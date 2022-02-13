On Air: Foodie and the Beast
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
February 13, 2022 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 12 0 1.000 20 4 .833
UMBC 7 5 .583 12 11 .522
Stony Brook 6 5 .545 14 10 .583
Binghamton 7 6 .538 10 12 .455
New Hampshire 6 6 .500 11 10 .524
Albany (NY) 6 7 .462 10 15 .400
Mass.-Lowell 5 7 .417 13 11 .542
Hartford 4 6 .400 6 16 .273
NJIT 5 8 .385 10 13 .435
Maine 2 10 .167 5 18 .217

___

Saturday’s Games

New Hampshire 69, Binghamton 60

Mass.-Lowell 88, UMBC 71

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

Vermont 76, Albany (NY) 63

Hartford 65, NJIT 49

Sunday’s Games

Stony Brook at Maine, 1 p.m.

Monday’s Games

UMBC at New Hampshire, 4 p.m.

Vermont at Hartford, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 9 2 .818 20 4 .833
SMU 9 2 .818 18 5 .783
Memphis 8 4 .667 14 8 .636
Tulane 8 5 .615 11 11 .500
Cincinnati 6 5 .545 16 8 .667
Temple 6 5 .545 13 9 .591
UCF 6 6 .500 14 8 .636
Wichita St. 4 6 .400 13 9 .591
East Carolina 3 9 .250 12 12 .500
South Florida 2 9 .182 7 16 .304
Tulsa 2 10 .167 8 15 .348

___

Saturday’s Games

Tulane 92, Temple 83, OT

Memphis 69, Houston 59

        Read more: Sports News

SMU 80, East Carolina 66

Tulsa 83, Cincinnati 77

Wichita St. 73, South Florida 69

Monday’s Games

Tulsa at UCF, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Memphis at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Tulane at South Florida, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Davidson 10 2 .833 20 4 .833
VCU 9 3 .750 16 7 .696
Dayton 9 3 .750 17 8 .680
Saint Louis 8 3 .727 17 7 .708
Richmond 8 5 .615 17 9 .654
St. Bonaventure 6 4 .600 14 7 .667
George Mason 5 5 .500 12 11 .522
George Washington 5 6 .455 9 14 .391
Rhode Island 4 7 .364 13 10 .565
Fordham 4 7 .364 11 12 .478
UMass 4 7 .364 11 12 .478
Saint Joseph’s 4 8 .333 10 13 .435
La Salle 2 10 .167 7 15 .318
Duquesne 1 9 .100 6 16 .273

___

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Saturday’s Games

UMass 69, Saint Joseph’s 67

Dayton 80, George Washington 54

Rhode Island 72, Davidson 65

VCU 85, George Mason 70

Fordham 65, Duquesne 54

Richmond 77, La Salle 63

Monday’s Games

Saint Louis at St. Bonaventure, 5 p.m.

Duquesne at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Dayton at Rhode Island, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

VCU at Fordham, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Duke 11 3 .786 21 4 .840
Notre Dame 11 3 .786 18 7 .720
Miami 10 4 .714 18 7 .720
North Carolina 10 4 .714 18 7 .720
Wake Forest 10 5 .667 20 6 .769
Virginia 10 5 .667 16 9 .640
Virginia Tech 7 7 .500 15 10 .600
Syracuse 7 7 .500 13 12 .520
Florida St. 6 8 .429 13 11 .542
Louisville 5 9 .357 11 13 .458
Pittsburgh 5 10 .333 10 16 .385
Boston College 4 9 .308 9 14 .391
Clemson 4 10 .286 12 13 .480
Georgia Tech 3 10 .231 10 14 .417
NC State 3 12 .200 10 16 .385

___

Saturday’s Games

North Carolina 94, Florida St. 74

Pittsburgh 71, NC State 69

Miami 76, Wake Forest 72

Virginia 63, Georgia Tech 53

Duke 72, Boston College 61

Virginia Tech 71, Syracuse 59

Notre Dame 76, Clemson 61

Monday’s Games

Virginia at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Wake Forest at Duke, 7 p.m.

Clemson at Florida St., 7 p.m.

NC State at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE East

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 9 2 .818 18 8 .692
Jacksonville 8 4 .667 16 8 .667
Florida Gulf Coast 7 5 .583 17 9 .654
Kennesaw St. 6 6 .500 11 14 .440
Stetson 5 7 .417 11 14 .440
North Florida 4 8 .333 8 18 .308

___

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE West

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Jacksonville St. 9 3 .750 16 9 .640
Bellarmine 9 3 .750 15 11 .577
Cent. Arkansas 5 6 .455 8 16 .333
Lipscomb 4 8 .333 11 16 .407
E. Kentucky 3 9 .250 11 15 .423
North Alabama 2 10 .167 9 16 .360

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida Gulf Coast 89, Stetson 82, OT

Bellarmine 75, North Alabama 69

Cent. Arkansas 72, Jacksonville St. 62

Lipscomb 83, E. Kentucky 73

North Florida 74, Kennesaw St. 72

Jacksonville 73, Liberty 69

Tuesday’s Games

Liberty at North Florida, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Kansas 9 2 .818 20 4 .833
Baylor 9 3 .750 21 4 .840
Texas Tech 8 4 .667 19 6 .760
Texas 7 5 .583 18 7 .720
TCU 5 5 .500 16 6 .727
Kansas St. 5 7 .417 13 11 .542
Oklahoma St. 5 7 .417 12 12 .500
Oklahoma 4 8 .333 14 11 .560
West Virginia 3 8 .273 14 10 .583
Iowa St. 3 9 .250 16 9 .640

