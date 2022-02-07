Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|9
|1
|.900
|19
|2
|.905
|UCLA
|8
|3
|.727
|16
|4
|.800
|Oregon
|8
|3
|.727
|15
|7
|.682
|Washington St.
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|7
|.667
|Southern Cal
|9
|4
|.692
|19
|4
|.826
|Washington
|7
|4
|.636
|12
|9
|.571
|Stanford
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|8
|.636
|Colorado
|6
|7
|.462
|14
|9
|.609
|Arizona St.
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|13
|.350
|California
|2
|11
|.154
|9
|15
|.375
|Utah
|2
|12
|.143
|9
|15
|.375
|Oregon St.
|1
|9
|.100
|3
|17
|.150
___
Stanford 87, Washington 69
Arizona at Arizona St., 9 p.m.
Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.
Pacific at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.
UCLA at Stanford, 11 p.m.
California at Oregon St., 11 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|7
|2
|.778
|11
|11
|.500
|Navy
|8
|4
|.667
|15
|8
|.652
|Boston U.
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|9
|.640
|Loyola (Md.)
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|10
|.565
|Army
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|11
|.542
|Lehigh
|7
|5
|.583
|9
|15
|.375
|Holy Cross
|4
|5
|.444
|6
|15
|.286
|Lafayette
|4
|6
|.400
|7
|14
|.333
|American
|2
|8
|.200
|6
|16
|.273
|Bucknell
|2
|10
|.167
|5
|19
|.208
___
Holy Cross at Colgate, 6 p.m.
Lafayette at Navy, 7 p.m.
Army at Boston U., 7 p.m.
American at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
Lehigh at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|10
|0
|1.000
|22
|1
|.957
|Kentucky
|8
|2
|.800
|19
|4
|.826
|Arkansas
|7
|3
|.700
|18
|5
|.783
|Tennessee
|7
|3
|.700
|16
|6
|.727
|Mississippi St.
|5
|4
|.556
|14
|8
|.636
|Florida
|5
|5
|.500
|15
|8
|.652
|LSU
|4
|6
|.400
|16
|7
|.696
|Texas A&M
|4
|6
|.400
|15
|8
|.652
|Alabama
|4
|6
|.400
|14
|9
|.609
|South Carolina
|4
|6
|.400
|13
|9
|.591
|Vanderbilt
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|10
|.545
|Missouri
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|13
|.409
|Mississippi
|3
|7
|.300
|12
|11
|.522
|Georgia
|1
|9
|.100
|6
|17
|.261
___
Auburn at Arkansas, 7 p.m.
Kentucky at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
LSU at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
Missouri at Vanderbilt, 9 p.m.
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
Georgia at Florida, 6:30 p.m.
Alabama at Mississippi, 8:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|9
|2
|.818
|19
|5
|.792
|Furman
|9
|3
|.750
|17
|8
|.680
|VMI
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|10
|.583
|Mercer
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|11
|.542
|Wofford
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|10
|.583
|UNC-Greensboro
|5
|6
|.455
|13
|10
|.565
|Samford
|4
|7
|.364
|14
|9
|.609
|The Citadel
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|12
|.455
|ETSU
|4
|8
|.333
|12
|13
|.480
|W. Carolina
|3
|8
|.273
|9
|15
|.375
___
Furman at ETSU, 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at Mercer, 7 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.
W. Carolina at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.
Wofford at Samford, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Orleans
|6
|1
|.857
|13
|9
|.591
|Nicholls
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|9
|.609
|SE Louisiana
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|12
|.500
|Texas A&M-CC
|3
|3
|.500
|16
|7
|.696
|McNeese St.
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|15
|.375
|Houston Baptist
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|13
|.350
|Northwestern St.
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|17
|.292
|Incarnate Word
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|19
|.208
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|7
|2
|.778
|13
|9
|.591
|Texas Southern
|7
|3
|.700
|9
|10
|.474
|Florida A&M
|7
|3
|.700
|9
|12
|.429
|Alcorn St.
|7
|3
|.700
|8
|14
|.364
|Grambling St.
|6
|3
|.667
|9
|13
|.409
|Alabama St.
|5
|5
|.500
|6
|16
|.273
|Prairie View
|4
|4
|.500
|4
|14
|.222
|Bethune-Cookman
|4
|6
|.400
|6
|16
|.273
|Alabama A&M
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|15
|.250
|Jackson St.
|3
|7
|.300
|5
|16
|.238
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|3
|7
|.300
|5
|18
|.217
|MVSU
|1
|9
|.100
|1
|19
|.050
___
Texas Southern at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Florida A&M, 7:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.
Alcorn St. at MVSU, 8:30 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Grambling St., 9 p.m.
Alabama St. at Southern U., 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|12
|0
|1.000
|21
|4
|.840
|Oral Roberts
|10
|3
|.769
|16
|8
|.667
|N. Dakota St.
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|8
|.667
|UMKC
|8
|4
|.667
|15
|9
|.625
|South Dakota
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|9
|.591
|W. Illinois
|5
|7
|.417
|14
|10
|.583
|Denver
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|17
|.346
|Omaha
|3
|10
|.231
|4
|20
|.167
|St. Thomas (MN)
|2
|8
|.200
|8
|14
|.364
|North Dakota
|1
|11
|.083
|5
|20
|.200
___
South Dakota at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
UMKC at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Appalachian St.
|9
|3
|.750
|15
|10
|.600
|Troy
|7
|3
|.700
|16
|7
|.696
|Arkansas St.
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|6
|.714
|Texas St.
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|6
|.714
|South Alabama
|5
|5
|.500
|15
|8
|.652
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|5
|6
|.455
|10
|11
|.476
|Texas-Arlington
|5
|6
|.455
|9
|13
|.409
|Coastal Carolina
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|10
|.545
|Georgia Southern
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|10
|.524
|Georgia St.
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|10
|.474
|Louisiana-Monroe
|4
|8
|.333
|12
|12
|.500
|UALR
|2
|6
|.250
|7
|13
|.350
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|8
|0
|1.000
|19
|2
|.905
|Saint Mary’s (Cal.)
|7
|1
|.875
|19
|4
|.826
|San Francisco
|6
|3
|.667
|19
|5
|.792
|Santa Clara
|6
|3
|.667
|16
|8
|.667
|San Diego
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|11
|.542
|BYU
|5
|5
|.500
|17
|8
|.680
|Portland
|2
|6
|.250
|11
|12
|.478
|Pacific
|2
|6
|.250
|7
|15
|.318
|Loyola Marymount
|2
|7
|.222
|9
|12
|.429
|Pepperdine
|1
|9
|.100
|7
|18
|.280
___
Portland at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
Pacific at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) at Santa Clara, 11 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|8
|1
|.889
|19
|3
|.864
|Seattle
|8
|2
|.800
|17
|6
|.739
|Sam Houston St.
|9
|3
|.750
|14
|11
|.560
|Grand Canyon
|6
|3
|.667
|16
|5
|.762
|Stephen F. Austin
|7
|4
|.636
|15
|8
|.652
|Utah Valley St.
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|7
|.682
|Abilene Christian
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|7
|.696
|Tarleton St.
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|13
|.458
|Dixie St.
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|12
|.478
|Cal Baptist
|2
|8
|.200
|12
|11
|.522
|Chicago St.
|2
|8
|.200
|6
|17
|.261
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|2
|9
|.182
|7
|16
|.304
|Lamar
|0
|9
|.000
|2
|20
|.091
___
Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments