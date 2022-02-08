On Air: Off The Shelf
The Associated Press
February 8, 2022 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 10 0 1.000 18 4 .818
Binghamton 7 4 .636 10 10 .500
UMBC 6 4 .600 11 10 .524
Albany (NY) 6 5 .545 10 13 .435
Stony Brook 5 5 .500 13 10 .565
New Hampshire 5 5 .500 10 9 .526
Mass.-Lowell 4 6 .400 12 10 .545
Hartford 3 5 .375 5 15 .250
NJIT 4 7 .364 9 12 .429
Maine 1 10 .091 4 18 .182

___

Monday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell 85, Hartford 75

New Hampshire 67, Stony Brook 65

Wednesday’s Games

Maine at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

NJIT at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

Hartford at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 9 0 1.000 20 2 .909
SMU 7 2 .778 16 5 .762
Tulane 7 4 .636 10 10 .500
Temple 6 4 .600 13 8 .619
Memphis 6 4 .600 12 8 .600
Cincinnati 5 4 .556 15 7 .682
UCF 5 6 .455 13 8 .619
Wichita St. 3 5 .375 12 8 .600
South Florida 2 7 .222 7 14 .333
East Carolina 2 8 .200 11 11 .500
Tulsa 1 9 .100 7 14 .333

___

Monday’s Games

South Florida 52, Temple 49

Tuesday’s Games

East Carolina at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Wichita St. at UCF, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Houston at SMU, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Tulane at Memphis, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Davidson 9 1 .900 19 3 .864
Saint Louis 7 2 .778 16 6 .727
VCU 7 3 .700 14 7 .667
Dayton 7 3 .700 15 8 .652
Richmond 7 4 .636 16 8 .667
St. Bonaventure 4 4 .500 12 7 .632
George Mason 4 4 .500 11 10 .524
George Washington 4 5 .444 8 13 .381
Saint Joseph’s 4 6 .400 10 11 .476
Rhode Island 3 6 .333 12 9 .571
Fordham 3 6 .333 10 11 .476
UMass 3 6 .333 10 11 .476
La Salle 2 8 .200 7 13 .350
Duquesne 1 7 .125 6 14 .300

___

Monday’s Games

Richmond 62, George Mason 59

Tuesday’s Games

Saint Louis at La Salle, 7 p.m.

Fordham at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Rhode Island at VCU, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Duquesne at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Richmond at George Mason, 7 p.m.

George Washington at UMass, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Duke 9 3 .750 19 4 .826
Notre Dame 9 3 .750 16 7 .696
Wake Forest 9 4 .692 19 5 .792
Miami 8 4 .667 16 7 .696
North Carolina 8 4 .667 16 7 .696
Virginia 9 5 .643 15 9 .625
Florida St. 6 6 .500 13 9 .591
Syracuse 6 6 .500 12 11 .522
Virginia Tech 6 7 .462 14 10 .583
Louisville 5 8 .385 11 12 .478
Clemson 4 7 .364 12 10 .545
Boston College 4 7 .364 9 12 .429
Georgia Tech 3 8 .273 10 12 .455
NC State 3 10 .231 10 14 .417
Pittsburgh 3 10 .231 8 16 .333

___

Monday’s Games

Virginia 69, Duke 68

Virginia Tech 74, Pittsburgh 47

Tuesday’s Games

North Carolina at Clemson, 6 p.m.

Syracuse at Boston College, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Georgia Tech at Miami, 7 p.m.

Wake Forest at NC State, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida St., 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Duke at Clemson, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Jacksonville St. 9 1 .900 16 7 .696
Liberty 8 1 .889 17 7 .708
Bellarmine 7 3 .700 13 11 .542
Jacksonville 6 4 .600 14 8 .636
Florida Gulf Coast 5 5 .500 15 9 .625
Kennesaw St. 5 5 .500 10 13 .435
Cent. Arkansas 4 5 .444 7 15 .318
Stetson 4 6 .400 10 13 .435
E. Kentucky 3 7 .300 11 13 .458
Lipscomb 3 7 .300 10 15 .400
North Florida 3 7 .300 7 17 .292
North Alabama 2 8 .200 9 14 .391

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lipscomb at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

E. Kentucky at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Bellarmine at North Florida, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Florida Gulf Coast, 7:30 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Kennesaw St., 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Stetson, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Kansas 8 2 .800 19 4 .826
Baylor 7 3 .700 19 4 .826
Texas Tech 7 3 .700 18 5 .783
Texas 7 4 .636 18 6 .750
TCU 4 4 .500 15 5 .750
Kansas St. 4 6 .400 12 10 .545
Oklahoma St. 4 6 .400 11 11 .500
Iowa St. 3 7 .300 16 7 .696
Oklahoma 3 7 .300 13 10 .565
West Virginia 2 7 .222 13 9 .591

___

Monday’s Games

Texas 79, Kansas 76

Tuesday’s Games

Oklahoma St. at TCU, 7 p.m.

