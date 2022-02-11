Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Wilmington
|10
|2
|.833
|16
|7
|.696
|Towson
|9
|3
|.750
|18
|7
|.720
|Hofstra
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|9
|.640
|Delaware
|7
|4
|.636
|16
|8
|.667
|Drexel
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|11
|.500
|Coll. of Charleston
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|9
|.591
|Elon
|5
|7
|.417
|8
|17
|.320
|James Madison
|4
|8
|.333
|13
|10
|.565
|William & Mary
|4
|8
|.333
|5
|20
|.200
|Northeastern
|1
|12
|.077
|7
|17
|.292
___
Towson 75, William & Mary 60
Delaware 74, Northeastern 61
DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.
Hofstra 83, Drexel 73
Elon 70, James Madison 66
Northeastern at Drexel, 2 p.m.
Elon at Towson, 2 p.m.
William & Mary at James Madison, 4 p.m.
Hofstra at Delaware, 6:30 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|10
|1
|.909
|17
|4
|.810
|UAB
|9
|2
|.818
|19
|5
|.792
|Louisiana Tech
|9
|3
|.750
|18
|6
|.750
|UTEP
|7
|4
|.636
|14
|9
|.609
|Rice
|6
|5
|.545
|14
|9
|.609
|Southern Miss.
|1
|9
|.100
|6
|17
|.261
|UTSA
|1
|11
|.083
|8
|17
|.320
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Middle Tennessee
|7
|3
|.700
|16
|7
|.696
|FAU
|8
|4
|.667
|15
|10
|.600
|Charlotte
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|10
|.565
|W. Kentucky
|5
|6
|.455
|13
|11
|.542
|Old Dominion
|4
|7
|.364
|9
|15
|.375
|FIU
|4
|8
|.333
|14
|11
|.560
|Marshall
|1
|10
|.091
|8
|16
|.333
___
Louisiana Tech 82, Charlotte 77
FIU 72, Marshall 71
Middle Tennessee 63, Old Dominion 48
UAB 84, Southern Miss. 63
W. Kentucky 76, FAU 69
North Texas at Rice, 3 p.m.
W. Kentucky at UTSA, 4 p.m.
UAB at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.
Charlotte at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.
Marshall at UTEP, 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|12
|3
|.800
|16
|6
|.727
|Wright St.
|12
|4
|.750
|15
|10
|.600
|Oakland
|9
|4
|.692
|16
|8
|.667
|N. Kentucky
|9
|5
|.643
|13
|10
|.565
|Detroit
|7
|4
|.636
|10
|11
|.476
|Youngstown St.
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|10
|.600
|Fort Wayne
|9
|6
|.600
|14
|10
|.583
|Ill.-Chicago
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|13
|.409
|Milwaukee
|5
|11
|.313
|7
|18
|.280
|Robert Morris
|4
|11
|.267
|6
|18
|.250
|Green Bay
|3
|11
|.214
|4
|19
|.174
|IUPUI
|0
|11
|.000
|2
|20
|.091
___
Ill.-Chicago 76, Cleveland St. 75
Fort Wayne 72, IUPUI 57
Wright St. at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Oakland at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
IUPUI at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Wright St., Noon
Robert Morris at Youngstown St., Noon
Detroit at Oakland, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|7
|1
|.875
|13
|9
|.591
|Penn
|7
|2
|.778
|10
|12
|.455
|Princeton
|6
|2
|.750
|16
|5
|.762
|Cornell
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|7
|.650
|Harvard
|3
|5
|.375
|11
|9
|.550
|Brown
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|13
|.458
|Dartmouth
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|14
|.263
|Columbia
|1
|8
|.111
|4
|17
|.190
___
Yale at Columbia, 2 p.m.
Brown at Cornell, 2 p.m.
Harvard at Penn, 2 p.m.
Dartmouth at Princeton, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|11
|1
|.917
|19
|4
|.826
|St. Peter’s
|9
|3
|.750
|11
|8
|.579
|Siena
|7
|4
|.636
|10
|9
|.526
|Monmouth (NJ)
|7
|5
|.583
|15
|8
|.652
|Quinnipiac
|7
|7
|.500
|12
|10
|.545
|Niagara
|6
|7
|.462
|11
|11
|.500
|Rider
|5
|7
|.417
|9
|13
|.409
|Manhattan
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|10
|.524
|Fairfield
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|13
|.435
|Marist
|4
|9
|.308
|9
|13
|.409
|Canisius
|4
|9
|.308
|8
|16
|.333
___
Monmouth (NJ) at Manhattan, 7 p.m.
Rider at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.
Iona at Siena, 9 p.m.
Niagara at Fairfield, 1 p.m.
Canisius at Marist, 7 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Iona, 1 p.m.
Siena at Rider, 1 p.m.
Manhattan at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ohio
|11
|2
|.846
|20
|4
|.833
|Toledo
|11
|2
|.846
|19
|5
|.792
|Akron
|9
|3
|.750
|16
|6
|.727
|Kent St.
|9
|4
|.692
|14
|9
|.609
|Buffalo
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|8
|.600
|Ball St.
