|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|12
|1
|.923
|22
|2
|.917
|Southern Cal
|10
|4
|.714
|21
|4
|.840
|UCLA
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|5
|.773
|Oregon
|9
|4
|.692
|16
|8
|.667
|Washington
|8
|5
|.615
|13
|10
|.565
|Washington St.
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|9
|.609
|Stanford
|8
|7
|.533
|15
|10
|.600
|Colorado
|7
|7
|.500
|15
|9
|.625
|Arizona St.
|4
|9
|.308
|8
|15
|.348
|California
|4
|11
|.267
|11
|15
|.423
|Utah
|2
|13
|.133
|9
|16
|.360
|Oregon St.
|1
|11
|.083
|3
|19
|.136
___
California 78, Oregon 64
Arizona 92, Washington 68
Colorado 81, Utah 76
Southern Cal 67, UCLA 64
Arizona St. 58, Washington St. 55
Stanford 76, Oregon St. 65
Washington St. at Oregon, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Oregon St., 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|10
|2
|.833
|14
|11
|.560
|Navy
|10
|4
|.714
|17
|8
|.680
|Boston U.
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|9
|.667
|Loyola (Md.)
|7
|7
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|Army
|7
|7
|.500
|13
|13
|.500
|Lehigh
|7
|7
|.500
|9
|17
|.346
|Holy Cross
|6
|6
|.500
|8
|16
|.333
|Lafayette
|5
|7
|.417
|8
|15
|.348
|Bucknell
|3
|11
|.214
|6
|20
|.231
|American
|2
|10
|.167
|6
|18
|.250
___
Lafayette 73, Lehigh 69
Boston U. 85, American 67
Navy 52, Army 49
Holy Cross 78, Bucknell 72
Colgate 64, Loyola (Md.) 56
Lafayette at Colgate, 6 p.m.
American at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
Bucknell at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|11
|1
|.917
|23
|2
|.920
|Kentucky
|10
|2
|.833
|21
|4
|.840
|Tennessee
|9
|3
|.750
|18
|6
|.750
|Arkansas
|8
|4
|.667
|19
|6
|.760
|LSU
|6
|6
|.500
|18
|7
|.720
|Alabama
|6
|6
|.500
|16
|9
|.640
|Florida
|6
|6
|.500
|16
|9
|.640
|Mississippi St.
|5
|6
|.455
|14
|10
|.583
|South Carolina
|5
|7
|.417
|14
|10
|.583
|Vanderbilt
|5
|7
|.417
|13
|11
|.542
|Missouri
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|14
|.417
|Texas A&M
|4
|8
|.333
|15
|10
|.600
|Mississippi
|3
|9
|.250
|12
|13
|.480
|Georgia
|1
|11
|.083
|6
|19
|.240
___
Alabama 68, Arkansas 67
Auburn 75, Texas A&M 58
South Carolina 80, Georgia 68
Kentucky 78, Florida 57
Tennessee 73, Vanderbilt 64
LSU 69, Mississippi St. 65
Missouri 74, Mississippi 68
South Carolina at Mississippi, 7 p.m.
Florida at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
Arkansas at Missouri, 9 p.m.
Kentucky at Tennessee, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|12
|2
|.857
|22
|5
|.815
|Furman
|9
|5
|.643
|17
|10
|.630
|VMI
|8
|6
|.571
|15
|11
|.577
|UNC-Greensboro
|7
|6
|.538
|15
|10
|.600
|Wofford
|7
|7
|.500
|15
|11
|.577
|Samford
|6
|7
|.462
|16
|9
|.640
|Mercer
|6
|7
|.462
|13
|13
|.500
|The Citadel
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|13
|.458
|ETSU
|5
|9
|.357
|13
|14
|.481
|W. Carolina
|3
|11
|.214
|9
|18
|.333
___
Chattanooga 64, Furman 58
The Citadel 83, VMI 79
Samford 77, ETSU 73
Wofford 69, W. Carolina 57
Mercer at UNC-Greensboro, 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Orleans
|8
|1
|.889
|15
|9
|.625
|Nicholls
|6
|2
|.750
|16
|9
|.640
|SE Louisiana
|6
|3
|.667
|14
|12
|.538
|McNeese St.
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|16
|.385
|Houston Baptist
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|14
|.364
|Texas A&M-CC
|3
|5
|.375
|16
|9
|.640
|Northwestern St.
|3
|6
|.333
|7
|19
|.269
|Incarnate Word
|1
|8
|.111
|5
|21
|.192
___
Nicholls 83, Texas A&M-CC 80, OT
McNeese St. 80, Northwestern St. 75
New Orleans 84, Incarnate Word 57
SE Louisiana 89, Houston Baptist 84
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas Southern
|9
|3
|.750
|11
|10
|.524
|Southern U.
|8
|3
|.727
|14
|10
|.583
|Alcorn St.
|8
|4
|.667
|9
|15
|.375
|Grambling St.
|7
|4
|.636
|10
|14
|.417
|Prairie View
|5
|5
|.500
|5
|15
|.250
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|4
|8
|.333
|6
|19
|.240
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida A&M
|8
|4
|.667
|10
|13
|.435
|Jackson St.
|5
|7
|.417
|7
|16
|.304
|Bethune-Cookman
|5
|7
|.417
|7
|17
|.292
|Alabama A&M
|5
|7
|.417
|6
|16
|.273
|Alabama St.
|5
|7
|.417
|6
|18
|.250
|MVSU
|1
|11
|.083
|1
|21
|.045
___
Bethune-Cookman 71, Alcorn St. 63, OT
Texas Southern 68, Grambling St. 65
Alabama A&M 94, MVSU 92, 4OT
Ark.-Pine Bluff 75, Alabama St. 70
Jackson St. 60, Florida A&M 56
Prairie View 84, Southern U. 77
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.
Florida A&M at Alcorn St., 8:30 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Jackson St., 8:30 p.m.
Grambling St. at Prairie View, 8:30 p.m.
Southern U. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.
MVSU at Alabama St., 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|14
|0
|1.000
|23
|4
|.852
|Oral Roberts
|11
|3
|.786
|17
|8
|.680
|N. Dakota St.
|11
|4
|.733
|19
|8
|.704
|UMKC
|9
|5
|.643
|16
|10
|.615
|South Dakota
|8
|6
|.571
|15
|10
|.600
|W. Illinois
|6
|8
|.429
|15
|11
|.577
|Denver
|5
|10
|.333
|9
|19
|.321
|Omaha
|3
|12
|.200
|4
|22
|.154
|St. Thomas (MN)
|2
|11
|.154
|8
|17
|.320
|North Dakota
|2
|12
|.143
|6
|21
|.222
___
W. Illinois 70, North Dakota 68
South Dakota 84, Denver 76
S. Dakota St. 82, Omaha 61
Oral Roberts 91, UMKC 86
N. Dakota St. 75, St. Thomas (MN) 64
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas St.
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|6
|.739
|Appalachian St.
|10
|4
|.714
|16
|11
|.593
|Troy
|8
|4
|.667
|17
|8
|.680
|South Alabama
|7
|5
|.583
|17
|8
|.680
|Arkansas St.
|6
|5
|.545
|15
|8
|.652
|Georgia St.
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|10
|.524
|Texas-Arlington
|6
|7
|.462
|10
|14
|.417
|Coastal Carolina
|5
|7
|.417
|13
|11
|.542
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|5
|8
|.385
|10
|13
|.435
|Louisiana-Monroe
|5
|9
|.357
|13
|13
|.500
|Georgia Southern
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|12
|.478
|UALR
|3
|7
|.300
|8
|14
|.364
___
Coastal Carolina 79, Georgia Southern 58
Texas-Arlington 80, Louisiana-Lafayette 77, OT
Texas St. 63, Louisiana-Monroe 54
Georgia St. 58, Appalachian St. 49
UALR 66, Troy 62
South Alabama 70, Arkansas St. 51
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|10
|0
|1.000
|21
|2
|.913
|Saint Mary’s (Cal.)
|8
|3
|.727
|20
|6
|.769
|San Francisco
|8
|4
|.667
|21
|6
|.778
|Santa Clara
|7
|4
|.636
|17
|9
|.654
|BYU
|7
|5
|.583
|19
|8
|.704
|San Diego
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|12
|.538
|Portland
|4
|6
|.400
|13
|12
|.520
|Pacific
|2
|8
|.200
|7
|18
|.280
|Loyola Marymount
|2
|9
|.182
|9
|14
|.391
|Pepperdine
|1
|11
|.083
|7
|20
|.259
___
San Francisco 74, Santa Clara 58
San Diego 60, Pacific 54
Gonzaga 74, Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 58
BYU 91, Pepperdine 85
Portland 86, Loyola Marymount 76
Santa Clara at Portland, 9 p.m.
San Francisco at Pacific, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seattle
|10
|2
|.833
|19
|6
|.760
|New Mexico St.
|9
|2
|.818
|20
|4
|.833
|Sam Houston St.
|10
|3
|.769
|15
|11
|.577
|Stephen F. Austin
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|8
|.667
|Grand Canyon
|7
|4
|.636
|17
|6
|.739
|Abilene Christian
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|7
|.708
|Utah Valley St.
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|8
|.667
|Tarleton St.
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|14
|.440
|Dixie St.
|5
|7
|.417
|12
|13
|.480
|Cal Baptist
|4
|8
|.333
|14
|11
|.560
|Chicago St.
|2
|10
|.167
|6
|19
|.240
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|2
|11
|.154
|7
|18
|.280
|Lamar
|0
|11
|.000
|2
|22
|.083
___
Sam Houston St. 72, Chicago St. 59
Seattle 76, Lamar 50
Utah Valley St. 72, New Mexico St. 68
Abilene Christian 77, Tarleton St. 63
Dixie St. 61, Grand Canyon 60
Cal Baptist 80, Texas Rio Grande Valley 72
