On Air: Essentials of Healthy Living
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
February 6, 2022 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 10 0 1.000 18 4 .818
Binghamton 7 4 .636 10 10 .500
UMBC 6 4 .600 11 10 .524
Stony Brook 5 4 .556 13 9 .591
Albany (NY) 6 5 .545 10 13 .435
New Hampshire 4 5 .444 9 9 .500
Hartford 3 4 .429 5 14 .263
NJIT 4 7 .364 9 12 .429
Mass.-Lowell 3 6 .333 11 10 .524
Maine 1 10 .091 4 18 .182

___

Saturday’s Games

Vermont 78, Mass.-Lowell 67

Binghamton 69, Maine 60

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

Albany (NY) 71, Hartford 52

NJIT 65, Stony Brook 62

UMBC 88, New Hampshire 77

Monday’s Games

Hartford at Mass.-Lowell, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 8 0 1.000 19 2 .905
SMU 7 2 .778 16 5 .762
Temple 6 3 .667 13 7 .650
Tulane 7 4 .636 10 10 .500
Cincinnati 5 3 .625 15 6 .714
Memphis 6 4 .600 12 8 .600
UCF 5 6 .455 13 8 .619
Wichita St. 3 5 .375 12 8 .600
East Carolina 2 8 .200 11 11 .500
South Florida 1 7 .125 6 14 .300
Tulsa 1 9 .100 7 14 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Temple 67, Tulsa 58

Tulane 86, East Carolina 66

        Read more: Sports News

Wichita St. 72, SMU 57

Memphis 88, UCF 60

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Temple at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

East Carolina at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Wichita St. at UCF, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Davidson 9 1 .900 19 3 .864
Saint Louis 7 2 .778 16 6 .727
VCU 7 3 .700 14 7 .667
Dayton 7 3 .700 15 8 .652
Richmond 6 4 .600 15 8 .652
George Mason 4 3 .571 11 9 .550
St. Bonaventure 4 4 .500 12 7 .632
George Washington 4 5 .444 8 13 .381
Saint Joseph’s 4 6 .400 10 11 .476
Rhode Island 3 6 .333 12 9 .571
Fordham 3 6 .333 10 11 .476
UMass 3 6 .333 10 11 .476
La Salle 2 8 .200 7 13 .350
Duquesne 1 7 .125 6 14 .300

___

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Saturday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s 72, Fordham 69

Davidson 78, George Washington 73

La Salle 83, George Mason 78

UMass 78, Rhode Island 67

Saint Louis 72, Dayton 61

VCU 71, Duquesne 62

Monday’s Games

George Mason at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Saint Louis at La Salle, 7 p.m.

Fordham at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Rhode Island at VCU, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Duke 9 2 .818 19 3 .864
Notre Dame 9 3 .750 16 7 .696
Wake Forest 9 4 .692 19 5 .792
Miami 8 4 .667 16 7 .696
North Carolina 8 4 .667 16 7 .696
Virginia 8 5 .615 14 9 .609
Florida St. 6 6 .500 13 9 .591
Syracuse 6 6 .500 12 11 .522
Virginia Tech 5 7 .417 13 10 .565
Louisville 5 8 .385 11 12 .478
Clemson 4 7 .364 12 10 .545
Boston College 4 7 .364 9 12 .429
Georgia Tech 3 8 .273 10 12 .455
Pittsburgh 3 9 .250 8 15 .348
NC State 3 10 .231 10 14 .417

___

Saturday’s Games

Wake Forest 68, Florida St. 60

Georgia Tech 69, Clemson 64

Syracuse 92, Louisville 69

Notre Dame 69, NC State 57

Virginia 71, Miami 58

Duke 87, North Carolina 67

Virginia Tech 76, Pittsburgh 71

Monday’s Games

Virginia at Duke, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

North Carolina at Clemson, 6 p.m.

Syracuse at Boston College, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Jacksonville St. 9 1 .900 16 7 .696
Liberty 8 1 .889 17 7 .708
Bellarmine 7 3 .700 13 11 .542
Jacksonville 6 4 .600 14 8 .636
Florida Gulf Coast 5 5 .500 15 9 .625
Kennesaw St. 5 5 .500 10 13 .435
Cent. Arkansas 4 5 .444 7 15 .318
Stetson 4 6 .400 10 13 .435
E. Kentucky 3 7 .300 11 13 .458
Lipscomb 3 7 .300 10 15 .400
North Florida 3 7 .300 7 17 .292
North Alabama 2 8 .200 9 14 .391

___

Saturday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas 79, Stetson 75

North Florida 71, North Alabama 58

Jacksonville St. 64, Jacksonville 58

Florida Gulf Coast 77, Lipscomb 68

Kennesaw St. 75, Bellarmine 70

Liberty 91, E. Kentucky 84

Tuesday’s Games

Lipscomb at Liberty, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Kansas 8 1 .889 19 3 .864
Baylor 7 3 .700 19 4 .826
Texas Tech 7 3 .700 18 5 .783
Texas 6 4 .600 17 6 .739
TCU 4 4 .500 15 5 .750
Kansas St. 4 6 .400 12 10 .545
Oklahoma St. 4 6 .400 11 11 .500
Iowa St. 3 7 .300 16 7 .696
Oklahoma 3 7 .300 13 10 .565
West Virginia 2 7 .222 13 9 .591

___

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma St. 64, Oklahoma 55

Texas 63, Iowa St. 41

Texas Tech 60, West Virginia 53

Kansas 83, Baylor 59

Kansas St. 75, TCU 63

Monday’s Games

Kansas at Texas, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Oklahoma St. at TCU, 7 p.m.

