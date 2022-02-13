On Air: Foodie and the Beast
The Associated Press
February 13, 2022 10:07 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arizona 12 1 .923 22 2 .917
Southern Cal 10 4 .714 21 4 .840
UCLA 9 4 .692 17 5 .773
Oregon 9 4 .692 16 8 .667
Washington 8 5 .615 13 10 .565
Washington St. 7 5 .583 14 9 .609
Stanford 8 7 .533 15 10 .600
Colorado 7 7 .500 15 9 .625
Arizona St. 4 9 .308 8 15 .348
California 4 11 .267 11 15 .423
Utah 2 13 .133 9 16 .360
Oregon St. 1 11 .083 3 19 .136

___

Saturday’s Games

California 78, Oregon 64

Arizona 92, Washington 68

Colorado 81, Utah 76

Southern Cal 67, UCLA 64

Arizona St. 58, Washington St. 55

Stanford 76, Oregon St. 65

Monday’s Games

Washington St. at Oregon, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado at Oregon St., 9 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 10 2 .833 14 11 .560
Navy 10 4 .714 17 8 .680
Boston U. 9 5 .643 18 9 .667
Loyola (Md.) 7 7 .500 13 12 .520
Army 7 7 .500 13 13 .500
Lehigh 7 7 .500 9 17 .346
Holy Cross 6 6 .500 8 16 .333
Lafayette 5 7 .417 8 15 .348
Bucknell 3 11 .214 6 20 .231
American 2 10 .167 6 18 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

Lafayette 73, Lehigh 69

Boston U. 85, American 67

Navy 52, Army 49

Holy Cross 78, Bucknell 72

Colgate 64, Loyola (Md.) 56

Monday’s Games

Lafayette at Colgate, 6 p.m.

American at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Auburn 11 1 .917 23 2 .920
Kentucky 10 2 .833 21 4 .840
Tennessee 9 3 .750 18 6 .750
Arkansas 8 4 .667 19 6 .760
LSU 6 6 .500 18 7 .720
Alabama 6 6 .500 16 9 .640
Florida 6 6 .500 16 9 .640
Mississippi St. 5 6 .455 14 10 .583
South Carolina 5 7 .417 14 10 .583
Vanderbilt 5 7 .417 13 11 .542
Missouri 4 7 .364 10 14 .417
Texas A&M 4 8 .333 15 10 .600
Mississippi 3 9 .250 12 13 .480
Georgia 1 11 .083 6 19 .240

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama 68, Arkansas 67

Auburn 75, Texas A&M 58

South Carolina 80, Georgia 68

Kentucky 78, Florida 57

Tennessee 73, Vanderbilt 64

LSU 69, Mississippi St. 65

Missouri 74, Mississippi 68

Tuesday’s Games

South Carolina at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

Florida at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at Missouri, 9 p.m.

Kentucky at Tennessee, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 12 2 .857 22 5 .815
Furman 9 5 .643 17 10 .630
VMI 8 6 .571 15 11 .577
UNC-Greensboro 7 6 .538 15 10 .600
Wofford 7 7 .500 15 11 .577
Samford 6 7 .462 16 9 .640
Mercer 6 7 .462 13 13 .500
The Citadel 5 8 .385 11 13 .458
ETSU 5 9 .357 13 14 .481
W. Carolina 3 11 .214 9 18 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Chattanooga 64, Furman 58

The Citadel 83, VMI 79

Samford 77, ETSU 73

Wofford 69, W. Carolina 57

Sunday’s Games

Mercer at UNC-Greensboro, 3 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Orleans 8 1 .889 15 9 .625
Nicholls 6 2 .750 16 9 .640
SE Louisiana 6 3 .667 14 12 .538
McNeese St. 4 5 .444 10 16 .385
Houston Baptist 4 5 .444 8 14 .364
Texas A&M-CC 3 5 .375 16 9 .640
Northwestern St. 3 6 .333 7 19 .269
Incarnate Word 1 8 .111 5 21 .192

___

Saturday’s Games

Nicholls 83, Texas A&M-CC 80, OT

McNeese St. 80, Northwestern St. 75

New Orleans 84, Incarnate Word 57

SE Louisiana 89, Houston Baptist 84

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas Southern 9 3 .750 11 10 .524
Southern U. 8 3 .727 14 10 .583
Alcorn St. 8 4 .667 9 15 .375
Grambling St. 7 4 .636 10 14 .417
Prairie View 5 5 .500 5 15 .250
Ark.-Pine Bluff 4 8 .333 6 19 .240

___

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida A&M 8 4 .667 10 13 .435
Jackson St. 5 7 .417 7 16 .304
Bethune-Cookman 5 7 .417 7 17 .292
Alabama A&M 5 7 .417 6 16 .273
Alabama St. 5 7 .417 6 18 .250
MVSU 1 11 .083 1 21 .045

___

Saturday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman 71, Alcorn St. 63, OT

Texas Southern 68, Grambling St. 65

Alabama A&M 94, MVSU 92, 4OT

Ark.-Pine Bluff 75, Alabama St. 70

Jackson St. 60, Florida A&M 56

Prairie View 84, Southern U. 77

Monday’s Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.

Florida A&M at Alcorn St., 8:30 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Jackson St., 8:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at Prairie View, 8:30 p.m.

Southern U. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

MVSU at Alabama St., 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 14 0 1.000 23 4 .852
Oral Roberts 11 3 .786 17 8 .680
N. Dakota St. 11 4 .733 19 8 .704
UMKC 9 5 .643 16 10 .615
South Dakota 8 6 .571 15 10 .600
W. Illinois 6 8 .429 15 11 .577
Denver 5 10 .333 9 19 .321
Omaha 3 12 .200 4 22 .154
St. Thomas (MN) 2 11 .154 8 17 .320
North Dakota 2 12 .143 6 21 .222

___

Saturday’s Games

W. Illinois 70, North Dakota 68

South Dakota 84, Denver 76

S. Dakota St. 82, Omaha 61

Oral Roberts 91, UMKC 86

N. Dakota St. 75, St. Thomas (MN) 64

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas St. 8 3 .727 17 6 .739
Appalachian St. 10 4 .714 16 11 .593
Troy 8 4 .667 17 8 .680
South Alabama 7 5 .583 17 8 .680
Arkansas St. 6 5 .545 15 8 .652
Georgia St. 5 5 .500 11 10 .524
Texas-Arlington 6 7 .462 10 14 .417
Coastal Carolina 5 7 .417 13 11 .542
Louisiana-Lafayette 5 8 .385 10 13 .435
Louisiana-Monroe 5 9 .357 13 13 .500
Georgia Southern 4 8 .333 11 12 .478
UALR 3 7 .300 8 14 .364

___

Saturday’s Games

Coastal Carolina 79, Georgia Southern 58

Texas-Arlington 80, Louisiana-Lafayette 77, OT

Texas St. 63, Louisiana-Monroe 54

Georgia St. 58, Appalachian St. 49

UALR 66, Troy 62

South Alabama 70, Arkansas St. 51

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 10 0 1.000 21 2 .913
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 8 3 .727 20 6 .769
San Francisco 8 4 .667 21 6 .778
Santa Clara 7 4 .636 17 9 .654
BYU 7 5 .583 19 8 .704
San Diego 7 6 .538 14 12 .538
Portland 4 6 .400 13 12 .520
Pacific 2 8 .200 7 18 .280
Loyola Marymount 2 9 .182 9 14 .391
Pepperdine 1 11 .083 7 20 .259

___

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco 74, Santa Clara 58

San Diego 60, Pacific 54

Gonzaga 74, Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 58

BYU 91, Pepperdine 85

Portland 86, Loyola Marymount 76

Monday’s Games

Santa Clara at Portland, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

San Francisco at Pacific, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Seattle 10 2 .833 19 6 .760
New Mexico St. 9 2 .818 20 4 .833
Sam Houston St. 10 3 .769 15 11 .577
Stephen F. Austin 8 4 .667 16 8 .667
Grand Canyon 7 4 .636 17 6 .739
Abilene Christian 8 5 .615 17 7 .708
Utah Valley St. 7 5 .583 16 8 .667
Tarleton St. 6 6 .500 11 14 .440
Dixie St. 5 7 .417 12 13 .480
Cal Baptist 4 8 .333 14 11 .560
Chicago St. 2 10 .167 6 19 .240
Texas Rio Grande Valley 2 11 .154 7 18 .280
Lamar 0 11 .000 2 22 .083

___

Saturday’s Games

Sam Houston St. 72, Chicago St. 59

Seattle 76, Lamar 50

Utah Valley St. 72, New Mexico St. 68

Abilene Christian 77, Tarleton St. 63

Dixie St. 61, Grand Canyon 60

Cal Baptist 80, Texas Rio Grande Valley 72

