The Associated Press
February 11, 2022 10:07 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arizona 11 1 .917 21 2 .913
UCLA 9 3 .750 17 4 .810
Oregon 9 3 .750 16 7 .696
Southern Cal 9 4 .692 20 4 .833
Washington 8 4 .667 13 9 .591
Washington St. 7 4 .636 14 8 .636
Stanford 7 7 .500 14 10 .583
Colorado 6 7 .462 14 9 .609
Arizona St. 3 9 .250 7 15 .318
California 3 11 .214 10 15 .400
Utah 2 12 .143 9 15 .375
Oregon St. 1 10 .091 3 18 .143

___

Thursday’s Games

Oregon 68, Stanford 60

Arizona 72, Washington St. 60

Washington 87, Arizona St. 64

Saturday’s Games

California at Oregon, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 6 p.m.

Utah at Colorado, 8 p.m.

UCLA at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.

Arizona St. at Washington St., 10 p.m.

Stanford at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 9 2 .818 13 11 .542
Navy 9 4 .692 16 8 .667
Boston U. 8 5 .615 17 9 .654
Loyola (Md.) 7 6 .538 13 11 .542
Army 7 6 .538 13 12 .520
Lehigh 7 6 .538 9 16 .360
Holy Cross 5 6 .455 7 16 .304
Lafayette 4 7 .364 7 15 .318
Bucknell 3 10 .231 6 19 .240
American 2 9 .182 6 17 .261

___

Saturday’s Games

Lafayette at Lehigh, Noon

American at Boston U., 1 p.m.

Navy at Army, 1:30 p.m.

Holy Cross at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

Colgate at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Auburn 10 1 .909 22 2 .917
Kentucky 9 2 .818 20 4 .833
Arkansas 8 3 .727 19 5 .792
Tennessee 8 3 .727 17 6 .739
Florida 6 5 .545 16 8 .667
Mississippi St. 5 5 .500 14 9 .609
LSU 5 6 .455 17 7 .708
Alabama 5 6 .455 15 9 .625
Vanderbilt 5 6 .455 13 10 .565
Texas A&M 4 7 .364 15 9 .625
South Carolina 4 7 .364 13 10 .565
Missouri 3 7 .300 9 14 .391
Mississippi 3 8 .273 12 12 .500
Georgia 1 10 .091 6 18 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

Arkansas at Alabama, Noon

Texas A&M at Auburn, Noon

South Carolina at Georgia, 2 p.m.

Florida at Kentucky, 4 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 6 p.m.

Mississippi St. at LSU, 8 p.m.

Mississippi at Missouri, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 11 2 .846 21 5 .808
Furman 9 4 .692 17 9 .654
VMI 8 5 .615 15 10 .600
UNC-Greensboro 7 6 .538 15 10 .600
Wofford 6 7 .462 14 11 .560
Mercer 6 7 .462 13 13 .500
Samford 5 7 .417 15 9 .625
ETSU 5 8 .385 13 13 .500
The Citadel 4 8 .333 10 13 .435
W. Carolina 3 10 .231 9 17 .346

___

Thursday’s Games

UNC-Greensboro 86, The Citadel 66

VMI 85, Mercer 79

Saturday’s Games

Chattanooga at Furman, 2 p.m.

The Citadel at VMI, 3:30 p.m.

Samford at ETSU, 4 p.m.

W. Carolina at Wofford, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Mercer at UNC-Greensboro, 3 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Orleans 7 1 .875 14 9 .609
Nicholls 5 2 .714 15 9 .625
SE Louisiana 5 3 .625 13 12 .520
Houston Baptist 4 4 .500 8 13 .381
Texas A&M-CC 3 4 .429 16 8 .667
McNeese St. 3 5 .375 9 16 .360
Northwestern St. 3 5 .375 7 18 .280
Incarnate Word 1 7 .125 5 20 .200

___

Thursday’s Games

New Orleans 78, Texas A&M-CC 69

Nicholls 69, Incarnate Word 58

Houston Baptist 76, Northwestern St. 69

SE Louisiana 91, McNeese St. 86

Saturday’s Games

Texas A&M-CC at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

McNeese St. at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.

Incarnate Word at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Houston Baptist at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern U. 8 2 .800 14 9 .609
Texas Southern 8 3 .727 10 10 .500
Alcorn St. 8 3 .727 9 14 .391
Grambling St. 7 3 .700 10 13 .435
Prairie View 4 5 .444 4 15 .211
Ark.-Pine Bluff 3 8 .273 5 19 .208

___

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida A&M 8 3 .727 10 12 .455
Alabama St. 5 6 .455 6 17 .261
Jackson St. 4 7 .364 6 16 .273
Bethune-Cookman 4 7 .364 6 17 .261
Alabama A&M 4 7 .364 5 16 .238
MVSU 1 10 .091 1 20 .048

___

Saturday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman at Alcorn St., 4 p.m.

Grambling St. at Texas Southern, 4:30 p.m.

MVSU at Alabama A&M, 5 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama St., 5:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at Jackson St., 6:30 p.m.

Southern U. at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 13 0 1.000 22 4 .846
Oral Roberts 10 3 .769 16 8 .667
N. Dakota St. 10 4 .714 18 8 .692
UMKC 9 4 .692 16 9 .640
South Dakota 7 6 .538 14 10 .583
W. Illinois 5 8 .385 14 11 .560
Denver 5 9 .357 9 18 .333
Omaha 3 11 .214 4 21 .160
St. Thomas (MN) 2 10 .167 8 16 .333
North Dakota 2 11 .154 6 20 .231

___

Thursday’s Games

N. Dakota St. 84, W. Illinois 81, 2OT

South Dakota 91, Omaha 69

North Dakota 78, St. Thomas (MN) 70

S. Dakota St. 84, Denver 61

Saturday’s Games

North Dakota at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.

South Dakota at Denver, 4 p.m.

Omaha at S. Dakota St., 5:15 p.m.

UMKC at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Appalachian St. 10 3 .769 16 10 .615
Troy 8 3 .727 17 7 .708
Texas St. 7 3 .700 16 6 .727
Arkansas St. 6 4 .600 15 7 .682
South Alabama 6 5 .545 16 8 .667
Georgia St. 4 5 .444 10 10 .500
Louisiana-Lafayette 5 7 .417 10 12 .455
Texas-Arlington 5 7 .417 9 14 .391
Louisiana-Monroe 5 8 .385 13 12 .520
Coastal Carolina 4 7 .364 12 11 .522
Georgia Southern 4 7 .364 11 11 .500
UALR 2 7 .222 7 14 .333

___

Thursday’s Games

Appalachian St. 65, Georgia Southern 61

Georgia St. 61, Coastal Carolina 50

Troy 79, Arkansas St. 77

Louisiana-Monroe 74, Texas-Arlington 71

Texas St. 82, Louisiana-Lafayette 73

South Alabama 77, UALR 46

Saturday’s Games

Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Louisiana-Lafayette, 3 p.m.

Texas St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

Georgia St. at Appalachian St., 4 p.m.

UALR at Troy, 5 p.m.

Arkansas St. at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 9 0 1.000 20 2 .909
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 8 2 .800 20 5 .800
Santa Clara 7 3 .700 17 8 .680
San Francisco 7 4 .636 20 6 .769
BYU 6 5 .545 18 8 .692
San Diego 6 6 .500 13 12 .520
Portland 3 6 .333 12 12 .500
Pacific 2 7 .222 7 17 .292
Loyola Marymount 2 8 .200 9 13 .409
Pepperdine 1 10 .091 7 19 .269

___

Thursday’s Games

Gonzaga 89, Pacific 51

Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 86, San Diego 57

BYU 83, Loyola Marymount 82, OT

San Francisco 105, Pepperdine 61

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco at Santa Clara, 6 p.m.

Pacific at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal.) at Gonzaga, 10 p.m.

BYU at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Portland, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Mexico St. 9 1 .900 20 3 .870
Seattle 9 2 .818 18 6 .750
Sam Houston St. 9 3 .750 14 11 .560
Grand Canyon 7 3 .700 17 5 .773
Stephen F. Austin 8 4 .667 16 8 .667
Abilene Christian 7 5 .583 16 7 .696
Utah Valley St. 6 5 .545 15 8 .652
Tarleton St. 6 5 .545 11 13 .458
Dixie St. 4 7 .364 11 13 .458
Cal Baptist 3 8 .273 13 11 .542
Chicago St. 2 9 .182 6 18 .250
Texas Rio Grande Valley 2 10 .167 7 17 .292
Lamar 0 10 .000 2 21 .087

___

Thursday’s Games

Stephen F. Austin 81, Chicago St. 61

Grand Canyon 79, Utah Valley St. 69

New Mexico St. 77, Dixie St. 69

Cal Baptist 83, Lamar 61

Seattle 67, Texas Rio Grande Valley 59

Saturday’s Games

Sam Houston St. at Chicago St., 3 p.m.

Lamar at Seattle, 4 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Utah Valley St., 4 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

Texas Rio Grande Valley at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

