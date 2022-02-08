On Air: Off The Shelf
The Associated Press
February 8, 2022 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UNC-Wilmington 10 2 .833 16 7 .696
Towson 8 3 .727 17 7 .708
Hofstra 7 4 .636 15 9 .625
Delaware 6 4 .600 15 8 .652
Drexel 6 5 .545 11 10 .524
Coll. of Charleston 5 5 .500 13 9 .591
James Madison 4 7 .364 13 9 .591
Elon 4 7 .364 7 17 .292
William & Mary 4 7 .364 5 19 .208
Northeastern 1 11 .083 7 16 .304

___

Monday’s Games

Hofstra 73, UNC-Wilmington 71

Drexel 72, James Madison 66

Thursday’s Games

William & Mary at Towson, 5 p.m.

Northeastern at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at Drexel, 7 p.m.

Elon at James Madison, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Texas 10 1 .909 17 4 .810
UAB 8 2 .800 18 5 .783
Louisiana Tech 8 3 .727 17 6 .739
FAU 7 3 .700 14 9 .609
Middle Tennessee 6 3 .667 15 7 .682
UTEP 7 4 .636 14 9 .609
Charlotte 6 4 .600 13 9 .591
Rice 6 5 .545 13 9 .591
Old Dominion 4 5 .444 9 13 .409
W. Kentucky 4 6 .400 12 11 .522
FIU 3 8 .273 13 11 .542
Southern Miss. 1 8 .111 6 16 .273
Marshall 1 9 .100 8 15 .348
UTSA 1 11 .083 8 17 .320

___

Monday’s Games

Charlotte 81, FIU 68

Middle Tennessee 84, UTSA 75

North Texas 66, UTEP 58

Tuesday’s Games

Old Dominion at FAU, 6 p.m.

Jarvis Christian at Rice, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Louisiana Tech at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

FIU at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at UAB, 7 p.m.

FAU at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 12 2 .857 16 5 .762
Oakland 9 3 .750 16 7 .696
Wright St. 11 4 .733 14 10 .583
N. Kentucky 8 5 .615 12 10 .545
Detroit 6 4 .600 9 11 .450
Youngstown St. 8 6 .571 14 10 .583
Fort Wayne 8 6 .571 13 10 .565
Milwaukee 5 10 .333 7 17 .292
Ill.-Chicago 4 8 .333 8 13 .381
Robert Morris 4 10 .286 6 17 .261
Green Bay 3 10 .231 4 18 .182
IUPUI 0 10 .000 2 19 .095

___

Monday’s Games

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

Wright St. at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Ill.-Chicago at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

IUPUI at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Yale 6 1 .857 12 9 .571
Penn 7 2 .778 10 12 .455
Princeton 6 2 .750 16 5 .762
Cornell 4 4 .500 12 7 .632
Harvard 3 4 .429 11 8 .579
Brown 3 6 .333 11 13 .458
Dartmouth 2 6 .250 5 14 .263
Columbia 1 7 .125 4 16 .200

___

Wednesday’s Games

Columbia at Cornell, 5 p.m.

Yale at Harvard, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 11 1 .917 19 4 .826
St. Peter’s 9 3 .750 11 8 .579
Monmouth (NJ) 7 4 .636 15 7 .682
Siena 7 4 .636 10 9 .526
Quinnipiac 6 7 .462 11 10 .524
Niagara 6 7 .462 11 11 .500
Manhattan 4 7 .364 11 9 .550
Fairfield 4 7 .364 10 12 .455
Rider 4 7 .364 8 13 .381
Canisius 4 9 .308 8 16 .333
Marist 3 9 .250 8 13 .381

___

Tuesday’s Games

Marist at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Manhattan at Rider, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Quinnipiac at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Ohio 10 1 .909 19 3 .864
Toledo 10 2 .833 18 5 .783
Akron 8 3 .727 15 6 .714
Kent St. 8 4 .667 13 9 .591
Buffalo 5 4 .556 11 8 .579
Ball St. 6 5 .545 11 11 .500
Cent. Michigan 4 4 .500 5 14 .263
Bowling Green 5 7 .417 12 11 .522
N. Illinois 3 7 .300 6 14 .300
Miami (Ohio) 3 8 .273 9 13 .409
E. Michigan 3 8 .273 8 14 .364
W. Michigan 0 12 .000 4 19 .174

