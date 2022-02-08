Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|10
|0
|1.000
|18
|4
|.818
|Binghamton
|7
|4
|.636
|10
|10
|.500
|UMBC
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|10
|.524
|Albany (NY)
|6
|5
|.545
|10
|13
|.435
|Stony Brook
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|10
|.565
|New Hampshire
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|Mass.-Lowell
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|10
|.545
|Hartford
|3
|5
|.375
|5
|15
|.250
|NJIT
|4
|7
|.364
|9
|12
|.429
|Maine
|1
|10
|.091
|4
|18
|.182
___
Mass.-Lowell 85, Hartford 75
New Hampshire 67, Stony Brook 65
Maine at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
NJIT at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
Hartford at UMBC, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Vermont, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|9
|0
|1.000
|20
|2
|.909
|SMU
|7
|2
|.778
|16
|5
|.762
|Tulane
|7
|4
|.636
|10
|10
|.500
|Temple
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|8
|.619
|Memphis
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|8
|.600
|Cincinnati
|5
|4
|.556
|15
|7
|.682
|UCF
|5
|6
|.455
|13
|8
|.619
|Wichita St.
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|8
|.600
|South Florida
|2
|7
|.222
|7
|14
|.333
|East Carolina
|2
|8
|.200
|11
|11
|.500
|Tulsa
|1
|9
|.100
|7
|14
|.333
___
South Florida 52, Temple 49
East Carolina at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Wichita St. at UCF, 9 p.m.
Houston at SMU, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Tulane at Memphis, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|9
|1
|.900
|19
|3
|.864
|Saint Louis
|7
|2
|.778
|16
|6
|.727
|VCU
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|7
|.667
|Dayton
|7
|3
|.700
|15
|8
|.652
|Richmond
|7
|4
|.636
|16
|8
|.667
|St. Bonaventure
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|7
|.632
|George Mason
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|10
|.524
|George Washington
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|13
|.381
|Saint Joseph’s
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|11
|.476
|Rhode Island
|3
|6
|.333
|12
|9
|.571
|Fordham
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|11
|.476
|UMass
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|11
|.476
|La Salle
|2
|8
|.200
|7
|13
|.350
|Duquesne
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|14
|.300
___
Richmond 62, George Mason 59
Saint Louis at La Salle, 7 p.m.
Fordham at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Rhode Island at VCU, 7 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Davidson, 7 p.m.
Duquesne at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Richmond at George Mason, 7 p.m.
George Washington at UMass, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|9
|3
|.750
|19
|4
|.826
|Notre Dame
|9
|3
|.750
|16
|7
|.696
|Wake Forest
|9
|4
|.692
|19
|5
|.792
|Miami
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|7
|.696
|North Carolina
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|7
|.696
|Virginia
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|9
|.625
|Florida St.
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|9
|.591
|Syracuse
|6
|6
|.500
|12
|11
|.522
|Virginia Tech
|6
|7
|.462
|14
|10
|.583
|Louisville
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|12
|.478
|Clemson
|4
|7
|.364
|12
|10
|.545
|Boston College
|4
|7
|.364
|9
|12
|.429
|Georgia Tech
|3
|8
|.273
|10
|12
|.455
|NC State
|3
|10
|.231
|10
|14
|.417
|Pittsburgh
|3
|10
|.231
|8
|16
|.333
___
Virginia 69, Duke 68
Virginia Tech 74, Pittsburgh 47
North Carolina at Clemson, 6 p.m.
Syracuse at Boston College, 8 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Miami, 7 p.m.
Wake Forest at NC State, 7 p.m.
Louisville at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Florida St., 9 p.m.
Duke at Clemson, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville St.
|9
|1
|.900
|16
|7
|.696
|Liberty
|8
|1
|.889
|17
|7
|.708
|Bellarmine
|7
|3
|.700
|13
|11
|.542
|Jacksonville
|6
|4
|.600
|14
|8
|.636
|Florida Gulf Coast
|5
|5
|.500
|15
|9
|.625
|Kennesaw St.
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|13
|.435
|Cent. Arkansas
|4
|5
|.444
|7
|15
|.318
|Stetson
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|13
|.435
|E. Kentucky
|3
|7
|.300
|11
|13
|.458
|Lipscomb
|3
|7
|.300
|10
|15
|.400
|North Florida
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|17
|.292
|North Alabama
|2
|8
|.200
|9
|14
|.391
___
Lipscomb at Liberty, 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Bellarmine at North Florida, 7 p.m.
North Alabama at Florida Gulf Coast, 7:30 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Kennesaw St., 7:30 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Stetson, 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|8
|2
|.800
|19
|4
|.826
|Baylor
|7
|3
|.700
|19
|4
|.826
|Texas Tech
|7
|3
|.700
|18
|5
|.783
|Texas
|7
|4
|.636
|18
|6
|.750
|TCU
|4
|4
|.500
|15
|5
|.750
|Kansas St.
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|10
|.545
|Oklahoma St.
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|11
|.500
|Iowa St.
|3
|7
|.300
|16
|7
|.696
|Oklahoma
|3
|7
|.300
|13
|10
|.565
|West Virginia
|2
|7
|.222
|13
|9
|.591
___
Texas 79, Kansas 76
Oklahoma St. at TCU, 7 p.m.
Iowa St. at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
Baylor at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
Texas Tech at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|10
|1
|.909
|20
|2
|.909
|Villanova
|10
|3
|.769
|17
|6
|.739
|Marquette
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|7
|.696
|UConn
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|6
|.714
|Xavier
|6
|5
|.545
|16
|6
|.727
|Creighton
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|8
|.619
|Seton Hall
|5
|6
|.455
|14
|7
|.667
|St. John’s
|5
|6
|.455
|13
|9
|.591
|Butler
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|12
|.478
|DePaul
|2
|9
|.182
|11
|10
|.524
|Georgetown
|0
|10
|.000
|6
|15
|.286
___
Marquette at UConn, 6:30 p.m.
Villanova at St. John’s, 8:30 p.m.
Butler at Creighton, 9 p.m.
Xavier at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.
Georgetown at DePaul, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|11
|2
|.846
|18
|6
|.750
|Montana St.
|10
|2
|.833
|18
|5
|.783
|S. Utah
|9
|3
|.750
|15
|7
|.682
|Montana
|9
|4
|.692
|16
|8
|.667
|N. Colorado
|7
|4
|.636
|12
|11
|.522
|Portland St.
|6
|7
|.462
|8
|13
|.381
|E. Washington
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|12
|.478
|N. Arizona
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|15
|.348
|Sacramento St.
|2
|10
|.167
|6
|13
|.316
|Idaho
|2
|10
|.167
|5
|17
|.227
|Idaho St.
|2
|10
|.167
|4
|17
|.190
___
Montana St. 72, Idaho St. 54
Montana 78, S. Utah 67
N. Colorado 82, N. Arizona 60
Weber St. at E. Washington, 9 p.m.
Idaho St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.
N. Arizona at Montana, 9 p.m.
Portland St. at Montana St., 9 p.m.
N. Colorado at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Longwood
|9
|0
|1.000
|17
|5
|.773
|Winthrop
|8
|2
|.800
|15
|8
|.652
|Gardner-Webb
|7
|3
|.700
|13
|10
|.565
|SC-Upstate
|7
|3
|.700
|10
|12
|.455
|Campbell
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|8
|.619
|High Point
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|13
|.435
|UNC-Asheville
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|11
|.522
|NC A&T
|4
|6
|.400
|9
|15
|.375
|Presbyterian
|3
|7
|.300
|11
|14
|.440
|Hampton
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|14
|.333
|Radford
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|15
|.318
|Charleston Southern
|1
|9
|.100
|5
|18
|.217
___
Charleston Southern 97, Toccoa Falls 60
Hampton 74, Presbyterian 69
Hampton at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Campbell, 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at NC A&T, 7 p.m.
High Point at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
Radford at Winthrop, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Longwood, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Illinois
|10
|2
|.833
|17
|5
|.773
|Purdue
|9
|3
|.750
|20
|3
|.870
|Wisconsin
|9
|3
|.750
|18
|4
|.818
|Michigan St.
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|5
|.773
|Ohio St.
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|5
|.737
|Indiana
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|6
|.727
|Rutgers
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|9
|.591
|Michigan
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|9
|.550
|Iowa
|5
|6
|.455
|15
|7
|.682
|Penn St.
|4
|7
|.364
|9
|10
|.474
|Northwestern
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|10
|.524
|Maryland
|3
|9
|.250
|11
|12
|.478
|Minnesota
|2
|9
|.182
|11
|9
|.550
|Nebraska
|0
|12
|.000
|6
|17
|.261
___
Wisconsin at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Indiana at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
Michigan at Penn St., 9 p.m.
Illinois at Purdue, 9 p.m.
Ohio St. at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Nebraska, 9 p.m.
Iowa at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Purdue at Michigan, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|7
|1
|.875
|14
|6
|.700
|Long Beach St.
|7
|1
|.875
|12
|9
|.571
|Hawaii
|6
|2
|.750
|11
|7
|.611
|UC Riverside
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|7
|.632
|UC Irvine
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|7
|.588
|UC Davis
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|UC Santa Barbara
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|9
|.500
|CS Bakersfield
|1
|6
|.143
|6
|11
|.353
|Cal Poly
|1
|7
|.125
|5
|15
|.250
|CS Northridge
|1
|7
|.125
|5
|16
|.238
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|12
|.455
___
Cal St.-Fullerton at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
CS Northridge at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
UC Riverside at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
UC Davis at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.
