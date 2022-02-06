On Air: Essentials of Healthy Living
All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UNC-Wilmington 10 1 .909 16 6 .727
Towson 8 3 .727 17 7 .708
Delaware 6 4 .600 15 8 .652
Hofstra 6 4 .600 14 9 .609
Coll. of Charleston 5 5 .500 13 9 .591
Drexel 5 5 .500 10 10 .500
James Madison 4 6 .400 13 8 .619
Elon 4 7 .364 7 17 .292
William & Mary 4 7 .364 5 19 .208
Northeastern 1 11 .083 7 16 .304

___

Saturday’s Games

Hofstra 85, James Madison 78, OT

Northeastern 58, Towson 53

Coll. of Charleston 66, Elon 64

UNC-Wilmington 92, William & Mary 70

Monday’s Games

UNC-Wilmington at Hofstra, 5 p.m.

James Madison at Drexel, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Texas 9 1 .900 16 4 .800
UAB 8 2 .800 18 5 .783
Louisiana Tech 8 3 .727 17 6 .739
UTEP 7 3 .700 14 8 .636
FAU 7 3 .700 14 9 .609
Middle Tennessee 5 3 .625 14 7 .667
Charlotte 5 4 .556 12 9 .571
Rice 6 5 .545 13 9 .591
Old Dominion 4 5 .444 9 13 .409
W. Kentucky 4 6 .400 12 11 .522
FIU 3 7 .300 13 10 .565
Southern Miss. 1 8 .111 6 16 .273
Marshall 1 9 .100 8 15 .348
UTSA 1 10 .091 8 16 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

UTEP 72, Rice 70

Charlotte 88, Marshall 64

FAU 84, Southern Miss. 57

UAB 97, Middle Tennessee 75

North Texas 69, UTSA 45

Louisiana Tech 86, FIU 82

W. Kentucky 77, Old Dominion 60

Monday’s Games

Charlotte at FIU, 5 p.m.

UTSA at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

UTEP at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Old Dominion at FAU, 6 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 11 2 .846 15 5 .750
Oakland 9 3 .750 16 7 .696
Wright St. 11 4 .733 14 10 .583
N. Kentucky 8 5 .615 12 10 .545
Detroit 6 4 .600 9 11 .450
Youngstown St. 8 6 .571 14 10 .583
Fort Wayne 7 6 .538 12 10 .545
Milwaukee 5 9 .357 7 16 .304
Ill.-Chicago 4 8 .333 8 13 .381
Robert Morris 4 10 .286 6 17 .261
Green Bay 3 9 .250 4 17 .190
IUPUI 0 10 .000 2 19 .095

___

Saturday’s Games

Robert Morris 66, IUPUI 49

Youngstown St. 66, Ill.-Chicago 64

Detroit 74, N. Kentucky 68

Wright St. 75, Oakland 64

Sunday’s Games

Green Bay at Fort Wayne, 2 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Yale 6 1 .857 12 9 .571
Penn 7 2 .778 10 12 .455
Princeton 6 2 .750 16 5 .762
Cornell 4 4 .500 12 7 .632
Harvard 3 4 .429 11 8 .579
Brown 3 6 .333 11 13 .458
Dartmouth 2 6 .250 5 14 .263
Columbia 1 7 .125 4 16 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

Brown 62, Dartmouth 60

Penn 73, Cornell 68

Princeton 85, Columbia 63

Yale 58, Harvard 55

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 11 0 1.000 19 3 .864
St. Peter’s 8 3 .727 10 8 .556
Monmouth (NJ) 6 4 .600 14 7 .667
Siena 6 4 .600 9 9 .500
Quinnipiac 6 6 .500 11 9 .550
Niagara 5 7 .417 10 11 .476
Manhattan 4 6 .400 11 8 .579
Fairfield 4 6 .400 10 11 .476
Rider 4 7 .364 8 13 .381
Marist 3 8 .273 8 12 .400
Canisius 3 9 .250 7 16 .304

___

Sunday’s Games

Manhattan at Canisius, 1 p.m.

Iona at Niagara, 1 p.m.

Siena at Fairfield, 2 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.

