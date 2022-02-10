Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|11
|0
|1.000
|19
|4
|.826
|UMBC
|7
|4
|.636
|12
|10
|.545
|Binghamton
|7
|5
|.583
|10
|11
|.476
|Stony Brook
|6
|5
|.545
|14
|10
|.583
|Albany (NY)
|6
|6
|.500
|10
|14
|.417
|New Hampshire
|5
|6
|.455
|10
|10
|.500
|NJIT
|5
|7
|.417
|10
|12
|.455
|Mass.-Lowell
|4
|7
|.364
|12
|11
|.522
|Hartford
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|16
|.238
|Maine
|2
|10
|.167
|5
|18
|.217
___
Maine 73, Albany (NY) 63
NJIT 60, New Hampshire 55
Stony Brook 87, Mass.-Lowell 85
UMBC 68, Hartford 64
Vermont 82, Binghamton 51
New Hampshire at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
UMBC at Mass.-Lowell, 5 p.m.
Vermont at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Hartford at NJIT, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|9
|1
|.900
|20
|3
|.870
|SMU
|8
|2
|.800
|17
|5
|.773
|Memphis
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|8
|.619
|Cincinnati
|6
|4
|.600
|16
|7
|.696
|Temple
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|8
|.619
|Tulane
|7
|5
|.583
|10
|11
|.476
|UCF
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|8
|.636
|Wichita St.
|3
|6
|.333
|12
|9
|.571
|East Carolina
|3
|8
|.273
|12
|11
|.522
|South Florida
|2
|8
|.200
|7
|15
|.318
|Tulsa
|1
|10
|.091
|7
|15
|.318
___
SMU 85, Houston 83
Cincinnati 70, South Florida 59
Memphis 80, Tulane 69
Temple at Tulane, 2 p.m.
Memphis at Houston, 3:30 p.m.
SMU at East Carolina, 6 p.m.
Cincinnati at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
South Florida at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|10
|1
|.909
|20
|3
|.870
|Saint Louis
|8
|2
|.800
|17
|6
|.739
|VCU
|8
|3
|.727
|15
|7
|.682
|Dayton
|8
|3
|.727
|16
|8
|.667
|Richmond
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|9
|.640
|St. Bonaventure
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|7
|.650
|George Mason
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|10
|.545
|George Washington
|5
|5
|.500
|9
|13
|.409
|Saint Joseph’s
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|12
|.455
|Rhode Island
|3
|7
|.300
|12
|10
|.545
|Fordham
|3
|7
|.300
|10
|12
|.455
|UMass
|3
|7
|.300
|10
|12
|.455
|La Salle
|2
|9
|.182
|7
|14
|.333
|Duquesne
|1
|8
|.111
|6
|15
|.286
___
Davidson 73, Saint Joseph’s 67, OT
Dayton 75, Duquesne 54
George Mason 87, Richmond 84, OT
George Washington 77, UMass 68
St. Bonaventure at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at UMass, Noon
George Washington at Dayton, 2 p.m.
Davidson at Rhode Island, 2 p.m.
VCU at George Mason, 4 p.m.
Fordham at Duquesne, 5:30 p.m.
La Salle at Richmond, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Notre Dame
|10
|3
|.769
|17
|7
|.708
|Duke
|9
|3
|.750
|19
|4
|.826
|Wake Forest
|10
|4
|.714
|20
|5
|.800
|Miami
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|7
|.708
|North Carolina
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|7
|.708
|Virginia
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|9
|.625
|Syracuse
|7
|6
|.538
|13
|11
|.542
|Virginia Tech
|6
|7
|.462
|14
|10
|.583
|Florida St.
|6
|7
|.462
|13
|10
|.565
|Louisville
|5
|9
|.357
|11
|13
|.458
|Clemson
|4
|8
|.333
|12
|11
|.522
|Boston College
|4
|8
|.333
|9
|13
|.409
|Pittsburgh
|4
|10
|.286
|9
|16
|.360
|Georgia Tech
|3
|9
|.250
|10
|13
|.435
|NC State
|3
|11
|.214
|10
|15
|.400
___
Miami 79, Georgia Tech 70
Wake Forest 69, NC State 51
Notre Dame 63, Louisville 57
Pittsburgh 56, Florida St. 51
Duke at Clemson, 8 p.m.
