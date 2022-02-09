On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 10 0 1.000 18 4 .818
Binghamton 7 4 .636 10 10 .500
UMBC 6 4 .600 11 10 .524
Albany (NY) 6 5 .545 10 13 .435
Stony Brook 5 5 .500 13 10 .565
New Hampshire 5 5 .500 10 9 .526
Mass.-Lowell 4 6 .400 12 10 .545
Hartford 3 5 .375 5 15 .250
NJIT 4 7 .364 9 12 .429
Maine 1 10 .091 4 18 .182

___

Wednesday’s Games

Maine at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

NJIT at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

Hartford at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 9 0 1.000 20 2 .909
SMU 7 2 .778 16 5 .762
Tulane 7 4 .636 10 10 .500
Temple 6 4 .600 13 8 .619
Memphis 6 4 .600 12 8 .600
Cincinnati 5 4 .556 15 7 .682
UCF 6 6 .500 14 8 .636
Wichita St. 3 6 .333 12 9 .571
East Carolina 3 8 .273 12 11 .522
South Florida 2 7 .222 7 14 .333
Tulsa 1 10 .091 7 15 .318

___

Tuesday’s Games

East Carolina 73, Tulsa 71

UCF 71, Wichita St. 66

Wednesday’s Games

Houston at SMU, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Tulane at Memphis, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Davidson 9 1 .900 19 3 .864
Saint Louis 8 2 .800 17 6 .739
VCU 8 3 .727 15 7 .682
Dayton 7 3 .700 15 8 .652
Richmond 7 4 .636 16 8 .667
St. Bonaventure 5 4 .556 13 7 .650
George Mason 4 4 .500 11 10 .524
George Washington 4 5 .444 8 13 .381
Saint Joseph’s 4 6 .400 10 11 .476
UMass 3 6 .333 10 11 .476
Rhode Island 3 7 .300 12 10 .545
Fordham 3 7 .300 10 12 .455
La Salle 2 9 .182 7 14 .333
Duquesne 1 7 .125 6 14 .300

___

Tuesday’s Games

Saint Louis 75, La Salle 57

St. Bonaventure 76, Fordham 51

VCU 73, Rhode Island 64

Wednesday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Duquesne at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Richmond at George Mason, 7 p.m.

George Washington at UMass, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Bonaventure at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Duke 9 3 .750 19 4 .826
Notre Dame 9 3 .750 16 7 .696
Wake Forest 9 4 .692 19 5 .792
North Carolina 9 4 .692 17 7 .708
Miami 8 4 .667 16 7 .696
Virginia 9 5 .643 15 9 .625
Syracuse 7 6 .538 13 11 .542
Florida St. 6 6 .500 13 9 .591
Virginia Tech 6 7 .462 14 10 .583
Louisville 5 8 .385 11 12 .478
Clemson 4 8 .333 12 11 .522
Boston College 4 8 .333 9 13 .409
Georgia Tech 3 8 .273 10 12 .455
NC State 3 10 .231 10 14 .417
Pittsburgh 3 10 .231 8 16 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

North Carolina 79, Clemson 77

Syracuse 73, Boston College 64

Wednesday’s Games

Georgia Tech at Miami, 7 p.m.

Wake Forest at NC State, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida St., 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Duke at Clemson, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 9 1 .900 18 7 .720
Jacksonville St. 9 1 .900 16 7 .696
Bellarmine 7 3 .700 13 11 .542
Jacksonville 6 4 .600 14 8 .636
Florida Gulf Coast 5 5 .500 15 9 .625
Kennesaw St. 5 5 .500 10 13 .435
Cent. Arkansas 4 5 .444 7 15 .318
Stetson 4 6 .400 10 13 .435
E. Kentucky 3 7 .300 11 13 .458
North Florida 3 7 .300 7 17 .292
Lipscomb 3 8 .273 10 16 .385
North Alabama 2 8 .200 9 14 .391

___

Tuesday’s Games

Liberty 78, Lipscomb 69

Wednesday’s Games

E. Kentucky at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Bellarmine at North Florida, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Florida Gulf Coast, 7:30 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Kennesaw St., 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Stetson, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Kansas 8 2 .800 19 4 .826
Baylor 7 3 .700 19 4 .826
Texas Tech 7 3 .700 18 5 .783
Texas 7 4 .636 18 6 .750
TCU 5 4 .556 16 5 .762
Kansas St. 4 6 .400 12 10 .545
Oklahoma St. 4 7 .364 11 12 .478
West Virginia 3 7 .300 14 9 .609
Oklahoma 3 7 .300 13 10 .565
Iowa St. 3 8 .273 16 8 .667

___

Tuesday’s Games

TCU 77, Oklahoma St. 73

West Virginia 79, Iowa St. 63

Wednesday’s Games

Baylor at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Texas Tech at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 10 1 .909 20 2 .909
Villanova 11 3 .786 18 6 .750
UConn 7 4 .636 16 6 .727
Marquette 8 5 .615 16 8 .667
Xavier 6 5 .545 16 6 .727
Creighton 6 5 .545 14 8 .636
Seton Hall 5 6 .455 14 7 .667
St. John’s 5 7 .417 13 10 .565
Butler 4 9 .308 11 13 .458
DePaul 2 9 .182 11 10 .524
Georgetown 0 10 .000 6 15 .286

___

Tuesday’s Games

UConn 80, Marquette 72

Villanova 75, St. John’s 69

Creighton 54, Butler 52

Wednesday’s Games

Xavier at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.

Georgetown at DePaul, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

UConn at Xavier, 7 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Weber St. 11 2 .846 18 6 .750
Montana St. 10 2 .833 18 5 .783
S. Utah 9 3 .750 15 7 .682
Montana 9 4 .692 16 8 .667
N. Colorado 7 4 .636 12 11 .522
Portland St. 6 7 .462 8 13 .381
E. Washington 5 7 .417 11 12 .478
N. Arizona 4 8 .333 8 15 .348
Sacramento St. 2 10 .167 6 13 .316
Idaho 2 10 .167 5 17 .227
Idaho St. 2 10 .167 4 17 .190

___

Thursday’s Games

Weber St. at E. Washington, 9 p.m.

Idaho St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at Montana, 9 p.m.

Portland St. at Montana St., 9 p.m.

N. Colorado at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Longwood 9 0 1.000 17 5 .773
Winthrop 8 2 .800 15 8 .652
Gardner-Webb 7 3 .700 13 10 .565
SC-Upstate 7 3 .700 10 12 .455
Campbell 6 4 .600 13 8 .619
High Point 4 5 .444 10 13 .435
UNC-Asheville 4 6 .400 12 11 .522
NC A&T 4 6 .400 9 15 .375
Presbyterian 3 7 .300 11 14 .440
Hampton 3 7 .300 7 14 .333
Radford 3 7 .300 7 15 .318
Charleston Southern 1 9 .100 5 18 .217

___

Wednesday’s Games

Hampton at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

High Point at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Radford at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

SC-Upstate at Longwood, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Purdue 10 3 .769 21 3 .875
Wisconsin 10 3 .769 19 4 .826
Illinois 10 3 .769 17 6 .739
Ohio St. 7 3 .700 14 5 .737
Michigan St. 8 4 .667 17 6 .739
Rutgers 7 5 .583 13 9 .591
Michigan 6 5 .545 12 9 .571
Indiana 7 6 .538 16 7 .696
Iowa 5 6 .455 15 7 .682
Northwestern 5 8 .385 12 10 .545
Penn St. 4 8 .333 9 11 .450
Maryland 3 9 .250 11 12 .478
Minnesota 2 9 .182 11 9 .550
Nebraska 0 12 .000 6 17 .261

___

Tuesday’s Games

Wisconsin 70, Michigan St. 62

Northwestern 59, Indiana 51

Michigan 58, Penn St. 57

Purdue 84, Illinois 68

Wednesday’s Games

Ohio St. at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Nebraska, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Iowa at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Purdue at Michigan, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Long Beach St. 8 1 .889 13 9 .591
Cal St.-Fullerton 7 2 .778 14 7 .667
Hawaii 6 2 .750 11 7 .611
UC Riverside 5 3 .625 12 7 .632
UC Irvine 5 3 .625 10 7 .588
UC Davis 3 3 .500 10 7 .588
UC Santa Barbara 1 4 .200 9 9 .500
CS Bakersfield 1 6 .143 6 11 .353
Cal Poly 1 7 .125 5 15 .250
CS Northridge 1 7 .125 5 16 .238
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 10 12 .455

___

Tuesday’s Games

Long Beach St. 71, Cal St.-Fullerton 61

Thursday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

CS Northridge at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

UC Riverside at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Long Beach St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Fed Photo of the Day

Members of Congress hold a moment of silence for lives lost to COVID-19