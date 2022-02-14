Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Wilmington
|11
|2
|.846
|17
|7
|.708
|Towson
|10
|3
|.769
|19
|7
|.731
|Hofstra
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|9
|.654
|Delaware
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|9
|.640
|Drexel
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|11
|.522
|Coll. of Charleston
|5
|6
|.455
|13
|10
|.565
|James Madison
|5
|8
|.385
|14
|10
|.583
|Elon
|5
|8
|.385
|8
|18
|.308
|William & Mary
|4
|9
|.308
|5
|21
|.192
|Northeastern
|1
|13
|.071
|7
|18
|.280
___
William & Mary at UNC-Wilmington, 2 p.m.
Drexel at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.
James Madison at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Hofstra at Elon, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|11
|1
|.917
|18
|4
|.818
|UAB
|9
|3
|.750
|19
|6
|.760
|Louisiana Tech
|9
|3
|.750
|18
|6
|.750
|UTEP
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|10
|.583
|Rice
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|10
|.583
|Southern Miss.
|1
|9
|.100
|6
|17
|.261
|UTSA
|1
|12
|.077
|8
|18
|.308
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Middle Tennessee
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|7
|.708
|FAU
|8
|4
|.667
|15
|10
|.600
|W. Kentucky
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|11
|.560
|Charlotte
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|11
|.542
|Old Dominion
|5
|7
|.417
|10
|15
|.400
|FIU
|4
|8
|.333
|14
|11
|.560
|Marshall
|2
|10
|.167
|9
|16
|.360
___
Old Dominion 81, UAB 72
Middle Tennessee 78, Charlotte 63
Marshall 88, UTEP 79
W. Kentucky at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|13
|3
|.813
|17
|6
|.739
|Oakland
|11
|4
|.733
|18
|8
|.692
|N. Kentucky
|11
|5
|.688
|15
|10
|.600
|Wright St.
|12
|6
|.667
|15
|12
|.556
|Fort Wayne
|10
|6
|.625
|15
|10
|.600
|Youngstown St.
|10
|7
|.588
|16
|11
|.593
|Detroit
|7
|6
|.538
|10
|13
|.435
|Milwaukee
|7
|11
|.389
|9
|18
|.333
|Ill.-Chicago
|5
|9
|.357
|9
|14
|.391
|Robert Morris
|5
|12
|.294
|7
|19
|.269
|Green Bay
|3
|13
|.188
|4
|21
|.160
|IUPUI
|0
|12
|.000
|2
|21
|.087
___
N. Kentucky 75, Wright St. 71
Robert Morris 73, Youngstown St. 68
Oakland 75, Detroit 59
Milwaukee 54, Green Bay 44
Cleveland St. at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
IUPUI at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|8
|1
|.889
|14
|9
|.609
|Penn
|8
|2
|.800
|11
|12
|.478
|Princeton
|7
|2
|.778
|17
|5
|.773
|Cornell
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|8
|.619
|Brown
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|13
|.480
|Harvard
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|10
|.524
|Dartmouth
|2
|7
|.222
|5
|15
|.250
|Columbia
|1
|9
|.100
|4
|18
|.182
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|12
|2
|.857
|20
|5
|.800
|Siena
|9
|4
|.692
|12
|9
|.571
|St. Peter’s
|9
|4
|.692
|11
|9
|.550
|Monmouth (NJ)
|8
|6
|.571
|16
|9
|.640
|Quinnipiac
|7
|8
|.467
|12
|11
|.522
|Niagara
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|12
|.478
|Rider
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|14
|.417
|Fairfield
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|13
|.458
|Manhattan
|5
|9
|.357
|12
|11
|.522
|Marist
|5
|9
|.357
|10
|13
|.435
|Canisius
|4
|10
|.286
|8
|17
|.320
___
Iona 70, Monmouth (NJ) 62
Siena 76, Rider 75, OT
Manhattan 83, Quinnipiac 66
Canisius at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Niagara at Marist, 7 p.m.
Iona at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.
Manhattan at Fairfield, 1 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ohio
|12
|2
|.857
|21
|4
|.840
|Toledo
|12
|2
|.857
|20
|5
|.800
|Kent St.
|10
|4
|.714
|15
|9
|.625
|Akron
|9
|4
|.692
|16
|7
|.696
|Buffalo
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|8
|.619
|Ball St.
|6
|7
|.462
|11
|13
|.458
|Cent. Michigan
|5
|6
|.455
|6
|16
|.273
|Miami (Ohio)
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|13
|.458
|Bowling Green
|5
|9
|.357
|12
|13
|.480
|N. Illinois
|3
|9
|.250
|6
|16
|.273
|E. Michigan
|3
|10
|.231
|8
|16
|.333
|W. Michigan
|1
|13
|.071
|5
|20
|.200
___
Kent St. at Toledo, 6 p.m.
Akron at W. Michigan, 6 p.m.
N. Illinois at Ball St., 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|7
|1
|.875
|16
|5
|.762
|NC Central
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|11
|.522
|Howard
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|10
|.545
|SC State
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|11
|.542
|Coppin St.
|4
|4
|.500
|5
|18
|.217
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|11
|.421
|Morgan St.
|2
|5
|.286
|7
|12
|.368
|Delaware St.
|0
|8
|.000
|2
|19
|.095
___
NC Central at Coppin St., 7 p.m.
Howard at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.
SC State at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|10
|3
|.769
|19
|5
|.792
|Missouri St.
|10
|4
|.714
|19
|8
|.704
|N. Iowa
|10
|4
|.714
|14
|10
|.583
|Bradley
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|11
|.577
|Drake
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|9
|.654
|S. Illinois
|6
|8
|.429
|13
|13
|.500
|Indiana St.
|4
|9
|.308
|11
|14
|.440
|Valparaiso
|4
|9
|.308
|11
|14
|.440
|Illinois St.
|4
|9
|.308
|11
|15
|.423
|Evansville
|2
|11
|.154
|6
|18
|.250
___
Loyola Chicago 85, N. Iowa 58
N. Iowa at Illinois St., 8 p.m.
Indiana St. at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
Bradley at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Evansville at Drake, 8 p.m.
Loyola Chicago at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wyoming
|10
|1
|.909
|21
|3
|.875
|Boise St.
|10
|2
|.833
|19
|6
|.760
|Colorado St.
|10
|3
|.769
|20
|3
|.870
|San Diego St.
|7
|3
|.700
|15
|6
|.714
|Fresno St.
|6
|5
|.545
|16
|8
|.667
|UNLV
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|11
|.560
|Utah St.
|6
|7
|.462
|15
|11
|.577
|Nevada
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|13
|.435
|Air Force
|3
|9
|.250
|10
|13
|.435
|New Mexico
|2
|8
|.200
|10
|14
|.417
|San Jose St.
|0
|12
|.000
|7
|17
|.292
___
Colorado St. 77, Boise St. 74, OT
Wyoming at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Utah St. at San Diego St., 10 p.m.
San Jose St. at Nevada, 11 p.m.
Boise St. at Air Force, 10 p.m.
UNLV at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|11
|1
|.917
|17
|3
|.850
|Bryant
|11
|2
|.846
|15
|9
|.625
|Mount St. Mary’s
|8
|4
|.667
|12
|12
|.500
|LIU
|8
|6
|.571
|11
|13
|.458
|Merrimack
|5
|7
|.417
|10
|15
|.400
|Sacred Heart
|4
|7
|.364
|8
|16
|.333
|St. Francis (NY)
|5
|9
|.357
|8
|17
|.320
|CCSU
|4
|9
|.308
|7
|19
|.269
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|4
|10
|.286
|8
|17
|.320
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|3
|8
|.273
|3
|18
|.143
___
Merrimack at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|14
|0
|1.000
|24
|2
|.923
|Belmont
|12
|2
|.857
|22
|5
|.815
|Morehead St.
|11
|3
|.786
|19
|8
|.704
|SE Missouri
|6
|7
|.462
|11
|15
|.423
|Austin Peay
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|14
|.391
|Tennessee St.
|5
|9
|.357
|10
|16
|.385
|Tennessee Tech
|4
|9
|.308
|7
|19
|.269
|UT Martin
|4
|10
|.286
|8
|18
|.308
|E. Illinois
|3
|9
|.250
|5
|20
|.200
|SIU-Edwardsville
|3
|10
|.231
|9
|17
|.346
___
E. Illinois at Austin Peay, 6 p.m.
Morehead St. at UT Martin, 9 p.m.
Comments