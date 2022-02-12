Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|11
|0
|1.000
|19
|4
|.826
|UMBC
|7
|4
|.636
|12
|10
|.545
|Binghamton
|7
|5
|.583
|10
|11
|.476
|Stony Brook
|6
|5
|.545
|14
|10
|.583
|Albany (NY)
|6
|6
|.500
|10
|14
|.417
|New Hampshire
|5
|6
|.455
|10
|10
|.500
|NJIT
|5
|7
|.417
|10
|12
|.455
|Mass.-Lowell
|4
|7
|.364
|12
|11
|.522
|Hartford
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|16
|.238
|Maine
|2
|10
|.167
|5
|18
|.217
___
New Hampshire at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
UMBC at Mass.-Lowell, 5 p.m.
Vermont at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Hartford at NJIT, 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at Maine, 1 p.m.
UMBC at New Hampshire, 4 p.m.
Vermont at Hartford, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|9
|1
|.900
|20
|3
|.870
|SMU
|8
|2
|.800
|17
|5
|.773
|Memphis
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|8
|.619
|Cincinnati
|6
|4
|.600
|16
|7
|.696
|Temple
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|8
|.619
|Tulane
|7
|5
|.583
|10
|11
|.476
|UCF
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|8
|.636
|Wichita St.
|3
|6
|.333
|12
|9
|.571
|East Carolina
|3
|8
|.273
|12
|11
|.522
|South Florida
|2
|8
|.200
|7
|15
|.318
|Tulsa
|1
|10
|.091
|7
|15
|.318
___
Temple at Tulane, 2 p.m.
Memphis at Houston, 3:30 p.m.
SMU at East Carolina, 6 p.m.
Cincinnati at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
South Florida at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
Tulsa at UCF, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|10
|1
|.909
|20
|3
|.870
|Saint Louis
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|7
|.708
|VCU
|8
|3
|.727
|15
|7
|.682
|Dayton
|8
|3
|.727
|16
|8
|.667
|St. Bonaventure
|6
|4
|.600
|14
|7
|.667
|Richmond
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|9
|.640
|George Mason
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|10
|.545
|George Washington
|5
|5
|.500
|9
|13
|.409
|Saint Joseph’s
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|12
|.455
|Rhode Island
|3
|7
|.300
|12
|10
|.545
|Fordham
|3
|7
|.300
|10
|12
|.455
|UMass
|3
|7
|.300
|10
|12
|.455
|La Salle
|2
|9
|.182
|7
|14
|.333
|Duquesne
|1
|8
|.111
|6
|15
|.286
___
St. Bonaventure 68, Saint Louis 61
Saint Joseph’s at UMass, Noon
George Washington at Dayton, 2 p.m.
Davidson at Rhode Island, 2 p.m.
VCU at George Mason, 4 p.m.
Fordham at Duquesne, 5:30 p.m.
La Salle at Richmond, 6 p.m.
Saint Louis at St. Bonaventure, 5 p.m.
Duquesne at Davidson, 7 p.m.
Dayton at Rhode Island, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|10
|3
|.769
|20
|4
|.833
|Notre Dame
|10
|3
|.769
|17
|7
|.708
|Wake Forest
|10
|4
|.714
|20
|5
|.800
|Miami
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|7
|.708
|North Carolina
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|7
|.708
|Virginia
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|9
|.625
|Syracuse
|7
|6
|.538
|13
|11
|.542
|Virginia Tech
|6
|7
|.462
|14
|10
|.583
|Florida St.
|6
|7
|.462
|13
|10
|.565
|Louisville
|5
|9
|.357
|11
|13
|.458
|Boston College
|4
|8
|.333
|9
|13
|.409
|Clemson
|4
|9
|.308
|12
|12
|.500
|Pittsburgh
|4
|10
|.286
|9
|16
|.360
|Georgia Tech
|3
|9
|.250
|10
|13
|.435
|NC State
|3
|11
|.214
|10
|15
|.400
___
Florida St. at North Carolina, 2 p.m.
NC State at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.
Miami at Wake Forest, 3 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Virginia, 4 p.m.
Duke at Boston College, 5 p.m.
Syracuse at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.
Notre Dame at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Virginia at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|9
|1
|.900
|18
|7
|.720
|Jacksonville
|7
|4
|.636
|15
|8
|.652
|Florida Gulf Coast
|6
|5
|.545
|16
|9
|.640
|Kennesaw St.
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|13
|.458
|Stetson
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|13
|.458
|North Florida
|3
|8
|.273
|7
|18
|.280
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville St.
|9
|2
|.818
|16
|8
|.667
|Bellarmine
|8
|3
|.727
|14
|11
|.560
|Cent. Arkansas
|4
|6
|.400
|7
|16
|.304
|E. Kentucky
|3
|8
|.273
|11
|14
|.440
|Lipscomb
|3
|8
|.273
|10
|16
|.385
|North Alabama
|2
|9
|.182
|9
|15
|.375
___
Stetson at Florida Gulf Coast, 4 p.m.
Bellarmine at North Alabama, 4:30 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.
North Florida at Kennesaw St., 5:30 p.m.
Liberty at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|8
|2
|.800
|19
|4
|.826
|Baylor
|8
|3
|.727
|20
|4
|.833
|Texas
|7
|4
|.636
|18
|6
|.750
|Texas Tech
|7
|4
|.636
|18
|6
|.750
|TCU
|5
|4
|.556
|16
|5
|.762
|Oklahoma
|4
|7
|.364
|14
|10
|.583
|Kansas St.
|4
|7
|.364
|12
|11
|.522
|Oklahoma St.
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|12
|.478
|West Virginia
|3
|7
|.300
|14
|9
|.609
|Iowa St.
|3
|8
|.273
|16
|8
|.667
___
Texas at Baylor, Noon
Oklahoma at Kansas, 1 p.m.
West Virginia at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m.
Kansas St. at Iowa St., 4 p.m.
TCU at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.
West Virginia at Kansas St., 7 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Kansas, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|10
|1
|.909
|20
|2
|.909
|Villanova
|11
|3
|.786
|18
|6
|.750
|Marquette
|8
|5
|.615
|16
|8
|.667
|UConn
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|7
|.696
|Creighton
|6
|5
|.545
|14
|8
|.636
|Xavier
|7
|6
|.538
|17
|7
|.708
|Seton Hall
|6
|6
|.500
|15
|7
|.682
|St. John’s
|5
|7
|.417
|13
|10
|.565
|Butler
|4
|9
|.308
|11
|13
|.458
|DePaul
|3
|9
|.250
|12
|10
|.545
|Georgetown
|0
|11
|.000
|6
|16
|.273
___
Xavier 74, UConn 68
Creighton at Georgetown, Noon
Seton Hall at Villanova, 1 p.m.
Marquette at Butler, 4:30 p.m.
DePaul at Providence, 6:30 p.m.
UConn at St. John’s, Noon
Georgetown at Creighton, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana St.
|11
|2
|.846
|19
|5
|.792
|Weber St.
|11
|3
|.786
|18
|7
|.720
|S. Utah
|9
|3
|.750
|15
|7
|.682
|N. Colorado
|8
|4
|.667
|13
|11
|.542
|Montana
|9
|5
|.643
|16
|9
|.640
|E. Washington
|6
|7
|.462
|12
|12
|.500
|Portland St.
|6
|8
|.429
|8
|14
|.364
|N. Arizona
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|15
|.375
|Idaho St.
|3
|10
|.231
|5
|17
|.227
|Sacramento St.
|2
|11
|.154
|6
|14
|.300
|Idaho
|2
|11
|.154
|5
|18
|.217
___
N. Arizona at Montana St., 2 p.m.
S. Utah at Sacramento St., 4 p.m.
Idaho St. at E. Washington, 5 p.m.
Weber St. at Idaho, 5 p.m.
Portland St. at Montana, 9 p.m.
S. Utah at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Longwood
|10
|0
|1.000
|18
|5
|.783
|Campbell
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|9
|.591
|High Point
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|13
|.458
|NC A&T
|5
|6
|.455
|10
|15
|.400
|Hampton
|3
|8
|.273
|7
|15
|.318
|Radford
|3
|8
|.273
|7
|16
|.304
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|9
|2
|.818
|16
|8
|.667
|Gardner-Webb
|8
|3
|.727
|14
|10
|.583
|SC-Upstate
|7
|4
|.636
|10
|13
|.435
|UNC-Asheville
|5
|6
|.455
|13
|11
|.542
|Presbyterian
|3
|8
|.273
|11
|15
|.423
|Charleston Southern
|1
|10
|.091
|5
|19
|.208
___
Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m.
Longwood at NC A&T, 4 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.
Presbyterian at Winthrop, 4:30 p.m.
Radford at Hampton, 5:30 p.m.
Campbell at High Point, 6 p.m.
High Point at Longwood, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wisconsin
|10
|3
|.769
|19
|4
|.826
|Illinois
|10
|3
|.769
|17
|6
|.739
|Purdue
|10
|4
|.714
|21
|4
|.840
|Michigan St.
|8
|4
|.667
|17
|6
|.739
|Ohio St.
|7
|4
|.636
|14
|6
|.700
|Rutgers
|8
|5
|.615
|14
|9
|.609
|Michigan
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|9
|.591
|Indiana
|7
|6
|.538
|16
|7
|.696
|Iowa
|6
|6
|.500
|16
|7
|.696
|Northwestern
|5
|8
|.385
|12
|10
|.545
|Penn St.
|4
|8
|.333
|9
|11
|.450
|Maryland
|3
|10
|.231
|11
|13
|.458
|Minnesota
|2
|10
|.167
|11
|10
|.524
|Nebraska
|1
|12
|.077
|7
|17
|.292
___
Rutgers at Wisconsin, 2 p.m.
Indiana at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Michigan, 6 p.m.
Penn St. at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
Maryland at Purdue, 1 p.m.
Northwestern at Illinois, 2 p.m.
Nebraska at Iowa, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Long Beach St.
|9
|1
|.900
|14
|9
|.609
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|7
|2
|.778
|14
|7
|.667
|UC Irvine
|6
|3
|.667
|11
|7
|.611
|Hawaii
|6
|3
|.667
|11
|8
|.579
|UC Riverside
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|8
|.600
|UC Davis
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|UC Santa Barbara
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|9
|.526
|CS Northridge
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|16
|.273
|CS Bakersfield
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|12
|.333
|Cal Poly
|1
|8
|.111
|5
|16
|.238
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|12
|.455
___
Long Beach St. 73, Hawaii 66
UC Riverside at UC San Diego, 4 p.m.
CS Northridge at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
