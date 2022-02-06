On Air: Essentials of Healthy Living
The Associated Press
February 6, 2022 10:07 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arizona 9 1 .900 19 2 .905
UCLA 8 3 .727 16 4 .800
Oregon 8 3 .727 15 7 .682
Washington St. 7 3 .700 14 7 .667
Washington 7 3 .700 12 8 .600
Southern Cal 9 4 .692 19 4 .826
Stanford 6 5 .545 13 8 .619
Colorado 6 7 .462 14 9 .609
Arizona St. 3 7 .300 7 13 .350
California 2 11 .154 9 15 .375
Utah 2 12 .143 9 15 .375
Oregon St. 1 9 .100 3 17 .150

___

Saturday’s Games

Washington St. 68, California 64

Arizona 72, Southern Cal 63

Colorado 86, Oregon St. 63

Oregon 80, Utah 77

Arizona St. 87, UCLA 84, 3OT

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Stanford, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Arizona at Arizona St., 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pacific at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.

UCLA at Stanford, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 7 2 .778 11 11 .500
Navy 8 4 .667 15 8 .652
Boston U. 7 5 .583 16 9 .640
Loyola (Md.) 7 5 .583 13 10 .565
Army 7 5 .583 13 11 .542
Lehigh 7 5 .583 9 15 .375
Holy Cross 4 5 .444 6 15 .286
Lafayette 4 6 .400 7 14 .333
American 2 8 .200 6 16 .273
Bucknell 2 10 .167 5 19 .208

___

Saturday’s Games

Holy Cross 69, Army 65

Lafayette 74, Bucknell 72, OT

Boston U. 80, Lehigh 74

Colgate 86, American 68

Navy 56, Loyola (Md.) 55

Monday’s Games

Holy Cross at Colgate, 6 p.m.

Lafayette at Navy, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Auburn 10 0 1.000 22 1 .957
Kentucky 8 2 .800 19 4 .826
Arkansas 7 3 .700 18 5 .783
Tennessee 7 3 .700 16 6 .727
Mississippi St. 5 4 .556 14 8 .636
Florida 5 5 .500 15 8 .652
LSU 4 6 .400 16 7 .696
Texas A&M 4 6 .400 15 8 .652
Alabama 4 6 .400 14 9 .609
South Carolina 4 6 .400 13 9 .591
Vanderbilt 4 6 .400 12 10 .545
Missouri 3 6 .333 9 13 .409
Mississippi 3 7 .300 12 11 .522
Georgia 1 9 .100 6 17 .261

___

Saturday’s Games

Auburn 74, Georgia 72

Tennessee 81, South Carolina 57

Florida 62, Mississippi 57, OT

Missouri 70, Texas A&M 66

Vanderbilt 75, LSU 66

Kentucky 66, Alabama 55

Arkansas 63, Mississippi St. 55

Tuesday’s Games

Auburn at Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

LSU at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Vanderbilt, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 9 2 .818 19 5 .792
Furman 9 3 .750 17 8 .680
VMI 7 5 .583 14 10 .583
Mercer 6 5 .545 13 11 .542
Wofford 6 6 .500 14 10 .583
UNC-Greensboro 5 6 .455 13 10 .565
Samford 4 7 .364 14 9 .609
The Citadel 4 7 .364 10 12 .455
ETSU 4 8 .333 12 13 .480
W. Carolina 3 8 .273 9 15 .375

___

Saturday’s Games

Chattanooga 77, Mercer 68

UNC-Greensboro 58, Furman 56

The Citadel 107, Samford 93

Wofford 62, ETSU 60

Monday’s Games

Furman at ETSU, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at Mercer, 7 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Orleans 6 1 .857 13 9 .591
Nicholls 4 2 .667 14 9 .609
SE Louisiana 4 3 .571 12 12 .500
Texas A&M-CC 3 3 .500 16 7 .696
McNeese St. 3 4 .429 9 15 .375
Houston Baptist 3 4 .429 7 13 .350
Northwestern St. 3 4 .429 7 17 .292
Incarnate Word 1 6 .143 5 19 .208

___

Saturday’s Games

Incarnate Word 78, New Orleans 70

McNeese St. 93, Northwestern St. 84

Houston Baptist 93, SE Louisiana 80

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern U. 7 2 .778 13 9 .591
Texas Southern 7 3 .700 9 10 .474
Florida A&M 7 3 .700 9 12 .429
Alcorn St. 7 3 .700 8 14 .364
Grambling St. 6 3 .667 9 13 .409
Alabama St. 5 5 .500 6 16 .273
Prairie View 4 4 .500 4 14 .222
Bethune-Cookman 4 6 .400 6 16 .273
Alabama A&M 4 6 .400 5 15 .250
Jackson St. 3 7 .300 5 16 .238
Ark.-Pine Bluff 3 7 .300 5 18 .217
MVSU 1 9 .100 1 19 .050