Florida St. at North Carolina, 2 p.m.
NC State at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.
Miami at Wake Forest, 3 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Virginia, 4 p.m.
Duke at Boston College, 5 p.m.
Syracuse at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.
Notre Dame at Clemson, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|9
|1
|.900
|18
|7
|.720
|Jacksonville
|7
|4
|.636
|15
|8
|.652
|Florida Gulf Coast
|6
|5
|.545
|16
|9
|.640
|Kennesaw St.
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|13
|.458
|Stetson
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|13
|.458
|North Florida
|3
|8
|.273
|7
|18
|.280
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville St.
|9
|2
|.818
|16
|8
|.667
|Bellarmine
|8
|3
|.727
|14
|11
|.560
|Cent. Arkansas
|4
|6
|.400
|7
|16
|.304
|E. Kentucky
|3
|8
|.273
|11
|14
|.440
|Lipscomb
|3
|8
|.273
|10
|16
|.385
|North Alabama
|2
|9
|.182
|9
|15
|.375
___
Jacksonville 81, E. Kentucky 68
Bellarmine 73, North Florida 70
Florida Gulf Coast 92, North Alabama 60
Kennesaw St. 83, Cent. Arkansas 72
Stetson 63, Jacksonville St. 57
Stetson at Florida Gulf Coast, 4 p.m.
Bellarmine at North Alabama, 4:30 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.
North Florida at Kennesaw St., 5:30 p.m.
Liberty at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|8
|2
|.800
|19
|4
|.826
|Baylor
|8
|3
|.727
|20
|4
|.833
|Texas
|7
|4
|.636
|18
|6
|.750
|Texas Tech
|7
|4
|.636
|18
|6
|.750
|TCU
|5
|4
|.556
|16
|5
|.762
|Oklahoma
|4
|7
|.364
|14
|10
|.583
|Kansas St.
|4
|7
|.364
|12
|11
|.522
|Oklahoma St.
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|12
|.478
|West Virginia
|3
|7
|.300
|14
|9
|.609
|Iowa St.
|3
|8
|.273
|16
|8
|.667
___
Baylor 75, Kansas St. 60
Oklahoma 70, Texas Tech 55
Texas at Baylor, Noon
Oklahoma at Kansas, 1 p.m.
West Virginia at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m.
Kansas St. at Iowa St., 4 p.m.
TCU at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|10
|1
|.909
|20
|2
|.909
|Villanova
|11
|3
|.786
|18
|6
|.750
|UConn
|7
|4
|.636
|16
|6
|.727
|Marquette
|8
|5
|.615
|16
|8
|.667
|Creighton
|6
|5
|.545
|14
|8
|.636
|Xavier
|6
|6
|.500
|16
|7
|.696
|Seton Hall
|6
|6
|.500
|15
|7
|.682
|St. John’s
|5
|7
|.417
|13
|10
|.565
|Butler
|4
|9
|.308
|11
|13
|.458
|DePaul
|3
|9
|.250
|12
|10
|.545
|Georgetown
|0
|11
|.000
|6
|16
|.273
___
Seton Hall 73, Xavier 71
DePaul 82, Georgetown 74
UConn at Xavier, 7 p.m.
Creighton at Georgetown, Noon
Seton Hall at Villanova, 1 p.m.
Marquette at Butler, 4:30 p.m.