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|12
|.478
|Cent. Michigan
|5
|5
|.500
|6
|15
|.286
|Bowling Green
|5
|8
|.385
|12
|12
|.500
|Miami (Ohio)
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|13
|.435
|N. Illinois
|3
|8
|.273
|6
|15
|.286
|E. Michigan
|3
|9
|.250
|8
|15
|.348
|W. Michigan
|0
|13
|.000
|4
|20
|.167
___
Ohio 81, Cent. Michigan 72
Kent St. at Akron, 7 p.m.
Ball St. at Buffalo, 2 p.m.
Ohio at E. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
Toledo at N. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|6
|1
|.857
|15
|5
|.750
|NC Central
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|11
|.476
|Howard
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|10
|.524
|SC State
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|11
|.522
|Coppin St.
|4
|3
|.571
|5
|17
|.227
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|10
|.444
|Morgan St.
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|11
|.389
|Delaware St.
|0
|7
|.000
|2
|18
|.100
___
NC Central at Morgan St., 2 p.m.
SC State at Coppin St., 4 p.m.
Delaware St. at Howard, 4 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Iowa
|10
|3
|.769
|14
|9
|.609
|Loyola Chicago
|9
|3
|.750
|18
|5
|.783
|Missouri St.
|9
|4
|.692
|18
|8
|.692
|Drake
|8
|4
|.667
|17
|8
|.680
|Bradley
|8
|5
|.615
|14
|11
|.560
|S. Illinois
|5
|8
|.385
|12
|13
|.480
|Valparaiso
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|13
|.458
|Illinois St.
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|14
|.440
|Indiana St.
|3
|9
|.250
|10
|14
|.417
|Evansville
|2
|10
|.167
|6
|17
|.261
___
Indiana St. 80, Evansville 77, 2OT
Illinois St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
Valparaiso at Missouri St., 4 p.m.
Drake at Bradley, 8 p.m.
Evansville at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
N. Iowa at Loyola Chicago, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wyoming
|9
|1
|.900
|20
|3
|.870
|Boise St.
|9
|1
|.900
|18
|5
|.783
|Colorado St.
|8
|3
|.727
|18
|3
|.857
|San Diego St.
|6
|3
|.667
|14
|6
|.700
|Fresno St.
|6
|4
|.600
|16
|7
|.696
|UNLV
|6
|5
|.545
|14
|10
|.583
|Utah St.
|6
|6
|.500
|15
|10
|.600
|Air Force
|3
|8
|.273
|10
|12
|.455
|Nevada
|3
|8
|.273
|9
|13
|.409
|New Mexico
|2
|8
|.200
|9
|14
|.391
|San Jose St.
|0
|11
|.000
|7
|16
|.304
___
Nevada at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Fresno St. at Colorado St., 9:30 p.m.
UNLV at Boise St., 11 p.m.
Air Force at San Diego St., 8 p.m.
Wyoming at San Jose St., 9 p.m.
Colorado St. at Boise St., 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|11
|0
|1.000
|17
|2
|.895
|Bryant
|11
|1
|.917
|15
|8
|.652
|Mount St. Mary’s
|7
|4
|.636
|11
|12
|.478
|LIU
|7
|6
|.538
|10
|13
|.435
|Sacred Heart
|4
|6
|.400
|8
|15
|.348
|Merrimack
|4
|7
|.364
|9
|15
|.375
|CCSU
|4
|8
|.333
|7
|18
|.280
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|4
|9
|.308
|8
|16
|.333
|St. Francis (NY)
|4
|9
|.308
|7
|17
|.292
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|2
|8
|.200
|2
|18
|.100
___
Wagner 69, Mount St. Mary’s 57
St. Francis (Pa.) 78, Fairleigh Dickinson 65
LIU 74, St. Francis (NY) 69
CCSU 60, Merrimack 57
Bryant 99, Sacred Heart 86
St. Francis (NY) at CCSU, 1 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Fairleigh Dickinson, 1 p.m.
Merrimack at Wagner, 1 p.m.
Bryant at LIU, 2 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s at St. Francis (Pa.), 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|13
|0
|1.000
|23
|2
|.920
|Belmont
|11
|2
|.846
|21
|5
|.808
|Morehead St.
|11
|2
|.846
|19
|7
|.731
|SE Missouri
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|14
|.440
|Tennessee St.
|5
|8
|.385
|10
|15
|.400
|Austin Peay
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|14
|.364
|Tennessee Tech
|4
|8
|.333
|7
|18
|.280
|UT Martin
|4
|9
|.308
|8
|17
|.320
|E. Illinois
|2
|9
|.182
|4
|20
|.167
|SIU-Edwardsville
|2
|10
|.167
|8
|17
|.320
___
Belmont 48, Morehead St. 47
SIU-Edwardsville 71, UT Martin 63
Austin Peay 74, SE Missouri 66
Tennessee Tech 73, E. Illinois 62
Murray St. 73, Tennessee St. 62
Murray St. at Morehead St., 4 p.m.
UT Martin at E. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at SIU-Edwardsville, 4:30 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Austin Peay, 5 p.m.
Belmont at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.
Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments