The Associated Press
February 14, 2022 10:06 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UNC-Wilmington 11 2 .846 17 7 .708
Towson 10 3 .769 19 7 .731
Hofstra 9 4 .692 17 9 .654
Delaware 7 5 .583 16 9 .640
Drexel 7 6 .538 12 11 .522
Coll. of Charleston 5 6 .455 13 10 .565
James Madison 5 8 .385 14 10 .583
Elon 5 8 .385 8 18 .308
William & Mary 4 9 .308 5 21 .192
Northeastern 1 13 .071 7 18 .280

___

Monday’s Games

William & Mary at UNC-Wilmington, 2 p.m.

Drexel at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

James Madison at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Hofstra at Elon, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA West

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Texas 11 1 .917 18 4 .818
UAB 9 3 .750 19 6 .760
Louisiana Tech 9 3 .750 18 6 .750
UTEP 7 5 .583 14 10 .583
Rice 6 6 .500 14 10 .583
Southern Miss. 1 9 .100 6 17 .261
UTSA 1 12 .077 8 18 .308

___

CONFERENCE USA East

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Middle Tennessee 8 3 .727 17 7 .708
FAU 8 4 .667 15 10 .600
W. Kentucky 6 6 .500 14 11 .560
Charlotte 6 6 .500 13 11 .542
Old Dominion 5 7 .417 10 15 .400
FIU 4 8 .333 14 11 .560
Marshall 2 10 .167 9 16 .360

___

Sunday’s Games

Old Dominion 81, UAB 72

Middle Tennessee 78, Charlotte 63

Marshall 88, UTEP 79

Monday’s Games

W. Kentucky at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 13 3 .813 17 6 .739
Oakland 11 4 .733 18 8 .692
N. Kentucky 11 5 .688 15 10 .600
Wright St. 12 6 .667 15 12 .556
Fort Wayne 10 6 .625 15 10 .600
Youngstown St. 10 7 .588 16 11 .593
Detroit 7 6 .538 10 13 .435
Milwaukee 7 11 .389 9 18 .333
Ill.-Chicago 5 9 .357 9 14 .391
Robert Morris 5 12 .294 7 19 .269
Green Bay 3 13 .188 4 21 .160
IUPUI 0 12 .000 2 21 .087

___

Sunday’s Games

N. Kentucky 75, Wright St. 71

Robert Morris 73, Youngstown St. 68

Oakland 75, Detroit 59

Milwaukee 54, Green Bay 44

Monday’s Games

Cleveland St. at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

IUPUI at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Yale 8 1 .889 14 9 .609
Penn 8 2 .800 11 12 .478
Princeton 7 2 .778 17 5 .773
Cornell 5 5 .500 13 8 .619
Brown 4 6 .400 12 13 .480
Harvard 3 6 .333 11 10 .524
Dartmouth 2 7 .222 5 15 .250
Columbia 1 9 .100 4 18 .182

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 12 2 .857 20 5 .800
Siena 9 4 .692 12 9 .571
St. Peter’s 9 4 .692 11 9 .550
Monmouth (NJ) 8 6 .571 16 9 .640
Quinnipiac 7 8 .467 12 11 .522
Niagara 6 8 .429 11 12 .478
Rider 6 8 .429 10 14 .417
Fairfield 5 8 .385 11 13 .458
Manhattan 5 9 .357 12 11 .522
Marist 5 9 .357 10 13 .435
Canisius 4 10 .286 8 17 .320

___

Sunday’s Games

Iona 70, Monmouth (NJ) 62

Siena 76, Rider 75, OT

Manhattan 83, Quinnipiac 66

Monday’s Games

Canisius at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Marist, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Iona at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Manhattan at Fairfield, 1 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Ohio 12 2 .857 21 4 .840
Toledo 12 2 .857 20 5 .800
Kent St. 10 4 .714 15 9 .625
Akron 9 4 .692 16 7 .696
Buffalo 7 4 .636 13 8 .619
Ball St. 6 7 .462 11 13 .458
Cent. Michigan 5 6 .455 6 16 .273
Miami (Ohio) 5 8 .385 11 13 .458
Bowling Green 5 9 .357 12 13 .480
N. Illinois 3 9 .250 6 16 .273
E. Michigan 3 10 .231 8 16 .333
W. Michigan 1 13 .071 5 20 .200

___

Tuesday’s Games

Kent St. at Toledo, 6 p.m.

Akron at W. Michigan, 6 p.m.

N. Illinois at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 7 1 .875 16 5 .762
NC Central 5 2 .714 12 11 .522
Howard 5 3 .625 12 10 .545
SC State 5 3 .625 13 11 .542
Coppin St. 4 4 .500 5 18 .217
Md.-Eastern Shore 3 5 .375 8 11 .421
Morgan St. 2 5 .286 7 12 .368
Delaware St. 0 8 .000 2 19 .095

___

Monday’s Games

NC Central at Coppin St., 7 p.m.

Howard at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.

SC State at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 10 3 .769 19 5 .792
Missouri St. 10 4 .714 19 8 .704
N. Iowa 10 4 .714 14 10 .583
Bradley 9 5 .643 15 11 .577
Drake 8 5 .615 17 9 .654
S. Illinois 6 8 .429 13 13 .500
Indiana St. 4 9 .308 11 14 .440
Valparaiso 4 9 .308 11 14 .440
Illinois St. 4 9 .308 11 15 .423
Evansville 2 11 .154 6 18 .250

___

Sunday’s Games

Loyola Chicago 85, N. Iowa 58

Tuesday’s Games

N. Iowa at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

Indiana St. at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Bradley at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Evansville at Drake, 8 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wyoming 10 1 .909 21 3 .875
Boise St. 10 2 .833 19 6 .760
Colorado St. 10 3 .769 20 3 .870
San Diego St. 7 3 .700 15 6 .714
Fresno St. 6 5 .545 16 8 .667
UNLV 6 6 .500 14 11 .560
Utah St. 6 7 .462 15 11 .577
Nevada 4 8 .333 10 13 .435
Air Force 3 9 .250 10 13 .435
New Mexico 2 8 .200 10 14 .417
San Jose St. 0 12 .000 7 17 .292

___

Sunday’s Games

Colorado St. 77, Boise St. 74, OT

Tuesday’s Games

Wyoming at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Utah St. at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

San Jose St. at Nevada, 11 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boise St. at Air Force, 10 p.m.

UNLV at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 11 1 .917 17 3 .850
Bryant 11 2 .846 15 9 .625
Mount St. Mary’s 8 4 .667 12 12 .500
LIU 8 6 .571 11 13 .458
Merrimack 5 7 .417 10 15 .400
Sacred Heart 4 7 .364 8 16 .333
St. Francis (NY) 5 9 .357 8 17 .320
CCSU 4 9 .308 7 19 .269
St. Francis (Pa.) 4 10 .286 8 17 .320
Fairleigh Dickinson 3 8 .273 3 18 .143

___

Tuesday’s Games

Merrimack at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 14 0 1.000 24 2 .923
Belmont 12 2 .857 22 5 .815
Morehead St. 11 3 .786 19 8 .704
SE Missouri 6 7 .462 11 15 .423
Austin Peay 5 8 .385 9 14 .391
Tennessee St. 5 9 .357 10 16 .385
Tennessee Tech 4 9 .308 7 19 .269
UT Martin 4 10 .286 8 18 .308
E. Illinois 3 9 .250 5 20 .200
SIU-Edwardsville 3 10 .231 9 17 .346

___

Monday’s Games

E. Illinois at Austin Peay, 6 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Morehead St. at UT Martin, 9 p.m.