Iowa St. at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Baylor at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Texas Tech at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 10 1 .909 20 2 .909
Villanova 10 3 .769 17 6 .739
Marquette 8 4 .667 16 7 .696
UConn 6 4 .600 15 6 .714
Xavier 6 5 .545 16 6 .727
Creighton 5 5 .500 13 8 .619
Seton Hall 5 6 .455 14 7 .667
St. John’s 5 6 .455 13 9 .591
Butler 4 8 .333 11 12 .478
DePaul 2 9 .182 11 10 .524
Georgetown 0 10 .000 6 15 .286

___

Tuesday’s Games

Marquette at UConn, 6:30 p.m.

Villanova at St. John’s, 8:30 p.m.

Butler at Creighton, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Xavier at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.

Georgetown at DePaul, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Weber St. 11 2 .846 18 6 .750
Montana St. 10 2 .833 18 5 .783
S. Utah 9 3 .750 15 7 .682
Montana 9 4 .692 16 8 .667
N. Colorado 7 4 .636 12 11 .522
Portland St. 6 7 .462 8 13 .381
E. Washington 5 7 .417 11 12 .478
N. Arizona 4 8 .333 8 15 .348
Sacramento St. 2 10 .167 6 13 .316
Idaho 2 10 .167 5 17 .227
Idaho St. 2 10 .167 4 17 .190

___

Monday’s Games

Montana St. 72, Idaho St. 54

Montana 78, S. Utah 67

N. Colorado 82, N. Arizona 60

Thursday’s Games

Weber St. at E. Washington, 9 p.m.

Idaho St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at Montana, 9 p.m.

Portland St. at Montana St., 9 p.m.

N. Colorado at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Longwood 9 0 1.000 17 5 .773
Winthrop 8 2 .800 15 8 .652
Gardner-Webb 7 3 .700 13 10 .565
SC-Upstate 7 3 .700 10 12 .455
Campbell 6 4 .600 13 8 .619
High Point 4 5 .444 10 13 .435
UNC-Asheville 4 6 .400 12 11 .522
NC A&T 4 6 .400 9 15 .375
Presbyterian 3 7 .300 11 14 .440
Hampton 3 7 .300 7 14 .333
Radford 3 7 .300 7 15 .318
Charleston Southern 1 9 .100 5 18 .217

___

Monday’s Games

Charleston Southern 97, Toccoa Falls 60

Hampton 74, Presbyterian 69

Wednesday’s Games

Hampton at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

High Point at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Radford at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

SC-Upstate at Longwood, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Illinois 10 2 .833 17 5 .773
Purdue 9 3 .750 20 3 .870
Wisconsin 9 3 .750 18 4 .818
Michigan St. 8 3 .727 17 5 .773
Ohio St. 7 3 .700 14 5 .737
Indiana 7 5 .583 16 6 .727
Rutgers 7 5 .583 13 9 .591
Michigan 5 5 .500 11 9 .550
Iowa 5 6 .455 15 7 .682
Penn St. 4 7 .364 9 10 .474
Northwestern 4 8 .333 11 10 .524
Maryland 3 9 .250 11 12 .478
Minnesota 2 9 .182 11 9 .550
Nebraska 0 12 .000 6 17 .261

___

Tuesday’s Games

Wisconsin at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Indiana at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Michigan at Penn St., 9 p.m.

Illinois at Purdue, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Ohio St. at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Nebraska, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Iowa at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Purdue at Michigan, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cal St.-Fullerton 7 1 .875 14 6 .700
Long Beach St. 7 1 .875 12 9 .571
Hawaii 6 2 .750 11 7 .611
UC Riverside 5 3 .625 12 7 .632
UC Irvine 5 3 .625 10 7 .588
UC Davis 3 3 .500 10 7 .588
UC Santa Barbara 1 4 .200 9 9 .500
CS Bakersfield 1 6 .143 6 11 .353
Cal Poly 1 7 .125 5 15 .250
CS Northridge 1 7 .125 5 16 .238
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 10 12 .455

___

Tuesday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

CS Northridge at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

UC Riverside at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

UC Davis at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

