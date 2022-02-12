Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|11
|1
|.917
|21
|2
|.913
|UCLA
|9
|3
|.750
|17
|4
|.810
|Oregon
|9
|3
|.750
|16
|7
|.696
|Southern Cal
|9
|4
|.692
|20
|4
|.833
|Washington
|8
|4
|.667
|13
|9
|.591
|Washington St.
|7
|4
|.636
|14
|8
|.636
|Stanford
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|10
|.583
|Colorado
|6
|7
|.462
|14
|9
|.609
|Arizona St.
|3
|9
|.250
|7
|15
|.318
|California
|3
|11
|.214
|10
|15
|.400
|Utah
|2
|12
|.143
|9
|15
|.375
|Oregon St.
|1
|10
|.091
|3
|18
|.143
___
California at Oregon, 4 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 6 p.m.
Utah at Colorado, 8 p.m.
UCLA at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.
Arizona St. at Washington St., 10 p.m.
Stanford at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m.
Washington St. at Oregon, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|9
|2
|.818
|13
|11
|.542
|Navy
|9
|4
|.692
|16
|8
|.667
|Boston U.
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|9
|.654
|Loyola (Md.)
|7
|6
|.538
|13
|11
|.542
|Army
|7
|6
|.538
|13
|12
|.520
|Lehigh
|7
|6
|.538
|9
|16
|.360
|Holy Cross
|5
|6
|.455
|7
|16
|.304
|Lafayette
|4
|7
|.364
|7
|15
|.318
|Bucknell
|3
|10
|.231
|6
|19
|.240
|American
|2
|9
|.182
|6
|17
|.261
___
Lafayette at Lehigh, Noon
American at Boston U., 1 p.m.
Navy at Army, 1:30 p.m.
Holy Cross at Bucknell, 2 p.m.
Colgate at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m.
Lafayette at Colgate, 6 p.m.
American at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
Bucknell at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|10
|1
|.909
|22
|2
|.917
|Kentucky
|9
|2
|.818
|20
|4
|.833
|Arkansas
|8
|3
|.727
|19
|5
|.792
|Tennessee
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|6
|.739
|Florida
|6
|5
|.545
|16
|8
|.667
|Mississippi St.
|5
|5
|.500
|14
|9
|.609
|LSU
|5
|6
|.455
|17
|7
|.708
|Alabama
|5
|6
|.455
|15
|9
|.625
|Vanderbilt
|5
|6
|.455
|13
|10
|.565
|Texas A&M
|4
|7
|.364
|15
|9
|.625
|South Carolina
|4
|7
|.364
|13
|10
|.565
|Missouri
|3
|7
|.300
|9
|14
|.391
|Mississippi
|3
|8
|.273
|12
|12
|.500
|Georgia
|1
|10
|.091
|6
|18
|.250
___
Arkansas at Alabama, Noon
Texas A&M at Auburn, Noon
South Carolina at Georgia, 2 p.m.
Florida at Kentucky, 4 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 6 p.m.
Mississippi St. at LSU, 8 p.m.
Mississippi at Missouri, 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|11
|2
|.846
|21
|5
|.808
|Furman
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|9
|.654
|VMI
|8
|5
|.615
|15
|10
|.600
|UNC-Greensboro
|7
|6
|.538
|15
|10
|.600
|Wofford
|6
|7
|.462
|14
|11
|.560
|Mercer
|6
|7
|.462
|13
|13
|.500
|Samford
|5
|7
|.417
|15
|9
|.625
|ETSU
|5
|8
|.385
|13
|13
|.500
|The Citadel
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|13
|.435
|W. Carolina
|3
|10
|.231
|9
|17
|.346
___
Chattanooga at Furman, 2 p.m.
The Citadel at VMI, 3:30 p.m.
Samford at ETSU, 4 p.m.
W. Carolina at Wofford, 7 p.m.
Mercer at UNC-Greensboro, 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Orleans
|7
|1
|.875
|14
|9
|.609
|Nicholls
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|9
|.625
|SE Louisiana
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|12
|.520
|Houston Baptist
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|13
|.381
|Texas A&M-CC
|3
|4
|.429
|16
|8
|.667
|McNeese St.
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|16
|.360
|Northwestern St.
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|18
|.280
|Incarnate Word
|1
|7
|.125
|5
|20
|.200
___
Texas A&M-CC at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
McNeese St. at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.
Incarnate Word at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Houston Baptist at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|8
|2
|.800
|14
|9
|.609
|Texas Southern
|8
|3
|.727
|10
|10
|.500
|Alcorn St.
|8
|3
|.727
|9
|14
|.391
|Grambling St.
|7
|3
|.700
|10
|13
|.435
|Prairie View
|4
|5
|.444
|4
|15
|.211
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|3
|8
|.273
|5
|19
|.208
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida A&M
|8
|3
|.727
|10
|12
|.455
|Alabama St.
|5
|6
|.455
|6
|17
|.261
|Jackson St.
|4
|7
|.364
|6
|16
|.273
|Bethune-Cookman
|4
|7
|.364
|6
|17
|.261
|Alabama A&M
|4
|7
|.364
|5
|16
|.238
|MVSU
|1
|10
|.091
|1
|20
|.048
___
Bethune-Cookman at Alcorn St., 4 p.m.
Grambling St. at Texas Southern, 4:30 p.m.
MVSU at Alabama A&M, 5 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama St., 5:30 p.m.
Florida A&M at Jackson St., 6:30 p.m.
Southern U. at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.
Florida A&M at Alcorn St., 8:30 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Jackson St., 8:30 p.m.
Grambling St. at Prairie View, 8:30 p.m.
Southern U. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.
MVSU at Alabama St., 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|13
|0
|1.000
|22
|4
|.846
|Oral Roberts
|10
|3
|.769
|16
|8
|.667
|N. Dakota St.
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|8
|.692
|UMKC
|9
|4
|.692
|16
|9
|.640
|South Dakota
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|10
|.583
|W. Illinois
|5
|8
|.385
|14
|11
|.560
|Denver
|5
|9
|.357
|9
|18
|.333
|Omaha
|3
|11
|.214
|4
|21
|.160
|St. Thomas (MN)
|2
|10
|.167
|8
|16
|.333
|North Dakota
|2
|11
|.154
|6
|20
|.231
___
North Dakota at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.
South Dakota at Denver, 4 p.m.
Omaha at S. Dakota St., 5:15 p.m.
UMKC at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Appalachian St.
|10
|3
|.769
|16
|10
|.615
|Troy
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|7
|.708
|Texas St.
|7
|3
|.700
|16
|6
|.727
|Arkansas St.
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|7
|.682
|South Alabama
|6
|5
|.545
|16
|8
|.667
|Georgia St.
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|10
|.500
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|5
|7
|.417
|10
|12
|.455
|Texas-Arlington
|5
|7
|.417
|9
|14
|.391
|Louisiana-Monroe
|5
|8
|.385
|13
|12
|.520
|Coastal Carolina
|4
|7
|.364
|12
|11
|.522
|Georgia Southern
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|11
|.500
|UALR
|2
|7
|.222
|7
|14
|.333
___
Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Louisiana-Lafayette, 3 p.m.
Texas St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.
Georgia St. at Appalachian St., 4 p.m.
UALR at Troy, 5 p.m.
Arkansas St. at South Alabama, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|9
|0
|1.000
|20
|2
|.909
|Saint Mary’s (Cal.)
|8
|2
|.800
|20
|5
|.800
|Santa Clara
|7
|3
|.700
|17
|8
|.680
|San Francisco
|7
|4
|.636
|20
|6
|.769
|BYU
|6
|5
|.545
|18
|8
|.692
|San Diego
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|Portland
|3
|6
|.333
|12
|12
|.500
|Pacific
|2
|7
|.222
|7
|17
|.292
|Loyola Marymount
|2
|8
|.200
|9
|13
|.409
|Pepperdine
|1
|10
|.091
|7
|19
|.269
___
San Francisco at Santa Clara, 6 p.m.
Pacific at San Diego, 8 p.m.
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) at Gonzaga, 10 p.m.
BYU at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Portland, 10 p.m.
Santa Clara at Portland, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|9
|1
|.900
|20
|3
|.870
|Seattle
|9
|2
|.818
|18
|6
|.750
|Sam Houston St.
|9
|3
|.750
|14
|11
|.560
|Grand Canyon
|7
|3
|.700
|17
|5
|.773
|Stephen F. Austin
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|8
|.667
|Abilene Christian
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|7
|.696
|Utah Valley St.
|6
|5
|.545
|15
|8
|.652
|Tarleton St.
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|13
|.458
|Dixie St.
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|13
|.458
|Cal Baptist
|3
|8
|.273
|13
|11
|.542
|Chicago St.
|2
|9
|.182
|6
|18
|.250
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|2
|10
|.167
|7
|17
|.292
|Lamar
|0
|10
|.000
|2
|21
|.087
___
Sam Houston St. at Chicago St., 3 p.m.
Lamar at Seattle, 4 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Utah Valley St., 4 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
Grand Canyon at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
Texas Rio Grande Valley at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
