On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
February 7, 2022 10:06 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UNC-Wilmington 10 1 .909 16 6 .727
Towson 8 3 .727 17 7 .708
Delaware 6 4 .600 15 8 .652
Hofstra 6 4 .600 14 9 .609
Coll. of Charleston 5 5 .500 13 9 .591
Drexel 5 5 .500 10 10 .500
James Madison 4 6 .400 13 8 .619
Elon 4 7 .364 7 17 .292
William & Mary 4 7 .364 5 19 .208
Northeastern 1 11 .083 7 16 .304

___

Monday’s Games

UNC-Wilmington at Hofstra, 5 p.m.

James Madison at Drexel, 7 p.m.

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Texas 9 1 .900 16 4 .800
UAB 8 2 .800 18 5 .783
Louisiana Tech 8 3 .727 17 6 .739
UTEP 7 3 .700 14 8 .636
FAU 7 3 .700 14 9 .609
Middle Tennessee 5 3 .625 14 7 .667
Charlotte 5 4 .556 12 9 .571
Rice 6 5 .545 13 9 .591
Old Dominion 4 5 .444 9 13 .409
W. Kentucky 4 6 .400 12 11 .522
FIU 3 7 .300 13 10 .565
Southern Miss. 1 8 .111 6 16 .273
Marshall 1 9 .100 8 15 .348
UTSA 1 10 .091 8 16 .333

___

Monday’s Games

Charlotte at FIU, 5 p.m.

UTSA at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

UTEP at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Old Dominion at FAU, 6 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 12 2 .857 16 5 .762
Oakland 9 3 .750 16 7 .696
Wright St. 11 4 .733 14 10 .583
N. Kentucky 8 5 .615 12 10 .545
Detroit 6 4 .600 9 11 .450
Youngstown St. 8 6 .571 14 10 .583
Fort Wayne 8 6 .571 13 10 .565
Milwaukee 5 10 .333 7 17 .292
Ill.-Chicago 4 8 .333 8 13 .381
Robert Morris 4 10 .286 6 17 .261
Green Bay 3 10 .231 4 18 .182
IUPUI 0 10 .000 2 19 .095

___

Sunday’s Games

Fort Wayne 71, Green Bay 55

Cleveland St. 84, Milwaukee 71

        Read more: Sports News

Monday’s Games

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

Wright St. at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Yale 6 1 .857 12 9 .571
Penn 7 2 .778 10 12 .455
Princeton 6 2 .750 16 5 .762
Cornell 4 4 .500 12 7 .632
Harvard 3 4 .429 11 8 .579
Brown 3 6 .333 11 13 .458
Dartmouth 2 6 .250 5 14 .263
Columbia 1 7 .125 4 16 .200

___

Wednesday’s Games

Columbia at Cornell, 5 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Yale at Harvard, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 11 1 .917 19 4 .826
St. Peter’s 9 3 .750 11 8 .579
Monmouth (NJ) 7 4 .636 15 7 .682
Siena 7 4 .636 10 9 .526
Quinnipiac 6 7 .462 11 10 .524
Niagara 6 7 .462 11 11 .500
Manhattan 4 7 .364 11 9 .550
Fairfield 4 7 .364 10 12 .455
Rider 4 7 .364 8 13 .381
Canisius 4 9 .308 8 16 .333
Marist 3 9 .250 8 13 .381

___

Sunday’s Games

Canisius 77, Manhattan 70

Niagara 80, Iona 71

Siena 62, Fairfield 56

Monmouth (NJ) 76, Quinnipiac 63

St. Peter’s 66, Marist 50

Tuesday’s Games

Marist at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Manhattan at Rider, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Quinnipiac at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Ohio 10 1 .909 19 3 .864
Toledo 10 2 .833 18 5 .783
Akron 8 3 .727 15 6 .714
Kent St. 8 4 .667 13 9 .591
Buffalo 5 4 .556 11 8 .579
Ball St. 6 5 .545 11 11 .500
Cent. Michigan 4 4 .500 5 14 .263
Bowling Green 5 7 .417 12 11 .522
N. Illinois 3 7 .300 6 14 .300
Miami (Ohio) 3 8 .273 9 13 .409
E. Michigan 3 8 .273 8 14 .364
W. Michigan 0 12 .000 4 19 .174

___

Sunday’s Games

Akron 71, Miami (Ohio) 59

Tuesday’s Games

Cent. Michigan at Ball St., 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Kent St., 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Ohio at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Akron at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 6 1 .857 15 5 .750
NC Central 4 1 .800 10 10 .500
Coppin St. 4 3 .571 5 17 .227
SC State 3 3 .500 11 11 .500
Howard 3 3 .500 9 10 .474
Md.-Eastern Shore 2 4 .333 7 10 .412
Morgan St. 2 4 .333 7 11 .389
Delaware St. 0 5 .000 2 16 .111

___

Monday’s Games

Howard at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Gallaudet at Howard, 6 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 9 2 .818 18 4 .818
N. Iowa 9 3 .750 13 9 .591
Drake 8 3 .727 17 7 .708
Missouri St. 8 4 .667 17 8 .680
Bradley 7 5 .583 13 11 .542
S. Illinois 5 7 .417 12 12 .500
Valparaiso 4 7 .364 11 12 .478
Illinois St. 3 8 .273 10 14 .417
Indiana St. 2 8 .200 9 13 .409
Evansville 1 9 .100 5 16 .238

___

Sunday’s Games

Loyola Chicago 71, Missouri St. 62

Tuesday’s Games

Evansville at Indiana St., 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Missouri St. at Drake, 8 p.m.

Valparaiso at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

S. Illinois at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Bradley, 9 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boise St. 9 1 .900 18 5 .783
Wyoming 8 1 .889 19 3 .864
Colorado St. 7 3 .700 17 3 .850
San Diego St. 5 3 .625 13 6 .684
Fresno St. 6 4 .600 16 7 .696
Utah St. 6 5 .545 15 9 .625
UNLV 5 5 .500 13 10 .565
Air Force 3 7 .300 10 11 .476
Nevada 3 7 .300 9 12 .429
New Mexico 2 8 .200 9 14 .391
San Jose St. 0 10 .000 7 15 .318

___

Sunday’s Games

San Diego St. 65, Nevada 63

Wyoming 61, Fresno St. 59

Tuesday’s Games

Utah St. at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

Air Force at UNLV, 10 p.m.

Colorado St. at Nevada, 11 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego St. at San Jose St., 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 10 0 1.000 16 2 .889
Bryant 10 1 .909 14 8 .636
Mount St. Mary’s 7 3 .700 11 11 .500
LIU 6 6 .500 9 13 .409
Sacred Heart 4 5 .444 8 14 .364
Merrimack 4 6 .400 9 14 .391
St. Francis (NY) 4 8 .333 7 16 .304
CCSU 3 8 .273 6 18 .250
St. Francis (Pa.) 3 9 .250 7 16 .304
Fairleigh Dickinson 2 7 .222 2 17 .105

___

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 12 0 1.000 22 2 .917
Morehead St. 11 1 .917 19 6 .760
Belmont 9 2 .818 19 5 .792
SE Missouri 5 5 .500 10 13 .435
Tennessee St. 5 7 .417 10 14 .417
UT Martin 4 8 .333 8 16 .333
Austin Peay 3 7 .300 7 13 .350
E. Illinois 2 7 .222 4 18 .182
Tennessee Tech 2 8 .200 5 18 .217
SIU-Edwardsville 1 9 .100 7 16 .304

___

Monday’s Games

E. Illinois at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.

SE Missouri at SIU-Edwardsville, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments