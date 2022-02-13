Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|12
|0
|1.000
|20
|4
|.833
|UMBC
|7
|5
|.583
|12
|11
|.522
|Stony Brook
|6
|5
|.545
|14
|10
|.583
|Binghamton
|7
|6
|.538
|10
|12
|.455
|New Hampshire
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|10
|.524
|Albany (NY)
|6
|7
|.462
|10
|15
|.400
|Mass.-Lowell
|5
|7
|.417
|13
|11
|.542
|Hartford
|4
|6
|.400
|6
|16
|.273
|NJIT
|5
|8
|.385
|10
|13
|.435
|Maine
|2
|10
|.167
|5
|18
|.217
___
New Hampshire 69, Binghamton 60
Mass.-Lowell 88, UMBC 71
Vermont 76, Albany (NY) 63
Hartford 65, NJIT 49
Stony Brook at Maine, 1 p.m.
UMBC at New Hampshire, 4 p.m.
Vermont at Hartford, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|9
|2
|.818
|20
|4
|.833
|SMU
|9
|2
|.818
|18
|5
|.783
|Memphis
|8
|4
|.667
|14
|8
|.636
|Tulane
|8
|5
|.615
|11
|11
|.500
|Cincinnati
|6
|5
|.545
|16
|8
|.667
|Temple
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|9
|.591
|UCF
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|8
|.636
|Wichita St.
|4
|6
|.400
|13
|9
|.591
|East Carolina
|3
|9
|.250
|12
|12
|.500
|South Florida
|2
|9
|.182
|7
|16
|.304
|Tulsa
|2
|10
|.167
|8
|15
|.348
___
Tulane 92, Temple 83, OT
Memphis 69, Houston 59
SMU 80, East Carolina 66
Tulsa 83, Cincinnati 77
Wichita St. 73, South Florida 69
Tulsa at UCF, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Tulane at South Florida, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|10
|2
|.833
|20
|4
|.833
|VCU
|9
|3
|.750
|16
|7
|.696
|Dayton
|9
|3
|.750
|17
|8
|.680
|Saint Louis
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|7
|.708
|Richmond
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|9
|.654
|St. Bonaventure
|6
|4
|.600
|14
|7
|.667
|George Mason
|5
|5
|.500
|12
|11
|.522
|George Washington
|5
|6
|.455
|9
|14
|.391
|Rhode Island
|4
|7
|.364
|13
|10
|.565
|Fordham
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|12
|.478
|UMass
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|12
|.478
|Saint Joseph’s
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|13
|.435
|La Salle
|2
|10
|.167
|7
|15
|.318
|Duquesne
|1
|9
|.100
|6
|16
|.273
___
UMass 69, Saint Joseph’s 67
Dayton 80, George Washington 54
Rhode Island 72, Davidson 65
VCU 85, George Mason 70
Fordham 65, Duquesne 54
Richmond 77, La Salle 63
Saint Louis at St. Bonaventure, 5 p.m.
Duquesne at Davidson, 7 p.m.
Dayton at Rhode Island, 9 p.m.
VCU at Fordham, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|11
|3
|.786
|21
|4
|.840
|Notre Dame
|11
|3
|.786
|18
|7
|.720
|Miami
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|7
|.720
|North Carolina
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|7
|.720
|Wake Forest
|10
|5
|.667
|20
|6
|.769
|Virginia
|10
|5
|.667
|16
|9
|.640
|Virginia Tech
|7
|7
|.500
|15
|10
|.600
|Syracuse
|7
|7
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|Florida St.
|6
|8
|.429
|13
|11
|.542
|Louisville
|5
|9
|.357
|11
|13
|.458
|Pittsburgh
|5
|10
|.333
|10
|16
|.385
|Boston College
|4
|9
|.308
|9
|14
|.391
|Clemson
|4
|10
|.286
|12
|13
|.480
|Georgia Tech
|3
|10
|.231
|10
|14
|.417
|NC State
|3
|12
|.200
|10
|16
|.385
___
North Carolina 94, Florida St. 74
Pittsburgh 71, NC State 69
Miami 76, Wake Forest 72
Virginia 63, Georgia Tech 53
Duke 72, Boston College 61
Virginia Tech 71, Syracuse 59
Notre Dame 76, Clemson 61
Virginia at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
Wake Forest at Duke, 7 p.m.
Clemson at Florida St., 7 p.m.
NC State at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|9
|2
|.818
|18
|8
|.692
|Jacksonville
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|8
|.667
|Florida Gulf Coast
|7
|5
|.583
|17
|9
|.654
|Kennesaw St.
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|14
|.440
|Stetson
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|14
|.440
|North Florida
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|18
|.308
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville St.
|9
|3
|.750
|16
|9
|.640
|Bellarmine
|9
|3
|.750
|15
|11
|.577
|Cent. Arkansas
|5
|6
|.455
|8
|16
|.333
|Lipscomb
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|16
|.407
|E. Kentucky
|3
|9
|.250
|11
|15
|.423
|North Alabama
|2
|10
|.167
|9
|16
|.360
___
Florida Gulf Coast 89, Stetson 82, OT
Bellarmine 75, North Alabama 69
Cent. Arkansas 72, Jacksonville St. 62
Lipscomb 83, E. Kentucky 73
North Florida 74, Kennesaw St. 72
Jacksonville 73, Liberty 69
Liberty at North Florida, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|9
|2
|.818
|20
|4
|.833
|Baylor
|9
|3
|.750
|21
|4
|.840
|Texas Tech
|8
|4
|.667
|19
|6
|.760
|Texas
|7
|5
|.583
|18
|7
|.720
|TCU
|5
|5
|.500
|16
|6
|.727
|Kansas St.
|5
|7
|.417
|13
|11
|.542
|Oklahoma St.
|5
|7
|.417
|12
|12
|.500
|Oklahoma
|4
|8
|.333
|14
|11
|.560
|West Virginia
|3
|8
|.273
|14
|10
|.583
|Iowa St.
|3
|9
|.250
|16
|9
|.640
___
Baylor 80, Texas 63
Kansas 71, Oklahoma 69
Oklahoma St. 81, West Virginia 58
Kansas St. 75, Iowa St. 69, OT
Texas Tech 82, TCU 69
West Virginia at Kansas St., 7 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Kansas, 9 p.m.
Texas at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
Iowa St. at TCU, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|11
|1
|.917
|21
|2
|.913
|Villanova
|12
|3
|.800
|19
|6
|.760
|UConn
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|7
|.696
|Creighton
|7
|5
|.583
|15
|8
|.652
|Marquette
|8
|6
|.571
|16
|9
|.640
|Xavier
|7
|6
|.538
|17
|7
|.708
|Seton Hall
|6
|7
|.462
|15
|8
|.652
|St. John’s
|5
|7
|.417
|13
|10
|.565
|Butler
|5
|9
|.357
|12
|13
|.480
|DePaul
|3
|10
|.231
|12
|11
|.522
|Georgetown
|0
|12
|.000
|6
|17
|.261
___
Creighton 80, Georgetown 66
Villanova 73, Seton Hall 67
Butler 85, Marquette 79
Providence 76, DePaul 73, OT
UConn at St. John’s, Noon
Georgetown at Creighton, 9 p.m.
Villanova at Providence, 8 p.m.
Butler at DePaul, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana St.
|12
|2
|.857
|20
|5
|.800
|S. Utah
|10
|3
|.769
|16
|7
|.696
|Weber St.
|11
|4
|.733
|18
|8
|.692
|Montana
|10
|5
|.667
|17
|9
|.654
|N. Colorado
|8
|4
|.667
|13
|11
|.542
|E. Washington
|7
|7
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|Portland St.
|6
|9
|.400
|8
|15
|.348
|N. Arizona
|5
|9
|.357
|9
|16
|.360
|Idaho
|3
|11
|.214
|6
|18
|.250
|Idaho St.
|3
|11
|.214
|5
|18
|.217
|Sacramento St.
|2
|12
|.143
|6
|15
|.286
___
Montana St. 72, N. Arizona 70
S. Utah 83, Sacramento St. 57
E. Washington 75, Idaho St. 72
Idaho 83, Weber St. 79
Montana 85, Portland St. 76
S. Utah at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Longwood
|10
|1
|.909
|18
|6
|.750
|Campbell
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|9
|.609
|NC A&T
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|15
|.423
|High Point
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|14
|.440
|Radford
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|16
|.333
|Hampton
|3
|9
|.250
|7
|16
|.304
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|10
|2
|.833
|17
|8
|.680
|Gardner-Webb
|9
|3
|.750
|15
|10
|.600
|SC-Upstate
|7
|5
|.583
|10
|14
|.417
|UNC-Asheville
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|11
|.560
|Presbyterian
|3
|9
|.250
|11
|16
|.407
|Charleston Southern
|1
|11
|.083
|5
|20
|.200
___
Gardner-Webb 82, Charleston Southern 65
NC A&T 70, Longwood 62
UNC-Asheville 83, SC-Upstate 56
Winthrop 65, Presbyterian 61
Radford 60, Hampton 54
Campbell 60, High Point 42
High Point at Longwood, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Illinois
|10
|3
|.769
|17
|6
|.739
|Purdue
|10
|4
|.714
|21
|4
|.840
|Wisconsin
|10
|4
|.714
|19
|5
|.792
|Michigan St.
|9
|4
|.692
|18
|6
|.750
|Ohio St.
|8
|4
|.667
|15
|6
|.714
|Rutgers
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|9
|.625
|Michigan
|7
|6
|.538
|13
|10
|.565
|Indiana
|7
|7
|.500
|16
|8
|.667
|Iowa
|6
|6
|.500
|16
|7
|.696
|Northwestern
|5
|8
|.385
|12
|10
|.545
|Penn St.
|4
|9
|.308
|9
|12
|.429
|Minnesota
|3
|10
|.231
|12
|10
|.545
|Maryland
|3
|10
|.231
|11
|13
|.458
|Nebraska
|1
|12
|.077
|7
|17
|.292
___
Rutgers 73, Wisconsin 65
Michigan St. 76, Indiana 61
Ohio St. 68, Michigan 57
Minnesota 76, Penn St. 70
Maryland at Purdue, 1 p.m.
Northwestern at Illinois, 2 p.m.
Nebraska at Iowa, 2 p.m.
Michigan St. at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Ohio St., 8:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Indiana, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Long Beach St.
|9
|1
|.900
|14
|9
|.609
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|8
|.636
|Hawaii
|7
|3
|.700
|12
|8
|.600
|UC Irvine
|6
|3
|.667
|11
|7
|.611
|UC Riverside
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|9
|.571
|UC Davis
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|UC Santa Barbara
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|9
|.550
|CS Northridge
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|16
|.304
|CS Bakersfield
|1
|8
|.111
|6
|13
|.316
|Cal Poly
|1
|9
|.100
|5
|17
|.227
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|12
|.478
___
UC San Diego 85, UC Riverside 62
CS Northridge 71, CS Bakersfield 65
UC Santa Barbara 69, Cal Poly 64
Hawaii 72, Cal St.-Fullerton 55
UC Irvine at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.
