The Associated Press
February 10, 2022 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UNC-Wilmington 10 2 .833 16 7 .696
Towson 8 3 .727 17 7 .708
Hofstra 7 4 .636 15 9 .625
Delaware 6 4 .600 15 8 .652
Drexel 6 5 .545 11 10 .524
Coll. of Charleston 5 5 .500 13 9 .591
James Madison 4 7 .364 13 9 .591
Elon 4 7 .364 7 17 .292
William & Mary 4 7 .364 5 19 .208
Northeastern 1 11 .083 7 16 .304

___

Thursday’s Games

Northeastern at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at Drexel, 7 p.m.

Elon at James Madison, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Northeastern at Drexel, 2 p.m.

Elon at Towson, 2 p.m.

William & Mary at James Madison, 4 p.m.

Hofstra at Delaware, 6:30 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA West

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Texas 10 1 .909 17 4 .810
UAB 8 2 .800 18 5 .783
Louisiana Tech 8 3 .727 17 6 .739
UTEP 7 4 .636 14 9 .609
Rice 6 5 .545 14 9 .609
Southern Miss. 1 8 .111 6 16 .273
UTSA 1 11 .083 8 17 .320

___

CONFERENCE USA East

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
FAU 8 3 .727 15 9 .625
Middle Tennessee 6 3 .667 15 7 .682
Charlotte 6 4 .600 13 9 .591
W. Kentucky 4 6 .400 12 11 .522
Old Dominion 4 6 .400 9 14 .391
FIU 3 8 .273 13 11 .542
Marshall 1 9 .100 8 15 .348

___

Thursday’s Games

Louisiana Tech at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

FIU at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at UAB, 7 p.m.

FAU at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

North Texas at Rice, 3 p.m.

W. Kentucky at UTSA, 4 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 12 2 .857 16 5 .762
Wright St. 12 4 .750 15 10 .600
Oakland 9 4 .692 16 8 .667
N. Kentucky 9 5 .643 13 10 .565
Detroit 7 4 .636 10 11 .476
Youngstown St. 9 6 .600 15 10 .600
Fort Wayne 8 6 .571 13 10 .565
Ill.-Chicago 4 8 .333 8 13 .381
Milwaukee 5 11 .313 7 18 .280
Robert Morris 4 11 .267 6 18 .250
Green Bay 3 11 .214 4 19 .174
IUPUI 0 10 .000 2 19 .095

___

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 79, Robert Morris 62

Youngstown St. 78, Oakland 71

Wright St. 79, Green Bay 62

N. Kentucky 75, Milwaukee 39

Thursday’s Games

Ill.-Chicago at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

IUPUI at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Wright St. at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

IUPUI at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Yale 7 1 .875 13 9 .591
Penn 7 2 .778 10 12 .455
Princeton 6 2 .750 16 5 .762
Cornell 5 4 .556 13 7 .650
Harvard 3 5 .375 11 9 .550
Brown 3 6 .333 11 13 .458
Dartmouth 2 6 .250 5 14 .263
Columbia 1 8 .111 4 17 .190

___

Wednesday’s Games

Cornell 88, Columbia 75

Yale 62, Harvard 59

Saturday’s Games

Yale at Columbia, 2 p.m.

Brown at Cornell, 2 p.m.

Harvard at Penn, 2 p.m.

Dartmouth at Princeton, 4 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 11 1 .917 19 4 .826
St. Peter’s 9 3 .750 11 8 .579
Siena 7 4 .636 10 9 .526
Monmouth (NJ) 7 5 .583 15 8 .652
Quinnipiac 7 7 .500 12 10 .545
Niagara 6 7 .462 11 11 .500
Rider 5 7 .417 9 13 .409
Manhattan 4 8 .333 11 10 .524
Fairfield 4 8 .333 10 13 .435
Marist 4 9 .308 9 13 .409
Canisius 4 9 .308 8 16 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

Quinnipiac 69, Fairfield 60

Friday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

Rider at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.

Iona at Siena, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Niagara at Fairfield, 1 p.m.

