Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
February 14, 2022 10:07 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arizona 12 1 .923 22 2 .917
Southern Cal 10 4 .714 21 4 .840
UCLA 9 4 .692 17 5 .773
Oregon 9 4 .692 16 8 .667
Washington 8 5 .615 13 10 .565
Washington St. 7 5 .583 14 9 .609
Stanford 8 7 .533 15 10 .600
Colorado 7 7 .500 15 9 .625
Arizona St. 4 9 .308 8 15 .348
California 4 11 .267 11 15 .423
Utah 2 13 .133 9 16 .360
Oregon St. 1 11 .083 3 19 .136

___

Monday’s Games

Washington St. at Oregon, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado at Oregon St., 9 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 10 2 .833 14 11 .560
Navy 10 4 .714 17 8 .680
Boston U. 9 5 .643 18 9 .667
Loyola (Md.) 7 7 .500 13 12 .520
Army 7 7 .500 13 13 .500
Lehigh 7 7 .500 9 17 .346
Holy Cross 6 6 .500 8 16 .333
Lafayette 5 7 .417 8 15 .348
Bucknell 3 11 .214 6 20 .231
American 2 10 .167 6 18 .250

___

Monday’s Games

Lafayette at Colgate, 6 p.m.

American at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Colgate at Army, 6 p.m.

Navy at American, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Lafayette, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Auburn 11 1 .917 23 2 .920
Kentucky 10 2 .833 21 4 .840
Tennessee 9 3 .750 18 6 .750
Arkansas 8 4 .667 19 6 .760
LSU 6 6 .500 18 7 .720
Alabama 6 6 .500 16 9 .640
Florida 6 6 .500 16 9 .640
Mississippi St. 5 6 .455 14 10 .583
South Carolina 5 7 .417 14 10 .583
Vanderbilt 5 7 .417 13 11 .542
Missouri 4 7 .364 10 14 .417
Texas A&M 4 8 .333 15 10 .600
Mississippi 3 9 .250 12 13 .480
Georgia 1 11 .083 6 19 .240

___

Tuesday’s Games

South Carolina at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

Florida at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at Missouri, 9 p.m.

Kentucky at Tennessee, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Mississippi St. at Alabama, 7 p.m.

Georgia at LSU, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Auburn, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 12 2 .857 22 5 .815
Furman 9 5 .643 17 10 .630
VMI 8 6 .571 15 11 .577
UNC-Greensboro 7 7 .500 15 11 .577
Wofford 7 7 .500 15 11 .577
Mercer 7 7 .500 14 13 .519
Samford 6 7 .462 16 9 .640
The Citadel 5 8 .385 11 13 .458
ETSU 5 9 .357 13 14 .481
W. Carolina 3 11 .214 9 18 .333

___

Sunday’s Games

Mercer 73, UNC-Greensboro 64

Wednesday’s Games

ETSU at Mercer, 7 p.m.

Wofford at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

Furman at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Orleans 8 1 .889 15 9 .625
Nicholls 6 2 .750 16 9 .640
SE Louisiana 6 3 .667 14 12 .538
McNeese St. 4 5 .444 10 16 .385
Houston Baptist 4 5 .444 8 14 .364
Texas A&M-CC 3 5 .375 16 9 .640
Northwestern St. 3 6 .333 7 19 .269
Incarnate Word 1 8 .111 5 21 .192

___

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas Southern 9 3 .750 11 10 .524
Southern U. 8 3 .727 14 10 .583
Alcorn St. 8 4 .667 9 15 .375
Grambling St. 7 4 .636 10 14 .417
Prairie View 5 5 .500 5 15 .250
Ark.-Pine Bluff 4 8 .333 6 19 .240

___

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida A&M 8 4 .667 10 13 .435
Jackson St. 5 7 .417 7 16 .304
Bethune-Cookman 5 7 .417 7 17 .292
Alabama A&M 5 7 .417 6 16 .273
Alabama St. 5 7 .417 6 18 .250
MVSU 1 11 .083 1 21 .045

___

Monday’s Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.

Florida A&M at Alcorn St., 8:30 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Jackson St., 8:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at Prairie View, 8:30 p.m.

Southern U. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

MVSU at Alabama St., 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 14 0 1.000 23 4 .852
Oral Roberts 11 3 .786 17 8 .680
N. Dakota St. 11 4 .733 19 8 .704
UMKC 9 5 .643 16 10 .615
South Dakota 8 6 .571 15 10 .600
W. Illinois 6 8 .429 15 11 .577
Denver 5 10 .333 9 19 .321
Omaha 3 12 .200 4 22 .154
St. Thomas (MN) 2 11 .154 8 17 .320
North Dakota 2 12 .143 6 21 .222

___

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas St. 8 3 .727 17 6 .739
Appalachian St. 10 4 .714 16 11 .593
Troy 8 4 .667 17 8 .680
South Alabama 7 5 .583 17 8 .680
Arkansas St. 6 5 .545 15 8 .652
Georgia St. 5 5 .500 11 10 .524
Texas-Arlington 6 7 .462 10 14 .417
Coastal Carolina 5 7 .417 13 11 .542
Louisiana-Lafayette 5 8 .385 10 13 .435
Louisiana-Monroe 5 9 .357 13 13 .500
Georgia Southern 4 8 .333 11 12 .478
UALR 3 7 .300 8 14 .364

___

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 10 0 1.000 21 2 .913
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 8 3 .727 20 6 .769
San Francisco 8 4 .667 21 6 .778
Santa Clara 7 4 .636 17 9 .654
BYU 7 5 .583 19 8 .704
San Diego 7 6 .538 14 12 .538
Portland 4 6 .400 13 12 .520
Pacific 2 8 .200 7 18 .280
Loyola Marymount 2 9 .182 9 14 .391
Pepperdine 1 11 .083 7 20 .259

___

Monday’s Games

Tuesday’s Games

Northwest Christian at Portland, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Gonzaga at Pepperdine, 11 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Seattle 10 2 .833 19 6 .760
New Mexico St. 9 2 .818 20 4 .833
Sam Houston St. 10 3 .769 15 11 .577
Stephen F. Austin 8 4 .667 16 8 .667
Grand Canyon 7 4 .636 17 6 .739
Abilene Christian 8 5 .615 17 7 .708
Utah Valley St. 7 5 .583 16 8 .667
Tarleton St. 6 6 .500 11 14 .440
Dixie St. 5 7 .417 12 13 .480
Cal Baptist 4 8 .333 14 11 .560
Chicago St. 2 10 .167 6 19 .240
Texas Rio Grande Valley 2 11 .154 7 18 .280
Lamar 0 11 .000 2 22 .083

___

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Utah Valley St. at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Seattle at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Dixie St. at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

Fed Photo of the Day

Celebrating Lincoln's Birthday