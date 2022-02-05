Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|9
|0
|1.000
|17
|4
|.810
|Stony Brook
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|8
|.619
|Binghamton
|6
|4
|.600
|9
|10
|.474
|UMBC
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|10
|.500
|Albany (NY)
|5
|5
|.500
|9
|13
|.409
|New Hampshire
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Hartford
|3
|3
|.500
|5
|13
|.278
|Mass.-Lowell
|3
|5
|.375
|11
|9
|.550
|NJIT
|3
|7
|.300
|8
|12
|.400
|Maine
|1
|9
|.100
|4
|17
|.190
___
Vermont at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.
Maine at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.
Albany (NY) at Hartford, 4 p.m.
Stony Brook at NJIT, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at UMBC, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Mass.-Lowell, 6 p.m.
New Hampshire at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|8
|0
|1.000
|19
|2
|.905
|SMU
|7
|1
|.875
|16
|4
|.800
|Cincinnati
|5
|3
|.625
|15
|6
|.714
|Temple
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|7
|.632
|Tulane
|6
|4
|.600
|9
|10
|.474
|Memphis
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|8
|.579
|UCF
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|7
|.650
|Wichita St.
|2
|5
|.286
|11
|8
|.579
|East Carolina
|2
|7
|.222
|11
|10
|.524
|South Florida
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|14
|.300
|Tulsa
|1
|8
|.111
|7
|13
|.350
___
Tulsa at Temple, 2 p.m.
East Carolina at Tulane, 2 p.m.
SMU at Wichita St., 6 p.m.
UCF at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Houston at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.
Temple at South Florida, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|8
|1
|.889
|18
|3
|.857
|Dayton
|7
|2
|.778
|15
|7
|.682
|Saint Louis
|6
|2
|.750
|15
|6
|.714
|VCU
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|7
|.650
|George Mason
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|8
|.579
|Richmond
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|8
|.652
|St. Bonaventure
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|7
|.632
|George Washington
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|12
|.400
|Rhode Island
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|8
|.600
|Fordham
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|10
|.500
|Saint Joseph’s
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|11
|.450
|UMass
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|11
|.450
|Duquesne
|1
|6
|.143
|6
|13
|.316
|La Salle
|1
|8
|.111
|6
|13
|.316
___
Richmond 71, St. Bonaventure 61
Fordham at Saint Joseph’s, 1 p.m.
Davidson at George Washington, 2 p.m.
George Mason at La Salle, 2 p.m.
UMass at Rhode Island, 2 p.m.
Dayton at Saint Louis, 2 p.m.
Duquesne at VCU, 4 p.m.
George Mason at Richmond, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|8
|2
|.800
|18
|3
|.857
|Miami
|8
|3
|.727
|16
|6
|.727
|North Carolina
|8
|3
|.727
|16
|6
|.727
|Notre Dame
|8
|3
|.727
|15
|7
|.682
|Wake Forest
|8
|4
|.667
|18
|5
|.783
|Virginia
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|9
|.591
|Florida St.
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|8
|.619
|Syracuse
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|11
|.500
|Louisville
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|11
|.500
|Clemson
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|9
|.571
|Virginia Tech
|4
|7
|.364
|12
|10
|.545
|Boston College
|4
|7
|.364
|9
|12
|.429
|Pittsburgh
|3
|8
|.273
|8
|14
|.364
|NC State
|3
|9
|.250
|10
|13
|.435
|Georgia Tech
|2
|8
|.200
|9
|12
|.429
___
Wake Forest at Florida St., Noon
Clemson at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m.
Louisville at Syracuse, 2 p.m.
Notre Dame at NC State, 3 p.m.
Miami at Virginia, 5 p.m.
Duke at North Carolina, 6 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Virginia at Duke, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville St.
|8
|1
|.889
|15
|7
|.682
|Liberty
|7
|1
|.875
|16
|7
|.696
|Bellarmine
|7
|2
|.778
|13
|10
|.565
|Jacksonville
|6
|3
|.667
|14
|7
|.667
|Florida Gulf Coast
|4
|5
|.444
|14
|9
|.609
|Stetson
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|12
|.455
|Kennesaw St.
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|13
|.409
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|5
|.375
|6
|15
|.286
|E. Kentucky
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|12
|.478
|Lipscomb
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|14
|.417
|North Alabama
|2
|7
|.222
|9
|13
|.409
|North Florida
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|17
|.261
___
Stetson at Cent. Arkansas, 4:15 p.m.
North Florida at North Alabama, 4:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.
Liberty at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|7
|1
|.875
|18
|3
|.857
|Baylor
|7
|2
|.778
|19
|3
|.864
|Texas Tech
|6
|3
|.667
|17
|5
|.773
|TCU
|4
|3
|.571
|15
|4
|.789
|Texas
|5
|4
|.556
|16
|6
|.727
|Iowa St.
|3
|6
|.333
|16
|6
|.727
|Oklahoma
|3
|6
|.333
|13
|9
|.591
|Kansas St.
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|10
|.524
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|11
|.476
|West Virginia
|2
|6
|.250
|13
|8
|.619
___
Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., Noon
Iowa St. at Texas, 2 p.m.
Texas Tech at West Virginia, 2 p.m.
Baylor at Kansas, 4 p.m.
Kansas St. at TCU, 8 p.m.
Kansas at Texas, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|9
|1
|.900
|19
|2
|.905
|Villanova
|9
|3
|.750
|16
|6
|.727
|Marquette
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|7
|.696
|UConn
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|5
|.750
|Xavier
|6
|4
|.600
|16
|5
|.762
|Creighton
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|8
|.619
|Seton Hall
|5
|6
|.455
|14
|7
|.667
|St. John’s
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|9
|.571
|Butler
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|11
|.500
|DePaul
|1
|9
|.100
|10
|10
|.500
|Georgetown
|0
|9
|.000
|6
|14
|.300
___
Seton Hall 74, Creighton 55
St. John’s at Butler, Noon
UConn at Villanova, Noon
DePaul at Xavier, 2 p.m.
Providence at Georgetown, Noon
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|11
|1
|.917
|18
|5
|.783
|Montana St.
|8
|2
|.800
|16
|5
|.762
|S. Utah
|8
|2
|.800
|14
|6
|.700
|Montana
|8
|3
|.727
|15
|7
|.682
|N. Colorado
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|11
|.476
|E. Washington
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|11
|.500
|Portland St.
|5
|7
|.417
|7
|13
|.350
|N. Arizona
|4
|6
|.400
|8
|13
|.381
|Sacramento St.
|2
|9
|.182
|6
|12
|.333
|Idaho
|2
|10
|.167
|5
|17
|.227
|Idaho St.
|1
|9
|.100
|3
|16
|.158
___
N. Colorado at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
Montana at Idaho St., 8 p.m.
Montana St. at Weber St., 8 p.m.
E. Washington at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Portland St., 10 p.m.
Montana St. at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
S. Utah at Montana, 9 p.m.
N. Arizona at N. Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Longwood
|8
|0
|1.000
|16
|5
|.762
|Winthrop
|7
|2
|.778
|14
|8
|.636
|SC-Upstate
|7
|2
|.778
|10
|11
|.476
|Gardner-Webb
|6
|3
|.667
|12
|10
|.545
|Campbell
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|8
|.600
|UNC-Asheville
|4
|5
|.444
|12
|10
|.545
|NC A&T
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|14
|.391
|High Point
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|13
|.409
|Radford
|3
|6
|.333
|7
|14
|.333
|Presbyterian
|2
|6
|.250
|10
|13
|.435
|Hampton
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|13
|.316
|Charleston Southern
|1
|8
|.111
|4
|17
|.190
___
NC A&T at Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m.
Campbell at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.
Presbyterian at Radford, 5 p.m.
Longwood at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.
Winthrop at Hampton, 5:30 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at High Point, 7 p.m.
Toccoa Falls at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at Hampton, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Illinois
|9
|2
|.818
|16
|5
|.762
|Michigan St.
|8
|2
|.800
|17
|4
|.810
|Purdue
|8
|3
|.727
|19
|3
|.864
|Wisconsin
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|4
|.810
|Ohio St.
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|5
|.722
|Indiana
|7
|4
|.636
|16
|5
|.762
|Michigan
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|8
|.579
|Rutgers
|6
|5
|.545
|12
|9
|.571
|Iowa
|4
|6
|.400
|14
|7
|.667
|Penn St.
|4
|6
|.400
|9
|9
|.500
|Maryland
|3
|8
|.273
|11
|11
|.500
|Northwestern
|3
|8
|.273
|10
|10
|.500
|Minnesota
|2
|8
|.200
|11
|8
|.579
|Nebraska
|0
|11
|.000
|6
|16
|.273
___
Illinois at Indiana, Noon
Northwestern at Nebraska, 1 p.m.
Michigan at Purdue, 2:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Rutgers, 4 p.m.
Penn St. at Wisconsin, 6 p.m.
Maryland at Ohio St., 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Iowa, 4:31 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|6
|1
|.857
|13
|6
|.684
|Hawaii
|6
|1
|.857
|11
|6
|.647
|Long Beach St.
|6
|1
|.857
|11
|9
|.550
|UC Riverside
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|7
|.632
|UC Irvine
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|7
|.563
|UC Davis
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|7
|.563
|UC Santa Barbara
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|9
|.471
|CS Bakersfield
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|10
|.375
|Cal Poly
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|14
|.263
|CS Northridge
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|15
|.250
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|11
|.476
___
UC San Diego at UC Santa Barbara, 4 p.m.
Cal Poly at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
Hawaii at UC Davis, 8 p.m.
UC Irvine at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments