On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
February 9, 2022 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UNC-Wilmington 10 2 .833 16 7 .696
Towson 8 3 .727 17 7 .708
Hofstra 7 4 .636 15 9 .625
Delaware 6 4 .600 15 8 .652
Drexel 6 5 .545 11 10 .524
Coll. of Charleston 5 5 .500 13 9 .591
James Madison 4 7 .364 13 9 .591
Elon 4 7 .364 7 17 .292
William & Mary 4 7 .364 5 19 .208
Northeastern 1 11 .083 7 16 .304

___

Thursday’s Games

William & Mary at Towson, 5 p.m.

Northeastern at Delaware, 7 p.m.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

Hofstra at Drexel, 7 p.m.

Elon at James Madison, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Texas 10 1 .909 17 4 .810
UAB 8 2 .800 18 5 .783
Louisiana Tech 8 3 .727 17 6 .739
FAU 8 3 .727 15 9 .625
Middle Tennessee 6 3 .667 15 7 .682
UTEP 7 4 .636 14 9 .609
Charlotte 6 4 .600 13 9 .591
Rice 6 5 .545 14 9 .609
W. Kentucky 4 6 .400 12 11 .522
Old Dominion 4 6 .400 9 14 .391
FIU 3 8 .273 13 11 .542
Southern Miss. 1 8 .111 6 16 .273
Marshall 1 9 .100 8 15 .348
UTSA 1 11 .083 8 17 .320

___

Tuesday’s Games

FAU 81, Old Dominion 62

Rice 98, Jarvis Christian 63

Thursday’s Games

Louisiana Tech at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

FIU at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Southern Miss. at UAB, 7 p.m.

FAU at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 12 2 .857 16 5 .762
Oakland 9 3 .750 16 7 .696
Wright St. 11 4 .733 14 10 .583
N. Kentucky 8 5 .615 12 10 .545
Detroit 6 4 .600 9 11 .450
Youngstown St. 8 6 .571 14 10 .583
Fort Wayne 8 6 .571 13 10 .565
Milwaukee 5 10 .333 7 17 .292
Ill.-Chicago 4 8 .333 8 13 .381
Robert Morris 4 10 .286 6 17 .261
Green Bay 3 10 .231 4 18 .182
IUPUI 0 10 .000 2 19 .095

___

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

Wright St. at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Thursday’s Games

Ill.-Chicago at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

IUPUI at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Wright St. at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Yale 6 1 .857 12 9 .571
Penn 7 2 .778 10 12 .455
Princeton 6 2 .750 16 5 .762
Cornell 4 4 .500 12 7 .632
Harvard 3 4 .429 11 8 .579
Brown 3 6 .333 11 13 .458
Dartmouth 2 6 .250 5 14 .263
Columbia 1 7 .125 4 16 .200

___

Wednesday’s Games

Columbia at Cornell, 5 p.m.

Yale at Harvard, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 11 1 .917 19 4 .826
St. Peter’s 9 3 .750 11 8 .579
Siena 7 4 .636 10 9 .526
Monmouth (NJ) 7 5 .583 15 8 .652
Quinnipiac 6 7 .462 11 10 .524
Niagara 6 7 .462 11 11 .500
Rider 5 7 .417 9 13 .409
Fairfield 4 7 .364 10 12 .455
Manhattan 4 8 .333 11 10 .524
Marist 4 9 .308 9 13 .409
Canisius 4 9 .308 8 16 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

Marist 83, Monmouth (NJ) 58

Rider 76, Manhattan 67

Wednesday’s Games

Quinnipiac at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

Rider at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.

