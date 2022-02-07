Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Wilmington
|10
|1
|.909
|16
|6
|.727
|Towson
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|7
|.708
|Delaware
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|8
|.652
|Hofstra
|6
|4
|.600
|14
|9
|.609
|Coll. of Charleston
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|9
|.591
|Drexel
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|10
|.500
|James Madison
|4
|6
|.400
|13
|8
|.619
|Elon
|4
|7
|.364
|7
|17
|.292
|William & Mary
|4
|7
|.364
|5
|19
|.208
|Northeastern
|1
|11
|.083
|7
|16
|.304
___
UNC-Wilmington at Hofstra, 5 p.m.
James Madison at Drexel, 7 p.m.
Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|9
|1
|.900
|16
|4
|.800
|UAB
|8
|2
|.800
|18
|5
|.783
|Louisiana Tech
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|6
|.739
|UTEP
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|8
|.636
|FAU
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|9
|.609
|Middle Tennessee
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|7
|.667
|Charlotte
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|9
|.571
|Rice
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|9
|.591
|Old Dominion
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|13
|.409
|W. Kentucky
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|11
|.522
|FIU
|3
|7
|.300
|13
|10
|.565
|Southern Miss.
|1
|8
|.111
|6
|16
|.273
|Marshall
|1
|9
|.100
|8
|15
|.348
|UTSA
|1
|10
|.091
|8
|16
|.333
___
Charlotte at FIU, 5 p.m.
UTSA at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
UTEP at North Texas, 8 p.m.
Old Dominion at FAU, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|12
|2
|.857
|16
|5
|.762
|Oakland
|9
|3
|.750
|16
|7
|.696
|Wright St.
|11
|4
|.733
|14
|10
|.583
|N. Kentucky
|8
|5
|.615
|12
|10
|.545
|Detroit
|6
|4
|.600
|9
|11
|.450
|Youngstown St.
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|10
|.583
|Fort Wayne
|8
|6
|.571
|13
|10
|.565
|Milwaukee
|5
|10
|.333
|7
|17
|.292
|Ill.-Chicago
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|13
|.381
|Robert Morris
|4
|10
|.286
|6
|17
|.261
|Green Bay
|3
|10
|.231
|4
|18
|.182
|IUPUI
|0
|10
|.000
|2
|19
|.095
___
Fort Wayne 71, Green Bay 55
Cleveland St. 84, Milwaukee 71
Detroit at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Oakland at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.
Wright St. at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|6
|1
|.857
|12
|9
|.571
|Penn
|7
|2
|.778
|10
|12
|.455
|Princeton
|6
|2
|.750
|16
|5
|.762
|Cornell
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|7
|.632
|Harvard
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|8
|.579
|Brown
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|13
|.458
|Dartmouth
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|14
|.263
|Columbia
|1
|7
|.125
|4
|16
|.200
___
Columbia at Cornell, 5 p.m.
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
Yale at Harvard, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|11
|1
|.917
|19
|4
|.826
|St. Peter’s
|9
|3
|.750
|11
|8
|.579
|Monmouth (NJ)
|7
|4
|.636
|15
|7
|.682
|Siena
|7
|4
|.636
|10
|9
|.526
|Quinnipiac
|6
|7
|.462
|11
|10
|.524
|Niagara
|6
|7
|.462
|11
|11
|.500
|Manhattan
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|9
|.550
|Fairfield
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|12
|.455
|Rider
|4
|7
|.364
|8
|13
|.381
|Canisius
|4
|9
|.308
|8
|16
|.333
|Marist
|3
|9
|.250
|8
|13
|.381
___
Canisius 77, Manhattan 70
Niagara 80, Iona 71
Siena 62, Fairfield 56
Monmouth (NJ) 76, Quinnipiac 63
St. Peter’s 66, Marist 50
Marist at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Manhattan at Rider, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ohio
|10
|1
|.909
|19
|3
|.864
|Toledo
|10
|2
|.833
|18
|5
|.783
|Akron
|8
|3
|.727
|15
|6
|.714
|Kent St.
|8
|4
|.667
|13
|9
|.591
|Buffalo
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|8
|.579
|Ball St.
