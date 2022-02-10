Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Wilmington
|10
|2
|.833
|16
|7
|.696
|Towson
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|7
|.708
|Hofstra
|7
|4
|.636
|15
|9
|.625
|Delaware
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|8
|.652
|Drexel
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|10
|.524
|Coll. of Charleston
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|9
|.591
|James Madison
|4
|7
|.364
|13
|9
|.591
|Elon
|4
|7
|.364
|7
|17
|.292
|William & Mary
|4
|7
|.364
|5
|19
|.208
|Northeastern
|1
|11
|.083
|7
|16
|.304
___
Northeastern at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Hofstra at Drexel, 7 p.m.
Elon at James Madison, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at Drexel, 2 p.m.
Elon at Towson, 2 p.m.
William & Mary at James Madison, 4 p.m.
Hofstra at Delaware, 6:30 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|10
|1
|.909
|17
|4
|.810
|UAB
|8
|2
|.800
|18
|5
|.783
|Louisiana Tech
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|6
|.739
|UTEP
|7
|4
|.636
|14
|9
|.609
|Rice
|6
|5
|.545
|14
|9
|.609
|Southern Miss.
|1
|8
|.111
|6
|16
|.273
|UTSA
|1
|11
|.083
|8
|17
|.320
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FAU
|8
|3
|.727
|15
|9
|.625
|Middle Tennessee
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|7
|.682
|Charlotte
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|9
|.591
|W. Kentucky
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|11
|.522
|Old Dominion
|4
|6
|.400
|9
|14
|.391
|FIU
|3
|8
|.273
|13
|11
|.542
|Marshall
|1
|9
|.100
|8
|15
|.348
___
Louisiana Tech at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
FIU at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Old Dominion at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at UAB, 7 p.m.
FAU at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
North Texas at Rice, 3 p.m.
W. Kentucky at UTSA, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|12
|2
|.857
|16
|5
|.762
|Wright St.
|12
|4
|.750
|15
|10
|.600
|Oakland
|9
|4
|.692
|16
|8
|.667
|N. Kentucky
|9
|5
|.643
|13
|10
|.565
|Detroit
|7
|4
|.636
|10
|11
|.476
|Youngstown St.
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|10
|.600
|Fort Wayne
|8
|6
|.571
|13
|10
|.565
|Ill.-Chicago
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|13
|.381
|Milwaukee
|5
|11
|.313
|7
|18
|.280
|Robert Morris
|4
|11
|.267
|6
|18
|.250
|Green Bay
|3
|11
|.214
|4
|19
|.174
|IUPUI
|0
|10
|.000
|2
|19
|.095
___
Detroit 79, Robert Morris 62
Youngstown St. 78, Oakland 71
Wright St. 79, Green Bay 62
N. Kentucky 75, Milwaukee 39
Ill.-Chicago at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
IUPUI at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Wright St. at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Oakland at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
IUPUI at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|7
|1
|.875
|13
|9
|.591
|Penn
|7
|2
|.778
|10
|12
|.455
|Princeton
|6
|2
|.750
|16
|5
|.762
|Cornell
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|7
|.650
|Harvard
|3
|5
|.375
|11
|9
|.550
|Brown
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|13
|.458
|Dartmouth
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|14
|.263
|Columbia
|1
|8
|.111
|4
|17
|.190
___
Cornell 88, Columbia 75
Yale 62, Harvard 59
Yale at Columbia, 2 p.m.
Brown at Cornell, 2 p.m.
Harvard at Penn, 2 p.m.
Dartmouth at Princeton, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|11
|1
|.917
|19
|4
|.826
|St. Peter’s
|9
|3
|.750
|11
|8
|.579
|Siena
|7
|4
|.636
|10
|9
|.526
|Monmouth (NJ)
|7
|5
|.583
|15
|8
|.652
|Quinnipiac
|7
|7
|.500
|12
|10
|.545
|Niagara
|6
|7
|.462
|11
|11
|.500
|Rider
|5
|7
|.417
|9
|13
|.409
|Manhattan
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|10
|.524
|Fairfield
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|13
|.435
|Marist
|4
|9
|.308
|9
|13
|.409
|Canisius
|4
|9
|.308
|8
|16
|.333
___
Quinnipiac 69, Fairfield 60
Monmouth (NJ) at Manhattan, 7 p.m.
Rider at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.
Iona at Siena, 9 p.m.
Niagara at Fairfield, 1 p.m.
Canisius at Marist, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|11
|2
|.846
|19
|5
|.792
|Ohio
|10
|2
|.833
|19
|4
|.826
|Akron
|9
|3
|.750
|16
|6
|.727
|Kent St.
|9
|4
|.692
|14
|9
|.609
|Buffalo
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|8
|.600
|Cent. Michigan
|5
|4
|.556
|6
|14
|.300
|Ball St.
