All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Wilmington
|10
|1
|.909
|16
|6
|.727
|Towson
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|7
|.708
|Delaware
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|8
|.652
|Hofstra
|6
|4
|.600
|14
|9
|.609
|Coll. of Charleston
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|9
|.591
|Drexel
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|10
|.500
|James Madison
|4
|6
|.400
|13
|8
|.619
|Elon
|4
|7
|.364
|7
|17
|.292
|William & Mary
|4
|7
|.364
|5
|19
|.208
|Northeastern
|1
|11
|.083
|7
|16
|.304
___
Hofstra 85, James Madison 78, OT
Northeastern 58, Towson 53
Coll. of Charleston 66, Elon 64
UNC-Wilmington 92, William & Mary 70
UNC-Wilmington at Hofstra, 5 p.m.
James Madison at Drexel, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|9
|1
|.900
|16
|4
|.800
|UAB
|8
|2
|.800
|18
|5
|.783
|Louisiana Tech
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|6
|.739
|UTEP
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|8
|.636
|FAU
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|9
|.609
|Middle Tennessee
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|7
|.667
|Charlotte
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|9
|.571
|Rice
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|9
|.591
|Old Dominion
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|13
|.409
|W. Kentucky
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|11
|.522
|FIU
|3
|7
|.300
|13
|10
|.565
|Southern Miss.
|1
|8
|.111
|6
|16
|.273
|Marshall
|1
|9
|.100
|8
|15
|.348
|UTSA
|1
|10
|.091
|8
|16
|.333
___
UTEP 72, Rice 70
Charlotte 88, Marshall 64
FAU 84, Southern Miss. 57
UAB 97, Middle Tennessee 75
North Texas 69, UTSA 45
Louisiana Tech 86, FIU 82
W. Kentucky 77, Old Dominion 60
Charlotte at FIU, 5 p.m.
UTSA at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
UTEP at North Texas, 8 p.m.
Old Dominion at FAU, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|11
|2
|.846
|15
|5
|.750
|Oakland
|9
|3
|.750
|16
|7
|.696
|Wright St.
|11
|4
|.733
|14
|10
|.583
|N. Kentucky
|8
|5
|.615
|12
|10
|.545
|Detroit
|6
|4
|.600
|9
|11
|.450
|Youngstown St.
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|10
|.583
|Fort Wayne
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|10
|.545
|Milwaukee
|5
|9
|.357
|7
|16
|.304
|Ill.-Chicago
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|13
|.381
|Robert Morris
|4
|10
|.286
|6
|17
|.261
|Green Bay
|3
|9
|.250
|4
|17
|.190
|IUPUI
|0
|10
|.000
|2
|19
|.095
___
Robert Morris 66, IUPUI 49
Youngstown St. 66, Ill.-Chicago 64
Detroit 74, N. Kentucky 68
Wright St. 75, Oakland 64
Green Bay at Fort Wayne, 2 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|6
|1
|.857
|12
|9
|.571
|Penn
|7
|2
|.778
|10
|12
|.455
|Princeton
|6
|2
|.750
|16
|5
|.762
|Cornell
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|7
|.632
|Harvard
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|8
|.579
|Brown
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|13
|.458
|Dartmouth
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|14
|.263
|Columbia
|1
|7
|.125
|4
|16
|.200
___
Brown 62, Dartmouth 60
Penn 73, Cornell 68
Princeton 85, Columbia 63
Yale 58, Harvard 55
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|11
|0
|1.000
|19
|3
|.864
|St. Peter’s
|8
|3
|.727
|10
|8
|.556
|Monmouth (NJ)
|6
|4
|.600
|14
|7
|.667
|Siena
|6
|4
|.600
|9
|9
|.500
|Quinnipiac
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|9
|.550
|Niagara
|5
|7
|.417
|10
|11
|.476
|Manhattan
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|8
|.579
|Fairfield
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|11
|.476
|Rider
|4
|7
|.364
|8
|13
|.381
|Marist
|3
|8
|.273
|8
|12
|.400
|Canisius
|3
|9
|.250
|7
|16
|.304
___
Manhattan at Canisius, 1 p.m.
Iona at Niagara, 1 p.m.
Siena at Fairfield, 2 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.
Marist at St. Peter’s, 2 p.m.
Marist at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Manhattan at Rider, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ohio
|10
|1
|.909
|19
|3
|.864
|Toledo
|10
|2
|.833
|18
|5
|.783
|Akron
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|6
|.700
|Kent St.
|8
|4
|.667
|13
|9
|.591
|Buffalo
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|8
|.579
|Ball St.