___

Tuesday’s Games

Cent. Michigan at Ball St., 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Kent St., 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Ohio at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Akron at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Ohio at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 6 1 .857 15 5 .750
NC Central 4 2 .667 10 11 .476
SC State 4 3 .571 12 11 .522
Howard 4 3 .571 10 10 .500
Coppin St. 4 3 .571 5 17 .227
Md.-Eastern Shore 2 4 .333 7 10 .412
Morgan St. 2 4 .333 7 11 .389
Delaware St. 0 6 .000 2 17 .105

___

Monday’s Games

Howard 69, Delaware St. 64

SC State 74, NC Central 68

Tuesday’s Games

Gallaudet at Howard, 6 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 9 2 .818 18 4 .818
N. Iowa 9 3 .750 13 9 .591
Drake 8 3 .727 17 7 .708
Missouri St. 8 4 .667 17 8 .680
Bradley 7 5 .583 13 11 .542
S. Illinois 5 7 .417 12 12 .500
Valparaiso 4 7 .364 11 12 .478
Illinois St. 3 8 .273 10 14 .417
Indiana St. 2 8 .200 9 13 .409
Evansville 1 9 .100 5 16 .238

___

Tuesday’s Games

Evansville at Indiana St., 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Missouri St. at Drake, 8 p.m.

Valparaiso at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

S. Illinois at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Bradley, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Indiana St. at Evansville, 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boise St. 9 1 .900 18 5 .783
Wyoming 8 1 .889 19 3 .864
Colorado St. 7 3 .700 17 3 .850
San Diego St. 5 3 .625 13 6 .684
Fresno St. 6 4 .600 16 7 .696
Utah St. 6 5 .545 15 9 .625
UNLV 5 5 .500 13 10 .565
Air Force 3 7 .300 10 11 .476
Nevada 3 7 .300 9 12 .429
New Mexico 2 8 .200 9 14 .391
San Jose St. 0 10 .000 7 15 .318

___

Tuesday’s Games

Utah St. at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

Air Force at UNLV, 10 p.m.

Colorado St. at Nevada, 11 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego St. at San Jose St., 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 10 0 1.000 16 2 .889
Bryant 10 1 .909 14 8 .636
Mount St. Mary’s 7 3 .700 11 11 .500
LIU 6 6 .500 9 13 .409
Sacred Heart 4 5 .444 8 14 .364
Merrimack 4 6 .400 9 14 .391
St. Francis (NY) 4 8 .333 7 16 .304
CCSU 3 8 .273 6 18 .250
St. Francis (Pa.) 3 9 .250 7 16 .304
Fairleigh Dickinson 2 7 .222 2 17 .105

___

Thursday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s at Wagner, 5 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

St. Francis (NY) at LIU, 7 p.m.

CCSU at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Bryant at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 12 0 1.000 22 2 .917
Morehead St. 11 1 .917 19 6 .760
Belmont 10 2 .833 20 5 .800
SE Missouri 6 5 .545 11 13 .458
Tennessee St. 5 7 .417 10 14 .417
UT Martin 4 8 .333 8 16 .333
Austin Peay 3 8 .273 7 14 .333
Tennessee Tech 3 8 .273 6 18 .250
E. Illinois 2 8 .200 4 19 .174
SIU-Edwardsville 1 10 .091 7 17 .292

___

Monday’s Games

Tennessee Tech 84, E. Illinois 58

Belmont 72, Austin Peay 58

SE Missouri 76, SIU-Edwardsville 47

Thursday’s Games

Morehead St. at Belmont, 8 p.m.

SE Missouri at Austin Peay, 8:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at E. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.

UT Martin at SIU-Edwardsville, 8:30 p.m.

Murray St. at Tennessee St., 8:30 p.m.

