
New Mexico 1 8 .111 8 14 .364
San Jose St. 0 9 .000 7 14 .333

___

Friday’s Games

Colorado St. 58, San Diego St. 57

Fresno St. 73, Nevada 56

Saturday’s Games

San Jose St. at Boise St., 6 p.m.

UNLV at Utah St., 6 p.m.

New Mexico at Air Force, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Nevada at San Diego St., 4 p.m.

Wyoming at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 9 0 1.000 15 2 .882
Bryant 9 1 .900 13 8 .619
Mount St. Mary’s 7 2 .778 11 10 .524
LIU 6 5 .545 9 12 .429
Sacred Heart 3 5 .375 7 14 .333
St. Francis (NY) 4 7 .364 7 15 .318
Merrimack 3 6 .333 8 14 .364
St. Francis (Pa.) 3 8 .273 7 15 .318
Fairleigh Dickinson 2 6 .250 2 16 .111
CCSU 2 8 .200 5 18 .217

___

Saturday’s Games

Fairleigh Dickinson at CCSU, 1 p.m.

LIU at Wagner, 1 p.m.

Merrimack at St. Francis (Pa.), 2 p.m.

Bryant at Mount St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.

Sacred Heart at St. Francis (NY), 4 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 11 0 1.000 21 2 .913
Morehead St. 10 1 .909 18 6 .750
Belmont 8 2 .800 18 5 .783
SE Missouri 4 5 .444 9 13 .409
Tennessee St. 4 7 .364 9 14 .391
UT Martin 4 7 .364 8 15 .348
Austin Peay 3 6 .333 7 12 .368
E. Illinois 2 6 .250 4 17 .190
Tennessee Tech 2 7 .222 5 17 .227
SIU-Edwardsville 1 8 .111 7 15 .318

___

Saturday’s Games

Austin Peay at Morehead St., 4 p.m.

Tennessee St. at UT Martin, 4:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Murray St., 8 p.m.

Belmont at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

E. Illinois at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.

SE Missouri at SIU-Edwardsville, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|11 Caffeine and Collaboration: Agile...
2|11 AWS Technical Essentials Day for...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Soldiers board a C-17 aircraft as they deploy to Europe