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|11
|.500
|Cent. Michigan
|4
|4
|.500
|5
|14
|.263
|Bowling Green
|5
|7
|.417
|12
|11
|.522
|Miami (Ohio)
|3
|7
|.300
|9
|12
|.429
|N. Illinois
|3
|7
|.300
|6
|14
|.300
|E. Michigan
|3
|8
|.273
|8
|14
|.364
|W. Michigan
|0
|12
|.000
|4
|19
|.174
___
Kent St. 90, E. Michigan 71
Ohio 77, W. Michigan 64
Buffalo 74, Cent. Michigan 54
Bowling Green 87, N. Illinois 65
Akron at Miami (Ohio), 4 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Ball St., 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Kent St., 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Ohio at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Akron at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|6
|1
|.857
|15
|5
|.750
|NC Central
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|10
|.500
|Coppin St.
|4
|3
|.571
|5
|17
|.227
|SC State
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|11
|.500
|Howard
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|10
|.412
|Morgan St.
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|11
|.389
|Delaware St.
|0
|5
|.000
|2
|16
|.111
___
Howard 72, Md.-Eastern Shore 64
NC Central 69, Coppin St. 68
Howard at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.
Gallaudet at Howard, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|8
|2
|.800
|17
|4
|.810
|N. Iowa
|9
|3
|.750
|13
|9
|.591
|Drake
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|7
|.708
|Missouri St.
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|7
|.708
|Bradley
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|11
|.542
|S. Illinois
|5
|7
|.417
|12
|12
|.500
|Valparaiso
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|12
|.478
|Illinois St.
|3
|8
|.273
|10
|14
|.417
|Indiana St.
|2
|8
|.200
|9
|13
|.409
|Evansville
|1
|9
|.100
|5
|16
|.238
___
Bradley 76, Evansville 41
N. Iowa 74, Drake 69, OT
Valparaiso 79, Indiana St. 72, 2OT
S. Illinois 75, Illinois St. 69
Loyola Chicago at Missouri St., 2 p.m.
Evansville at Indiana St., 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|9
|1
|.900
|18
|5
|.783
|Wyoming
|7
|1
|.875
|18
|3
|.857
|Colorado St.
|7
|3
|.700
|17
|3
|.850
|Fresno St.
|6
|3
|.667
|16
|6
|.727
|San Diego St.
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|6
|.667
|Utah St.
|6
|5
|.545
|15
|9
|.625
|UNLV
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|10
|.565
|Nevada
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|11
|.450
|Air Force
|3
|7
|.300
|10
|11
|.476
|New Mexico
|2
|8
|.200
|9
|14
|.391
|San Jose St.
|0
|10
|.000
|7
|15
|.318
___
Boise St. 76, San Jose St. 60
Utah St. 90, UNLV 75
New Mexico 91, Air Force 77
Nevada at San Diego St., 4 p.m.
Wyoming at Fresno St., 7 p.m.
Utah St. at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
Air Force at UNLV, 10 p.m.
Colorado St. at Nevada, 11 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|10
|0
|1.000
|16
|2
|.889
|Bryant
|10
|1
|.909
|14
|8
|.636
|Mount St. Mary’s
|7
|3
|.700
|11
|11
|.500
|LIU
|6
|6
|.500
|9
|13
|.409
|Sacred Heart
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|14
|.364
|Merrimack
|4
|6
|.400
|9
|14
|.391
|St. Francis (NY)
|4
|8
|.333
|7
|16
|.304
|CCSU
|3
|8
|.273
|6
|18
|.250
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|3
|9
|.250
|7
|16
|.304
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|2
|7
|.222
|2
|17
|.105
___
CCSU 91, Fairleigh Dickinson 82, OT
Wagner 79, LIU 64
Merrimack 65, St. Francis (Pa.) 64, OT
Bryant 62, Mount St. Mary’s 61
Sacred Heart 66, St. Francis (NY) 62, OT
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|12
|0
|1.000
|22
|2
|.917
|Morehead St.
|11
|1
|.917
|19
|6
|.760
|Belmont
|9
|2
|.818
|19
|5
|.792
|SE Missouri
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|13
|.435
|Tennessee St.
|5
|7
|.417
|10
|14
|.417
|UT Martin
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|16
|.333
|Austin Peay
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|13
|.350
|E. Illinois
|2
|7
|.222
|4
|18
|.182
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|8
|.200
|5
|18
|.217
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|9
|.100
|7
|16
|.304
___
Morehead St. 77, Austin Peay 52
Tennessee St. 69, UT Martin 61
SE Missouri 63, E. Illinois 56
Murray St. 79, SIU-Edwardsville 59
Belmont 100, Tennessee Tech 92, OT
E. Illinois at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
Austin Peay at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.
SE Missouri at SIU-Edwardsville, 8 p.m.
Comments