___

Saturday’s Games

Baylor 80, Texas 63

Kansas 71, Oklahoma 69

Oklahoma St. 81, West Virginia 58

Kansas St. 75, Iowa St. 69, OT

Texas Tech 82, TCU 69

Monday’s Games

West Virginia at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Kansas, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Texas at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Iowa St. at TCU, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 11 1 .917 21 2 .913
Villanova 12 3 .800 19 6 .760
UConn 7 5 .583 16 7 .696
Creighton 7 5 .583 15 8 .652
Marquette 8 6 .571 16 9 .640
Xavier 7 6 .538 17 7 .708
Seton Hall 6 7 .462 15 8 .652
St. John’s 5 7 .417 13 10 .565
Butler 5 9 .357 12 13 .480
DePaul 3 10 .231 12 11 .522
Georgetown 0 12 .000 6 17 .261

___

Saturday’s Games

Creighton 80, Georgetown 66

Villanova 73, Seton Hall 67

Butler 85, Marquette 79

Providence 76, DePaul 73, OT

Sunday’s Games

UConn at St. John’s, Noon

Monday’s Games

Georgetown at Creighton, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Villanova at Providence, 8 p.m.

Butler at DePaul, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Montana St. 12 2 .857 20 5 .800
S. Utah 10 3 .769 16 7 .696
Weber St. 11 4 .733 18 8 .692
Montana 10 5 .667 17 9 .654
N. Colorado 8 4 .667 13 11 .542
E. Washington 7 7 .500 13 12 .520
Portland St. 6 9 .400 8 15 .348
N. Arizona 5 9 .357 9 16 .360
Idaho 3 11 .214 6 18 .250
Idaho St. 3 11 .214 5 18 .217
Sacramento St. 2 12 .143 6 15 .286

___

Saturday’s Games

Montana St. 72, N. Arizona 70

S. Utah 83, Sacramento St. 57

E. Washington 75, Idaho St. 72

Idaho 83, Weber St. 79

Montana 85, Portland St. 76

Monday’s Games

S. Utah at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE North

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Longwood 10 1 .909 18 6 .750
Campbell 7 5 .583 14 9 .609
NC A&T 6 6 .500 11 15 .423
High Point 5 6 .455 11 14 .440
Radford 4 8 .333 8 16 .333
Hampton 3 9 .250 7 16 .304

___

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE South

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 10 2 .833 17 8 .680
Gardner-Webb 9 3 .750 15 10 .600
SC-Upstate 7 5 .583 10 14 .417
UNC-Asheville 6 6 .500 14 11 .560
Presbyterian 3 9 .250 11 16 .407
Charleston Southern 1 11 .083 5 20 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

Gardner-Webb 82, Charleston Southern 65

NC A&T 70, Longwood 62

UNC-Asheville 83, SC-Upstate 56

Winthrop 65, Presbyterian 61

Radford 60, Hampton 54

Campbell 60, High Point 42

Tuesday’s Games

High Point at Longwood, 6 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Illinois 10 3 .769 17 6 .739
Purdue 10 4 .714 21 4 .840
Wisconsin 10 4 .714 19 5 .792
Michigan St. 9 4 .692 18 6 .750
Ohio St. 8 4 .667 15 6 .714
Rutgers 9 5 .643 15 9 .625
Michigan 7 6 .538 13 10 .565
Indiana 7 7 .500 16 8 .667
Iowa 6 6 .500 16 7 .696
Northwestern 5 8 .385 12 10 .545
Penn St. 4 9 .308 9 12 .429
Minnesota 3 10 .231 12 10 .545
Maryland 3 10 .231 11 13 .458
Nebraska 1 12 .077 7 17 .292

___

Saturday’s Games

Rutgers 73, Wisconsin 65

Michigan St. 76, Indiana 61

Ohio St. 68, Michigan 57

Minnesota 76, Penn St. 70

Sunday’s Games

Maryland at Purdue, 1 p.m.

Northwestern at Illinois, 2 p.m.

Nebraska at Iowa, 2 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Michigan St. at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Ohio St., 8:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Indiana, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Long Beach St. 9 1 .900 14 9 .609
Cal St.-Fullerton 7 3 .700 14 8 .636
Hawaii 7 3 .700 12 8 .600
UC Irvine 6 3 .667 11 7 .611
UC Riverside 5 4 .556 12 9 .571
UC Davis 3 3 .500 10 7 .588
UC Santa Barbara 3 4 .429 11 9 .550
CS Northridge 3 7 .300 7 16 .304
CS Bakersfield 1 8 .111 6 13 .316
Cal Poly 1 9 .100 5 17 .227
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 11 12 .478

___

Saturday’s Games

UC San Diego 85, UC Riverside 62

CS Northridge 71, CS Bakersfield 65

UC Santa Barbara 69, Cal Poly 64

Sunday’s Games

Hawaii 72, Cal St.-Fullerton 55

Tuesday’s Games

UC Irvine at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Fed Photo of the Day

Volley for serve!