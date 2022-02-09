Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|10
|0
|1.000
|18
|4
|.818
|Binghamton
|7
|4
|.636
|10
|10
|.500
|UMBC
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|10
|.524
|Albany (NY)
|6
|5
|.545
|10
|13
|.435
|Stony Brook
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|10
|.565
|New Hampshire
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|Mass.-Lowell
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|10
|.545
|Hartford
|3
|5
|.375
|5
|15
|.250
|NJIT
|4
|7
|.364
|9
|12
|.429
|Maine
|1
|10
|.091
|4
|18
|.182
___
Maine at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
NJIT at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
Hartford at UMBC, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Vermont, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|9
|0
|1.000
|20
|2
|.909
|SMU
|7
|2
|.778
|16
|5
|.762
|Tulane
|7
|4
|.636
|10
|10
|.500
|Temple
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|8
|.619
|Memphis
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|8
|.600
|Cincinnati
|5
|4
|.556
|15
|7
|.682
|UCF
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|8
|.636
|Wichita St.
|3
|6
|.333
|12
|9
|.571
|East Carolina
|3
|8
|.273
|12
|11
|.522
|South Florida
|2
|7
|.222
|7
|14
|.333
|Tulsa
|1
|10
|.091
|7
|15
|.318
___
East Carolina 73, Tulsa 71
UCF 71, Wichita St. 66
Houston at SMU, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Tulane at Memphis, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|9
|1
|.900
|19
|3
|.864
|Saint Louis
|8
|2
|.800
|17
|6
|.739
|VCU
|8
|3
|.727
|15
|7
|.682
|Dayton
|7
|3
|.700
|15
|8
|.652
|Richmond
|7
|4
|.636
|16
|8
|.667
|St. Bonaventure
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|7
|.650
|George Mason
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|10
|.524
|George Washington
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|13
|.381
|Saint Joseph’s
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|11
|.476
|UMass
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|11
|.476
|Rhode Island
|3
|7
|.300
|12
|10
|.545
|Fordham
|3
|7
|.300
|10
|12
|.455
|La Salle
|2
|9
|.182
|7
|14
|.333
|Duquesne
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|14
|.300
___
Saint Louis 75, La Salle 57
St. Bonaventure 76, Fordham 51
VCU 73, Rhode Island 64
Saint Joseph’s at Davidson, 7 p.m.
Duquesne at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Richmond at George Mason, 7 p.m.
George Washington at UMass, 7 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|9
|3
|.750
|19
|4
|.826
|Notre Dame
|9
|3
|.750
|16
|7
|.696
|Wake Forest
|9
|4
|.692
|19
|5
|.792
|North Carolina
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|7
|.708
|Miami
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|7
|.696
|Virginia
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|9
|.625
|Syracuse
|7
|6
|.538
|13
|11
|.542
|Florida St.
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|9
|.591
|Virginia Tech
|6
|7
|.462
|14
|10
|.583
|Louisville
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|12
|.478
|Clemson
|4
|8
|.333
|12
|11
|.522
|Boston College
|4
|8
|.333
|9
|13
|.409
|Georgia Tech
|3
|8
|.273
|10
|12
|.455
|NC State
|3
|10
|.231
|10
|14
|.417
|Pittsburgh
|3
|10
|.231
|8
|16
|.333
___
North Carolina 79, Clemson 77
Syracuse 73, Boston College 64
Georgia Tech at Miami, 7 p.m.
Wake Forest at NC State, 7 p.m.
Louisville at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Florida St., 9 p.m.
Duke at Clemson, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|9
|1
|.900
|18
|7
|.720
|Jacksonville St.
|9
|1
|.900
|16
|7
|.696
|Bellarmine
|7
|3
|.700
|13
|11
|.542
|Jacksonville
|6
|4
|.600
|14
|8
|.636
|Florida Gulf Coast
|5
|5
|.500
|15
|9
|.625
|Kennesaw St.
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|13
|.435
|Cent. Arkansas
|4
|5
|.444
|7
|15
|.318
|Stetson
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|13
|.435
|E. Kentucky
|3
|7
|.300
|11
|13
|.458
|North Florida
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|17
|.292
|Lipscomb
|3
|8
|.273
|10
|16
|.385
|North Alabama
|2
|8
|.200
|9
|14
|.391
___
Liberty 78, Lipscomb 69
E. Kentucky at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Bellarmine at North Florida, 7 p.m.
North Alabama at Florida Gulf Coast, 7:30 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Kennesaw St., 7:30 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Stetson, 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|8
|2
|.800
|19
|4
|.826
|Baylor
|7
|3
|.700
|19
|4
|.826
|Texas Tech
|7
|3
|.700
|18
|5
|.783
|Texas
|7
|4
|.636
|18
|6
|.750
|TCU
|5
|4
|.556
|16
|5
|.762
|Kansas St.
