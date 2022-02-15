On Air: Innovation In Government
The Associated Press
February 15, 2022 10:07 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arizona 12 1 .923 22 2 .917
Southern Cal 10 4 .714 21 4 .840
Oregon 10 4 .714 17 8 .680
UCLA 9 4 .692 17 5 .773
Washington 8 5 .615 13 10 .565
Washington St. 7 6 .538 14 10 .583
Stanford 8 7 .533 15 10 .600
Colorado 7 7 .500 15 9 .625
Arizona St. 4 9 .308 8 15 .348
California 4 11 .267 11 15 .423
Utah 2 13 .133 9 16 .360
Oregon St. 1 11 .083 3 19 .136

___

Monday’s Games

Oregon 62, Washington St. 59

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado at Oregon St., 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oregon St. at Arizona, 7:30 p.m.

Oregon at Arizona St., 9 p.m.

Colorado at California, 9:30 p.m.

Utah at Stanford, 11 p.m.

Washington St. at UCLA, 11 p.m.

Washington at Southern Cal, 11:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 11 2 .846 15 11 .577
Navy 10 4 .714 17 8 .680
Boston U. 9 5 .643 18 9 .667
Lehigh 8 7 .533 10 17 .370
Loyola (Md.) 7 7 .500 13 12 .520
Army 7 7 .500 13 13 .500
Holy Cross 6 7 .462 8 17 .320
Lafayette 5 8 .385 8 16 .333
American 3 10 .231 7 18 .280
Bucknell 3 12 .200 6 21 .222

___

Monday’s Games

Colgate 69, Lafayette 61

American 60, Holy Cross 54

Lehigh 86, Bucknell 77

Wednesday’s Games

Colgate at Army, 6 p.m.

Navy at American, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Lafayette, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Auburn 11 1 .917 23 2 .920
Kentucky 10 2 .833 21 4 .840
Tennessee 9 3 .750 18 6 .750
Arkansas 8 4 .667 19 6 .760
LSU 6 6 .500 18 7 .720
Alabama 6 6 .500 16 9 .640
Florida 6 6 .500 16 9 .640
Mississippi St. 5 6 .455 14 10 .583
South Carolina 5 7 .417 14 10 .583
Vanderbilt 5 7 .417 13 11 .542
Missouri 4 7 .364 10 14 .417
Texas A&M 4 8 .333 15 10 .600
Mississippi 3 9 .250 12 13 .480
Georgia 1 11 .083 6 19 .240

___

Tuesday’s Games

South Carolina at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

Florida at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at Missouri, 9 p.m.

Kentucky at Tennessee, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Mississippi St. at Alabama, 7 p.m.

Georgia at LSU, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Auburn, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 12 2 .857 22 5 .815
Furman 9 5 .643 17 10 .630
VMI 8 6 .571 15 11 .577
UNC-Greensboro 7 7 .500 15 11 .577
Wofford 7 7 .500 15 11 .577
Mercer 7 7 .500 14 13 .519
Samford 6 7 .462 16 9 .640
The Citadel 5 8 .385 11 13 .458
ETSU 5 9 .357 13 14 .481
W. Carolina 3 11 .214 9 18 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

ETSU at Mercer, 7 p.m.

Wofford at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

Furman at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

UNC-Greensboro at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

VMI at Samford, 8 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Orleans 8 1 .889 15 9 .625
Nicholls 6 2 .750 16 9 .640
SE Louisiana 6 3 .667 14 12 .538
McNeese St. 4 5 .444 10 16 .385
Houston Baptist 4 5 .444 8 14 .364
Texas A&M-CC 3 5 .375 16 9 .640
Northwestern St. 3 6 .333 7 19 .269
Incarnate Word 1 8 .111 5 21 .192

___

Thursday’s Games

McNeese St. at Nicholls, 8 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Incarnate Word, 8:30 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Texas A&M-CC, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern U. 9 3 .750 15 10 .600
Texas Southern 9 4 .692 11 11 .500
Alcorn St. 9 4 .692 10 15 .400
Grambling St. 7 5 .583 10 15 .400
Prairie View 6 5 .545 6 15 .286
Ark.-Pine Bluff 4 9 .308 6 20 .231

___

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida A&M 8 5 .615 10 14 .417
Jackson St. 6 7 .462 8 16 .333
Alabama A&M 6 7 .462 7 16 .304
Bethune-Cookman 5 8 .385 7 18 .280
Alabama St. 5 8 .385 6 19 .240
MVSU 2 11 .154 2 21 .087

___

Monday’s Games

Alabama A&M 74, Ark.-Pine Bluff 69

Alcorn St. 68, Florida A&M 56

Jackson St. 71, Bethune-Cookman 51

Prairie View 71, Grambling St. 70

Southern U. 70, Texas Southern 58

MVSU 85, Alabama St. 71

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 14 0 1.000 23 4 .852
Oral Roberts 11 3 .786 17 8 .680
N. Dakota St. 11 4 .733 19 8 .704
UMKC 9 5 .643 16 10 .615
South Dakota 8 6 .571 15 10 .600
W. Illinois 6 8 .429 15 11 .577
Denver 5 10 .333 9 19 .321
Omaha 3 12 .200 4 22 .154
St. Thomas (MN) 2 11 .154 8 17 .320
North Dakota 2 12 .143 6 21 .222

___

Thursday’s Games

Oral Roberts at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

UMKC at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

Denver at Omaha, 8 p.m.

W. Illinois at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas St. 8 3 .727 17 6 .739
Appalachian St. 10 4 .714 16 11 .593
Troy 8 4 .667 17 8 .680
South Alabama 7 5 .583 17 8 .680
Arkansas St. 6 5 .545 15 8 .652
Georgia St. 5 5 .500 11 10 .524
Texas-Arlington 6 7 .462 10 14 .417
Coastal Carolina 5 7 .417 13 11 .542
Louisiana-Lafayette 5 8 .385 10 13 .435
Louisiana-Monroe 5 9 .357 13 13 .500
Georgia Southern 4 8 .333 11 12 .478
UALR 3 7 .300 8 14 .364

___

Thursday’s Games

Troy at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Texas St., 8 p.m.

UALR at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 10 0 1.000 21 2 .913
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 8 3 .727 20 6 .769
San Francisco 8 4 .667 21 6 .778
Santa Clara 7 4 .636 17 9 .654
BYU 7 5 .583 19 8 .704
San Diego 7 6 .538 14 12 .538
Portland 4 6 .400 13 12 .520
Pacific 2 8 .200 7 18 .280
Loyola Marymount 2 9 .182 9 14 .391
Pepperdine 1 11 .083 7 20 .259

___

Monday’s Games

Tuesday’s Games

Northwest Christian at Portland, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Gonzaga at Pepperdine, 11 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Diego at Portland, 10 p.m.

San Francisco at Saint Mary’s (Cal.), 10 p.m.

Santa Clara at Loyola Marymount, 11 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Seattle 10 2 .833 19 6 .760
New Mexico St. 9 2 .818 20 4 .833
Sam Houston St. 10 3 .769 15 11 .577
Stephen F. Austin 8 4 .667 16 8 .667
Grand Canyon 7 4 .636 17 6 .739
Abilene Christian 8 5 .615 17 7 .708
Utah Valley St. 7 5 .583 16 8 .667
Tarleton St. 6 6 .500 11 14 .440
Dixie St. 5 7 .417 12 13 .480
Cal Baptist 4 8 .333 14 11 .560
Chicago St. 2 10 .167 6 19 .240
Texas Rio Grande Valley 2 11 .154 7 18 .280
Lamar 0 11 .000 2 22 .083

___

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Utah Valley St. at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Seattle at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Dixie St. at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Abilene Christian at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.

