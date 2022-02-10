Trending:
The Associated Press
February 10, 2022 10:06 am
5 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 11 0 1.000 19 4 .826
UMBC 7 4 .636 12 10 .545
Binghamton 7 5 .583 10 11 .476
Stony Brook 6 5 .545 14 10 .583
Albany (NY) 6 6 .500 10 14 .417
New Hampshire 5 6 .455 10 10 .500
NJIT 5 7 .417 10 12 .455
Mass.-Lowell 4 7 .364 12 11 .522
Hartford 3 6 .333 5 16 .238
Maine 2 10 .167 5 18 .217

___

Wednesday’s Games

Maine 73, Albany (NY) 63

NJIT 60, New Hampshire 55

Stony Brook 87, Mass.-Lowell 85

UMBC 68, Hartford 64

Vermont 82, Binghamton 51

Saturday’s Games

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

UMBC at Mass.-Lowell, 5 p.m.

Vermont at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Hartford at NJIT, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 9 1 .900 20 3 .870
SMU 8 2 .800 17 5 .773
Memphis 7 4 .636 13 8 .619
Cincinnati 6 4 .600 16 7 .696
Temple 6 4 .600 13 8 .619
Tulane 7 5 .583 10 11 .476
UCF 6 6 .500 14 8 .636
Wichita St. 3 6 .333 12 9 .571
East Carolina 3 8 .273 12 11 .522
South Florida 2 8 .200 7 15 .318
Tulsa 1 10 .091 7 15 .318

___

Wednesday’s Games

SMU 85, Houston 83

Cincinnati 70, South Florida 59

Memphis 80, Tulane 69

Saturday’s Games

Temple at Tulane, 2 p.m.

Memphis at Houston, 3:30 p.m.

SMU at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

South Florida at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Davidson 10 1 .909 20 3 .870
Saint Louis 8 2 .800 17 6 .739
VCU 8 3 .727 15 7 .682
Dayton 8 3 .727 16 8 .667
Richmond 7 5 .583 16 9 .640
St. Bonaventure 5 4 .556 13 7 .650
George Mason 5 4 .556 12 10 .545
George Washington 5 5 .500 9 13 .409
Saint Joseph’s 4 7 .364 10 12 .455
Rhode Island 3 7 .300 12 10 .545
Fordham 3 7 .300 10 12 .455
UMass 3 7 .300 10 12 .455
La Salle 2 9 .182 7 14 .333
Duquesne 1 8 .111 6 15 .286

___

Wednesday’s Games

Davidson 73, Saint Joseph’s 67, OT

Dayton 75, Duquesne 54

George Mason 87, Richmond 84, OT

George Washington 77, UMass 68

Friday’s Games

St. Bonaventure at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s at UMass, Noon

George Washington at Dayton, 2 p.m.

Davidson at Rhode Island, 2 p.m.

VCU at George Mason, 4 p.m.

Fordham at Duquesne, 5:30 p.m.

La Salle at Richmond, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Notre Dame 10 3 .769 17 7 .708
Duke 9 3 .750 19 4 .826
Wake Forest 10 4 .714 20 5 .800
Miami 9 4 .692 17 7 .708
North Carolina 9 4 .692 17 7 .708
Virginia 9 5 .643 15 9 .625
Syracuse 7 6 .538 13 11 .542
Virginia Tech 6 7 .462 14 10 .583
Florida St. 6 7 .462 13 10 .565
Louisville 5 9 .357 11 13 .458
Clemson 4 8 .333 12 11 .522
Boston College 4 8 .333 9 13 .409
Pittsburgh 4 10 .286 9 16 .360
Georgia Tech 3 9 .250 10 13 .435
NC State 3 11 .214 10 15 .400

___

Wednesday’s Games

Miami 79, Georgia Tech 70

Wake Forest 69, NC State 51

Notre Dame 63, Louisville 57

Pittsburgh 56, Florida St. 51

Thursday’s Games

Duke at Clemson, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Florida St. at North Carolina, 2 p.m.

NC State at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Miami at Wake Forest, 3 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Virginia, 4 p.m.

Duke at Boston College, 5 p.m.

Syracuse at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.

Notre Dame at Clemson, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE East

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 9 1 .900 18 7 .720
Jacksonville 7 4 .636 15 8 .652
Florida Gulf Coast 6 5 .545 16 9 .640
Kennesaw St. 6 5 .545 11 13 .458
Stetson 5 6 .455 11 13 .458
North Florida 3 8 .273 7 18 .280

___

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE West

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Jacksonville St. 9 2 .818 16 8 .667
Bellarmine 8 3 .727 14 11 .560
Cent. Arkansas 4 6 .400 7 16 .304
E. Kentucky 3 8 .273 11 14 .440
Lipscomb 3 8 .273 10 16 .385
North Alabama 2 9 .182 9 15 .375

___

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville 81, E. Kentucky 68

Bellarmine 73, North Florida 70

Florida Gulf Coast 92, North Alabama 60

Kennesaw St. 83, Cent. Arkansas 72

Stetson 63, Jacksonville St. 57

Saturday’s Games

Stetson at Florida Gulf Coast, 4 p.m.

Bellarmine at North Alabama, 4:30 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

North Florida at Kennesaw St., 5:30 p.m.

