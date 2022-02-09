All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Wilmington
|10
|2
|.833
|16
|7
|.696
|Towson
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|7
|.708
|Hofstra
|7
|4
|.636
|15
|9
|.625
|Delaware
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|8
|.652
|Drexel
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|10
|.524
|Coll. of Charleston
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|9
|.591
|James Madison
|4
|7
|.364
|13
|9
|.591
|Elon
|4
|7
|.364
|7
|17
|.292
|William & Mary
|4
|7
|.364
|5
|19
|.208
|Northeastern
|1
|11
|.083
|7
|16
|.304
___
Thursday’s Games
William & Mary at Towson, 5 p.m.
Northeastern at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Hofstra at Drexel, 7 p.m.
Elon at James Madison, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|10
|1
|.909
|17
|4
|.810
|UAB
|8
|2
|.800
|18
|5
|.783
|Louisiana Tech
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|6
|.739
|FAU
|8
|3
|.727
|15
|9
|.625
|Middle Tennessee
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|7
|.682
|UTEP
|7
|4
|.636
|14
|9
|.609
|Charlotte
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|9
|.591
|Rice
|6
|5
|.545
|14
|9
|.609
|W. Kentucky
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|11
|.522
|Old Dominion
|4
|6
|.400
|9
|14
|.391
|FIU
|3
|8
|.273
|13
|11
|.542
|Southern Miss.
|1
|8
|.111
|6
|16
|.273
|Marshall
|1
|9
|.100
|8
|15
|.348
|UTSA
|1
|11
|.083
|8
|17
|.320
___
Tuesday’s Games
FAU 81, Old Dominion 62
Rice 98, Jarvis Christian 63
Thursday’s Games
Louisiana Tech at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
FIU at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Old Dominion at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at UAB, 7 p.m.
FAU at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|12
|2
|.857
|16
|5
|.762
|Oakland
|9
|3
|.750
|16
|7
|.696
|Wright St.
|11
|4
|.733
|14
|10
|.583
|N. Kentucky
|8
|5
|.615
|12
|10
|.545
|Detroit
|6
|4
|.600
|9
|11
|.450
|Youngstown St.
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|10
|.583
|Fort Wayne
|8
|6
|.571
|13
|10
|.565
|Milwaukee
|5
|10
|.333
|7
|17
|.292
|Ill.-Chicago
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|13
|.381
|Robert Morris
|4
|10
|.286
|6
|17
|.261
|Green Bay
|3
|10
|.231
|4
|18
|.182
|IUPUI
|0
|10
|.000
|2
|19
|.095
___
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Oakland at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.
Wright St. at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Ill.-Chicago at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
IUPUI at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Wright St. at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Oakland at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|6
|1
|.857
|12
|9
|.571
|Penn
|7
|2
|.778
|10
|12
|.455
|Princeton
|6
|2
|.750
|16
|5
|.762
|Cornell
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|7
|.632
|Harvard
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|8
|.579
|Brown
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|13
|.458
|Dartmouth
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|14
|.263
|Columbia
|1
|7
|.125
|4
|16
|.200
___
Wednesday’s Games
Columbia at Cornell, 5 p.m.
Yale at Harvard, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|11
|1
|.917
|19
|4
|.826
|St. Peter’s
|9
|3
|.750
|11
|8
|.579
|Siena
|7
|4
|.636
|10
|9
|.526
|Monmouth (NJ)
|7
|5
|.583
|15
|8
|.652
|Quinnipiac
|6
|7
|.462
|11
|10
|.524
|Niagara
|6
|7
|.462
|11
|11
|.500
|Rider
|5
|7
|.417
|9
|13
|.409
|Fairfield
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|12
|.455
|Manhattan
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|10
|.524
|Marist
|4
|9
|.308
|9
|13
|.409
|Canisius
|4
|9
|.308
|8
|16
|.333
___
Tuesday’s Games
Marist 83, Monmouth (NJ) 58
Rider 76, Manhattan 67
Wednesday’s Games
Quinnipiac at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Monmouth (NJ) at Manhattan, 7 p.m.
Rider at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.
Iona at Siena, 9 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|11
|2
|.846
|19
|5
|.792
|Ohio
|10
|2
|.833
|19
|4
|.826
|Akron
|9
|3
|.750
|16
|6
|.727
|Kent St.
|9
|4
|.692
|14
|9
|.609
|Buffalo
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|8
|.600
|Cent. Michigan
|5
|4
|.556
|6
|14
|.300
|Ball St.
