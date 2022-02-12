On Air: Safe Money Radio
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
February 12, 2022 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UNC-Wilmington 10 2 .833 16 7 .696
Towson 9 3 .750 18 7 .720
Hofstra 8 4 .667 16 9 .640
Delaware 7 4 .636 16 8 .667
Drexel 6 6 .500 11 11 .500
Coll. of Charleston 5 5 .500 13 9 .591
Elon 5 7 .417 8 17 .320
James Madison 4 8 .333 13 10 .565
William & Mary 4 8 .333 5 20 .200
Northeastern 1 12 .077 7 17 .292

___

Saturday’s Games

Northeastern at Drexel, 2 p.m.

Elon at Towson, 2 p.m.

        Insight by SAS: We’ve all heard of real-time data. But how are agencies upping their game to apply data science to the performance of government programs — from stopping fraudulent payments to improving DEIA? GAO, GSA, Labor, VA and SAS share insights in a new Executive Briefing ebook.

William & Mary at James Madison, 4 p.m.

Hofstra at Delaware, 6:30 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

William & Mary at UNC-Wilmington, 2 p.m.

Drexel at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

James Madison at Delaware, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA West

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Texas 10 1 .909 17 4 .810
UAB 9 2 .818 19 5 .792
Louisiana Tech 9 3 .750 18 6 .750
UTEP 7 4 .636 14 9 .609
Rice 6 5 .545 14 9 .609
Southern Miss. 1 9 .100 6 17 .261
UTSA 1 11 .083 8 17 .320

___

CONFERENCE USA East

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Middle Tennessee 7 3 .700 16 7 .696
FAU 8 4 .667 15 10 .600
Charlotte 6 5 .545 13 10 .565
W. Kentucky 5 6 .455 13 11 .542
Old Dominion 4 7 .364 9 15 .375
FIU 4 8 .333 14 11 .560
Marshall 1 10 .091 8 16 .333

___

        Read more: Sports News

Saturday’s Games

North Texas at Rice, 3 p.m.

W. Kentucky at UTSA, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UAB at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.

Charlotte at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.

Marshall at UTEP, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

W. Kentucky at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 12 3 .800 16 6 .727
Oakland 10 4 .714 17 8 .680
Wright St. 12 5 .706 15 11 .577
N. Kentucky 10 5 .667 14 10 .583
Youngstown St. 10 6 .625 16 10 .615
Fort Wayne 9 6 .600 14 10 .583
Detroit 7 5 .583 10 12 .455
Ill.-Chicago 5 8 .385 9 13 .409
Milwaukee 6 11 .353 8 18 .308
Robert Morris 4 12 .250 6 19 .240
Green Bay 3 12 .200 4 20 .167
IUPUI 0 11 .000 2 20 .091

___

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee 60, Wright St. 57

Oakland 71, Robert Morris 68

Youngstown St. 82, Detroit 69

N. Kentucky 71, Green Bay 62

Saturday’s Games

IUPUI at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N. Kentucky at Wright St., Noon

Robert Morris at Youngstown St., Noon

Detroit at Oakland, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cleveland St. at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

IUPUI at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Yale 7 1 .875 13 9 .591
Penn 7 2 .778 10 12 .455
Princeton 6 2 .750 16 5 .762
Cornell 5 4 .556 13 7 .650
Harvard 3 5 .375 11 9 .550
Brown 3 6 .333 11 13 .458
Dartmouth 2 6 .250 5 14 .263
Columbia 1 8 .111 4 17 .190

___

Saturday’s Games

Yale at Columbia, 2 p.m.

Brown at Cornell, 2 p.m.

Harvard at Penn, 2 p.m.

Dartmouth at Princeton, 4 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 11 2 .846 19 5 .792
St. Peter’s 9 4 .692 11 9 .550
Siena 8 4 .667 11 9 .550
Monmouth (NJ) 8 5 .615 16 8 .667
Quinnipiac 7 7 .500 12 10 .545
Niagara 6 7 .462 11 11 .500
Rider 6 7 .462 10 13 .435
Fairfield 4 8 .333 10 13 .435
Manhattan 4 9 .308 11 11 .500
Marist 4 9 .308 9 13 .409
Canisius 4 9 .308 8 16 .333

___

Friday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) 75, Manhattan 65

Rider 58, St. Peter’s 49

Siena 70, Iona 64

Saturday’s Games

Niagara at Fairfield, 1 p.m.

Canisius at Marist, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Iona, 1 p.m.

Siena at Rider, 1 p.m.

Manhattan at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Canisius at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Marist, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Ohio 11 2 .846 20 4 .833
Toledo 11 2 .846 19 5 .792
Kent St. 10 4 .714 15 9 .625
Akron 9 4 .692 16 7 .696
Buffalo 6 4 .600 12 8 .600
Ball St. 6 6 .500 11 12 .478
Cent. Michigan 5 5 .500 6 15 .286
Bowling Green 5 8 .385 12 12 .500
Miami (Ohio) 4 8 .333 10 13 .435
N. Illinois 3 8 .273 6 15 .286
E. Michigan 3 9 .250 8 15 .348
W. Michigan 0 13 .000 4 20 .167

___

Friday’s Games

Kent St. 66, Akron 64

Saturday’s Games

Ball St. at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

Ohio at E. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

Toledo at N. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 6 1 .857 15 5 .750
NC Central 4 2 .667 10 11 .476
Howard 4 3 .571 11 10 .524
SC State 4 3 .571 12 11 .522
Coppin St. 4 3 .571 5 17 .227
Md.-Eastern Shore 3 4 .429 8 10 .444
Morgan St. 2 4 .333 7 11 .389
Delaware St. 0 7 .000 2 18 .100

___

Saturday’s Games

NC Central at Morgan St., 2 p.m.

SC State at Coppin St., 4 p.m.

Delaware St. at Howard, 4 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

NC Central at Coppin St., 7 p.m.

Howard at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.

SC State at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Iowa 10 3 .769 14 9 .609
Loyola Chicago 9 3 .750 18 5 .783
Missouri St. 9 4 .692 18 8 .692
Drake 8 4 .667 17 8 .680
Bradley 8 5 .615 14 11 .560
S. Illinois 5 8 .385 12 13 .480
Valparaiso 4 8 .333 11 13 .458
Illinois St. 4 8 .333 11 14 .440
Indiana St. 3 9 .250 10 14 .417
Evansville 2 10 .167 6 17 .261

___

Saturday’s Games

Illinois St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Valparaiso at Missouri St., 4 p.m.

Drake at Bradley, 8 p.m.

Evansville at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N. Iowa at Loyola Chicago, 4 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boise St. 10 1 .909 19 5 .792
Wyoming 9 1 .900 20 3 .870
Colorado St. 9 3 .750 19 3 .864
San Diego St. 6 3 .667 14 6 .700
Fresno St. 6 5 .545 16 8 .667
UNLV 6 6 .500 14 11 .560
Utah St. 6 7 .462 15 11 .577
Nevada 4 8 .333 10 13 .435
Air Force 3 8 .273 10 12 .455
New Mexico 2 8 .200 9 14 .391
San Jose St. 0 11 .000 7 16 .304

___

Friday’s Games

Nevada 85, Utah St. 72

Colorado St. 65, Fresno St. 50

Boise St. 69, UNLV 63

Saturday’s Games

Air Force at San Diego St., 8 p.m.

Wyoming at San Jose St., 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Colorado St. at Boise St., 4 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 11 0 1.000 17 2 .895
Bryant 11 1 .917 15 8 .652
Mount St. Mary’s 7 4 .636 11 12 .478
LIU 7 6 .538 10 13 .435
Sacred Heart 4 6 .400 8 15 .348
Merrimack 4 7 .364 9 15 .375
CCSU 4 8 .333 7 18 .280
St. Francis (Pa.) 4 9 .308 8 16 .333
St. Francis (NY) 4 9 .308 7 17 .292
Fairleigh Dickinson 2 8 .200 2 18 .100

___

Saturday’s Games

St. Francis (NY) at CCSU, 1 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Fairleigh Dickinson, 1 p.m.

Merrimack at Wagner, 1 p.m.

Bryant at LIU, 2 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at St. Francis (Pa.), 4 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 13 0 1.000 23 2 .920
Belmont 11 2 .846 21 5 .808
Morehead St. 11 2 .846 19 7 .731
SE Missouri 6 6 .500 11 14 .440
Tennessee St. 5 8 .385 10 15 .400
Austin Peay 4 8 .333 8 14 .364
Tennessee Tech 4 8 .333 7 18 .280
UT Martin 4 9 .308 8 17 .320
E. Illinois 2 9 .182 4 20 .167
SIU-Edwardsville 2 10 .167 8 17 .320

___

Saturday’s Games

Murray St. at Morehead St., 4 p.m.

UT Martin at E. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at SIU-Edwardsville, 4:30 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Austin Peay, 5 p.m.

Belmont at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

E. Illinois at Austin Peay, 6 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|18 Modular Efficient Laser Technology...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Volley for serve!