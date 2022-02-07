On Air: Business of Government Hour
The Associated Press
February 7, 2022 10:07 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arizona 9 1 .900 19 2 .905
UCLA 8 3 .727 16 4 .800
Oregon 8 3 .727 15 7 .682
Washington St. 7 3 .700 14 7 .667
Southern Cal 9 4 .692 19 4 .826
Washington 7 4 .636 12 9 .571
Stanford 7 5 .583 14 8 .636
Colorado 6 7 .462 14 9 .609
Arizona St. 3 7 .300 7 13 .350
California 2 11 .154 9 15 .375
Utah 2 12 .143 9 15 .375
Oregon St. 1 9 .100 3 17 .150

___

Sunday’s Games

Stanford 87, Washington 69

Monday’s Games

Arizona at Arizona St., 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pacific at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.

UCLA at Stanford, 11 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

California at Oregon St., 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 7 2 .778 11 11 .500
Navy 8 4 .667 15 8 .652
Boston U. 7 5 .583 16 9 .640
Loyola (Md.) 7 5 .583 13 10 .565
Army 7 5 .583 13 11 .542
Lehigh 7 5 .583 9 15 .375
Holy Cross 4 5 .444 6 15 .286
Lafayette 4 6 .400 7 14 .333
American 2 8 .200 6 16 .273
Bucknell 2 10 .167 5 19 .208

___

Monday’s Games

Holy Cross at Colgate, 6 p.m.

Lafayette at Navy, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Army at Boston U., 7 p.m.

American at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Auburn 10 0 1.000 22 1 .957
Kentucky 8 2 .800 19 4 .826
Arkansas 7 3 .700 18 5 .783
Tennessee 7 3 .700 16 6 .727
Mississippi St. 5 4 .556 14 8 .636
Florida 5 5 .500 15 8 .652
LSU 4 6 .400 16 7 .696
Texas A&M 4 6 .400 15 8 .652
Alabama 4 6 .400 14 9 .609
South Carolina 4 6 .400 13 9 .591
Vanderbilt 4 6 .400 12 10 .545
Missouri 3 6 .333 9 13 .409
Mississippi 3 7 .300 12 11 .522
Georgia 1 9 .100 6 17 .261

___

Tuesday’s Games

Auburn at Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

LSU at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Vanderbilt, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Georgia at Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Alabama at Mississippi, 8:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 9 2 .818 19 5 .792
Furman 9 3 .750 17 8 .680
VMI 7 5 .583 14 10 .583
Mercer 6 5 .545 13 11 .542
Wofford 6 6 .500 14 10 .583
UNC-Greensboro 5 6 .455 13 10 .565
Samford 4 7 .364 14 9 .609
The Citadel 4 7 .364 10 12 .455
ETSU 4 8 .333 12 13 .480
W. Carolina 3 8 .273 9 15 .375

___

Monday’s Games

Furman at ETSU, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at Mercer, 7 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

W. Carolina at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

Wofford at Samford, 8 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Orleans 6 1 .857 13 9 .591
Nicholls 4 2 .667 14 9 .609
SE Louisiana 4 3 .571 12 12 .500
Texas A&M-CC 3 3 .500 16 7 .696
McNeese St. 3 4 .429 9 15 .375
Houston Baptist 3 4 .429 7 13 .350
Northwestern St. 3 4 .429 7 17 .292
Incarnate Word 1 6 .143 5 19 .208

___

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern U. 7 2 .778 13 9 .591
Texas Southern 7 3 .700 9 10 .474
Florida A&M 7 3 .700 9 12 .429
Alcorn St. 7 3 .700 8 14 .364
Grambling St. 6 3 .667 9 13 .409
Alabama St. 5 5 .500 6 16 .273
Prairie View 4 4 .500 4 14 .222
Bethune-Cookman 4 6 .400 6 16 .273
Alabama A&M 4 6 .400 5 15 .250
Jackson St. 3 7 .300 5 16 .238
Ark.-Pine Bluff 3 7 .300 5 18 .217
MVSU 1 9 .100 1 19 .050

___

Monday’s Games

Texas Southern at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Florida A&M, 7:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.

Alcorn St. at MVSU, 8:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Grambling St., 9 p.m.

Alabama St. at Southern U., 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 12 0 1.000 21 4 .840
Oral Roberts 10 3 .769 16 8 .667
N. Dakota St. 8 4 .667 16 8 .667
UMKC 8 4 .667 15 9 .625
South Dakota 6 5 .545 13 9 .591
W. Illinois 5 7 .417 14 10 .583
Denver 5 8 .385 9 17 .346
Omaha 3 10 .231 4 20 .167
St. Thomas (MN) 2 8 .200 8 14 .364
North Dakota 1 11 .083 5 20 .200

___

Monday’s Games

South Dakota at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

UMKC at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Appalachian St. 9 3 .750 15 10 .600
Troy 7 3 .700 16 7 .696
Arkansas St. 6 3 .667 15 6 .714
Texas St. 6 3 .667 15 6 .714
South Alabama 5 5 .500 15 8 .652
Louisiana-Lafayette 5 6 .455 10 11 .476
Texas-Arlington 5 6 .455 9 13 .409
Coastal Carolina 4 6 .400 12 10 .545
Georgia Southern 4 6 .400 11 10 .524
Georgia St. 3 5 .375 9 10 .474
Louisiana-Monroe 4 8 .333 12 12 .500
UALR 2 6 .250 7 13 .350

___

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 8 0 1.000 19 2 .905
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 7 1 .875 19 4 .826
San Francisco 6 3 .667 19 5 .792
Santa Clara 6 3 .667 16 8 .667
San Diego 6 5 .545 13 11 .542
BYU 5 5 .500 17 8 .680
Portland 2 6 .250 11 12 .478
Pacific 2 6 .250 7 15 .318
Loyola Marymount 2 7 .222 9 12 .429
Pepperdine 1 9 .100 7 18 .280

___

Tuesday’s Games

Portland at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Pacific at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal.) at Santa Clara, 11 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Mexico St. 8 1 .889 19 3 .864
Seattle 8 2 .800 17 6 .739
Sam Houston St. 9 3 .750 14 11 .560
Grand Canyon 6 3 .667 16 5 .762
Stephen F. Austin 7 4 .636 15 8 .652
Utah Valley St. 6 4 .600 15 7 .682
Abilene Christian 7 5 .583 16 7 .696
Tarleton St. 6 5 .545 11 13 .458
Dixie St. 4 6 .400 11 12 .478
Cal Baptist 2 8 .200 12 11 .522
Chicago St. 2 8 .200 6 17 .261
Texas Rio Grande Valley 2 9 .182 7 16 .304
Lamar 0 9 .000 2 20 .091

___