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|12
|.478
|Bowling Green
|5
|8
|.385
|12
|12
|.500
|Miami (Ohio)
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|13
|.435
|N. Illinois
|3
|8
|.273
|6
|15
|.286
|E. Michigan
|3
|9
|.250
|8
|15
|.348
|W. Michigan
|0
|13
|.000
|4
|20
|.167
___
Tuesday’s Games
Cent. Michigan 89, Ball St. 85, OT
Buffalo 102, E. Michigan 64
Kent St. 76, Bowling Green 68
Miami (Ohio) 62, W. Michigan 57
Toledo 77, Ohio 62
Akron 70, N. Illinois 64
Thursday’s Games
Ohio at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Kent St. at Akron, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|6
|1
|.857
|15
|5
|.750
|NC Central
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|11
|.476
|Howard
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|10
|.524
|SC State
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|11
|.522
|Coppin St.
|4
|3
|.571
|5
|17
|.227
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|10
|.412
|Morgan St.
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|11
|.389
|Delaware St.
|0
|6
|.000
|2
|17
|.105
___
Tuesday’s Games
Howard 96, Gallaudet 38
Wednesday’s Games
Md.-Eastern Shore at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|9
|2
|.818
|18
|4
|.818
|N. Iowa
|9
|3
|.750
|13
|9
|.591
|Drake
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|7
|.708
|Missouri St.
|8
|4
|.667
|17
|8
|.680
|Bradley
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|11
|.542
|S. Illinois
|5
|7
|.417
|12
|12
|.500
|Valparaiso
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|12
|.478
|Illinois St.
|3
|8
|.273
|10
|14
|.417
|Indiana St.
|2
|9
|.182
|9
|14
|.391
|Evansville
|2
|9
|.182
|6
|16
|.273
___
Tuesday’s Games
Evansville 65, Indiana St. 56
Wednesday’s Games
Missouri St. at Drake, 8 p.m.
Valparaiso at Illinois St., 8 p.m.
S. Illinois at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.
Loyola Chicago at Bradley, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Indiana St. at Evansville, 7 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wyoming
|9
|1
|.900
|20
|3
|.870
|Boise St.
|9
|1
|.900
|18
|5
|.783
|Colorado St.
|8
|3
|.727
|18
|3
|.857
|San Diego St.
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|6
|.684
|Fresno St.
|6
|4
|.600
|16
|7
|.696
|UNLV
|6
|5
|.545
|14
|10
|.583
|Utah St.
|6
|6
|.500
|15
|10
|.600
|Air Force
|3
|8
|.273
|10
|12
|.455
|Nevada
|3
|8
|.273
|9
|13
|.409
|New Mexico
|2
|8
|.200
|9
|14
|.391
|San Jose St.
|0
|10
|.000
|7
|15
|.318
___
Tuesday’s Games
Wyoming 78, Utah St. 76, OT
UNLV 78, Air Force 44
Colorado St. 82, Nevada 72
Wednesday’s Games
San Diego St. at San Jose St., 11 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Nevada at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Fresno St. at Colorado St., 9:30 p.m.
UNLV at Boise St., 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|10
|0
|1.000
|16
|2
|.889
|Bryant
|10
|1
|.909
|14
|8
|.636
|Mount St. Mary’s
|7
|3
|.700
|11
|11
|.500
|LIU
|6
|6
|.500
|9
|13
|.409
|Sacred Heart
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|14
|.364
|Merrimack
|4
|6
|.400
|9
|14
|.391
|St. Francis (NY)
|4
|8
|.333
|7
|16
|.304
|CCSU
|3
|8
|.273
|6
|18
|.250
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|3
|9
|.250
|7
|16
|.304
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|2
|7
|.222
|2
|17
|.105
___
Thursday’s Games
Mount St. Mary’s at Wagner, 5 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.
St. Francis (NY) at LIU, 7 p.m.
CCSU at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Bryant at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|12
|0
|1.000
|22
|2
|.917
|Morehead St.
|11
|1
|.917
|19
|6
|.760
|Belmont
|10
|2
|.833
|20
|5
|.800
|SE Missouri
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|13
|.458
|Tennessee St.
|5
|7
|.417
|10
|14
|.417
|UT Martin
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|16
|.333
|Austin Peay
|3
|8
|.273
|7
|14
|.333
|Tennessee Tech
|3
|8
|.273
|6
|18
|.250
|E. Illinois
|2
|8
|.200
|4
|19
|.174
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|10
|.091
|7
|17
|.292
___
Thursday’s Games
UT Martin at SIU-Edwardsville, Noon
Morehead St. at Belmont, 8 p.m.
SE Missouri at Austin Peay, 8:30 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at E. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.
Murray St. at Tennessee St., 8:30 p.m.