Iowa St. at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 9 1 .900 19 2 .905
Villanova 10 3 .769 17 6 .739
Marquette 8 4 .667 16 7 .696
UConn 6 4 .600 15 6 .714
Xavier 6 5 .545 16 6 .727
Creighton 5 5 .500 13 8 .619
Seton Hall 5 6 .455 14 7 .667
St. John’s 5 6 .455 13 9 .591
Butler 4 8 .333 11 12 .478
DePaul 2 9 .182 11 10 .524
Georgetown 0 9 .000 6 14 .300

___

Saturday’s Games

St. John’s 75, Butler 72

Villanova 85, UConn 74

DePaul 69, Xavier 65

Sunday’s Games

Providence at Georgetown, Noon

Tuesday’s Games

Marquette at UConn, 6:30 p.m.

Villanova at St. John’s, 8:30 p.m.

Butler at Creighton, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Weber St. 11 2 .846 18 6 .750
Montana St. 9 2 .818 17 5 .773
S. Utah 9 2 .818 15 6 .714
Montana 8 4 .667 15 8 .652
N. Colorado 6 4 .600 11 11 .500
Portland St. 6 7 .462 8 13 .381
E. Washington 5 7 .417 11 12 .478
N. Arizona 4 7 .364 8 14 .364
Idaho St. 2 9 .182 4 16 .200
Sacramento St. 2 10 .167 6 13 .316
Idaho 2 10 .167 5 17 .227

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Colorado 74, N. Arizona 71

Idaho St. 86, Montana 63

Montana St. 78, Weber St. 57

S. Utah 84, E. Washington 72

Portland St. 73, Sacramento St. 65

Monday’s Games

Montana St. at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

S. Utah at Montana, 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at N. Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Longwood 9 0 1.000 17 5 .773
Winthrop 8 2 .800 15 8 .652
Gardner-Webb 7 3 .700 13 10 .565
SC-Upstate 7 3 .700 10 12 .455
Campbell 6 4 .600 13 8 .619
High Point 4 5 .444 10 13 .435
UNC-Asheville 4 6 .400 12 11 .522
NC A&T 4 6 .400 9 15 .375
Presbyterian 3 6 .333 11 13 .458
Radford 3 7 .300 7 15 .318
Hampton 2 7 .222 6 14 .300
Charleston Southern 1 9 .100 4 18 .182

___

Saturday’s Games

Gardner-Webb 69, NC A&T 62

Campbell 80, SC-Upstate 71

Presbyterian 78, Radford 70

Longwood 69, Charleston Southern 67

Winthrop 69, Hampton 57

High Point 91, UNC-Asheville 83, OT

Monday’s Games

Toccoa Falls at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Hampton, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Illinois 10 2 .833 17 5 .773
Purdue 9 3 .750 20 3 .870
Wisconsin 9 3 .750 18 4 .818
Michigan St. 8 3 .727 17 5 .773
Ohio St. 6 3 .667 13 5 .722
Indiana 7 5 .583 16 6 .727
Rutgers 7 5 .583 13 9 .591
Michigan 5 5 .500 11 9 .550
Iowa 4 6 .400 14 7 .667
Penn St. 4 7 .364 9 10 .474
Northwestern 4 8 .333 11 10 .524
Maryland 3 8 .273 11 11 .500
Minnesota 2 8 .200 11 8 .579
Nebraska 0 12 .000 6 17 .261

___

Saturday’s Games

Illinois 74, Indiana 57

Northwestern 87, Nebraska 63

Purdue 82, Michigan 76

Rutgers 84, Michigan St. 63

Wisconsin 51, Penn St. 49

Sunday’s Games

Maryland at Ohio St., 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Iowa, 4:31 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Wisconsin at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Indiana at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Michigan at Penn St., 9 p.m.

Illinois at Purdue, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cal St.-Fullerton 7 1 .875 14 6 .700
Long Beach St. 7 1 .875 12 9 .571
Hawaii 6 2 .750 11 7 .611
UC Riverside 5 3 .625 12 7 .632
UC Irvine 5 3 .625 10 7 .588
UC Davis 3 3 .500 10 7 .588
UC Santa Barbara 1 4 .200 9 9 .500
CS Bakersfield 1 6 .143 6 11 .353
Cal Poly 1 7 .125 5 15 .250
CS Northridge 1 7 .125 5 16 .238
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 10 12 .455

___

Saturday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara 84, UC San Diego 48

Long Beach St. 78, Cal Poly 65

UC Davis 68, Hawaii 65

UC Irvine 75, CS Northridge 70

Cal St.-Fullerton 75, CS Bakersfield 61

Tuesday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments