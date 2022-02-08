All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|10
|1
|.909
|20
|2
|.909
|UCLA
|8
|3
|.727
|16
|4
|.800
|Oregon
|8
|3
|.727
|15
|7
|.682
|Washington St.
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|7
|.667
|Southern Cal
|9
|4
|.692
|19
|4
|.826
|Washington
|7
|4
|.636
|12
|9
|.571
|Stanford
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|8
|.636
|Colorado
|6
|7
|.462
|14
|9
|.609
|Arizona St.
|3
|8
|.273
|7
|14
|.333
|California
|2
|11
|.154
|9
|15
|.375
|Utah
|2
|12
|.143
|9
|15
|.375
|Oregon St.
|1
|9
|.100
|3
|17
|.150
___
Monday’s Games
Arizona 91, Arizona St. 79
Tuesday’s Games
Pacific at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.
UCLA at Stanford, 11 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
California at Oregon St., 11 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Stanford at Oregon, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Washington St., 9 p.m.
Arizona St. at Washington, 11 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|8
|2
|.800
|12
|11
|.522
|Navy
|9
|4
|.692
|16
|8
|.667
|Boston U.
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|9
|.640
|Loyola (Md.)
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|10
|.565
|Army
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|11
|.542
|Lehigh
|7
|5
|.583
|9
|15
|.375
|Holy Cross
|4
|6
|.400
|6
|16
|.273
|Lafayette
|4
|7
|.364
|7
|15
|.318
|American
|2
|8
|.200
|6
|16
|.273
|Bucknell
|2
|10
|.167
|5
|19
|.208
___
Monday’s Games
Colgate 87, Holy Cross 60
Navy 68, Lafayette 44
Wednesday’s Games
Army at Boston U., 7 p.m.
American at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
Lehigh at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|10
|0
|1.000
|22
|1
|.957
|Kentucky
|8
|2
|.800
|19
|4
|.826
|Arkansas
|7
|3
|.700
|18
|5
|.783
|Tennessee
|7
|3
|.700
|16
|6
|.727
|Mississippi St.
|5
|4
|.556
|14
|8
|.636
|Florida
|5
|5
|.500
|15
|8
|.652
|LSU
|4
|6
|.400
|16
|7
|.696
|Texas A&M
|4
|6
|.400
|15
|8
|.652
|Alabama
|4
|6
|.400
|14
|9
|.609
|South Carolina
|4
|6
|.400
|13
|9
|.591
|Vanderbilt
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|10
|.545
|Missouri
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|13
|.409
|Mississippi
|3
|7
|.300
|12
|11
|.522
|Georgia
|1
|9
|.100
|6
|17
|.261
___
Tuesday’s Games
Auburn at Arkansas, 7 p.m.
Kentucky at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
LSU at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
Missouri at Vanderbilt, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Georgia at Florida, 6:30 p.m.
Alabama at Mississippi, 8:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|10
|2
|.833
|20
|5
|.800
|Furman
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|9
|.654
|VMI
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|10
|.583
|UNC-Greensboro
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|10
|.583
|Wofford
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|10
|.583
|Mercer
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|ETSU
|5
|8
|.385
|13
|13
|.500
|Samford
|4
|7
|.364
|14
|9
|.609
|The Citadel
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|12
|.455
|W. Carolina
|3
|9
|.250
|9
|16
|.360
___
Monday’s Games
ETSU 75, Furman 71
Chattanooga 74, Mercer 72, OT
UNC-Greensboro 68, W. Carolina 49
Wednesday’s Games
W. Carolina at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.
Wofford at Samford, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
The Citadel at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Mercer at VMI, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Orleans
|6
|1
|.857
|13
|9
|.591
|Nicholls
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|9
|.609
|SE Louisiana
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|12
|.500
|Texas A&M-CC
|3
|3
|.500
|16
|7
|.696
|McNeese St.
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|15
|.375
|Houston Baptist
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|13
|.350
|Northwestern St.
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|17
|.292
|Incarnate Word
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|19
|.208
___
Thursday’s Games
Texas A&M-CC at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Nicholls, 8 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Northwestern St., 8:30 p.m.
McNeese St. at SE Louisiana, 9 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|8
|2
|.800
|14
|9
|.609
|Texas Southern
|8
|3
|.727
|10
|10
|.500
|Florida A&M
|8
|3
|.727
|10
|12
|.455
|Alcorn St.
|8
|3
|.727
|9
|14
|.391
|Grambling St.
|7
|3
|.700
|10
|13
|.435
|Alabama St.
|5
|6
|.455
|6
|17
|.261
|Prairie View
|4
|5
|.444
|4
|15
|.211
|Jackson St.
|4
|7
|.364
|6
|16
|.273
|Bethune-Cookman
|4
|7
|.364
|6
|17
|.261
|Alabama A&M
|4
|7
|.364
|5
|16
|.238
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|3
|8
|.273
|5
|19
|.208
|MVSU
|1
|10
|.091
|1
|20
|.048
___
Monday’s Games
Texas Southern 66, Bethune-Cookman 63
Florida A&M 61, Prairie View 60
Jackson St. 60, Ark.-Pine Bluff 47
Alcorn St. 79, MVSU 71
Grambling St. 58, Alabama A&M 50
Southern U. 72, Alabama St. 58
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|12
|0
|1.000
|21
|4
|.840
|Oral Roberts
|10
|3
|.769
|16
|8
|.667
|N. Dakota St.
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|8
|.680
|UMKC
|8
|4
|.667
|15
|9
|.625
|South Dakota
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|10
|.565
|W. Illinois
|5
|7
|.417
|14
|10
|.583
|Denver
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|17
|.346
|Omaha
|3
|10
|.231
|4
|20
|.167
|St. Thomas (MN)
|2
|8
|.200
|8
|14
|.364
|North Dakota
|1
|11
|.083
|5
|20
|.200
___
Monday’s Games
N. Dakota St. 76, South Dakota 74
Tuesday’s Games
UMKC at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
N. Dakota St. at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.
South Dakota at Omaha, 8 p.m.
North Dakota at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Denver, 9 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Appalachian St.
|9
|3
|.750
|15
|10
|.600
|Troy
|7
|3
|.700
|16
|7
|.696
|Arkansas St.
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|6
|.714
|Texas St.
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|6
|.714
|South Alabama
|5
|5
|.500
|15
|8
|.652
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|5
|6
|.455
|10
|11
|.476
|Texas-Arlington
|5
|6
|.455
|9
|13
|.409
|Coastal Carolina
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|10
|.545
|Georgia Southern
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|10
|.524
|Georgia St.
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|10
|.474
|Louisiana-Monroe
|4
|8
|.333
|12
|12
|.500
|UALR
|2
|6
|.250
|7
|13
|.350
___
Thursday’s Games
Georgia Southern at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.
Georgia St. at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Troy, 7 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
Texas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
UALR at South Alabama, 8 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|8
|0
|1.000
|19
|2
|.905
|Saint Mary’s (Cal.)
|7
|1
|.875
|19
|4
|.826
|San Francisco
|6
|3
|.667
|19
|5
|.792
|Santa Clara
|6
|3
|.667
|16
|8
|.667
|San Diego
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|11
|.542
|BYU
|5
|5
|.500
|17
|8
|.680
|Portland
|2
|6
|.250
|11
|12
|.478
|Pacific
|2
|6
|.250
|7
|15
|.318
|Loyola Marymount
|2
|7
|.222
|9
|12
|.429
|Pepperdine
|1
|9
|.100
|7
|18
|.280
___
Tuesday’s Games
Portland at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
Pacific at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) at Santa Clara, 11 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Pacific at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
San Diego at Saint Mary’s (Cal.), 9 p.m.
BYU at Loyola Marymount, 11 p.m.
Pepperdine at San Francisco, 11 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|8
|1
|.889
|19
|3
|.864
|Seattle
|8
|2
|.800
|17
|6
|.739
|Sam Houston St.
|9
|3
|.750
|14
|11
|.560
|Grand Canyon
|6
|3
|.667
|16
|5
|.762
|Stephen F. Austin
|7
|4
|.636
|15
|8
|.652
|Utah Valley St.
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|7
|.682
|Abilene Christian
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|7
|.696
|Tarleton St.
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|13
|.458
|Dixie St.
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|12
|.478
|Cal Baptist
|2
|8
|.200
|12
|11
|.522
|Chicago St.
|2
|8
|.200
|6
|17
|.261
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|2
|9
|.182
|7
|16
|.304
|Lamar
|0
|9
|.000
|2
|20
|.091
___
Thursday’s Games
Stephen F. Austin at Chicago St., 8 p.m.
Grand Canyon at Utah Valley St., 8 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
Lamar at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
Texas Rio Grande Valley at Seattle, 10 p.m.