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|12
|.478
|Bowling Green
|5
|8
|.385
|12
|12
|.500
|Miami (Ohio)
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|13
|.435
|N. Illinois
|3
|8
|.273
|6
|15
|.286
|E. Michigan
|3
|9
|.250
|8
|15
|.348
|W. Michigan
|0
|13
|.000
|4
|20
|.167
___
Ohio at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Kent St. at Akron, 7 p.m.
Ball St. at Buffalo, 2 p.m.
Ohio at E. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
Toledo at N. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|6
|1
|.857
|15
|5
|.750
|NC Central
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|11
|.476
|Howard
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|10
|.524
|SC State
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|11
|.522
|Coppin St.
|4
|3
|.571
|5
|17
|.227
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|10
|.444
|Morgan St.
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|11
|.389
|Delaware St.
|0
|7
|.000
|2
|18
|.100
___
Md.-Eastern Shore 58, Delaware St. 50
NC Central at Morgan St., 2 p.m.
SC State at Coppin St., 4 p.m.
Delaware St. at Howard, 4 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Iowa
|10
|3
|.769
|14
|9
|.609
|Loyola Chicago
|9
|3
|.750
|18
|5
|.783
|Missouri St.
|9
|4
|.692
|18
|8
|.692
|Drake
|8
|4
|.667
|17
|8
|.680
|Bradley
|8
|5
|.615
|14
|11
|.560
|S. Illinois
|5
|8
|.385
|12
|13
|.480
|Valparaiso
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|13
|.458
|Illinois St.
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|14
|.440
|Indiana St.
|2
|9
|.182
|9
|14
|.391
|Evansville
|2
|9
|.182
|6
|16
|.273
___
Missouri St. 66, Drake 62
Illinois St. 78, Valparaiso 75, OT
N. Iowa 53, S. Illinois 44
Bradley 68, Loyola Chicago 61
Indiana St. at Evansville, 7 p.m.
Illinois St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
Valparaiso at Missouri St., 4 p.m.
Drake at Bradley, 8 p.m.
Evansville at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wyoming
|9
|1
|.900
|20
|3
|.870
|Boise St.
|9
|1
|.900
|18
|5
|.783
|Colorado St.
|8
|3
|.727
|18
|3
|.857
|San Diego St.
|6
|3
|.667
|14
|6
|.700
|Fresno St.
|6
|4
|.600
|16
|7
|.696
|UNLV
|6
|5
|.545
|14
|10
|.583
|Utah St.
|6
|6
|.500
|15
|10
|.600
|Air Force
|3
|8
|.273
|10
|12
|.455
|Nevada
|3
|8
|.273
|9
|13
|.409
|New Mexico
|2
|8
|.200
|9
|14
|.391
|San Jose St.
|0
|11
|.000
|7
|16
|.304
___
San Diego St. 72, San Jose St. 62
Nevada at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Fresno St. at Colorado St., 9:30 p.m.
UNLV at Boise St., 11 p.m.
Air Force at San Diego St., 8 p.m.
Wyoming at San Jose St., 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|10
|0
|1.000
|16
|2
|.889
|Bryant
|10
|1
|.909
|14
|8
|.636
|Mount St. Mary’s
|7
|3
|.700
|11
|11
|.500
|LIU
|6
|6
|.500
|9
|13
|.409
|Sacred Heart
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|14
|.364
|Merrimack
|4
|6
|.400
|9
|14
|.391
|St. Francis (NY)
|4
|8
|.333
|7
|16
|.304
|CCSU
|3
|8
|.273
|6
|18
|.250
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|3
|9
|.250
|7
|16
|.304
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|2
|7
|.222
|2
|17
|.105
___
St. Francis (Pa.) at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.
St. Francis (NY) at LIU, 7 p.m.
CCSU at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Bryant at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
St. Francis (NY) at CCSU, 1 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Fairleigh Dickinson, 1 p.m.
Merrimack at Wagner, 1 p.m.
Bryant at LIU, 2 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s at St. Francis (Pa.), 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|12
|0
|1.000
|22
|2
|.917
|Morehead St.
|11
|1
|.917
|19
|6
|.760
|Belmont
|10
|2
|.833
|20
|5
|.800
|SE Missouri
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|13
|.458
|Tennessee St.
|5
|7
|.417
|10
|14
|.417
|UT Martin
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|16
|.333
|Austin Peay
|3
|8
|.273
|7
|14
|.333
|Tennessee Tech
|3
|8
|.273
|6
|18
|.250
|E. Illinois
|2
|8
|.200
|4
|19
|.174
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|10
|.091
|7
|17
|.292
___
Morehead St. at Belmont, 8 p.m.
UT Martin at SIU-Edwardsville, 8 p.m.
SE Missouri at Austin Peay, 8:30 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at E. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.
Murray St. at Tennessee St., 8:30 p.m.
Murray St. at Morehead St., 4 p.m.
UT Martin at E. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at SIU-Edwardsville, 4:30 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Austin Peay, 5 p.m.
Belmont at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.