DePaul at Providence, 6:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|11
|2
|.846
|18
|6
|.750
|Montana St.
|10
|2
|.833
|18
|5
|.783
|S. Utah
|9
|3
|.750
|15
|7
|.682
|Montana
|9
|4
|.692
|16
|8
|.667
|N. Colorado
|7
|4
|.636
|12
|11
|.522
|Portland St.
|6
|7
|.462
|8
|13
|.381
|E. Washington
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|12
|.478
|N. Arizona
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|15
|.348
|Sacramento St.
|2
|10
|.167
|6
|13
|.316
|Idaho
|2
|10
|.167
|5
|17
|.227
|Idaho St.
|2
|10
|.167
|4
|17
|.190
___
Weber St. at E. Washington, 9 p.m.
Idaho St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.
N. Arizona at Montana, 9 p.m.
Portland St. at Montana St., 9 p.m.
N. Colorado at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.
N. Arizona at Montana St., 2 p.m.
S. Utah at Sacramento St., 4 p.m.
Idaho St. at E. Washington, 5 p.m.
Weber St. at Idaho, 5 p.m.
Portland St. at Montana, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Longwood
|9
|0
|1.000
|17
|5
|.773
|Campbell
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|9
|.591
|High Point
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|13
|.458
|NC A&T
|5
|6
|.455
|10
|15
|.400
|Hampton
|3
|8
|.273
|7
|15
|.318
|Radford
|3
|8
|.273
|7
|16
|.304
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|9
|2
|.818
|16
|8
|.667
|Gardner-Webb
|8
|3
|.727
|14
|10
|.583
|SC-Upstate
|7
|3
|.700
|10
|12
|.455
|UNC-Asheville
|5
|6
|.455
|13
|11
|.542
|Presbyterian
|3
|8
|.273
|11
|15
|.423
|Charleston Southern
|1
|10
|.091
|5
|19
|.208
___
UNC-Asheville 69, Hampton 53
Gardner-Webb 57, Campbell 45
NC A&T 62, Charleston Southern 51
High Point 79, Presbyterian 70
Winthrop 58, Radford 48
SC-Upstate at Longwood, 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m.
Longwood at NC A&T, 4 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.
Presbyterian at Winthrop, 4:30 p.m.
Radford at Hampton, 5:30 p.m.
Campbell at High Point, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|10
|3
|.769
|21
|3
|.875
|Wisconsin
|10
|3
|.769
|19
|4
|.826
|Illinois
|10
|3
|.769
|17
|6
|.739
|Michigan St.
|8
|4
|.667
|17
|6
|.739
|Ohio St.
|7
|4
|.636
|14
|6
|.700
|Rutgers
|8
|5
|.615
|14
|9
|.609
|Michigan
|6
|5
|.545
|12
|9
|.571
|Indiana
|7
|6
|.538
|16
|7
|.696
|Iowa
|5
|6
|.455
|15
|7
|.682
|Northwestern
|5
|8
|.385
|12
|10
|.545
|Penn St.
|4
|8
|.333
|9
|11
|.450
|Maryland
|3
|9
|.250
|11
|12
|.478
|Minnesota
|2
|10
|.167
|11
|10
|.524
|Nebraska
|1
|12
|.077
|7
|17
|.292
___
Rutgers 66, Ohio St. 64
Nebraska 78, Minnesota 65
Iowa at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Purdue at Michigan, 9 p.m.
Rutgers at Wisconsin, 2 p.m.
Indiana at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Michigan, 6 p.m.
Penn St. at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Long Beach St.
|8
|1
|.889
|13
|9
|.591
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|7
|2
|.778
|14
|7
|.667
|Hawaii
|6
|2
|.750
|11
|7
|.611
|UC Riverside
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|7
|.632
|UC Irvine
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|7
|.588
|UC Davis
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|UC Santa Barbara
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|9
|.500
|CS Bakersfield
|1
|6
|.143
|6
|11
|.353
|Cal Poly
|1
|7
|.125
|5
|15
|.250
|CS Northridge
|1
|7
|.125
|5
|16
|.238
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|12
|.455
___
UC Santa Barbara at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
CS Northridge at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
UC Riverside at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
Long Beach St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
UC Riverside at UC San Diego, 4 p.m.
CS Northridge at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
