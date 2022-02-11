Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|11
|0
|1.000
|19
|4
|.826
|UMBC
|7
|4
|.636
|12
|10
|.545
|Binghamton
|7
|5
|.583
|10
|11
|.476
|Stony Brook
|6
|5
|.545
|14
|10
|.583
|Albany (NY)
|6
|6
|.500
|10
|14
|.417
|New Hampshire
|5
|6
|.455
|10
|10
|.500
|NJIT
|5
|7
|.417
|10
|12
|.455
|Mass.-Lowell
|4
|7
|.364
|12
|11
|.522
|Hartford
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|16
|.238
|Maine
|2
|10
|.167
|5
|18
|.217
___
New Hampshire at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
UMBC at Mass.-Lowell, 5 p.m.
Vermont at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Hartford at NJIT, 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at Maine, 1 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|9
|1
|.900
|20
|3
|.870
|SMU
|8
|2
|.800
|17
|5
|.773
|Memphis
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|8
|.619
|Cincinnati
|6
|4
|.600
|16
|7
|.696
|Temple
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|8
|.619
|Tulane
|7
|5
|.583
|10
|11
|.476
|UCF
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|8
|.636
|Wichita St.
|3
|6
|.333
|12
|9
|.571
|East Carolina
|3
|8
|.273
|12
|11
|.522
|South Florida
|2
|8
|.200
|7
|15
|.318
|Tulsa
|1
|10
|.091
|7
|15
|.318
___
Temple at Tulane, 2 p.m.
Memphis at Houston, 3:30 p.m.
SMU at East Carolina, 6 p.m.
Cincinnati at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
South Florida at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|10
|1
|.909
|20
|3
|.870
|Saint Louis
|8
|2
|.800
|17
|6
|.739
|VCU
|8
|3
|.727
|15
|7
|.682
|Dayton
|8
|3
|.727
|16
|8
|.667
|Richmond
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|9
|.640
|St. Bonaventure
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|7
|.650
|George Mason
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|10
|.545
|George Washington
|5
|5
|.500
|9
|13
|.409
|Saint Joseph’s
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|12
|.455
|Rhode Island
|3
|7
|.300
|12
|10
|.545
|Fordham
|3
|7
|.300
|10
|12
|.455
|UMass
|3
|7
|.300
|10
|12
|.455
|La Salle
|2
|9
|.182
|7
|14
|.333
|Duquesne
|1
|8
|.111
|6
|15
|.286
___
St. Bonaventure at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at UMass, Noon
George Washington at Dayton, 2 p.m.
Davidson at Rhode Island, 2 p.m.
VCU at George Mason, 4 p.m.
Fordham at Duquesne, 5:30 p.m.
La Salle at Richmond, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|10
|3
|.769
|20
|4
|.833
|Notre Dame
|10
|3
|.769
|17
|7
|.708
|Wake Forest
|10
|4
|.714
|20
|5
|.800
|Miami
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|7
|.708
|North Carolina
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|7
|.708
|Virginia
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|9
|.625
|Syracuse
|7
|6
|.538
|13
|11
|.542
|Virginia Tech
|6
|7
|.462
|14
|10
|.583
|Florida St.
|6
|7
|.462
|13
|10
|.565
|Louisville
|5
|9
|.357
|11
|13
|.458
|Boston College
|4
|8
|.333
|9
|13
|.409
|Clemson
|4
|9
|.308
|12
|12
|.500
|Pittsburgh
|4
|10
|.286
|9
|16
|.360
|Georgia Tech
|3
|9
|.250
|10
|13
|.435
|NC State
|3
|11
|.214
|10
|15
|.400
___
Duke 82, Clemson 64
Florida St. at North Carolina, 2 p.m.
NC State at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.
Miami at Wake Forest, 3 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Virginia, 4 p.m.
Duke at Boston College, 5 p.m.
Syracuse at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.
Notre Dame at Clemson, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|9
|1
|.900
|18
|7
|.720
|Jacksonville
|7
|4
|.636
|15
|8
|.652
|Florida Gulf Coast
|6
|5
|.545
|16
|9
|.640
|Kennesaw St.
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|13
|.458
|Stetson
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|13
|.458
|North Florida
|3
|8
|.273
|7
|18
|.280
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville St.
|9
|2
|.818
|16
|8
|.667
|Bellarmine
|8
|3
|.727
|14
|11
|.560
|Cent. Arkansas
|4
|6
|.400
|7
|16
|.304
|E. Kentucky
|3
|8
|.273
|11
|14
|.440
|Lipscomb
|3
|8
|.273
|10
|16
|.385
|North Alabama
|2
|9
|.182
|9
|15
|.375
___
Stetson at Florida Gulf Coast, 4 p.m.
Bellarmine at North Alabama, 4:30 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.
North Florida at Kennesaw St., 5:30 p.m.
Liberty at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|8
|2
|.800
|19
|4
|.826
|Baylor
|8
|3
|.727
|20
|4
|.833
|Texas
|7
|4
|.636
|18
|6
|.750
|Texas Tech
|7
|4
|.636
|18
|6
|.750
|TCU
|5
|4
|.556
|16
|5
|.762
|Oklahoma
|4
|7
|.364
|14
|10
|.583
|Kansas St.
|4
|7
|.364
|12
|11
|.522
|Oklahoma St.
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|12
|.478
|West Virginia
|3
|7
|.300
|14
|9
|.609
|Iowa St.
|3
|8
|.273
|16
|8
|.667
___
Texas at Baylor, Noon
Oklahoma at Kansas, 1 p.m.
West Virginia at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m.
Kansas St. at Iowa St., 4 p.m.
TCU at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|10
|1
|.909
|20
|2
|.909
|Villanova
|11
|3
|.786
|18
|6
|.750
|UConn
|7
|4
|.636
|16
|6
|.727
|Marquette
|8
|5
|.615
|16
|8
|.667
|Creighton
|6
|5
|.545
|14
|8
|.636
|Xavier
|6
|6
|.500
|16
|7
|.696
|Seton Hall
|6
|6
|.500
|15
|7
|.682
|St. John’s
|5
|7
|.417
|13
|10
|.565
|Butler
|4
|9
|.308
|11
|13
|.458
|DePaul
|3
|9
|.250
|12
|10
|.545
|Georgetown
|0
|11
|.000
|6
|16
|.273
___
UConn at Xavier, 7 p.m.
Creighton at Georgetown, Noon
Seton Hall at Villanova, 1 p.m.
Marquette at Butler, 4:30 p.m.
DePaul at Providence, 6:30 p.m.
UConn at St. John’s, Noon
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana St.
|11
|2
|.846
|19
|5
|.792
|Weber St.
|11
|3
|.786
|18
|7
|.720
|S. Utah
|9
|3
|.750
|15
|7
|.682
|N. Colorado
|8
|4
|.667
|13
|11
|.542
|Montana
|9
|5
|.643
|16
|9
|.640
|E. Washington
|6
|7
|.462
|12
|12
|.500
|Portland St.
|6
|8
|.429
|8
|14
|.364
|N. Arizona
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|15
|.375
|Idaho St.
|3
|10
|.231
|5
|17
|.227
|Sacramento St.
|2
|11
|.154
|6
|14
|.300
|Idaho
|2
|11
|.154
|5
|18
|.217
___
E. Washington 75, Weber St. 67
Idaho St. 79, Idaho 70
N. Arizona 72, Montana 67, OT
Montana St. 77, Portland St. 74
N. Colorado 79, Sacramento St. 61
N. Arizona at Montana St., 2 p.m.
S. Utah at Sacramento St., 4 p.m.
Idaho St. at E. Washington, 5 p.m.
Weber St. at Idaho, 5 p.m.
Portland St. at Montana, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Longwood
|10
|0
|1.000
|18
|5
|.783
|Campbell
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|9
|.591
|High Point
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|13
|.458
|NC A&T
|5
|6
|.455
|10
|15
|.400
|Hampton
|3
|8
|.273
|7
|15
|.318
|Radford
|3
|8
|.273
|7
|16
|.304
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|9
|2
|.818
|16
|8
|.667
|Gardner-Webb
|8
|3
|.727
|14
|10
|.583
|SC-Upstate
|7
|4
|.636
|10
|13
|.435
|UNC-Asheville
|5
|6
|.455
|13
|11
|.542
|Presbyterian
|3
|8
|.273
|11
|15
|.423
|Charleston Southern
|1
|10
|.091
|5
|19
|.208
___
Longwood 85, SC-Upstate 72
Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m.
Longwood at NC A&T, 4 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.
Presbyterian at Winthrop, 4:30 p.m.
Radford at Hampton, 5:30 p.m.
Campbell at High Point, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wisconsin
|10
|3
|.769
|19
|4
|.826
|Illinois
|10
|3
|.769
|17
|6
|.739
|Purdue
|10
|4
|.714
|21
|4
|.840
|Michigan St.
|8
|4
|.667
|17
|6
|.739
|Ohio St.
|7
|4
|.636
|14
|6
|.700
|Rutgers
|8
|5
|.615
|14
|9
|.609
|Michigan
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|9
|.591
|Indiana
|7
|6
|.538
|16
|7
|.696
|Iowa
|6
|6
|.500
|16
|7
|.696
|Northwestern
|5
|8
|.385
|12
|10
|.545
|Penn St.
|4
|8
|.333
|9
|11
|.450
|Maryland
|3
|10
|.231
|11
|13
|.458
|Minnesota
|2
|10
|.167
|11
|10
|.524
|Nebraska
|1
|12
|.077
|7
|17
|.292
___
Iowa 110, Maryland 87
Michigan 82, Purdue 58
Rutgers at Wisconsin, 2 p.m.
Indiana at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Michigan, 6 p.m.
Penn St. at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
Maryland at Purdue, 1 p.m.
Northwestern at Illinois, 2 p.m.
Nebraska at Iowa, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Long Beach St.
|9
|1
|.900
|14
|9
|.609
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|7
|2
|.778
|14
|7
|.667
|UC Irvine
|6
|3
|.667
|11
|7
|.611
|Hawaii
|6
|3
|.667
|11
|8
|.579
|UC Riverside
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|8
|.600
|UC Davis
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|UC Santa Barbara
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|9
|.526
|CS Northridge
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|16
|.273
|CS Bakersfield
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|12
|.333
|Cal Poly
|1
|8
|.111
|5
|16
|.238
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|12
|.455
___
UC Santa Barbara 74, CS Bakersfield 62
CS Northridge 83, Cal Poly 78, 2OT
UC Irvine 66, UC Riverside 56
Long Beach St. 73, Hawaii 66
UC Riverside at UC San Diego, 4 p.m.
CS Northridge at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
