The Associated Press
February 5, 2022 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 9 0 1.000 17 4 .810
Stony Brook 5 3 .625 13 8 .619
Binghamton 6 4 .600 9 10 .474
UMBC 5 4 .556 10 10 .500
Albany (NY) 5 5 .500 9 13 .409
New Hampshire 4 4 .500 9 8 .529
Hartford 3 3 .500 5 13 .278
Mass.-Lowell 3 5 .375 11 9 .550
NJIT 3 7 .300 8 12 .400
Maine 1 9 .100 4 17 .190

___

Saturday’s Games

Vermont at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.

Maine at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Hartford, 4 p.m.

Stony Brook at NJIT, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Hartford at Mass.-Lowell, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 8 0 1.000 19 2 .905
SMU 7 1 .875 16 4 .800
Cincinnati 5 3 .625 15 6 .714
Temple 5 3 .625 12 7 .632
Tulane 6 4 .600 9 10 .474
Memphis 5 4 .556 11 8 .579
UCF 5 5 .500 13 7 .650
Wichita St. 2 5 .286 11 8 .579
East Carolina 2 7 .222 11 10 .524
South Florida 1 7 .125 6 14 .300
Tulsa 1 8 .111 7 13 .350

___

Saturday’s Games

Tulsa at Temple, 2 p.m.

East Carolina at Tulane, 2 p.m.

SMU at Wichita St., 6 p.m.

UCF at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Temple at South Florida, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Davidson 8 1 .889 18 3 .857
Dayton 7 2 .778 15 7 .682
Saint Louis 6 2 .750 15 6 .714
VCU 6 3 .667 13 7 .650
George Mason 4 2 .667 11 8 .579
Richmond 6 4 .600 15 8 .652
St. Bonaventure 4 4 .500 12 7 .632
George Washington 4 4 .500 8 12 .400
Rhode Island 3 5 .375 12 8 .600
Fordham 3 5 .375 10 10 .500
Saint Joseph’s 3 6 .333 9 11 .450
UMass 2 6 .250 9 11 .450
Duquesne 1 6 .143 6 13 .316
La Salle 1 8 .111 6 13 .316

___

Friday’s Games

Richmond 71, St. Bonaventure 61

Saturday’s Games

Fordham at Saint Joseph’s, 1 p.m.

Davidson at George Washington, 2 p.m.

George Mason at La Salle, 2 p.m.

UMass at Rhode Island, 2 p.m.

Dayton at Saint Louis, 2 p.m.

Duquesne at VCU, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

George Mason at Richmond, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Duke 8 2 .800 18 3 .857
Miami 8 3 .727 16 6 .727
North Carolina 8 3 .727 16 6 .727
Notre Dame 8 3 .727 15 7 .682
Wake Forest 8 4 .667 18 5 .783
Virginia 7 5 .583 13 9 .591
Florida St. 6 5 .545 13 8 .619
Syracuse 5 6 .455 11 11 .500
Louisville 5 7 .417 11 11 .500
Clemson 4 6 .400 12 9 .571
Virginia Tech 4 7 .364 12 10 .545
Boston College 4 7 .364 9 12 .429
Pittsburgh 3 8 .273 8 14 .364
NC State 3 9 .250 10 13 .435
Georgia Tech 2 8 .200 9 12 .429

___

Saturday’s Games

Wake Forest at Florida St., Noon

Clemson at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m.

Louisville at Syracuse, 2 p.m.

Notre Dame at NC State, 3 p.m.

Miami at Virginia, 5 p.m.

Duke at North Carolina, 6 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Virginia at Duke, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Jacksonville St. 8 1 .889 15 7 .682
Liberty 7 1 .875 16 7 .696
Bellarmine 7 2 .778 13 10 .565
Jacksonville 6 3 .667 14 7 .667
Florida Gulf Coast 4 5 .444 14 9 .609
Stetson 4 5 .444 10 12 .455
Kennesaw St. 4 5 .444 9 13 .409
Cent. Arkansas 3 5 .375 6 15 .286
E. Kentucky 3 6 .333 11 12 .478
Lipscomb 3 6 .333 10 14 .417
North Alabama 2 7 .222 9 13 .409
North Florida 2 7 .222 6 17 .261

___

Saturday’s Games

Stetson at Cent. Arkansas, 4:15 p.m.

North Florida at North Alabama, 4:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

Liberty at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Kansas 7 1 .875 18 3 .857
Baylor 7 2 .778 19 3 .864
Texas Tech 6 3 .667 17 5 .773
TCU 4 3 .571 15 4 .789
Texas 5 4 .556 16 6 .727
Iowa St. 3 6 .333 16 6 .727
Oklahoma 3 6 .333 13 9 .591
Kansas St. 3 6 .333 11 10 .524
Oklahoma St. 3 6 .333 10 11 .476
West Virginia 2 6 .250 13 8 .619

___

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., Noon

Iowa St. at Texas, 2 p.m.

Texas Tech at West Virginia, 2 p.m.

Baylor at Kansas, 4 p.m.

Kansas St. at TCU, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas at Texas, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 9 1 .900 19 2 .905
Villanova 9 3 .750 16 6 .727
Marquette 8 4 .667 16 7 .696
UConn 6 3 .667 15 5 .750
Xavier 6 4 .600 16 5 .762
Creighton 5 5 .500 13 8 .619
Seton Hall 5 6 .455 14 7 .667
St. John’s 4 6 .400 12 9 .571
Butler 4 7 .364 11 11 .500
DePaul 1 9 .100 10 10 .500
Georgetown 0 9 .000 6 14 .300

___

Friday’s Games

Seton Hall 74, Creighton 55

Saturday’s Games

St. John’s at Butler, Noon

UConn at Villanova, Noon

DePaul at Xavier, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Providence at Georgetown, Noon

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Weber St. 11 1 .917 18 5 .783
Montana St. 8 2 .800 16 5 .762
S. Utah 8 2 .800 14 6 .700
Montana 8 3 .727 15 7 .682
N. Colorado 5 4 .556 10 11 .476
E. Washington 5 6 .455 11 11 .500
Portland St. 5 7 .417 7 13 .350
N. Arizona 4 6 .400 8 13 .381
Sacramento St. 2 9 .182 6 12 .333
Idaho 2 10 .167 5 17 .227
Idaho St. 1 9 .100 3 16 .158

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Colorado at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Montana at Idaho St., 8 p.m.

Montana St. at Weber St., 8 p.m.

E. Washington at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Portland St., 10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Montana St. at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

S. Utah at Montana, 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at N. Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Longwood 8 0 1.000 16 5 .762
Winthrop 7 2 .778 14 8 .636
SC-Upstate 7 2 .778 10 11 .476
Gardner-Webb 6 3 .667 12 10 .545
Campbell 5 4 .556 12 8 .600
UNC-Asheville 4 5 .444 12 10 .545
NC A&T 4 5 .444 9 14 .391
High Point 3 5 .375 9 13 .409
Radford 3 6 .333 7 14 .333
Presbyterian 2 6 .250 10 13 .435
Hampton 2 6 .250 6 13 .316
Charleston Southern 1 8 .111 4 17 .190

___

Saturday’s Games

NC A&T at Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m.

Campbell at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.

Presbyterian at Radford, 5 p.m.

Longwood at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.

Winthrop at Hampton, 5:30 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at High Point, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Toccoa Falls at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Hampton, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Illinois 9 2 .818 16 5 .762
Michigan St. 8 2 .800 17 4 .810
Purdue 8 3 .727 19 3 .864
Wisconsin 8 3 .727 17 4 .810
Ohio St. 6 3 .667 13 5 .722
Indiana 7 4 .636 16 5 .762
Michigan 5 4 .556 11 8 .579
Rutgers 6 5 .545 12 9 .571
Iowa 4 6 .400 14 7 .667
Penn St. 4 6 .400 9 9 .500
Maryland 3 8 .273 11 11 .500
Northwestern 3 8 .273 10 10 .500
Minnesota 2 8 .200 11 8 .579
Nebraska 0 11 .000 6 16 .273

___

Saturday’s Games

Illinois at Indiana, Noon

Northwestern at Nebraska, 1 p.m.

Michigan at Purdue, 2:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Rutgers, 4 p.m.

Penn St. at Wisconsin, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Maryland at Ohio St., 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Iowa, 4:31 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cal St.-Fullerton 6 1 .857 13 6 .684
Hawaii 6 1 .857 11 6 .647
Long Beach St. 6 1 .857 11 9 .550
UC Riverside 5 3 .625 12 7 .632
UC Irvine 4 3 .571 9 7 .563
UC Davis 2 3 .400 9 7 .563
UC Santa Barbara 1 4 .200 8 9 .471
CS Bakersfield 1 5 .167 6 10 .375
Cal Poly 1 6 .143 5 14 .263
CS Northridge 1 6 .143 5 15 .250
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 10 11 .476

___

Saturday’s Games

UC San Diego at UC Santa Barbara, 4 p.m.

Cal Poly at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

Hawaii at UC Davis, 8 p.m.

UC Irvine at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