Iona at Siena, 9 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 11 2 .846 19 5 .792
Ohio 10 2 .833 19 4 .826
Akron 9 3 .750 16 6 .727
Kent St. 9 4 .692 14 9 .609
Buffalo 6 4 .600 12 8 .600
Cent. Michigan 5 4 .556 6 14 .300
Ball St. 6 6 .500 11 12 .478
Bowling Green 5 8 .385 12 12 .500
Miami (Ohio) 4 8 .333 10 13 .435
N. Illinois 3 8 .273 6 15 .286
E. Michigan 3 9 .250 8 15 .348
W. Michigan 0 13 .000 4 20 .167

___

Tuesday’s Games

Cent. Michigan 89, Ball St. 85, OT

Buffalo 102, E. Michigan 64

Kent St. 76, Bowling Green 68

Miami (Ohio) 62, W. Michigan 57

Toledo 77, Ohio 62

Akron 70, N. Illinois 64

Thursday’s Games

Ohio at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kent St. at Akron, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 6 1 .857 15 5 .750
NC Central 4 2 .667 10 11 .476
Howard 4 3 .571 11 10 .524
SC State 4 3 .571 12 11 .522
Coppin St. 4 3 .571 5 17 .227
Md.-Eastern Shore 2 4 .333 7 10 .412
Morgan St. 2 4 .333 7 11 .389
Delaware St. 0 6 .000 2 17 .105

___

Tuesday’s Games

Howard 96, Gallaudet 38

Wednesday’s Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 9 2 .818 18 4 .818
N. Iowa 9 3 .750 13 9 .591
Drake 8 3 .727 17 7 .708
Missouri St. 8 4 .667 17 8 .680
Bradley 7 5 .583 13 11 .542
S. Illinois 5 7 .417 12 12 .500
Valparaiso 4 7 .364 11 12 .478
Illinois St. 3 8 .273 10 14 .417
Indiana St. 2 9 .182 9 14 .391
Evansville 2 9 .182 6 16 .273

___

Tuesday’s Games

Evansville 65, Indiana St. 56

Wednesday’s Games

Missouri St. at Drake, 8 p.m.

Valparaiso at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

S. Illinois at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Bradley, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Indiana St. at Evansville, 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wyoming 9 1 .900 20 3 .870
Boise St. 9 1 .900 18 5 .783
Colorado St. 8 3 .727 18 3 .857
San Diego St. 5 3 .625 13 6 .684
Fresno St. 6 4 .600 16 7 .696
UNLV 6 5 .545 14 10 .583
Utah St. 6 6 .500 15 10 .600
Air Force 3 8 .273 10 12 .455
Nevada 3 8 .273 9 13 .409
New Mexico 2 8 .200 9 14 .391
San Jose St. 0 10 .000 7 15 .318

___

Tuesday’s Games

Wyoming 78, Utah St. 76, OT

UNLV 78, Air Force 44

Colorado St. 82, Nevada 72

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego St. at San Jose St., 11 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Nevada at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Fresno St. at Colorado St., 9:30 p.m.

UNLV at Boise St., 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 10 0 1.000 16 2 .889
Bryant 10 1 .909 14 8 .636
Mount St. Mary’s 7 3 .700 11 11 .500
LIU 6 6 .500 9 13 .409
Sacred Heart 4 5 .444 8 14 .364
Merrimack 4 6 .400 9 14 .391
St. Francis (NY) 4 8 .333 7 16 .304
CCSU 3 8 .273 6 18 .250
St. Francis (Pa.) 3 9 .250 7 16 .304
Fairleigh Dickinson 2 7 .222 2 17 .105

___

Thursday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s at Wagner, 5 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

St. Francis (NY) at LIU, 7 p.m.

CCSU at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Bryant at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 12 0 1.000 22 2 .917
Morehead St. 11 1 .917 19 6 .760
Belmont 10 2 .833 20 5 .800
SE Missouri 6 5 .545 11 13 .458
Tennessee St. 5 7 .417 10 14 .417
UT Martin 4 8 .333 8 16 .333
Austin Peay 3 8 .273 7 14 .333
Tennessee Tech 3 8 .273 6 18 .250
E. Illinois 2 8 .200 4 19 .174
SIU-Edwardsville 1 10 .091 7 17 .292

___

Thursday’s Games

UT Martin at SIU-Edwardsville, Noon

Morehead St. at Belmont, 8 p.m.

SE Missouri at Austin Peay, 8:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at E. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.

Murray St. at Tennessee St., 8:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|15 Unlock Your Organization's Data...
2|15 Crafting Effective Narratives for...
2|15 TSP Planning with Ed Zurndorfer
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Members of Congress hold a moment of silence for lives lost to COVID-19