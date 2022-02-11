On Air: Cyber Chat
The Associated Press
February 11, 2022 10:06 am
All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UNC-Wilmington 10 2 .833 16 7 .696
Towson 9 3 .750 18 7 .720
Hofstra 8 4 .667 16 9 .640
Delaware 7 4 .636 16 8 .667
Drexel 6 6 .500 11 11 .500
Coll. of Charleston 5 5 .500 13 9 .591
Elon 5 7 .417 8 17 .320
James Madison 4 8 .333 13 10 .565
William & Mary 4 8 .333 5 20 .200
Northeastern 1 12 .077 7 17 .292

___

Thursday’s Games

Towson 75, William & Mary 60

Delaware 74, Northeastern 61

Hofstra 83, Drexel 73

Elon 70, James Madison 66

Saturday’s Games

Northeastern at Drexel, 2 p.m.

Elon at Towson, 2 p.m.

William & Mary at James Madison, 4 p.m.

Hofstra at Delaware, 6:30 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA West

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Texas 10 1 .909 17 4 .810
UAB 9 2 .818 19 5 .792
Louisiana Tech 9 3 .750 18 6 .750
UTEP 7 4 .636 14 9 .609
Rice 6 5 .545 14 9 .609
Southern Miss. 1 9 .100 6 17 .261
UTSA 1 11 .083 8 17 .320

___

CONFERENCE USA East

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Middle Tennessee 7 3 .700 16 7 .696
FAU 8 4 .667 15 10 .600
Charlotte 6 5 .545 13 10 .565
W. Kentucky 5 6 .455 13 11 .542
Old Dominion 4 7 .364 9 15 .375
FIU 4 8 .333 14 11 .560
Marshall 1 10 .091 8 16 .333

___

Thursday’s Games

Louisiana Tech 82, Charlotte 77

FIU 72, Marshall 71

Middle Tennessee 63, Old Dominion 48

UAB 84, Southern Miss. 63

W. Kentucky 76, FAU 69

Saturday’s Games

North Texas at Rice, 3 p.m.

W. Kentucky at UTSA, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UAB at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.

Charlotte at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.

Marshall at UTEP, 3 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 12 3 .800 16 6 .727
Wright St. 12 4 .750 15 10 .600
Oakland 9 4 .692 16 8 .667
N. Kentucky 9 5 .643 13 10 .565
Detroit 7 4 .636 10 11 .476
Youngstown St. 9 6 .600 15 10 .600
Fort Wayne 9 6 .600 14 10 .583
Ill.-Chicago 5 8 .385 9 13 .409
Milwaukee 5 11 .313 7 18 .280
Robert Morris 4 11 .267 6 18 .250
Green Bay 3 11 .214 4 19 .174
IUPUI 0 11 .000 2 20 .091

___

Thursday’s Games

Ill.-Chicago 76, Cleveland St. 75

Fort Wayne 72, IUPUI 57

Friday’s Games

Wright St. at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

IUPUI at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N. Kentucky at Wright St., Noon

Robert Morris at Youngstown St., Noon

Detroit at Oakland, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Yale 7 1 .875 13 9 .591
Penn 7 2 .778 10 12 .455
Princeton 6 2 .750 16 5 .762
Cornell 5 4 .556 13 7 .650
Harvard 3 5 .375 11 9 .550
Brown 3 6 .333 11 13 .458
Dartmouth 2 6 .250 5 14 .263
Columbia 1 8 .111 4 17 .190

___

Saturday’s Games

Yale at Columbia, 2 p.m.

Brown at Cornell, 2 p.m.

Harvard at Penn, 2 p.m.

Dartmouth at Princeton, 4 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 11 1 .917 19 4 .826
St. Peter’s 9 3 .750 11 8 .579
Siena 7 4 .636 10 9 .526
Monmouth (NJ) 7 5 .583 15 8 .652
Quinnipiac 7 7 .500 12 10 .545
Niagara 6 7 .462 11 11 .500
Rider 5 7 .417 9 13 .409
Manhattan 4 8 .333 11 10 .524
Fairfield 4 8 .333 10 13 .435
Marist 4 9 .308 9 13 .409
Canisius 4 9 .308 8 16 .333

___

Friday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

Rider at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.

Iona at Siena, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Niagara at Fairfield, 1 p.m.

Canisius at Marist, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Iona, 1 p.m.

Siena at Rider, 1 p.m.

Manhattan at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Ohio 11 2 .846 20 4 .833
Toledo 11 2 .846 19 5 .792
Akron 9 3 .750 16 6 .727
Kent St. 9 4 .692 14 9 .609
Buffalo 6 4 .600 12 8 .600
Ball St. 6 6 .500 11 12 .478
Cent. Michigan 5 5 .500 6 15 .286
Bowling Green 5 8 .385 12 12 .500
Miami (Ohio) 4 8 .333 10 13 .435
N. Illinois 3 8 .273 6 15 .286
E. Michigan 3 9 .250 8 15 .348
W. Michigan 0 13 .000 4 20 .167

___

Thursday’s Games

Ohio 81, Cent. Michigan 72

Friday’s Games

Kent St. at Akron, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ball St. at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

Ohio at E. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

Toledo at N. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 6 1 .857 15 5 .750
NC Central 4 2 .667 10 11 .476
Howard 4 3 .571 11 10 .524
SC State 4 3 .571 12 11 .522
Coppin St. 4 3 .571 5 17 .227
Md.-Eastern Shore 3 4 .429 8 10 .444
Morgan St. 2 4 .333 7 11 .389
Delaware St. 0 7 .000 2 18 .100

___

Saturday’s Games

NC Central at Morgan St., 2 p.m.

SC State at Coppin St., 4 p.m.

Delaware St. at Howard, 4 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Iowa 10 3 .769 14 9 .609
Loyola Chicago 9 3 .750 18 5 .783
Missouri St. 9 4 .692 18 8 .692
Drake 8 4 .667 17 8 .680
Bradley 8 5 .615 14 11 .560
S. Illinois 5 8 .385 12 13 .480
Valparaiso 4 8 .333 11 13 .458
Illinois St. 4 8 .333 11 14 .440
Indiana St. 3 9 .250 10 14 .417
Evansville 2 10 .167 6 17 .261

___

Thursday’s Games

Indiana St. 80, Evansville 77, 2OT

Saturday’s Games

Illinois St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Valparaiso at Missouri St., 4 p.m.

Drake at Bradley, 8 p.m.

Evansville at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N. Iowa at Loyola Chicago, 4 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wyoming 9 1 .900 20 3 .870
Boise St. 9 1 .900 18 5 .783
Colorado St. 8 3 .727 18 3 .857
San Diego St. 6 3 .667 14 6 .700
Fresno St. 6 4 .600 16 7 .696
UNLV 6 5 .545 14 10 .583
Utah St. 6 6 .500 15 10 .600
Air Force 3 8 .273 10 12 .455
Nevada 3 8 .273 9 13 .409
New Mexico 2 8 .200 9 14 .391
San Jose St. 0 11 .000 7 16 .304

___

Friday’s Games

Nevada at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Fresno St. at Colorado St., 9:30 p.m.

UNLV at Boise St., 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Air Force at San Diego St., 8 p.m.

Wyoming at San Jose St., 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Colorado St. at Boise St., 4 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 11 0 1.000 17 2 .895
Bryant 11 1 .917 15 8 .652
Mount St. Mary’s 7 4 .636 11 12 .478
LIU 7 6 .538 10 13 .435
Sacred Heart 4 6 .400 8 15 .348
Merrimack 4 7 .364 9 15 .375
CCSU 4 8 .333 7 18 .280
St. Francis (Pa.) 4 9 .308 8 16 .333
St. Francis (NY) 4 9 .308 7 17 .292
Fairleigh Dickinson 2 8 .200 2 18 .100

___

Thursday’s Games

Wagner 69, Mount St. Mary’s 57

St. Francis (Pa.) 78, Fairleigh Dickinson 65

LIU 74, St. Francis (NY) 69

CCSU 60, Merrimack 57

Bryant 99, Sacred Heart 86

Saturday’s Games

St. Francis (NY) at CCSU, 1 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Fairleigh Dickinson, 1 p.m.

Merrimack at Wagner, 1 p.m.

Bryant at LIU, 2 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at St. Francis (Pa.), 4 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 13 0 1.000 23 2 .920
Belmont 11 2 .846 21 5 .808
Morehead St. 11 2 .846 19 7 .731
SE Missouri 6 6 .500 11 14 .440
Tennessee St. 5 8 .385 10 15 .400
Austin Peay 4 8 .333 8 14 .364
Tennessee Tech 4 8 .333 7 18 .280
UT Martin 4 9 .308 8 17 .320
E. Illinois 2 9 .182 4 20 .167
SIU-Edwardsville 2 10 .167 8 17 .320

___

Thursday’s Games

Belmont 48, Morehead St. 47

SIU-Edwardsville 71, UT Martin 63

Austin Peay 74, SE Missouri 66

Tennessee Tech 73, E. Illinois 62

Murray St. 73, Tennessee St. 62

Saturday’s Games

Murray St. at Morehead St., 4 p.m.

UT Martin at E. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at SIU-Edwardsville, 4:30 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Austin Peay, 5 p.m.

Belmont at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.

