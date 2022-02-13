Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Wilmington
|11
|2
|.846
|17
|7
|.708
|Towson
|10
|3
|.769
|19
|7
|.731
|Hofstra
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|9
|.654
|Delaware
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|9
|.640
|Drexel
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|11
|.522
|Coll. of Charleston
|5
|6
|.455
|13
|10
|.565
|James Madison
|5
|8
|.385
|14
|10
|.583
|Elon
|5
|8
|.385
|8
|18
|.308
|William & Mary
|4
|9
|.308
|5
|21
|.192
|Northeastern
|1
|13
|.071
|7
|18
|.280
___
Drexel 67, Northeastern 51
Towson 86, Elon 50
James Madison 69, William & Mary 55
Hofstra 80, Delaware 66
UNC-Wilmington 85, Coll. of Charleston 79
William & Mary at UNC-Wilmington, 2 p.m.
Drexel at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.
James Madison at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Hofstra at Elon, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|11
|1
|.917
|18
|4
|.818
|UAB
|9
|2
|.818
|19
|5
|.792
|Louisiana Tech
|9
|3
|.750
|18
|6
|.750
|UTEP
|7
|4
|.636
|14
|9
|.609
|Rice
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|10
|.583
|Southern Miss.
|1
|9
|.100
|6
|17
|.261
|UTSA
|1
|12
|.077
|8
|18
|.308
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Middle Tennessee
|7
|3
|.700
|16
|7
|.696
|FAU
|8
|4
|.667
|15
|10
|.600
|Charlotte
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|10
|.565
|W. Kentucky
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|11
|.560
|Old Dominion
|4
|7
|.364
|9
|15
|.375
|FIU
|4
|8
|.333
|14
|11
|.560
|Marshall
|1
|10
|.091
|8
|16
|.333
___
North Texas 67, Rice 44
W. Kentucky 71, UTSA 65
UAB at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.
Charlotte at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.
Marshall at UTEP, 3 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|13
|3
|.813
|17
|6
|.739
|Oakland
|10
|4
|.714
|17
|8
|.680
|Wright St.
|12
|5
|.706
|15
|11
|.577
|N. Kentucky
|10
|5
|.667
|14
|10
|.583
|Youngstown St.
|10
|6
|.625
|16
|10
|.615
|Fort Wayne
|10
|6
|.625
|15
|10
|.600
|Detroit
|7
|5
|.583
|10
|12
|.455
|Ill.-Chicago
|5
|9
|.357
|9
|14
|.391
|Milwaukee
|6
|11
|.353
|8
|18
|.308
|Robert Morris
|4
|12
|.250
|6
|19
|.240
|Green Bay
|3
|12
|.200
|4
|20
|.167
|IUPUI
|0
|12
|.000
|2
|21
|.087
___
Cleveland St. 83, IUPUI 45
Fort Wayne 73, Ill.-Chicago 66
N. Kentucky at Wright St., Noon
Robert Morris at Youngstown St., Noon
Detroit at Oakland, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
IUPUI at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|8
|1
|.889
|14
|9
|.609
|Penn
|8
|2
|.800
|11
|12
|.478
|Princeton
|7
|2
|.778
|17
|5
|.773
|Cornell
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|8
|.619
|Brown
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|13
|.480
|Harvard
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|10
|.524
|Dartmouth
|2
|7
|.222
|5
|15
|.250
|Columbia
|1
|9
|.100
|4
|18
|.182
___
Yale 84, Columbia 59
Brown 81, Cornell 80
Penn 82, Harvard 74
Princeton 85, Dartmouth 40
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|11
|2
|.846
|19
|5
|.792
|St. Peter’s
|9
|4
|.692
|11
|9
|.550
|Siena
|8
|4
|.667
|11
|9
|.550
|Monmouth (NJ)
|8
|5
|.615
|16
|8
|.667
|Quinnipiac
|7
|7
|.500
|12
|10
|.545
|Rider
|6
|7
|.462
|10
|13
|.435
|Niagara
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|12
|.478
|Fairfield
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|13
|.458
|Marist
|5
|9
|.357
|10
|13
|.435
|Manhattan
|4
|9
|.308
|11
|11
|.500
|Canisius
|4
|10
|.286
|8
|17
|.320
___
Fairfield 73, Niagara 53
Marist 71, Canisius 70
Monmouth (NJ) at Iona, 1 p.m.
Siena at Rider, 1 p.m.
Manhattan at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.
Canisius at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Niagara at Marist, 7 p.m.
Iona at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ohio
|12
|2
|.857
|21
|4
|.840
|Toledo
|12
|2
|.857
|20
|5
|.800
|Kent St.
|10
|4
|.714
|15
|9
|.625
|Akron
|9
|4
|.692
|16
|7
|.696
|Buffalo
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|8
|.619
|Ball St.
|6
|7
|.462
|11
|13
|.458
|Cent. Michigan
|5
|6
|.455
|6
|16
|.273
|Miami (Ohio)
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|13
|.458
|Bowling Green
|5
|9
|.357
|12
|13
|.480
|N. Illinois
|3
|9
|.250
|6
|16
|.273
|E. Michigan
|3
|10
|.231
|8
|16
|.333
|W. Michigan
|1
|13
|.071
|5
|20
|.200
___
Buffalo 80, Ball St. 74
Ohio 74, E. Michigan 56
Miami (Ohio) 94, Bowling Green 78
Toledo 100, N. Illinois 72
W. Michigan 77, Cent. Michigan 63
Kent St. at Toledo, 6 p.m.
Akron at W. Michigan, 6 p.m.
N. Illinois at Ball St., 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|7
|1
|.875
|16
|5
|.762
|NC Central
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|11
|.522
|Howard
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|10
|.545
|SC State
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|11
|.542
|Coppin St.
|4
|4
|.500
|5
|18
|.217
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|11
|.421
|Morgan St.
|2
|5
|.286
|7
|12
|.368
|Delaware St.
|0
|8
|.000
|2
|19
|.095
___
NC Central 74, Morgan St. 64
SC State 66, Coppin St. 58
Howard 85, Delaware St. 72
Norfolk St. 70, Md.-Eastern Shore 63
NC Central at Coppin St., 7 p.m.
Howard at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.
SC State at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Iowa
|10
|3
|.769
|14
|9
|.609
|Loyola Chicago
|9
|3
|.750
|18
|5
|.783
|Missouri St.
|10
|4
|.714
|19
|8
|.704
|Bradley
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|11
|.577
|Drake
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|9
|.654
|S. Illinois
|6
|8
|.429
|13
|13
|.500
|Indiana St.
|4
|9
|.308
|11
|14
|.440
|Valparaiso
|4
|9
|.308
|11
|14
|.440
|Illinois St.
|4
|9
|.308
|11
|15
|.423
|Evansville
|2
|11
|.154
|6
|18
|.250
___
Indiana St. 60, Illinois St. 57
Missouri St. 84, Valparaiso 66
Bradley 68, Drake 59
S. Illinois 69, Evansville 62
N. Iowa at Loyola Chicago, 4 p.m.
N. Iowa at Illinois St., 8 p.m.
Indiana St. at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
Bradley at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wyoming
|10
|1
|.909
|21
|3
|.875
|Boise St.
|10
|1
|.909
|19
|5
|.792
|Colorado St.
|9
|3
|.750
|19
|3
|.864
|San Diego St.
|7
|3
|.700
|15
|6
|.714
|Fresno St.
|6
|5
|.545
|16
|8
|.667
|UNLV
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|11
|.560
|Utah St.
|6
|7
|.462
|15
|11
|.577
|Nevada
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|13
|.435
|Air Force
|3
|9
|.250
|10
|13
|.435
|New Mexico
|2
|8
|.200
|10
|14
|.417
|San Jose St.
|0
|12
|.000
|7
|17
|.292
___
San Diego St. 76, Air Force 64
Wyoming 74, San Jose St. 52
Colorado St. at Boise St., 4 p.m.
Wyoming at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Utah St. at San Diego St., 10 p.m.
San Jose St. at Nevada, 11 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|11
|1
|.917
|17
|3
|.850
|Bryant
|11
|2
|.846
|15
|9
|.625
|Mount St. Mary’s
|8
|4
|.667
|12
|12
|.500
|LIU
|8
|6
|.571
|11
|13
|.458
|Merrimack
|5
|7
|.417
|10
|15
|.400
|Sacred Heart
|4
|7
|.364
|8
|16
|.333
|St. Francis (NY)
|5
|9
|.357
|8
|17
|.320
|CCSU
|4
|9
|.308
|7
|19
|.269
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|4
|10
|.286
|8
|17
|.320
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|3
|8
|.273
|3
|18
|.143
___
St. Francis (NY) 67, CCSU 50
Fairleigh Dickinson 82, Sacred Heart 75
Merrimack 80, Wagner 65, OT
LIU 99, Bryant 88
Mount St. Mary’s 54, St. Francis (Pa.) 52
Merrimack at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|14
|0
|1.000
|24
|2
|.923
|Belmont
|12
|2
|.857
|22
|5
|.815
|Morehead St.
|11
|3
|.786
|19
|8
|.704
|SE Missouri
|6
|7
|.462
|11
|15
|.423
|Austin Peay
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|14
|.391
|Tennessee St.
|5
|9
|.357
|10
|16
|.385
|Tennessee Tech
|4
|9
|.308
|7
|19
|.269
|UT Martin
|4
|10
|.286
|8
|18
|.308
|E. Illinois
|3
|9
|.250
|5
|20
|.200
|SIU-Edwardsville
|3
|10
|.231
|9
|17
|.346
___
Murray St. 57, Morehead St. 53
E. Illinois 82, UT Martin 70
SIU-Edwardsville 61, Tennessee Tech 60
Austin Peay 54, Tennessee St. 52
Belmont 81, SE Missouri 72
E. Illinois at Austin Peay, 6 p.m.
