PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|10
|1
|.909
|20
|2
|.909
|UCLA
|9
|3
|.750
|17
|4
|.810
|Oregon
|8
|3
|.727
|15
|7
|.682
|Washington St.
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|7
|.667
|Southern Cal
|9
|4
|.692
|20
|4
|.833
|Washington
|7
|4
|.636
|12
|9
|.571
|Stanford
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|9
|.609
|Colorado
|6
|7
|.462
|14
|9
|.609
|Arizona St.
|3
|8
|.273
|7
|14
|.333
|California
|2
|11
|.154
|9
|15
|.375
|Utah
|2
|12
|.143
|9
|15
|.375
|Oregon St.
|1
|9
|.100
|3
|17
|.150
___
Tuesday’s Games
Southern Cal 74, Pacific 68
UCLA 79, Stanford 70
Wednesday’s Games
California at Oregon St., 11 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Stanford at Oregon, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Washington St., 9 p.m.
Arizona St. at Washington, 11 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|8
|2
|.800
|12
|11
|.522
|Navy
|9
|4
|.692
|16
|8
|.667
|Boston U.
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|9
|.640
|Loyola (Md.)
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|10
|.565
|Army
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|11
|.542
|Lehigh
|7
|5
|.583
|9
|15
|.375
|Holy Cross
|4
|6
|.400
|6
|16
|.273
|Lafayette
|4
|7
|.364
|7
|15
|.318
|American
|2
|8
|.200
|6
|16
|.273
|Bucknell
|2
|10
|.167
|5
|19
|.208
___
Wednesday’s Games
Army at Boston U., 7 p.m.
American at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
Lehigh at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|10
|1
|.909
|22
|2
|.917
|Kentucky
|9
|2
|.818
|20
|4
|.833
|Arkansas
|8
|3
|.727
|19
|5
|.792
|Tennessee
|7
|3
|.700
|16
|6
|.727
|Mississippi St.
|5
|4
|.556
|14
|8
|.636
|Florida
|5
|5
|.500
|15
|8
|.652
|LSU
|5
|6
|.455
|17
|7
|.708
|Vanderbilt
|5
|6
|.455
|13
|10
|.565
|Alabama
|4
|6
|.400
|14
|9
|.609
|Texas A&M
|4
|7
|.364
|15
|9
|.625
|South Carolina
|4
|7
|.364
|13
|10
|.565
|Mississippi
|3
|7
|.300
|12
|11
|.522
|Missouri
|3
|7
|.300
|9
|14
|.391
|Georgia
|1
|9
|.100
|6
|17
|.261
___
Tuesday’s Games
Arkansas 80, Auburn 76, OT
Kentucky 86, South Carolina 76
LSU 76, Texas A&M 68
Vanderbilt 70, Missouri 62
Wednesday’s Games
Georgia at Florida, 6:30 p.m.
Alabama at Mississippi, 8:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|10
|2
|.833
|20
|5
|.800
|Furman
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|9
|.654
|VMI
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|10
|.583
|UNC-Greensboro
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|10
|.583
|Wofford
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|10
|.583
|Mercer
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|ETSU
|5
|8
|.385
|13
|13
|.500
|Samford
|4
|7
|.364
|14
|9
|.609
|The Citadel
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|12
|.455
|W. Carolina
|3
|9
|.250
|9
|16
|.360
___
Wednesday’s Games
W. Carolina at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.
Wofford at Samford, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
The Citadel at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Mercer at VMI, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Orleans
|6
|1
|.857
|13
|9
|.591
|Nicholls
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|9
|.609
|SE Louisiana
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|12
|.500
|Texas A&M-CC
|3
|3
|.500
|16
|7
|.696
|McNeese St.
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|15
|.375
|Houston Baptist
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|13
|.350
|Northwestern St.
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|17
|.292
|Incarnate Word
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|19
|.208
___
Thursday’s Games
Texas A&M-CC at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Nicholls, 8 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Northwestern St., 8:30 p.m.
McNeese St. at SE Louisiana, 9 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|8
|2
|.800
|14
|9
|.609
|Texas Southern
|8
|3
|.727
|10
|10
|.500
|Florida A&M
|8
|3
|.727
|10
|12
|.455
|Alcorn St.
|8
|3
|.727
|9
|14
|.391
|Grambling St.
|7
|3
|.700
|10
|13
|.435
|Alabama St.
|5
|6
|.455
|6
|17
|.261
|Prairie View
|4
|5
|.444
|4
|15
|.211
|Jackson St.
|4
|7
|.364
|6
|16
|.273
|Bethune-Cookman
|4
|7
|.364
|6
|17
|.261
|Alabama A&M
|4
|7
|.364
|5
|16
|.238
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|3
|8
|.273
|5
|19
|.208
|MVSU
|1
|10
|.091
|1
|20
|.048
___
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|12
|0
|1.000
|21
|4
|.840
|Oral Roberts
|10
|3
|.769
|16
|8
|.667
|N. Dakota St.
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|8
|.680
|UMKC
|9
|4
|.692
|16
|9
|.640
|South Dakota
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|10
|.565
|W. Illinois
|5
|7
|.417
|14
|10
|.583
|Denver
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|17
|.346
|Omaha
|3
|10
|.231
|4
|20
|.167
|St. Thomas (MN)
|2
|9
|.182
|8
|15
|.348
|North Dakota
|1
|11
|.083
|5
|20
|.200
___
Tuesday’s Games
UMKC 76, St. Thomas (MN) 67
Thursday’s Games
N. Dakota St. at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.
South Dakota at Omaha, 8 p.m.
North Dakota at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Denver, 9 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Appalachian St.
|9
|3
|.750
|15
|10
|.600
|Troy
|7
|3
|.700
|16
|7
|.696
|Arkansas St.
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|6
|.714
|Texas St.
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|6
|.714
|South Alabama
|5
|5
|.500
|15
|8
|.652
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|5
|6
|.455
|10
|11
|.476
|Texas-Arlington
|5
|6
|.455
|9
|13
|.409
|Coastal Carolina
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|10
|.545
|Georgia Southern
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|10
|.524
|Georgia St.
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|10
|.474
|Louisiana-Monroe
|4
|8
|.333
|12
|12
|.500
|UALR
|2
|6
|.250
|7
|13
|.350
___
Thursday’s Games
Georgia Southern at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.
Georgia St. at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Troy, 7 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
Texas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
UALR at South Alabama, 8 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|8
|0
|1.000
|19
|2
|.905
|Saint Mary’s (Cal.)
|7
|2
|.778
|19
|5
|.792
|Santa Clara
|7
|3
|.700
|17
|8
|.680
|San Francisco
|6
|4
|.600
|19
|6
|.760
|San Diego
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|11
|.542
|BYU
|5
|5
|.500
|17
|8
|.680
|Portland
|3
|6
|.333
|12
|12
|.500
|Pacific
|2
|6
|.250
|7
|16
|.304
|Loyola Marymount
|2
|7
|.222
|9
|12
|.429
|Pepperdine
|1
|9
|.100
|7
|18
|.280
___
Tuesday’s Games
Portland 69, San Francisco 68
Southern Cal 74, Pacific 68
Santa Clara 77, Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 72
Thursday’s Games
Pacific at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
San Diego at Saint Mary’s (Cal.), 9 p.m.
BYU at Loyola Marymount, 11 p.m.
Pepperdine at San Francisco, 11 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|8
|1
|.889
|19
|3
|.864
|Seattle
|8
|2
|.800
|17
|6
|.739
|Sam Houston St.
|9
|3
|.750
|14
|11
|.560
|Grand Canyon
|6
|3
|.667
|16
|5
|.762
|Stephen F. Austin
|7
|4
|.636
|15
|8
|.652
|Utah Valley St.
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|7
|.682
|Abilene Christian
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|7
|.696
|Tarleton St.
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|13
|.458
|Dixie St.
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|12
|.478
|Cal Baptist
|2
|8
|.200
|12
|11
|.522
|Chicago St.
|2
|8
|.200
|6
|17
|.261
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|2
|9
|.182
|7
|16
|.304
|Lamar
|0
|9
|.000
|2
|20
|.091
___
Thursday’s Games
Stephen F. Austin at Chicago St., 8 p.m.
Grand Canyon at Utah Valley St., 8 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
Lamar at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
Texas Rio Grande Valley at Seattle, 10 p.m.
