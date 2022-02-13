On Air: Foodie and the Beast
The Associated Press
February 13, 2022 10:06 am
All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UNC-Wilmington 11 2 .846 17 7 .708
Towson 10 3 .769 19 7 .731
Hofstra 9 4 .692 17 9 .654
Delaware 7 5 .583 16 9 .640
Drexel 7 6 .538 12 11 .522
Coll. of Charleston 5 6 .455 13 10 .565
James Madison 5 8 .385 14 10 .583
Elon 5 8 .385 8 18 .308
William & Mary 4 9 .308 5 21 .192
Northeastern 1 13 .071 7 18 .280

___

Saturday’s Games

Drexel 67, Northeastern 51

Towson 86, Elon 50

James Madison 69, William & Mary 55

Hofstra 80, Delaware 66

UNC-Wilmington 85, Coll. of Charleston 79

Monday’s Games

William & Mary at UNC-Wilmington, 2 p.m.

Drexel at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

James Madison at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Hofstra at Elon, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA West

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Texas 11 1 .917 18 4 .818
UAB 9 2 .818 19 5 .792
Louisiana Tech 9 3 .750 18 6 .750
UTEP 7 4 .636 14 9 .609
Rice 6 6 .500 14 10 .583
Southern Miss. 1 9 .100 6 17 .261
UTSA 1 12 .077 8 18 .308

___

CONFERENCE USA East

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Middle Tennessee 7 3 .700 16 7 .696
FAU 8 4 .667 15 10 .600
Charlotte 6 5 .545 13 10 .565
W. Kentucky 6 6 .500 14 11 .560
Old Dominion 4 7 .364 9 15 .375
FIU 4 8 .333 14 11 .560
Marshall 1 10 .091 8 16 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

North Texas 67, Rice 44

W. Kentucky 71, UTSA 65

Sunday’s Games

UAB at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.

Charlotte at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.

Marshall at UTEP, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

W. Kentucky at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 13 3 .813 17 6 .739
Oakland 10 4 .714 17 8 .680
Wright St. 12 5 .706 15 11 .577
N. Kentucky 10 5 .667 14 10 .583
Youngstown St. 10 6 .625 16 10 .615
Fort Wayne 10 6 .625 15 10 .600
Detroit 7 5 .583 10 12 .455
Ill.-Chicago 5 9 .357 9 14 .391
Milwaukee 6 11 .353 8 18 .308
Robert Morris 4 12 .250 6 19 .240
Green Bay 3 12 .200 4 20 .167
IUPUI 0 12 .000 2 21 .087

___

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland St. 83, IUPUI 45

Fort Wayne 73, Ill.-Chicago 66

Sunday’s Games

N. Kentucky at Wright St., Noon

Robert Morris at Youngstown St., Noon

Detroit at Oakland, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cleveland St. at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

IUPUI at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Yale 8 1 .889 14 9 .609
Penn 8 2 .800 11 12 .478
Princeton 7 2 .778 17 5 .773
Cornell 5 5 .500 13 8 .619
Brown 4 6 .400 12 13 .480
Harvard 3 6 .333 11 10 .524
Dartmouth 2 7 .222 5 15 .250
Columbia 1 9 .100 4 18 .182

___

Saturday’s Games

Yale 84, Columbia 59

Brown 81, Cornell 80

Penn 82, Harvard 74

Princeton 85, Dartmouth 40

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 11 2 .846 19 5 .792
St. Peter’s 9 4 .692 11 9 .550
Siena 8 4 .667 11 9 .550
Monmouth (NJ) 8 5 .615 16 8 .667
Quinnipiac 7 7 .500 12 10 .545
Rider 6 7 .462 10 13 .435
Niagara 6 8 .429 11 12 .478
Fairfield 5 8 .385 11 13 .458
Marist 5 9 .357 10 13 .435
Manhattan 4 9 .308 11 11 .500
Canisius 4 10 .286 8 17 .320

___

Saturday’s Games

Fairfield 73, Niagara 53

Marist 71, Canisius 70

Sunday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Iona, 1 p.m.

Siena at Rider, 1 p.m.

Manhattan at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Canisius at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Marist, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Iona at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Ohio 12 2 .857 21 4 .840
Toledo 12 2 .857 20 5 .800
Kent St. 10 4 .714 15 9 .625
Akron 9 4 .692 16 7 .696
Buffalo 7 4 .636 13 8 .619
Ball St. 6 7 .462 11 13 .458
Cent. Michigan 5 6 .455 6 16 .273
Miami (Ohio) 5 8 .385 11 13 .458
Bowling Green 5 9 .357 12 13 .480
N. Illinois 3 9 .250 6 16 .273
E. Michigan 3 10 .231 8 16 .333
W. Michigan 1 13 .071 5 20 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo 80, Ball St. 74

Ohio 74, E. Michigan 56

Miami (Ohio) 94, Bowling Green 78

Toledo 100, N. Illinois 72

W. Michigan 77, Cent. Michigan 63

Tuesday’s Games

Kent St. at Toledo, 6 p.m.

Akron at W. Michigan, 6 p.m.

N. Illinois at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 7 1 .875 16 5 .762
NC Central 5 2 .714 12 11 .522
Howard 5 3 .625 12 10 .545
SC State 5 3 .625 13 11 .542
Coppin St. 4 4 .500 5 18 .217
Md.-Eastern Shore 3 5 .375 8 11 .421
Morgan St. 2 5 .286 7 12 .368
Delaware St. 0 8 .000 2 19 .095

___

Saturday’s Games

NC Central 74, Morgan St. 64

SC State 66, Coppin St. 58

Howard 85, Delaware St. 72

Norfolk St. 70, Md.-Eastern Shore 63

Monday’s Games

NC Central at Coppin St., 7 p.m.

Howard at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.

SC State at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Iowa 10 3 .769 14 9 .609
Loyola Chicago 9 3 .750 18 5 .783
Missouri St. 10 4 .714 19 8 .704
Bradley 9 5 .643 15 11 .577
Drake 8 5 .615 17 9 .654
S. Illinois 6 8 .429 13 13 .500
Indiana St. 4 9 .308 11 14 .440
Valparaiso 4 9 .308 11 14 .440
Illinois St. 4 9 .308 11 15 .423
Evansville 2 11 .154 6 18 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

Indiana St. 60, Illinois St. 57

Missouri St. 84, Valparaiso 66

Bradley 68, Drake 59

S. Illinois 69, Evansville 62

Sunday’s Games

N. Iowa at Loyola Chicago, 4 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N. Iowa at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

Indiana St. at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Bradley at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wyoming 10 1 .909 21 3 .875
Boise St. 10 1 .909 19 5 .792
Colorado St. 9 3 .750 19 3 .864
San Diego St. 7 3 .700 15 6 .714
Fresno St. 6 5 .545 16 8 .667
UNLV 6 6 .500 14 11 .560
Utah St. 6 7 .462 15 11 .577
Nevada 4 8 .333 10 13 .435
Air Force 3 9 .250 10 13 .435
New Mexico 2 8 .200 10 14 .417
San Jose St. 0 12 .000 7 17 .292

___

Saturday’s Games

San Diego St. 76, Air Force 64

Wyoming 74, San Jose St. 52

Sunday’s Games

Colorado St. at Boise St., 4 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Wyoming at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Utah St. at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

San Jose St. at Nevada, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 11 1 .917 17 3 .850
Bryant 11 2 .846 15 9 .625
Mount St. Mary’s 8 4 .667 12 12 .500
LIU 8 6 .571 11 13 .458
Merrimack 5 7 .417 10 15 .400
Sacred Heart 4 7 .364 8 16 .333
St. Francis (NY) 5 9 .357 8 17 .320
CCSU 4 9 .308 7 19 .269
St. Francis (Pa.) 4 10 .286 8 17 .320
Fairleigh Dickinson 3 8 .273 3 18 .143

___

Saturday’s Games

St. Francis (NY) 67, CCSU 50

Fairleigh Dickinson 82, Sacred Heart 75

Merrimack 80, Wagner 65, OT

LIU 99, Bryant 88

Mount St. Mary’s 54, St. Francis (Pa.) 52

Tuesday’s Games

Merrimack at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 14 0 1.000 24 2 .923
Belmont 12 2 .857 22 5 .815
Morehead St. 11 3 .786 19 8 .704
SE Missouri 6 7 .462 11 15 .423
Austin Peay 5 8 .385 9 14 .391
Tennessee St. 5 9 .357 10 16 .385
Tennessee Tech 4 9 .308 7 19 .269
UT Martin 4 10 .286 8 18 .308
E. Illinois 3 9 .250 5 20 .200
SIU-Edwardsville 3 10 .231 9 17 .346

___

Saturday’s Games

Murray St. 57, Morehead St. 53

E. Illinois 82, UT Martin 70

SIU-Edwardsville 61, Tennessee Tech 60

Austin Peay 54, Tennessee St. 52

Belmont 81, SE Missouri 72

Monday’s Games

E. Illinois at Austin Peay, 6 p.m.