Marist at St. Peter’s, 2 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Marist at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Manhattan at Rider, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Ohio 10 1 .909 19 3 .864
Toledo 10 2 .833 18 5 .783
Akron 7 3 .700 14 6 .700
Kent St. 8 4 .667 13 9 .591
Buffalo 5 4 .556 11 8 .579
Ball St. 6 5 .545 11 11 .500
Cent. Michigan 4 4 .500 5 14 .263
Bowling Green 5 7 .417 12 11 .522
Miami (Ohio) 3 7 .300 9 12 .429
N. Illinois 3 7 .300 6 14 .300
E. Michigan 3 8 .273 8 14 .364
W. Michigan 0 12 .000 4 19 .174

___

Saturday’s Games

Kent St. 90, E. Michigan 71

Ohio 77, W. Michigan 64

Buffalo 74, Cent. Michigan 54

Bowling Green 87, N. Illinois 65

Sunday’s Games

Akron at Miami (Ohio), 4 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cent. Michigan at Ball St., 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Kent St., 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Ohio at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Akron at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 6 1 .857 15 5 .750
NC Central 4 1 .800 10 10 .500
Coppin St. 4 3 .571 5 17 .227
SC State 3 3 .500 11 11 .500
Howard 3 3 .500 9 10 .474
Md.-Eastern Shore 2 4 .333 7 10 .412
Morgan St. 2 4 .333 7 11 .389
Delaware St. 0 5 .000 2 16 .111

___

Saturday’s Games

Howard 72, Md.-Eastern Shore 64

NC Central 69, Coppin St. 68

Monday’s Games

Howard at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Gallaudet at Howard, 6 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 8 2 .800 17 4 .810
N. Iowa 9 3 .750 13 9 .591
Drake 8 3 .727 17 7 .708
Missouri St. 8 3 .727 17 7 .708
Bradley 7 5 .583 13 11 .542
S. Illinois 5 7 .417 12 12 .500
Valparaiso 4 7 .364 11 12 .478
Illinois St. 3 8 .273 10 14 .417
Indiana St. 2 8 .200 9 13 .409
Evansville 1 9 .100 5 16 .238

___

Saturday’s Games

Bradley 76, Evansville 41

N. Iowa 74, Drake 69, OT

Valparaiso 79, Indiana St. 72, 2OT

S. Illinois 75, Illinois St. 69

Sunday’s Games

Loyola Chicago at Missouri St., 2 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Evansville at Indiana St., 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boise St. 9 1 .900 18 5 .783
Wyoming 7 1 .875 18 3 .857
Colorado St. 7 3 .700 17 3 .850
Fresno St. 6 3 .667 16 6 .727
San Diego St. 4 3 .571 12 6 .667
Utah St. 6 5 .545 15 9 .625
UNLV 5 5 .500 13 10 .565
Nevada 3 6 .333 9 11 .450
Air Force 3 7 .300 10 11 .476
New Mexico 2 8 .200 9 14 .391
San Jose St. 0 10 .000 7 15 .318

___

Saturday’s Games

Boise St. 76, San Jose St. 60

Utah St. 90, UNLV 75

New Mexico 91, Air Force 77

Sunday’s Games

Nevada at San Diego St., 4 p.m.

Wyoming at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Utah St. at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

Air Force at UNLV, 10 p.m.

Colorado St. at Nevada, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 10 0 1.000 16 2 .889
Bryant 10 1 .909 14 8 .636
Mount St. Mary’s 7 3 .700 11 11 .500
LIU 6 6 .500 9 13 .409
Sacred Heart 4 5 .444 8 14 .364
Merrimack 4 6 .400 9 14 .391
St. Francis (NY) 4 8 .333 7 16 .304
CCSU 3 8 .273 6 18 .250
St. Francis (Pa.) 3 9 .250 7 16 .304
Fairleigh Dickinson 2 7 .222 2 17 .105

___

Saturday’s Games

CCSU 91, Fairleigh Dickinson 82, OT

Wagner 79, LIU 64

Merrimack 65, St. Francis (Pa.) 64, OT

Bryant 62, Mount St. Mary’s 61

Sacred Heart 66, St. Francis (NY) 62, OT

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 12 0 1.000 22 2 .917
Morehead St. 11 1 .917 19 6 .760
Belmont 9 2 .818 19 5 .792
SE Missouri 5 5 .500 10 13 .435
Tennessee St. 5 7 .417 10 14 .417
UT Martin 4 8 .333 8 16 .333
Austin Peay 3 7 .300 7 13 .350
E. Illinois 2 7 .222 4 18 .182
Tennessee Tech 2 8 .200 5 18 .217
SIU-Edwardsville 1 9 .100 7 16 .304

___

Saturday’s Games

Morehead St. 77, Austin Peay 52

Tennessee St. 69, UT Martin 61

SE Missouri 63, E. Illinois 56

Murray St. 79, SIU-Edwardsville 59

Belmont 100, Tennessee Tech 92, OT

Monday’s Games

E. Illinois at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.

SE Missouri at SIU-Edwardsville, 8 p.m.