Canisius at Marist, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 11 2 .846 19 5 .792
Ohio 10 2 .833 19 4 .826
Akron 9 3 .750 16 6 .727
Kent St. 9 4 .692 14 9 .609
Buffalo 6 4 .600 12 8 .600
Cent. Michigan 5 4 .556 6 14 .300
Ball St. 6 6 .500 11 12 .478
Bowling Green 5 8 .385 12 12 .500
Miami (Ohio) 4 8 .333 10 13 .435
N. Illinois 3 8 .273 6 15 .286
E. Michigan 3 9 .250 8 15 .348
W. Michigan 0 13 .000 4 20 .167

___

Thursday’s Games

Ohio at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kent St. at Akron, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ball St. at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

Ohio at E. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

Toledo at N. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 6 1 .857 15 5 .750
NC Central 4 2 .667 10 11 .476
Howard 4 3 .571 11 10 .524
SC State 4 3 .571 12 11 .522
Coppin St. 4 3 .571 5 17 .227
Md.-Eastern Shore 3 4 .429 8 10 .444
Morgan St. 2 4 .333 7 11 .389
Delaware St. 0 7 .000 2 18 .100

___

Wednesday’s Games

Md.-Eastern Shore 58, Delaware St. 50

Saturday’s Games

NC Central at Morgan St., 2 p.m.

SC State at Coppin St., 4 p.m.

Delaware St. at Howard, 4 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Iowa 10 3 .769 14 9 .609
Loyola Chicago 9 3 .750 18 5 .783
Missouri St. 9 4 .692 18 8 .692
Drake 8 4 .667 17 8 .680
Bradley 8 5 .615 14 11 .560
S. Illinois 5 8 .385 12 13 .480
Valparaiso 4 8 .333 11 13 .458
Illinois St. 4 8 .333 11 14 .440
Indiana St. 2 9 .182 9 14 .391
Evansville 2 9 .182 6 16 .273

___

Wednesday’s Games

Missouri St. 66, Drake 62

Illinois St. 78, Valparaiso 75, OT

N. Iowa 53, S. Illinois 44

Bradley 68, Loyola Chicago 61

Thursday’s Games

Indiana St. at Evansville, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Illinois St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Valparaiso at Missouri St., 4 p.m.

Drake at Bradley, 8 p.m.

Evansville at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wyoming 9 1 .900 20 3 .870
Boise St. 9 1 .900 18 5 .783
Colorado St. 8 3 .727 18 3 .857
San Diego St. 6 3 .667 14 6 .700
Fresno St. 6 4 .600 16 7 .696
UNLV 6 5 .545 14 10 .583
Utah St. 6 6 .500 15 10 .600
Air Force 3 8 .273 10 12 .455
Nevada 3 8 .273 9 13 .409
New Mexico 2 8 .200 9 14 .391
San Jose St. 0 11 .000 7 16 .304

___

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego St. 72, San Jose St. 62

Friday’s Games

Nevada at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Fresno St. at Colorado St., 9:30 p.m.

UNLV at Boise St., 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Air Force at San Diego St., 8 p.m.

Wyoming at San Jose St., 9 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 10 0 1.000 16 2 .889
Bryant 10 1 .909 14 8 .636
Mount St. Mary’s 7 3 .700 11 11 .500
LIU 6 6 .500 9 13 .409
Sacred Heart 4 5 .444 8 14 .364
Merrimack 4 6 .400 9 14 .391
St. Francis (NY) 4 8 .333 7 16 .304
CCSU 3 8 .273 6 18 .250
St. Francis (Pa.) 3 9 .250 7 16 .304
Fairleigh Dickinson 2 7 .222 2 17 .105

___

Thursday’s Games

St. Francis (Pa.) at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

St. Francis (NY) at LIU, 7 p.m.

CCSU at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Bryant at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Francis (NY) at CCSU, 1 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Fairleigh Dickinson, 1 p.m.

Merrimack at Wagner, 1 p.m.

Bryant at LIU, 2 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at St. Francis (Pa.), 4 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 12 0 1.000 22 2 .917
Morehead St. 11 1 .917 19 6 .760
Belmont 10 2 .833 20 5 .800
SE Missouri 6 5 .545 11 13 .458
Tennessee St. 5 7 .417 10 14 .417
UT Martin 4 8 .333 8 16 .333
Austin Peay 3 8 .273 7 14 .333
Tennessee Tech 3 8 .273 6 18 .250
E. Illinois 2 8 .200 4 19 .174
SIU-Edwardsville 1 10 .091 7 17 .292

___

Thursday’s Games

Morehead St. at Belmont, 8 p.m.

UT Martin at SIU-Edwardsville, 8 p.m.

SE Missouri at Austin Peay, 8:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at E. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.

Murray St. at Tennessee St., 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Murray St. at Morehead St., 4 p.m.

UT Martin at E. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at SIU-Edwardsville, 4:30 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Austin Peay, 5 p.m.

Belmont at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.