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|10
|.545
|Oklahoma St.
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|12
|.478
|West Virginia
|3
|7
|.300
|14
|9
|.609
|Oklahoma
|3
|7
|.300
|13
|10
|.565
|Iowa St.
|3
|8
|.273
|16
|8
|.667
___
TCU 77, Oklahoma St. 73
West Virginia 79, Iowa St. 63
Baylor at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
Texas Tech at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|10
|1
|.909
|20
|2
|.909
|Villanova
|11
|3
|.786
|18
|6
|.750
|UConn
|7
|4
|.636
|16
|6
|.727
|Marquette
|8
|5
|.615
|16
|8
|.667
|Xavier
|6
|5
|.545
|16
|6
|.727
|Creighton
|6
|5
|.545
|14
|8
|.636
|Seton Hall
|5
|6
|.455
|14
|7
|.667
|St. John’s
|5
|7
|.417
|13
|10
|.565
|Butler
|4
|9
|.308
|11
|13
|.458
|DePaul
|2
|9
|.182
|11
|10
|.524
|Georgetown
|0
|10
|.000
|6
|15
|.286
___
UConn 80, Marquette 72
Villanova 75, St. John’s 69
Creighton 54, Butler 52
Xavier at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.
Georgetown at DePaul, 9 p.m.
UConn at Xavier, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|11
|2
|.846
|18
|6
|.750
|Montana St.
|10
|2
|.833
|18
|5
|.783
|S. Utah
|9
|3
|.750
|15
|7
|.682
|Montana
|9
|4
|.692
|16
|8
|.667
|N. Colorado
|7
|4
|.636
|12
|11
|.522
|Portland St.
|6
|7
|.462
|8
|13
|.381
|E. Washington
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|12
|.478
|N. Arizona
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|15
|.348
|Sacramento St.
|2
|10
|.167
|6
|13
|.316
|Idaho
|2
|10
|.167
|5
|17
|.227
|Idaho St.
|2
|10
|.167
|4
|17
|.190
___
Weber St. at E. Washington, 9 p.m.
Idaho St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.
N. Arizona at Montana, 9 p.m.
Portland St. at Montana St., 9 p.m.
N. Colorado at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Longwood
|9
|0
|1.000
|17
|5
|.773
|Winthrop
|8
|2
|.800
|15
|8
|.652
|Gardner-Webb
|7
|3
|.700
|13
|10
|.565
|SC-Upstate
|7
|3
|.700
|10
|12
|.455
|Campbell
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|8
|.619
|High Point
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|13
|.435
|UNC-Asheville
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|11
|.522
|NC A&T
|4
|6
|.400
|9
|15
|.375
|Presbyterian
|3
|7
|.300
|11
|14
|.440
|Hampton
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|14
|.333
|Radford
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|15
|.318
|Charleston Southern
|1
|9
|.100
|5
|18
|.217
___
Hampton at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Campbell, 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at NC A&T, 7 p.m.
High Point at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
Radford at Winthrop, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Longwood, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|10
|3
|.769
|21
|3
|.875
|Wisconsin
|10
|3
|.769
|19
|4
|.826
|Illinois
|10
|3
|.769
|17
|6
|.739
|Ohio St.
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|5
|.737
|Michigan St.
|8
|4
|.667
|17
|6
|.739
|Rutgers
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|9
|.591
|Michigan
|6
|5
|.545
|12
|9
|.571
|Indiana
|7
|6
|.538
|16
|7
|.696
|Iowa
|5
|6
|.455
|15
|7
|.682
|Northwestern
|5
|8
|.385
|12
|10
|.545
|Penn St.
|4
|8
|.333
|9
|11
|.450
|Maryland
|3
|9
|.250
|11
|12
|.478
|Minnesota
|2
|9
|.182
|11
|9
|.550
|Nebraska
|0
|12
|.000
|6
|17
|.261
___
Wisconsin 70, Michigan St. 62
Northwestern 59, Indiana 51
Michigan 58, Penn St. 57
Purdue 84, Illinois 68
Ohio St. at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Nebraska, 9 p.m.
Iowa at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Purdue at Michigan, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Long Beach St.
|8
|1
|.889
|13
|9
|.591
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|7
|2
|.778
|14
|7
|.667
|Hawaii
|6
|2
|.750
|11
|7
|.611
|UC Riverside
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|7
|.632
|UC Irvine
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|7
|.588
|UC Davis
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|UC Santa Barbara
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|9
|.500
|CS Bakersfield
|1
|6
|.143
|6
|11
|.353
|Cal Poly
|1
|7
|.125
|5
|15
|.250
|CS Northridge
|1
|7
|.125
|5
|16
|.238
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|12
|.455
___
Long Beach St. 71, Cal St.-Fullerton 61
UC Santa Barbara at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
CS Northridge at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
UC Riverside at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
Long Beach St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
