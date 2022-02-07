Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|10
|0
|1.000
|18
|4
|.818
|Binghamton
|7
|4
|.636
|10
|10
|.500
|UMBC
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|10
|.524
|Stony Brook
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|9
|.591
|Albany (NY)
|6
|5
|.545
|10
|13
|.435
|New Hampshire
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|9
|.500
|Hartford
|3
|4
|.429
|5
|14
|.263
|NJIT
|4
|7
|.364
|9
|12
|.429
|Mass.-Lowell
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|10
|.524
|Maine
|1
|10
|.091
|4
|18
|.182
___
Hartford at Mass.-Lowell, 6 p.m.
New Hampshire at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
Maine at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
NJIT at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
Hartford at UMBC, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Vermont, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|9
|0
|1.000
|20
|2
|.909
|SMU
|7
|2
|.778
|16
|5
|.762
|Temple
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|7
|.650
|Tulane
|7
|4
|.636
|10
|10
|.500
|Memphis
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|8
|.600
|Cincinnati
|5
|4
|.556
|15
|7
|.682
|UCF
|5
|6
|.455
|13
|8
|.619
|Wichita St.
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|8
|.600
|East Carolina
|2
|8
|.200
|11
|11
|.500
|South Florida
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|14
|.300
|Tulsa
|1
|9
|.100
|7
|14
|.333
___
Houston 80, Cincinnati 58
Temple at South Florida, 7 p.m.
East Carolina at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Wichita St. at UCF, 9 p.m.
Houston at SMU, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Tulane at Memphis, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|9
|1
|.900
|19
|3
|.864
|Saint Louis
|7
|2
|.778
|16
|6
|.727
|VCU
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|7
|.667
|Dayton
|7
|3
|.700
|15
|8
|.652
|Richmond
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|8
|.652
|George Mason
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|9
|.550
|St. Bonaventure
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|7
|.632
|George Washington
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|13
|.381
|Saint Joseph’s
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|11
|.476
|Rhode Island
|3
|6
|.333
|12
|9
|.571
|Fordham
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|11
|.476
|UMass
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|11
|.476
|La Salle
|2
|8
|.200
|7
|13
|.350
|Duquesne
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|14
|.300
___
George Mason at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Saint Louis at La Salle, 7 p.m.
Fordham at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Rhode Island at VCU, 7 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Davidson, 7 p.m.
Duquesne at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Richmond at George Mason, 7 p.m.
George Washington at UMass, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|9
|2
|.818
|19
|3
|.864
|Notre Dame
|9
|3
|.750
|16
|7
|.696
|Wake Forest
|9
|4
|.692
|19
|5
|.792
|Miami
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|7
|.696
|North Carolina
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|7
|.696
|Virginia
|8
|5
|.615
|14
|9
|.609
|Florida St.
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|9
|.591
|Syracuse
|6
|6
|.500
|12
|11
|.522
|Virginia Tech
|5
|7
|.417
|13
|10
|.565
|Louisville
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|12
|.478
|Clemson
|4
|7
|.364
|12
|10
|.545
|Boston College
|4
|7
|.364
|9
|12
|.429
|Georgia Tech
|3
|8
|.273
|10
|12
|.455
|Pittsburgh
|3
|9
|.250
|8
|15
|.348
|NC State
|3
|10
|.231
|10
|14
|.417
___
Virginia at Duke, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
North Carolina at Clemson, 6 p.m.
Syracuse at Boston College, 8 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Miami, 7 p.m.
Wake Forest at NC State, 7 p.m.
Louisville at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Florida St., 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville St.
|9
|1
|.900
|16
|7
|.696
|Liberty
|8
|1
|.889
|17
|7
|.708
|Bellarmine
|7
|3
|.700
|13
|11
|.542
|Jacksonville
|6
|4
|.600
|14
|8
|.636
|Florida Gulf Coast
|5
|5
|.500
|15
|9
|.625
|Kennesaw St.
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|13
|.435
|Cent. Arkansas
|4
|5
|.444
|7
|15
|.318
|Stetson
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|13
|.435
|E. Kentucky
|3
|7
|.300
|11
|13
|.458
|Lipscomb
|3
|7
|.300
|10
|15
|.400
|North Florida
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|17
|.292
|North Alabama
|2
|8
|.200
|9
|14
|.391
___
Lipscomb at Liberty, 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Bellarmine at North Florida, 7 p.m.
North Alabama at Florida Gulf Coast, 7:30 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Kennesaw St., 7:30 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Stetson, 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|8
|1
|.889
|19
|3
|.864
|Baylor
|7
|3
|.700
|19
|4
|.826
|Texas Tech
|7
|3
|.700
|18
|5
|.783
|Texas
|6
|4
|.600
|17
|6
|.739
|TCU
|4
|4
|.500
|15
|5
|.750
|Kansas St.
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|10
|.545
|Oklahoma St.
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|11
|.500
|Iowa St.
|3
|7
|.300
|16
|7
|.696
|Oklahoma
|3
|7
|.300
|13
|10
|.565
|West Virginia
|2
|7
|.222
|13
|9
|.591
___
Kansas at Texas, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at TCU, 7 p.m.
Iowa St. at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
Baylor at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
Texas Tech at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|10
|1
|.909
|20
|2
|.909
|Villanova
|10
|3
|.769
|17
|6
|.739
|Marquette
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|7
|.696
|UConn
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|6
|.714
|Xavier
|6
|5
|.545
|16
|6
|.727
|Creighton
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|8
|.619
|Seton Hall
|5
|6
|.455
|14
|7
|.667
|St. John’s
|5
|6
|.455
|13
|9
|.591
|Butler
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|12
|.478
|DePaul
|2
|9
|.182
|11
|10
|.524
|Georgetown
|0
|10
|.000
|6
|15
|.286
___
Providence 71, Georgetown 52
Marquette at UConn, 6:30 p.m.
Villanova at St. John’s, 8:30 p.m.
Butler at Creighton, 9 p.m.
Xavier at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.
Georgetown at DePaul, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|11
|2
|.846
|18
|6
|.750
|Montana St.
|9
|2
|.818
|17
|5
|.773
|S. Utah
|9
|2
|.818
|15
|6
|.714
|Montana
|8
|4
|.667
|15
|8
|.652
|N. Colorado
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|11
|.500
|Portland St.
|6
|7
|.462
|8
|13
|.381
|E. Washington
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|12
|.478
|N. Arizona
|4
|7
|.364
|8
|14
|.364
|Idaho St.
|2
|9
|.182
|4
|16
|.200
|Sacramento St.
|2
|10
|.167
|6
|13
|.316
|Idaho
|2
|10
|.167
|5
|17
|.227
___
Montana St. at Idaho St., 8 p.m.
S. Utah at Montana, 9 p.m.
N. Arizona at N. Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Longwood
|9
|0
|1.000
|17
|5
|.773
|Winthrop
|8
|2
|.800
|15
|8
|.652
|Gardner-Webb
|7
|3
|.700
|13
|10
|.565
|SC-Upstate
|7
|3
|.700
|10
|12
|.455
|Campbell
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|8
|.619
|High Point
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|13
|.435
|UNC-Asheville
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|11
|.522
|NC A&T
|4
|6
|.400
|9
|15
|.375
|Presbyterian
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|13
|.458
|Radford
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|15
|.318
|Hampton
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|14
|.300
|Charleston Southern
|1
|9
|.100
|4
|18
|.182
___
Toccoa Falls at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Hampton at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Campbell, 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at NC A&T, 7 p.m.
High Point at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
Radford at Winthrop, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Illinois
|10
|2
|.833
|17
|5
|.773
|Purdue
|9
|3
|.750
|20
|3
|.870
|Wisconsin
|9
|3
|.750
|18
|4
|.818
|Michigan St.
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|5
|.773
|Ohio St.
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|5
|.737
|Indiana
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|6
|.727
|Rutgers
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|9
|.591
|Michigan
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|9
|.550
|Iowa
|5
|6
|.455
|15
|7
|.682
|Penn St.
|4
|7
|.364
|9
|10
|.474
|Northwestern
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|10
|.524
|Maryland
|3
|9
|.250
|11
|12
|.478
|Minnesota
|2
|9
|.182
|11
|9
|.550
|Nebraska
|0
|12
|.000
|6
|17
|.261
___
Ohio St. 82, Maryland 67
Iowa 71, Minnesota 59
Wisconsin at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Indiana at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
Michigan at Penn St., 9 p.m.
Illinois at Purdue, 9 p.m.
Ohio St. at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Nebraska, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|7
|1
|.875
|14
|6
|.700
|Long Beach St.
|7
|1
|.875
|12
|9
|.571
|Hawaii
|6
|2
|.750
|11
|7
|.611
|UC Riverside
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|7
|.632
|UC Irvine
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|7
|.588
|UC Davis
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|UC Santa Barbara
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|9
|.500
|CS Bakersfield
|1
|6
|.143
|6
|11
|.353
|Cal Poly
|1
|7
|.125
|5
|15
|.250
|CS Northridge
|1
|7
|.125
|5
|16
|.238
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|12
|.455
___
Cal St.-Fullerton at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
