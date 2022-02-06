Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|10
|0
|1.000
|18
|4
|.818
|Binghamton
|7
|4
|.636
|10
|10
|.500
|UMBC
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|10
|.524
|Stony Brook
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|9
|.591
|Albany (NY)
|6
|5
|.545
|10
|13
|.435
|New Hampshire
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|9
|.500
|Hartford
|3
|4
|.429
|5
|14
|.263
|NJIT
|4
|7
|.364
|9
|12
|.429
|Mass.-Lowell
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|10
|.524
|Maine
|1
|10
|.091
|4
|18
|.182
___
Vermont 78, Mass.-Lowell 67
Binghamton 69, Maine 60
Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.
Albany (NY) 71, Hartford 52
NJIT 65, Stony Brook 62
UMBC 88, New Hampshire 77
Hartford at Mass.-Lowell, 6 p.m.
New Hampshire at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|8
|0
|1.000
|19
|2
|.905
|SMU
|7
|2
|.778
|16
|5
|.762
|Temple
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|7
|.650
|Tulane
|7
|4
|.636
|10
|10
|.500
|Cincinnati
|5
|3
|.625
|15
|6
|.714
|Memphis
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|8
|.600
|UCF
|5
|6
|.455
|13
|8
|.619
|Wichita St.
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|8
|.600
|East Carolina
|2
|8
|.200
|11
|11
|.500
|South Florida
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|14
|.300
|Tulsa
|1
|9
|.100
|7
|14
|.333
___
Temple 67, Tulsa 58
Tulane 86, East Carolina 66
Wichita St. 72, SMU 57
Memphis 88, UCF 60
Houston at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.
Temple at South Florida, 7 p.m.
East Carolina at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Wichita St. at UCF, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|9
|1
|.900
|19
|3
|.864
|Saint Louis
|7
|2
|.778
|16
|6
|.727
|VCU
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|7
|.667
|Dayton
|7
|3
|.700
|15
|8
|.652
|Richmond
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|8
|.652
|George Mason
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|9
|.550
|St. Bonaventure
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|7
|.632
|George Washington
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|13
|.381
|Saint Joseph’s
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|11
|.476
|Rhode Island
|3
|6
|.333
|12
|9
|.571
|Fordham
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|11
|.476
|UMass
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|11
|.476
|La Salle
|2
|8
|.200
|7
|13
|.350
|Duquesne
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|14
|.300
___
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
Saint Joseph’s 72, Fordham 69
Davidson 78, George Washington 73
La Salle 83, George Mason 78
UMass 78, Rhode Island 67
Saint Louis 72, Dayton 61
VCU 71, Duquesne 62
George Mason at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Saint Louis at La Salle, 7 p.m.
Fordham at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Rhode Island at VCU, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|9
|2
|.818
|19
|3
|.864
|Notre Dame
|9
|3
|.750
|16
|7
|.696
|Wake Forest
|9
|4
|.692
|19
|5
|.792
|Miami
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|7
|.696
|North Carolina
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|7
|.696
|Virginia
|8
|5
|.615
|14
|9
|.609
|Florida St.
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|9
|.591
|Syracuse
|6
|6
|.500
|12
|11
|.522
|Virginia Tech
|5
|7
|.417
|13
|10
|.565
|Louisville
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|12
|.478
|Clemson
|4
|7
|.364
|12
|10
|.545
|Boston College
|4
|7
|.364
|9
|12
|.429
|Georgia Tech
|3
|8
|.273
|10
|12
|.455
|Pittsburgh
|3
|9
|.250
|8
|15
|.348
|NC State
|3
|10
|.231
|10
|14
|.417
___
Wake Forest 68, Florida St. 60
Georgia Tech 69, Clemson 64
Syracuse 92, Louisville 69
Notre Dame 69, NC State 57
Virginia 71, Miami 58
Duke 87, North Carolina 67
Virginia Tech 76, Pittsburgh 71
Virginia at Duke, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
North Carolina at Clemson, 6 p.m.
Syracuse at Boston College, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville St.
|9
|1
|.900
|16
|7
|.696
|Liberty
|8
|1
|.889
|17
|7
|.708
|Bellarmine
|7
|3
|.700
|13
|11
|.542
|Jacksonville
|6
|4
|.600
|14
|8
|.636
|Florida Gulf Coast
|5
|5
|.500
|15
|9
|.625
|Kennesaw St.
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|13
|.435
|Cent. Arkansas
|4
|5
|.444
|7
|15
|.318
|Stetson
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|13
|.435
|E. Kentucky
|3
|7
|.300
|11
|13
|.458
|Lipscomb
|3
|7
|.300
|10
|15
|.400
|North Florida
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|17
|.292
|North Alabama
|2
|8
|.200
|9
|14
|.391
___
Cent. Arkansas 79, Stetson 75
North Florida 71, North Alabama 58
Jacksonville St. 64, Jacksonville 58
Florida Gulf Coast 77, Lipscomb 68
Kennesaw St. 75, Bellarmine 70
Liberty 91, E. Kentucky 84
Lipscomb at Liberty, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|8
|1
|.889
|19
|3
|.864
|Baylor
|7
|3
|.700
|19
|4
|.826
|Texas Tech
|7
|3
|.700
|18
|5
|.783
|Texas
|6
|4
|.600
|17
|6
|.739
|TCU
|4
|4
|.500
|15
|5
|.750
|Kansas St.
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|10
|.545
|Oklahoma St.
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|11
|.500
|Iowa St.
|3
|7
|.300
|16
|7
|.696
|Oklahoma
|3
|7
|.300
|13
|10
|.565
|West Virginia
|2
|7
|.222
|13
|9
|.591
___
Oklahoma St. 64, Oklahoma 55
Texas 63, Iowa St. 41
Texas Tech 60, West Virginia 53
Kansas 83, Baylor 59
Kansas St. 75, TCU 63
Kansas at Texas, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at TCU, 7 p.m.
Iowa St. at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|9
|1
|.900
|19
|2
|.905
|Villanova
|10
|3
|.769
|17
|6
|.739
|Marquette
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|7
|.696
|UConn
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|6
|.714
|Xavier
|6
|5
|.545
|16
|6
|.727
|Creighton
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|8
|.619
|Seton Hall
|5
|6
|.455
|14
|7
|.667
|St. John’s
|5
|6
|.455
|13
|9
|.591
|Butler
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|12
|.478
|DePaul
|2
|9
|.182
|11
|10
|.524
|Georgetown
|0
|9
|.000
|6
|14
|.300
___
St. John’s 75, Butler 72
Villanova 85, UConn 74
DePaul 69, Xavier 65
Providence at Georgetown, Noon
Marquette at UConn, 6:30 p.m.
Villanova at St. John’s, 8:30 p.m.
Butler at Creighton, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|11
|2
|.846
|18
|6
|.750
|Montana St.
|9
|2
|.818
|17
|5
|.773
|S. Utah
|9
|2
|.818
|15
|6
|.714
|Montana
|8
|4
|.667
|15
|8
|.652
|N. Colorado
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|11
|.500
|Portland St.
|6
|7
|.462
|8
|13
|.381
|E. Washington
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|12
|.478
|N. Arizona
|4
|7
|.364
|8
|14
|.364
|Idaho St.
|2
|9
|.182
|4
|16
|.200
|Sacramento St.
|2
|10
|.167
|6
|13
|.316
|Idaho
|2
|10
|.167
|5
|17
|.227
___
N. Colorado 74, N. Arizona 71
Idaho St. 86, Montana 63
Montana St. 78, Weber St. 57
S. Utah 84, E. Washington 72
Portland St. 73, Sacramento St. 65
Montana St. at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
S. Utah at Montana, 9 p.m.
N. Arizona at N. Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Longwood
|9
|0
|1.000
|17
|5
|.773
|Winthrop
|8
|2
|.800
|15
|8
|.652
|Gardner-Webb
|7
|3
|.700
|13
|10
|.565
|SC-Upstate
|7
|3
|.700
|10
|12
|.455
|Campbell
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|8
|.619
|High Point
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|13
|.435
|UNC-Asheville
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|11
|.522
|NC A&T
|4
|6
|.400
|9
|15
|.375
|Presbyterian
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|13
|.458
|Radford
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|15
|.318
|Hampton
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|14
|.300
|Charleston Southern
|1
|9
|.100
|4
|18
|.182
___
Gardner-Webb 69, NC A&T 62
Campbell 80, SC-Upstate 71
Presbyterian 78, Radford 70
Longwood 69, Charleston Southern 67
Winthrop 69, Hampton 57
High Point 91, UNC-Asheville 83, OT
Toccoa Falls at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at Hampton, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Illinois
|10
|2
|.833
|17
|5
|.773
|Purdue
|9
|3
|.750
|20
|3
|.870
|Wisconsin
|9
|3
|.750
|18
|4
|.818
|Michigan St.
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|5
|.773
|Ohio St.
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|5
|.722
|Indiana
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|6
|.727
|Rutgers
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|9
|.591
|Michigan
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|9
|.550
|Iowa
|4
|6
|.400
|14
|7
|.667
|Penn St.
|4
|7
|.364
|9
|10
|.474
|Northwestern
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|10
|.524
|Maryland
|3
|8
|.273
|11
|11
|.500
|Minnesota
|2
|8
|.200
|11
|8
|.579
|Nebraska
|0
|12
|.000
|6
|17
|.261
___
Illinois 74, Indiana 57
Northwestern 87, Nebraska 63
Purdue 82, Michigan 76
Rutgers 84, Michigan St. 63
Wisconsin 51, Penn St. 49
Maryland at Ohio St., 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Iowa, 4:31 p.m.
Wisconsin at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Indiana at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
Michigan at Penn St., 9 p.m.
Illinois at Purdue, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|7
|1
|.875
|14
|6
|.700
|Long Beach St.
|7
|1
|.875
|12
|9
|.571
|Hawaii
|6
|2
|.750
|11
|7
|.611
|UC Riverside
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|7
|.632
|UC Irvine
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|7
|.588
|UC Davis
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|UC Santa Barbara
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|9
|.500
|CS Bakersfield
|1
|6
|.143
|6
|11
|.353
|Cal Poly
|1
|7
|.125
|5
|15
|.250
|CS Northridge
|1
|7
|.125
|5
|16
|.238
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|12
|.455
___
UC Santa Barbara 84, UC San Diego 48
Long Beach St. 78, Cal Poly 65
UC Davis 68, Hawaii 65
UC Irvine 75, CS Northridge 70
Cal St.-Fullerton 75, CS Bakersfield 61
Cal St.-Fullerton at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments