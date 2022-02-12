On Air: Safe Money Radio
The Associated Press
February 12, 2022 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 11 0 1.000 19 4 .826
UMBC 7 4 .636 12 10 .545
Binghamton 7 5 .583 10 11 .476
Stony Brook 6 5 .545 14 10 .583
Albany (NY) 6 6 .500 10 14 .417
New Hampshire 5 6 .455 10 10 .500
NJIT 5 7 .417 10 12 .455
Mass.-Lowell 4 7 .364 12 11 .522
Hartford 3 6 .333 5 16 .238
Maine 2 10 .167 5 18 .217

___

Saturday’s Games

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

UMBC at Mass.-Lowell, 5 p.m.

Vermont at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Hartford at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Stony Brook at Maine, 1 p.m.

Monday’s Games

UMBC at New Hampshire, 4 p.m.

Vermont at Hartford, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 9 1 .900 20 3 .870
SMU 8 2 .800 17 5 .773
Memphis 7 4 .636 13 8 .619
Cincinnati 6 4 .600 16 7 .696
Temple 6 4 .600 13 8 .619
Tulane 7 5 .583 10 11 .476
UCF 6 6 .500 14 8 .636
Wichita St. 3 6 .333 12 9 .571
East Carolina 3 8 .273 12 11 .522
South Florida 2 8 .200 7 15 .318
Tulsa 1 10 .091 7 15 .318

___

Saturday’s Games

Temple at Tulane, 2 p.m.

Memphis at Houston, 3:30 p.m.

SMU at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

South Florida at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Tulsa at UCF, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Davidson 10 1 .909 20 3 .870
Saint Louis 8 3 .727 17 7 .708
VCU 8 3 .727 15 7 .682
Dayton 8 3 .727 16 8 .667
St. Bonaventure 6 4 .600 14 7 .667
Richmond 7 5 .583 16 9 .640
George Mason 5 4 .556 12 10 .545
George Washington 5 5 .500 9 13 .409
Saint Joseph’s 4 7 .364 10 12 .455
Rhode Island 3 7 .300 12 10 .545
Fordham 3 7 .300 10 12 .455
UMass 3 7 .300 10 12 .455
La Salle 2 9 .182 7 14 .333
Duquesne 1 8 .111 6 15 .286

___

Friday’s Games

St. Bonaventure 68, Saint Louis 61

Saturday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s at UMass, Noon

George Washington at Dayton, 2 p.m.

Davidson at Rhode Island, 2 p.m.

VCU at George Mason, 4 p.m.

Fordham at Duquesne, 5:30 p.m.

La Salle at Richmond, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Saint Louis at St. Bonaventure, 5 p.m.

Duquesne at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Dayton at Rhode Island, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Duke 10 3 .769 20 4 .833
Notre Dame 10 3 .769 17 7 .708
Wake Forest 10 4 .714 20 5 .800
Miami 9 4 .692 17 7 .708
North Carolina 9 4 .692 17 7 .708
Virginia 9 5 .643 15 9 .625
Syracuse 7 6 .538 13 11 .542
Virginia Tech 6 7 .462 14 10 .583
Florida St. 6 7 .462 13 10 .565
Louisville 5 9 .357 11 13 .458
Boston College 4 8 .333 9 13 .409
Clemson 4 9 .308 12 12 .500
Pittsburgh 4 10 .286 9 16 .360
Georgia Tech 3 9 .250 10 13 .435
NC State 3 11 .214 10 15 .400

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida St. at North Carolina, 2 p.m.

NC State at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Miami at Wake Forest, 3 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Virginia, 4 p.m.

Duke at Boston College, 5 p.m.

Syracuse at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.

Notre Dame at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Virginia at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE East

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 9 1 .900 18 7 .720
Jacksonville 7 4 .636 15 8 .652
Florida Gulf Coast 6 5 .545 16 9 .640
Kennesaw St. 6 5 .545 11 13 .458
Stetson 5 6 .455 11 13 .458
North Florida 3 8 .273 7 18 .280

___

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE West

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Jacksonville St. 9 2 .818 16 8 .667
Bellarmine 8 3 .727 14 11 .560
Cent. Arkansas 4 6 .400 7 16 .304
E. Kentucky 3 8 .273 11 14 .440
Lipscomb 3 8 .273 10 16 .385
North Alabama 2 9 .182 9 15 .375

___

Saturday’s Games

Stetson at Florida Gulf Coast, 4 p.m.

Bellarmine at North Alabama, 4:30 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

North Florida at Kennesaw St., 5:30 p.m.

Liberty at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Kansas 8 2 .800 19 4 .826
Baylor 8 3 .727 20 4 .833
Texas 7 4 .636 18 6 .750
Texas Tech 7 4 .636 18 6 .750
TCU 5 4 .556 16 5 .762
Oklahoma 4 7 .364 14 10 .583
Kansas St. 4 7 .364 12 11 .522
Oklahoma St. 4 7 .364 11 12 .478
West Virginia 3 7 .300 14 9 .609
Iowa St. 3 8 .273 16 8 .667

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas at Baylor, Noon

Oklahoma at Kansas, 1 p.m.

West Virginia at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m.

Kansas St. at Iowa St., 4 p.m.

TCU at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

West Virginia at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Kansas, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 10 1 .909 20 2 .909
Villanova 11 3 .786 18 6 .750
Marquette 8 5 .615 16 8 .667
UConn 7 5 .583 16 7 .696
Creighton 6 5 .545 14 8 .636
Xavier 7 6 .538 17 7 .708
Seton Hall 6 6 .500 15 7 .682
St. John’s 5 7 .417 13 10 .565
Butler 4 9 .308 11 13 .458
DePaul 3 9 .250 12 10 .545
Georgetown 0 11 .000 6 16 .273

___

Friday’s Games

Xavier 74, UConn 68

Saturday’s Games

Creighton at Georgetown, Noon

Seton Hall at Villanova, 1 p.m.

Marquette at Butler, 4:30 p.m.

DePaul at Providence, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UConn at St. John’s, Noon

Monday’s Games

Georgetown at Creighton, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Montana St. 11 2 .846 19 5 .792
Weber St. 11 3 .786 18 7 .720
S. Utah 9 3 .750 15 7 .682
N. Colorado 8 4 .667 13 11 .542
Montana 9 5 .643 16 9 .640
E. Washington 6 7 .462 12 12 .500
Portland St. 6 8 .429 8 14 .364
N. Arizona 5 8 .385 9 15 .375
Idaho St. 3 10 .231 5 17 .227
Sacramento St. 2 11 .154 6 14 .300
Idaho 2 11 .154 5 18 .217

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Arizona at Montana St., 2 p.m.

S. Utah at Sacramento St., 4 p.m.

Idaho St. at E. Washington, 5 p.m.

Weber St. at Idaho, 5 p.m.

Portland St. at Montana, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

S. Utah at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE North

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Longwood 10 0 1.000 18 5 .783
Campbell 6 5 .545 13 9 .591
High Point 5 5 .500 11 13 .458
NC A&T 5 6 .455 10 15 .400
Hampton 3 8 .273 7 15 .318
Radford 3 8 .273 7 16 .304

___

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE South

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 9 2 .818 16 8 .667
Gardner-Webb 8 3 .727 14 10 .583
SC-Upstate 7 4 .636 10 13 .435
UNC-Asheville 5 6 .455 13 11 .542
Presbyterian 3 8 .273 11 15 .423
Charleston Southern 1 10 .091 5 19 .208

___

Saturday’s Games

Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m.

Longwood at NC A&T, 4 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.

Presbyterian at Winthrop, 4:30 p.m.

Radford at Hampton, 5:30 p.m.

Campbell at High Point, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

High Point at Longwood, 6 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wisconsin 10 3 .769 19 4 .826
Illinois 10 3 .769 17 6 .739
Purdue 10 4 .714 21 4 .840
Michigan St. 8 4 .667 17 6 .739
Ohio St. 7 4 .636 14 6 .700
Rutgers 8 5 .615 14 9 .609
Michigan 7 5 .583 13 9 .591
Indiana 7 6 .538 16 7 .696
Iowa 6 6 .500 16 7 .696
Northwestern 5 8 .385 12 10 .545
Penn St. 4 8 .333 9 11 .450
Maryland 3 10 .231 11 13 .458
Minnesota 2 10 .167 11 10 .524
Nebraska 1 12 .077 7 17 .292

___

Saturday’s Games

Rutgers at Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Indiana at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Michigan, 6 p.m.

Penn St. at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Maryland at Purdue, 1 p.m.

Northwestern at Illinois, 2 p.m.

Nebraska at Iowa, 2 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Long Beach St. 9 1 .900 14 9 .609
Cal St.-Fullerton 7 2 .778 14 7 .667
UC Irvine 6 3 .667 11 7 .611
Hawaii 6 3 .667 11 8 .579
UC Riverside 5 4 .556 12 8 .600
UC Davis 3 3 .500 10 7 .588
UC Santa Barbara 2 4 .333 10 9 .526
CS Northridge 2 7 .222 6 16 .273
CS Bakersfield 1 7 .125 6 12 .333
Cal Poly 1 8 .111 5 16 .238
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 10 12 .455

___

Friday’s Games

Long Beach St. 73, Hawaii 66

Saturday’s Games

UC Riverside at UC San Diego, 4 p.m.

CS Northridge at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

