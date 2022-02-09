On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
February 9, 2022 10:07 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arizona 10 1 .909 20 2 .909
UCLA 9 3 .750 17 4 .810
Oregon 8 3 .727 15 7 .682
Washington St. 7 3 .700 14 7 .667
Southern Cal 9 4 .692 20 4 .833
Washington 7 4 .636 12 9 .571
Stanford 7 6 .538 14 9 .609
Colorado 6 7 .462 14 9 .609
Arizona St. 3 8 .273 7 14 .333
California 2 11 .154 9 15 .375
Utah 2 12 .143 9 15 .375
Oregon St. 1 9 .100 3 17 .150

___

Tuesday’s Games

Southern Cal 74, Pacific 68

UCLA 79, Stanford 70

Wednesday’s Games

California at Oregon St., 11 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Stanford at Oregon, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Washington St., 9 p.m.

Arizona St. at Washington, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 8 2 .800 12 11 .522
Navy 9 4 .692 16 8 .667
Boston U. 7 5 .583 16 9 .640
Loyola (Md.) 7 5 .583 13 10 .565
Army 7 5 .583 13 11 .542
Lehigh 7 5 .583 9 15 .375
Holy Cross 4 6 .400 6 16 .273
Lafayette 4 7 .364 7 15 .318
American 2 8 .200 6 16 .273
Bucknell 2 10 .167 5 19 .208

___

Wednesday’s Games

Army at Boston U., 7 p.m.

American at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Auburn 10 1 .909 22 2 .917
Kentucky 9 2 .818 20 4 .833
Arkansas 8 3 .727 19 5 .792
Tennessee 7 3 .700 16 6 .727
Mississippi St. 5 4 .556 14 8 .636
Florida 5 5 .500 15 8 .652
LSU 5 6 .455 17 7 .708
Vanderbilt 5 6 .455 13 10 .565
Alabama 4 6 .400 14 9 .609
Texas A&M 4 7 .364 15 9 .625
South Carolina 4 7 .364 13 10 .565
Mississippi 3 7 .300 12 11 .522
Missouri 3 7 .300 9 14 .391
Georgia 1 9 .100 6 17 .261

___

Tuesday’s Games

Arkansas 80, Auburn 76, OT

Kentucky 86, South Carolina 76

LSU 76, Texas A&M 68

Vanderbilt 70, Missouri 62

Wednesday’s Games

Georgia at Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Alabama at Mississippi, 8:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 10 2 .833 20 5 .800
Furman 9 4 .692 17 9 .654
VMI 7 5 .583 14 10 .583
UNC-Greensboro 6 6 .500 14 10 .583
Wofford 6 6 .500 14 10 .583
Mercer 6 6 .500 13 12 .520
ETSU 5 8 .385 13 13 .500
Samford 4 7 .364 14 9 .609
The Citadel 4 7 .364 10 12 .455
W. Carolina 3 9 .250 9 16 .360

___

Wednesday’s Games

W. Carolina at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

Wofford at Samford, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

The Citadel at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Mercer at VMI, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Orleans 6 1 .857 13 9 .591
Nicholls 4 2 .667 14 9 .609
SE Louisiana 4 3 .571 12 12 .500
Texas A&M-CC 3 3 .500 16 7 .696
McNeese St. 3 4 .429 9 15 .375
Houston Baptist 3 4 .429 7 13 .350
Northwestern St. 3 4 .429 7 17 .292
Incarnate Word 1 6 .143 5 19 .208

___

Thursday’s Games

Texas A&M-CC at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Nicholls, 8 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Northwestern St., 8:30 p.m.

McNeese St. at SE Louisiana, 9 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern U. 8 2 .800 14 9 .609
Texas Southern 8 3 .727 10 10 .500
Florida A&M 8 3 .727 10 12 .455
Alcorn St. 8 3 .727 9 14 .391
Grambling St. 7 3 .700 10 13 .435
Alabama St. 5 6 .455 6 17 .261
Prairie View 4 5 .444 4 15 .211
Jackson St. 4 7 .364 6 16 .273
Bethune-Cookman 4 7 .364 6 17 .261
Alabama A&M 4 7 .364 5 16 .238
Ark.-Pine Bluff 3 8 .273 5 19 .208
MVSU 1 10 .091 1 20 .048

___

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 12 0 1.000 21 4 .840
Oral Roberts 10 3 .769 16 8 .667
N. Dakota St. 9 4 .692 17 8 .680
UMKC 9 4 .692 16 9 .640
South Dakota 6 6 .500 13 10 .565
W. Illinois 5 7 .417 14 10 .583
Denver 5 8 .385 9 17 .346
Omaha 3 10 .231 4 20 .167
St. Thomas (MN) 2 9 .182 8 15 .348
North Dakota 1 11 .083 5 20 .200

___

Tuesday’s Games

UMKC 76, St. Thomas (MN) 67

Thursday’s Games

N. Dakota St. at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

South Dakota at Omaha, 8 p.m.

North Dakota at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Denver, 9 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Appalachian St. 9 3 .750 15 10 .600
Troy 7 3 .700 16 7 .696
Arkansas St. 6 3 .667 15 6 .714
Texas St. 6 3 .667 15 6 .714
South Alabama 5 5 .500 15 8 .652
Louisiana-Lafayette 5 6 .455 10 11 .476
Texas-Arlington 5 6 .455 9 13 .409
Coastal Carolina 4 6 .400 12 10 .545
Georgia Southern 4 6 .400 11 10 .524
Georgia St. 3 5 .375 9 10 .474
Louisiana-Monroe 4 8 .333 12 12 .500
UALR 2 6 .250 7 13 .350

___

Thursday’s Games

Georgia Southern at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

Georgia St. at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Troy, 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

Texas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

UALR at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 8 0 1.000 19 2 .905
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 7 2 .778 19 5 .792
Santa Clara 7 3 .700 17 8 .680
San Francisco 6 4 .600 19 6 .760
San Diego 6 5 .545 13 11 .542
BYU 5 5 .500 17 8 .680
Portland 3 6 .333 12 12 .500
Pacific 2 6 .250 7 16 .304
Loyola Marymount 2 7 .222 9 12 .429
Pepperdine 1 9 .100 7 18 .280

___

Tuesday’s Games

Portland 69, San Francisco 68

Southern Cal 74, Pacific 68

Santa Clara 77, Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 72

Thursday’s Games

Pacific at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Saint Mary’s (Cal.), 9 p.m.

BYU at Loyola Marymount, 11 p.m.

Pepperdine at San Francisco, 11 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Mexico St. 8 1 .889 19 3 .864
Seattle 8 2 .800 17 6 .739
Sam Houston St. 9 3 .750 14 11 .560
Grand Canyon 6 3 .667 16 5 .762
Stephen F. Austin 7 4 .636 15 8 .652
Utah Valley St. 6 4 .600 15 7 .682
Abilene Christian 7 5 .583 16 7 .696
Tarleton St. 6 5 .545 11 13 .458
Dixie St. 4 6 .400 11 12 .478
Cal Baptist 2 8 .200 12 11 .522
Chicago St. 2 8 .200 6 17 .261
Texas Rio Grande Valley 2 9 .182 7 16 .304
Lamar 0 9 .000 2 20 .091

___

Thursday’s Games

Stephen F. Austin at Chicago St., 8 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Utah Valley St., 8 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

Lamar at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

Texas Rio Grande Valley at Seattle, 10 p.m.

