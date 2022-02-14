All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|12
|1
|.923
|22
|2
|.917
|Southern Cal
|10
|4
|.714
|21
|4
|.840
|UCLA
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|5
|.773
|Oregon
|9
|4
|.692
|16
|8
|.667
|Washington
|8
|5
|.615
|13
|10
|.565
|Washington St.
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|9
|.609
|Stanford
|8
|7
|.533
|15
|10
|.600
|Colorado
|7
|7
|.500
|15
|9
|.625
|Arizona St.
|4
|9
|.308
|8
|15
|.348
|California
|4
|11
|.267
|11
|15
|.423
|Utah
|2
|13
|.133
|9
|16
|.360
|Oregon St.
|1
|11
|.083
|3
|19
|.136
___
Monday’s Games
Washington St. at Oregon, 9 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Colorado at Oregon St., 9 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|10
|2
|.833
|14
|11
|.560
|Navy
|10
|4
|.714
|17
|8
|.680
|Boston U.
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|9
|.667
|Loyola (Md.)
|7
|7
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|Army
|7
|7
|.500
|13
|13
|.500
|Lehigh
|7
|7
|.500
|9
|17
|.346
|Holy Cross
|6
|6
|.500
|8
|16
|.333
|Lafayette
|5
|7
|.417
|8
|15
|.348
|Bucknell
|3
|11
|.214
|6
|20
|.231
|American
|2
|10
|.167
|6
|18
|.250
___
Monday’s Games
Lafayette at Colgate, 6 p.m.
American at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
Bucknell at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Colgate at Army, 6 p.m.
Navy at American, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Lafayette, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|11
|1
|.917
|23
|2
|.920
|Kentucky
|10
|2
|.833
|21
|4
|.840
|Tennessee
|9
|3
|.750
|18
|6
|.750
|Arkansas
|8
|4
|.667
|19
|6
|.760
|LSU
|6
|6
|.500
|18
|7
|.720
|Alabama
|6
|6
|.500
|16
|9
|.640
|Florida
|6
|6
|.500
|16
|9
|.640
|Mississippi St.
|5
|6
|.455
|14
|10
|.583
|South Carolina
|5
|7
|.417
|14
|10
|.583
|Vanderbilt
|5
|7
|.417
|13
|11
|.542
|Missouri
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|14
|.417
|Texas A&M
|4
|8
|.333
|15
|10
|.600
|Mississippi
|3
|9
|.250
|12
|13
|.480
|Georgia
|1
|11
|.083
|6
|19
|.240
___
Tuesday’s Games
South Carolina at Mississippi, 7 p.m.
Florida at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
Arkansas at Missouri, 9 p.m.
Kentucky at Tennessee, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Mississippi St. at Alabama, 7 p.m.
Georgia at LSU, 7 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Auburn, 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|12
|2
|.857
|22
|5
|.815
|Furman
|9
|5
|.643
|17
|10
|.630
|VMI
|8
|6
|.571
|15
|11
|.577
|UNC-Greensboro
|7
|7
|.500
|15
|11
|.577
|Wofford
|7
|7
|.500
|15
|11
|.577
|Mercer
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|Samford
|6
|7
|.462
|16
|9
|.640
|The Citadel
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|13
|.458
|ETSU
|5
|9
|.357
|13
|14
|.481
|W. Carolina
|3
|11
|.214
|9
|18
|.333
___
Sunday’s Games
Mercer 73, UNC-Greensboro 64
Wednesday’s Games
ETSU at Mercer, 7 p.m.
Wofford at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
Furman at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Orleans
|8
|1
|.889
|15
|9
|.625
|Nicholls
|6
|2
|.750
|16
|9
|.640
|SE Louisiana
|6
|3
|.667
|14
|12
|.538
|McNeese St.