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama St. 80, Grambling St. 72

Bethune-Cookman 68, Prairie View 67

Texas Southern 67, Florida A&M 55

Jackson St. 69, MVSU 65

Alcorn St. 70, Ark.-Pine Bluff 64

Southern U. 73, Alabama A&M 64

Monday’s Games

Texas Southern at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Florida A&M, 7:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.

Alcorn St. at MVSU, 8:30 p.m.

Alabama St. at Southern U., 8:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Grambling St., 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 12 0 1.000 21 4 .840
Oral Roberts 10 3 .769 16 8 .667
N. Dakota St. 8 4 .667 16 8 .667
UMKC 8 4 .667 15 9 .625
South Dakota 6 5 .545 13 9 .591
W. Illinois 5 7 .417 14 10 .583
Denver 5 8 .385 9 17 .346
Omaha 3 10 .231 4 20 .167
St. Thomas (MN) 2 8 .200 8 14 .364
North Dakota 1 11 .083 5 20 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Dakota St. 73, Denver 65

North Dakota 92, Omaha 85

Oral Roberts 88, St. Thomas (MN) 66

S. Dakota St. 89, South Dakota 79

UMKC 91, W. Illinois 82

Monday’s Games

South Dakota at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

UMKC at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Appalachian St. 9 3 .750 15 10 .600
Troy 7 3 .700 16 7 .696
Arkansas St. 6 3 .667 15 6 .714
Texas St. 6 3 .667 15 6 .714
South Alabama 5 5 .500 15 8 .652
Louisiana-Lafayette 5 6 .455 10 11 .476
Texas-Arlington 5 6 .455 9 13 .409
Coastal Carolina 4 6 .400 12 10 .545
Georgia Southern 4 6 .400 11 10 .524
Georgia St. 3 5 .375 9 10 .474
Louisiana-Monroe 4 8 .333 12 12 .500
UALR 2 6 .250 7 13 .350

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgia St. 69, South Alabama 62

Louisiana-Monroe 75, UALR 72, OT

Troy 61, Georgia Southern 52

Arkansas St. 67, Louisiana-Lafayette 58

Texas St. 69, Coastal Carolina 64

Appalachian St. 70, Texas-Arlington 61

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 8 0 1.000 19 2 .905
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 7 1 .875 19 4 .826
San Francisco 6 3 .667 19 5 .792
Santa Clara 6 3 .667 16 8 .667
San Diego 6 5 .545 13 11 .542
BYU 5 5 .500 17 8 .680
Portland 2 6 .250 11 12 .478
Pacific 2 6 .250 7 15 .318
Loyola Marymount 2 7 .222 9 12 .429
Pepperdine 1 9 .100 7 18 .280

___

Saturday’s Games

Santa Clara 79, San Diego 66

Pepperdine 70, Pacific 64

San Francisco 74, Portland 71

Gonzaga 90, BYU 57

Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 71, Loyola Marymount 60

Tuesday’s Games

Portland at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Pacific at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal.) at Santa Clara, 11 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Mexico St. 8 1 .889 19 3 .864
Seattle 8 2 .800 17 6 .739
Sam Houston St. 9 3 .750 14 11 .560
Grand Canyon 6 3 .667 16 5 .762
Stephen F. Austin 7 4 .636 15 8 .652
Utah Valley St. 6 4 .600 15 7 .682
Abilene Christian 7 5 .583 16 7 .696
Tarleton St. 6 5 .545 11 13 .458
Dixie St. 4 6 .400 11 12 .478
Cal Baptist 2 8 .200 12 11 .522
Chicago St. 2 8 .200 6 17 .261
Texas Rio Grande Valley 2 9 .182 7 16 .304
Lamar 0 9 .000 2 20 .091

___

Saturday’s Games

Utah Valley St. 57, Sam Houston St. 54

Stephen F. Austin 81, Dixie St. 52

Abilene Christian 83, Texas Rio Grande Valley 66

New Mexico St. 79, Seattle 64

Grand Canyon 56, Cal Baptist 50

Tarleton St. 57, Chicago St. 54

Comments