Liberty at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Kansas 8 2 .800 19 4 .826
Baylor 8 3 .727 20 4 .833
Texas 7 4 .636 18 6 .750
Texas Tech 7 4 .636 18 6 .750
TCU 5 4 .556 16 5 .762
Oklahoma 4 7 .364 14 10 .583
Kansas St. 4 7 .364 12 11 .522
Oklahoma St. 4 7 .364 11 12 .478
West Virginia 3 7 .300 14 9 .609
Iowa St. 3 8 .273 16 8 .667

___

Wednesday’s Games

Baylor 75, Kansas St. 60

Oklahoma 70, Texas Tech 55

Saturday’s Games

Texas at Baylor, Noon

Oklahoma at Kansas, 1 p.m.

West Virginia at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m.

Kansas St. at Iowa St., 4 p.m.

TCU at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 10 1 .909 20 2 .909
Villanova 11 3 .786 18 6 .750
UConn 7 4 .636 16 6 .727
Marquette 8 5 .615 16 8 .667
Creighton 6 5 .545 14 8 .636
Xavier 6 6 .500 16 7 .696
Seton Hall 6 6 .500 15 7 .682
St. John’s 5 7 .417 13 10 .565
Butler 4 9 .308 11 13 .458
DePaul 3 9 .250 12 10 .545
Georgetown 0 11 .000 6 16 .273

___

Wednesday’s Games

Seton Hall 73, Xavier 71

DePaul 82, Georgetown 74

Friday’s Games

UConn at Xavier, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Creighton at Georgetown, Noon

Seton Hall at Villanova, 1 p.m.

Marquette at Butler, 4:30 p.m.

DePaul at Providence, 6:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Weber St. 11 2 .846 18 6 .750
Montana St. 10 2 .833 18 5 .783
S. Utah 9 3 .750 15 7 .682
Montana 9 4 .692 16 8 .667
N. Colorado 7 4 .636 12 11 .522
Portland St. 6 7 .462 8 13 .381
E. Washington 5 7 .417 11 12 .478
N. Arizona 4 8 .333 8 15 .348
Sacramento St. 2 10 .167 6 13 .316
Idaho 2 10 .167 5 17 .227
Idaho St. 2 10 .167 4 17 .190

___

Thursday’s Games

Weber St. at E. Washington, 9 p.m.

Idaho St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at Montana, 9 p.m.

Portland St. at Montana St., 9 p.m.

N. Colorado at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N. Arizona at Montana St., 2 p.m.

S. Utah at Sacramento St., 4 p.m.

Idaho St. at E. Washington, 5 p.m.

Weber St. at Idaho, 5 p.m.

Portland St. at Montana, 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE North

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Longwood 9 0 1.000 17 5 .773
Campbell 6 5 .545 13 9 .591
High Point 5 5 .500 11 13 .458
NC A&T 5 6 .455 10 15 .400
Hampton 3 8 .273 7 15 .318
Radford 3 8 .273 7 16 .304

___

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE South

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 9 2 .818 16 8 .667
Gardner-Webb 8 3 .727 14 10 .583
SC-Upstate 7 3 .700 10 12 .455
UNC-Asheville 5 6 .455 13 11 .542
Presbyterian 3 8 .273 11 15 .423
Charleston Southern 1 10 .091 5 19 .208

___

Wednesday’s Games

UNC-Asheville 69, Hampton 53

Gardner-Webb 57, Campbell 45

NC A&T 62, Charleston Southern 51

High Point 79, Presbyterian 70

Winthrop 58, Radford 48

Thursday’s Games

SC-Upstate at Longwood, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m.

Longwood at NC A&T, 4 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.

Presbyterian at Winthrop, 4:30 p.m.

Radford at Hampton, 5:30 p.m.

Campbell at High Point, 6 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Purdue 10 3 .769 21 3 .875
Wisconsin 10 3 .769 19 4 .826
Illinois 10 3 .769 17 6 .739
Michigan St. 8 4 .667 17 6 .739
Ohio St. 7 4 .636 14 6 .700
Rutgers 8 5 .615 14 9 .609
Michigan 6 5 .545 12 9 .571
Indiana 7 6 .538 16 7 .696
Iowa 5 6 .455 15 7 .682
Northwestern 5 8 .385 12 10 .545
Penn St. 4 8 .333 9 11 .450
Maryland 3 9 .250 11 12 .478
Minnesota 2 10 .167 11 10 .524
Nebraska 1 12 .077 7 17 .292

___

Wednesday’s Games

Rutgers 66, Ohio St. 64

Nebraska 78, Minnesota 65

Thursday’s Games

Iowa at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Purdue at Michigan, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rutgers at Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Indiana at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Michigan, 6 p.m.

Penn St. at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Long Beach St. 8 1 .889 13 9 .591
Cal St.-Fullerton 7 2 .778 14 7 .667
Hawaii 6 2 .750 11 7 .611
UC Riverside 5 3 .625 12 7 .632
UC Irvine 5 3 .625 10 7 .588
UC Davis 3 3 .500 10 7 .588
UC Santa Barbara 1 4 .200 9 9 .500
CS Bakersfield 1 6 .143 6 11 .353
Cal Poly 1 7 .125 5 15 .250
CS Northridge 1 7 .125 5 16 .238
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 10 12 .455

___

Thursday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

CS Northridge at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

UC Riverside at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Long Beach St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Saturday’s Games

UC Riverside at UC San Diego, 4 p.m.

CS Northridge at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