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|16
|.385
|Houston Baptist
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|14
|.364
|Texas A&M-CC
|3
|5
|.375
|16
|9
|.640
|Northwestern St.
|3
|6
|.333
|7
|19
|.269
|Incarnate Word
|1
|8
|.111
|5
|21
|.192
___
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas Southern
|9
|3
|.750
|11
|10
|.524
|Southern U.
|8
|3
|.727
|14
|10
|.583
|Alcorn St.
|8
|4
|.667
|9
|15
|.375
|Grambling St.
|7
|4
|.636
|10
|14
|.417
|Prairie View
|5
|5
|.500
|5
|15
|.250
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|4
|8
|.333
|6
|19
|.240
___
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida A&M
|8
|4
|.667
|10
|13
|.435
|Jackson St.
|5
|7
|.417
|7
|16
|.304
|Bethune-Cookman
|5
|7
|.417
|7
|17
|.292
|Alabama A&M
|5
|7
|.417
|6
|16
|.273
|Alabama St.
|5
|7
|.417
|6
|18
|.250
|MVSU
|1
|11
|.083
|1
|21
|.045
___
Monday’s Games
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.
Florida A&M at Alcorn St., 8:30 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Jackson St., 8:30 p.m.
Grambling St. at Prairie View, 8:30 p.m.
Southern U. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.
MVSU at Alabama St., 9 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|14
|0
|1.000
|23
|4
|.852
|Oral Roberts
|11
|3
|.786
|17
|8
|.680
|N. Dakota St.
|11
|4
|.733
|19
|8
|.704
|UMKC
|9
|5
|.643
|16
|10
|.615
|South Dakota
|8
|6
|.571
|15
|10
|.600
|W. Illinois
|6
|8
|.429
|15
|11
|.577
|Denver
|5
|10
|.333
|9
|19
|.321
|Omaha
|3
|12
|.200
|4
|22
|.154
|St. Thomas (MN)
|2
|11
|.154
|8
|17
|.320
|North Dakota
|2
|12
|.143
|6
|21
|.222
___
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas St.
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|6
|.739
|Appalachian St.
|10
|4
|.714
|16
|11
|.593
|Troy
|8
|4
|.667
|17
|8
|.680
|South Alabama
|7
|5
|.583
|17
|8
|.680
|Arkansas St.
|6
|5
|.545
|15
|8
|.652
|Georgia St.
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|10
|.524
|Texas-Arlington
|6
|7
|.462
|10
|14
|.417
|Coastal Carolina
|5
|7
|.417
|13
|11
|.542
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|5
|8
|.385
|10
|13
|.435
|Louisiana-Monroe
|5
|9
|.357
|13
|13
|.500
|Georgia Southern
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|12
|.478
|UALR
|3
|7
|.300
|8
|14
|.364
___
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|10
|0
|1.000
|21
|2
|.913
|Saint Mary’s (Cal.)
|8
|3
|.727
|20
|6
|.769
|San Francisco
|8
|4
|.667
|21
|6
|.778
|Santa Clara
|7
|4
|.636
|17
|9
|.654
|BYU
|7
|5
|.583
|19
|8
|.704
|San Diego
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|12
|.538
|Portland
|4
|6
|.400
|13
|12
|.520
|Pacific
|2
|8
|.200
|7
|18
|.280
|Loyola Marymount
|2
|9
|.182
|9
|14
|.391
|Pepperdine
|1
|11
|.083
|7
|20
|.259
___
Monday’s Games
Tuesday’s Games
Northwest Christian at Portland, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Gonzaga at Pepperdine, 11 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seattle
|10
|2
|.833
|19
|6
|.760
|New Mexico St.
|9
|2
|.818
|20
|4
|.833
|Sam Houston St.
|10
|3
|.769
|15
|11
|.577
|Stephen F. Austin
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|8
|.667
|Grand Canyon
|7
|4
|.636
|17
|6
|.739
|Abilene Christian
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|7
|.708
|Utah Valley St.
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|8
|.667
|Tarleton St.
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|14
|.440
|Dixie St.
|5
|7
|.417
|12
|13
|.480
|Cal Baptist
|4
|8
|.333
|14
|11
|.560
|Chicago St.
|2
|10
|.167
|6
|19
|.240
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|2
|11
|.154
|7
|18
|.280
|Lamar
|0
|11
|.000
|2
|22
|.083
___
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Utah Valley St. at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
Seattle at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Dixie St. at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
Grand Canyon at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