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|11
|.500
|Cent. Michigan
|4
|4
|.500
|5
|14
|.263
|Bowling Green
|5
|7
|.417
|12
|11
|.522
|N. Illinois
|3
|7
|.300
|6
|14
|.300
|Miami (Ohio)
|3
|8
|.273
|9
|13
|.409
|E. Michigan
|3
|8
|.273
|8
|14
|.364
|W. Michigan
|0
|12
|.000
|4
|19
|.174
___
Akron 71, Miami (Ohio) 59
Cent. Michigan at Ball St., 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Kent St., 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Ohio at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Akron at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|6
|1
|.857
|15
|5
|.750
|NC Central
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|10
|.500
|Coppin St.
|4
|3
|.571
|5
|17
|.227
|SC State
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|11
|.500
|Howard
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|10
|.412
|Morgan St.
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|11
|.389
|Delaware St.
|0
|5
|.000
|2
|16
|.111
___
Howard at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.
Gallaudet at Howard, 6 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|9
|2
|.818
|18
|4
|.818
|N. Iowa
|9
|3
|.750
|13
|9
|.591
|Drake
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|7
|.708
|Missouri St.
|8
|4
|.667
|17
|8
|.680
|Bradley
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|11
|.542
|S. Illinois
|5
|7
|.417
|12
|12
|.500
|Valparaiso
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|12
|.478
|Illinois St.
|3
|8
|.273
|10
|14
|.417
|Indiana St.
|2
|8
|.200
|9
|13
|.409
|Evansville
|1
|9
|.100
|5
|16
|.238
___
Loyola Chicago 71, Missouri St. 62
Evansville at Indiana St., 7 p.m.
Missouri St. at Drake, 8 p.m.
Valparaiso at Illinois St., 8 p.m.
S. Illinois at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.
Loyola Chicago at Bradley, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|9
|1
|.900
|18
|5
|.783
|Wyoming
|8
|1
|.889
|19
|3
|.864
|Colorado St.
|7
|3
|.700
|17
|3
|.850
|San Diego St.
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|6
|.684
|Fresno St.
|6
|4
|.600
|16
|7
|.696
|Utah St.
|6
|5
|.545
|15
|9
|.625
|UNLV
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|10
|.565
|Air Force
|3
|7
|.300
|10
|11
|.476
|Nevada
|3
|7
|.300
|9
|12
|.429
|New Mexico
|2
|8
|.200
|9
|14
|.391
|San Jose St.
|0
|10
|.000
|7
|15
|.318
___
San Diego St. 65, Nevada 63
Wyoming 61, Fresno St. 59
Utah St. at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
Air Force at UNLV, 10 p.m.
Colorado St. at Nevada, 11 p.m.
San Diego St. at San Jose St., 11 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|10
|0
|1.000
|16
|2
|.889
|Bryant
|10
|1
|.909
|14
|8
|.636
|Mount St. Mary’s
|7
|3
|.700
|11
|11
|.500
|LIU
|6
|6
|.500
|9
|13
|.409
|Sacred Heart
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|14
|.364
|Merrimack
|4
|6
|.400
|9
|14
|.391
|St. Francis (NY)
|4
|8
|.333
|7
|16
|.304
|CCSU
|3
|8
|.273
|6
|18
|.250
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|3
|9
|.250
|7
|16
|.304
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|2
|7
|.222
|2
|17
|.105
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|12
|0
|1.000
|22
|2
|.917
|Morehead St.
|11
|1
|.917
|19
|6
|.760
|Belmont
|9
|2
|.818
|19
|5
|.792
|SE Missouri
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|13
|.435
|Tennessee St.
|5
|7
|.417
|10
|14
|.417
|UT Martin
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|16
|.333
|Austin Peay
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|13
|.350
|E. Illinois
|2
|7
|.222
|4
|18
|.182
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|8
|.200
|5
|18
|.217
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|9
|.100
|7
|16
|.304
___
E. Illinois at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
Austin Peay at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.
SE Missouri at SIU-Edwardsville, 9 p.m.
Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments